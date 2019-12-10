While Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio was at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday for the Pinstripe Bowl presser, former Spartan Lorenzo White also was in the Big Apple for the College Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

The former Spartan was named a member of the 2019 class earlier this year after appearing on the ballot eight previous times without earning a spot.

Lorenzo White is entering the College Football Hall of Fame. (Photo: Detroit News archives)

“It means the world to me,” White said Tuesday morning. “I played and did it and I had the success. But this award is really for my mom, from me. I didn’t do it by myself. I had the help of my teammates and I got the chance to thank them, as well.

“But my family and my mom put so much time into it. For me, that’s what it means to me, me giving something back to her. It’s the ultimate anytime you’re picked to be one of the greatest players of college football.”

White is Michigan State’s career leader in rushing yards (4,887), rushing attempts (1,082) and rushing touchdowns (43).

He twice finished fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting, including his sophomore season of 1985 when he led the nation with 2,066 rushing yards.

White, who had his name added to the Ring of Fame at Spartan Stadium on Sept. 28, recalled his emotions when he found out he’d earned a spot in the Hall of Fame.

“Yes,” he said with a big laugh. “I did it — finally.”

2019 Hall of Fame class

PLAYERS

►Terrell Buckley, Florida State

►Rickey Dixon, Oklahoma

►London Fletcher, John Carroll (Ohio)

►Jacob Green, Texas A&M

►Torry Holt, N.C. State

►Raghib Ismail, Notre Dame

►Darren McFadden, Arkansas

►Jake Plummer, Arizona State

►Troy Polamalu, Southern Cal

►Joe Thomas, Wisconsin

►Lorenzo White, Michigan State

►Patrick Willis, Mississippi

►Vince Young, Texas

COACHES

►Dennis Erickson, Idaho, Wyoming, Washington State, Miami (Fla.), Oregon State, Arizona State

►Joe Taylor, Howard, Virginia Union, Hampton, Florida A&M

