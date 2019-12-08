East Lansing – It might not have been the bowl game Michigan State envisioned when the season began, but the Spartans will play in bowl for the 12th time in coach Mark Dantonio’s 13 seasons.

Michigan State (6-6) accepted a bid on Sunday to play in the Pinstripe Bowl on Dec. 27 against Wake Forest. The game kicks off at 3:20 p.m. and is played at Yankee Stadium in New York. This will be the Spartans’ first appearance in the Pinstripe Bowl and the first time Michigan State has played Wake Forest (8-4), which tied for third in the Atlantic Division of the ACC.

"We're excited about representing the Big Ten in the Pinstripe Bowl against a high quality ACC opponent in Wake Forest,” Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio said in a statement announcing the matchup. “Playing in New York for a bowl game will be a new experience for our program, and it will be a really festive atmosphere to be right in the city during the holiday season.

“We’ll also have the chance to play in a unique venue in Yankee Stadium. Every bowl trip we’ve had has been a tremendous experience for our players, and I’ve heard only great things about how the Yankees organization runs this entire event. We’re anticipating a great trip to New York over the holidays. Our players, especially our seniors, will be motivated to play in this game and finish out the year with a winning record”

Dantonio has now led Michigan State to 12 bowl games and has a 5-6 record in the first 11, including wins in five of the last seven bowl games. He holds the Michigan State record for most bowl wins (five) and bowl appearances (12), including a school-record four-game bowl winning streak with victories in the 2011 Outback Bowl over Georgia, 2012 Buffalo Wild Wings Bowl over TCU, 2014 Rose Bowl against Stanford, and 2015 Cotton Bowl over Baylor.

The Spartans will be making their 29th all-time bowl appearance (12-16 record).

Michigan State overcame a five-game skid in the middle of the season by winning its final two games against Rutgers and Maryland to become bowl eligible.

At this point, no players with the chance to go in next spring’s NFL Draft have said they won’t play in the bowl game. Last season, cornerback Justin Layne opted not to play in the Redbox Bowl before being drafted in the third round by the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, safety Khari Willis did play and he was selected in the fourth round by the Indianapolis Colts.

“We’re looking forward to the opportunity of playing in a bowl game in New York City for the first time in school history,” Michigan State athletic director Bill Beekman said. “Michigan State has a great alumni base on the East Coast and playing in Yankee Stadium presents fans with a unique experience to watch Spartan football.”

New Era Pinstripe Bowl

MICHIGAN STATE VS. WAKE FOREST

► Kickoff: Dec. 27, 3:20 p.m., Yankee Stadium, New York

► TV/radio: ESPN/760 AM

► Records: Michigan State 6-6, Wake Forest 8-4

