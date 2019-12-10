Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio was in New York on Tuesday to take part in a press conference for the matchup with Wake Forest in this year’s Pinstripe Bowl.

During the event, it was pointed out to Dantonio that last season Wisconsin played in the game and this year the Badgers are back in the Rose Bowl after winning the Big Ten West before losing to Ohio State in the conference championship game.

Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio poses for photos with Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson. (Photo: Pinstripe Bowl)

The Spartans (6-6), of course, are hoping to follow a similar path, one that includes a return to relevance in the Big Ten after two straight disappointing seasons.

“We’re not where we want to be,” Dantonio said at Yankee Stadium. “We’re a 6-6 football team right now.

"There are a lot of things that go into that, whether it’s injuries or whatever the case.

“But my focus and our focus is always what comes next. What comes next for us is trying to be 7-6. There have been years where we follow that 7-6 year with great moments. We’ll try and always look toward the future and make it the best.”

More: Mark Dantonio puts any potential Michigan State staff changes on back burner

There has been one notable season when Michigan State rebounded from 7-6. That was following the 2012 season after Michigan State closed with a victory over TCU in the Buffalo Wild Wings Bowl. The next season, the Spartans went 13-1, winning the Big Ten title and the Rose Bowl.

The Spartans were expecting a similar rebound this season after going 7-6 and dropping a one-point decision to Oregon in the Redbox Bowl. Instead, Michigan State had to win its final two games of the regular season just to become bowl eligible while the Ducks rebounded to win the Pac-12 and will face the Badgers in the Rose Bowl.

More: Michigan State defensive end Kenny Willekes wins Burlsworth Trophy

If Michigan State is on a path for a similar resurgence, it begins on Dec. 27 when it takes on Wake Forest (8-4). It will be the first meeting between the teams and it’s the 12th bowl appearance in Dantonio’s 13 seasons at Michigan State.

The fact the game is taking place at Yankee Stadium in one of the biggest cities in the world only amplifies the trip the Spartans are about to make.

“We’ll have a great opportunity against Wake Forest,” said Dantonio, “and the opportunity to come to New York city for our football team, for our players. Many them of them have not been here. The experience we’ve had at each of these (bowl) games has been very, positive and we’re trying to create life moments for our football team. It’s about growth. When you have the opportunity to come to New York and be here for four or five days, you’re gonna grow as person. To have an opportunity to play in football game like this, you’re gonna grow.”

mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @mattcharboneau