Houston (Texas) Sterling running back Frank Brown will take an official visit to Michigan State this weekend. The Spartans will get the final visit from him before the beginning of the early signing period Dec. 18.

MSU has moved very quickly in a recruitment where Brown already had narrowed to seven schools at one point. The Spartans offered Brown in early December and in a matter of days, he had set up his official visit to East Lansing.

“He has kept everything very quiet,” said 247Sports analyst Gabe Brooks, who is based in Texas. “Obviously, I think he has some real interest in Michigan State; otherwise, he would not use his final official to visit.”

The Spartans have been looking for versatile talents and speed in this offensive class. Those happen to be two of Brown’s strengths.

“The thing that really jumps out about him is, he can be lined up in the backfield or a true wide receiver,” Brooks said. “And his production at both — he ran for more than 800 yards and 15 touchdowns on only 62 carries and had 42 catches for 1,100 yards and 15 touchdowns. So that is about 14 yards per carry and 26-something per catch. That is an absurd yards per touch.”

Brooks notes, too, that Brown ran 10.99 in the 100-meter dash and 21.86 in the 200-meter dash, so the speed that allows him to make big plays on the football field is also verified on the track.

“You can get creative with him and find multiple ways to get him the ball including in the return game,” Brooks said.

Arizona, Nebraska, Utah, Colorado, Texas Tech, Houston, Missouri and others have also offered.

247Sports ranks Brown as the No. 11 all-purpose back in the country.

Offer out to massive 2021 OT

Michigan State has offered Alexandria (Virginia) Episcopal junior Logan Taylor, a 6-foot-8, 280-pound offensive tackle.

Taylor is originally from Nova Scotia, where Spartans class of 2020 commit Justin Stevens is from, and moved to Virginia this year for school.

Virginia, Virginia Tech, North Carolina, Penn State and more have offered.

Blue-chip 2022 LB offered

Michigan State also offered Marysville (Ohio) sophomore linebacker Gabe Powers.

Powers, a 6-foot-4, 220-pound prospect, has offers from Ohio State, Michigan, Tennessee, Florida State and several more.

He is scheduled to visit Kentucky this weekend.

