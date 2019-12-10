2020 Michigan State football commitments
Go through the gallery to view the Michigan State football program's 2020 verbal commitments (star ratings, according to the 247Sports Composite, unless otherwise noted).
Go through the gallery to view the Michigan State football program's 2020 verbal commitments (star ratings, according to the 247Sports Composite, unless otherwise noted).
Simeon Barrow Jr., Grovetown (Ga.), DL, 6-2, 252 pounds, three stars.
Simeon Barrow Jr., Grovetown (Ga.), DL, 6-2, 252 pounds, three stars.
Cole DeMarzo, Hilton Head (S.C.), S/LB, 6-2, 200 pounds, three stars.<br /> &nbsp;
Cole DeMarzo, Hilton Head (S.C.), S/LB, 6-2, 200 pounds, three stars.
Avery Dunn, Shaker Heights (Ohio), DE, 6-4, 216 pounds, three stars (247Sports).
Avery Dunn, Shaker Heights (Ohio), DE, 6-4, 216 pounds, three stars (247Sports).
Dallas Fincher, East Kentwood, G, 6-4, 274 pounds, three stars.
Dallas Fincher, East Kentwood, G, 6-4, 274 pounds, three stars.
Montorie Foster, Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward, WR, 6-2, 175 pounds, three stars.
Montorie Foster, Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward, WR, 6-2, 175 pounds, three stars.
Angelo Grose, Mansfield, Ohio, CB, 5-10, 170 pounds, three stars.
Angelo Grose, Mansfield, Ohio, CB, 5-10, 170 pounds, three stars.
Tommy Guajardo, Dearborn, TE, 6-3, 230 pounds, three stars.
Tommy Guajardo, Dearborn, TE, 6-3, 230 pounds, three stars.
Cal Haladay, Catawissa (Pa.) Southern Columbia, LB, 6-0, 197 pounds, three stars.
Cal Haladay, Catawissa (Pa.) Southern Columbia, LB, 6-0, 197 pounds, three stars.
Devin Hightower, Archbishop Hoban (Ohio), LB, 6-1, 218 pounds, three stars.
Devin Hightower, Archbishop Hoban (Ohio), LB, 6-1, 218 pounds, three stars.
Noah Kim, Westfield (Va.), QB, 6-2, 180 pounds, three stars.
Noah Kim, Westfield (Va.), QB, 6-2, 180 pounds, three stars.
Kyle King, New Palestine (Ind.), DE, 6-4, 242 pounds, three stars.
Kyle King, New Palestine (Ind.), DE, 6-4, 242 pounds, three stars.
Chris Mayfield, Hilliard (Ohio) Bradley, DE, 6-2, 250 pounds, three stars.
Chris Mayfield, Hilliard (Ohio) Bradley, DE, 6-2, 250 pounds, three stars.
Jack Olsen, Wheaton (Ill.) Warrenville South, K, 5-11, 170 pounds, three stars (247Sports ranking).
Jack Olsen, Wheaton (Ill.) Warrenville South, K, 5-11, 170 pounds, three stars (247Sports ranking).
Jeff Pietrowski, Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward, DE, 6-1, 235 pounds, three stars.
Jeff Pietrowski, Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward, DE, 6-1, 235 pounds, three stars.
Jordon Simmons, Power Springs (Ga.) McEachern, RB, 5-10, 185 pounds, three stars.
Jordon Simmons, Power Springs (Ga.) McEachern, RB, 5-10, 185 pounds, three stars.
Darius Snow, Carrollton (Texas) Hebron, S, 6-0, 215 pounds, four stars.<br /> &nbsp;
Darius Snow, Carrollton (Texas) Hebron, S, 6-0, 215 pounds, four stars.
Justin Stevens, Clarkston Football North (Mississauga, Ontario), OT, 6-6, 285 pounds, three stars.
Justin Stevens, Clarkston Football North (Mississauga, Ontario), OT, 6-6, 285 pounds, three stars.
Ian Stewart, Gibraltar Carlson, WR, 6-3, 200 pounds, three stars.
Ian Stewart, Gibraltar Carlson, WR, 6-3, 200 pounds, three stars.
Ricky White, Marietta (Ga.) Wheeler, WR, 6-1, 175 pounds, three stars.
Ricky White, Marietta (Ga.) Wheeler, WR, 6-1, 175 pounds, three stars.
    Houston (Texas) Sterling running back Frank Brown will take an official visit to Michigan State this weekend. The Spartans will get the final visit from him before the beginning of the early signing period Dec. 18.

    MSU has moved very quickly in a recruitment where Brown already had narrowed to seven schools at one point. The Spartans offered Brown in early December and in a matter of days, he had set up his official visit to East Lansing.

    “He has kept everything very quiet,” said 247Sports analyst Gabe Brooks, who is based in Texas. “Obviously, I think he has some real interest in Michigan State; otherwise, he would not use his final official to visit.”

    The Spartans have been looking for versatile talents and speed in this offensive class. Those happen to be two of Brown’s strengths.

    “The thing that really jumps out about him is, he can be lined up in the backfield or a true wide receiver,” Brooks said. “And his production at both — he ran for more than 800 yards and 15 touchdowns on only 62 carries and had 42 catches for 1,100 yards and 15 touchdowns. So that is about 14 yards per carry and 26-something per catch. That is an absurd yards per touch.”

    Brooks notes, too, that Brown ran 10.99 in the 100-meter dash and 21.86 in the 200-meter dash, so the speed that allows him to make big plays on the football field is also verified on the track.

    “You can get creative with him and find multiple ways to get him the ball including in the return game,” Brooks said.

    Arizona, Nebraska, Utah, Colorado, Texas Tech, Houston, Missouri and others have also offered.

    247Sports ranks Brown as the No. 11 all-purpose back in the country.

    Offer out to massive 2021 OT

    Michigan State has offered Alexandria (Virginia) Episcopal junior Logan Taylor, a 6-foot-8, 280-pound offensive tackle.

    Taylor is originally from Nova Scotia, where Spartans class of 2020 commit Justin Stevens is from, and moved to Virginia this year for school.

    Virginia, Virginia Tech, North Carolina, Penn State and more have offered.

    Blue-chip 2022 LB offered

    Michigan State also offered Marysville (Ohio) sophomore linebacker Gabe Powers.

    Powers, a 6-foot-4, 220-pound prospect, has offers from Ohio State, Michigan, Tennessee, Florida State and several more.

    He is scheduled to visit Kentucky this weekend.

    Allen Trieu covers Midwest football recruiting for 247Sports. He has been featured on the Big Ten Network on its annual Signing Day Show. His Michigan and Michigan State recruiting columns appear weekly at detroitnews.com.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE