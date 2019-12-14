CLOSE

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo taks about the Spartans' victory over Oakland at Little Caesars Arena. Matt Charboneau, The Detroit News

Detroit – There was a time when it looked like the Michigan State-Oakland series was in jeopardy before the schools came to agreement on a new six-year contract this summer that assured the teams would continue their mini-rivalry.

Nonconference scheduling can be difficult for Michigan State considering its commitments to events like the Champions Classic and the Gavitt Games, as well as the almost yearly involvement in a high-profile tournament around the Thanksgiving holiday.

But for anyone who wondered what the Oakland series brings was quickly reminded on Saturday as No. 16 Michigan State beat Oakland, 72-49, in front of 18,145 at Little Caesars Arena. The win improved Michigan State to 18-0 against Oakland while it was the second time the teams have played in Detroit after playing four times at The Palace of Auburn Hills.

Michigan State 72, Oakland 49
Oakland's Tray Moddox Jr. gets his shot blocked by Michigan State's Aaron Henry in the first half as the Michigan State Spartans take on Oakland University at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan on December 14, 2019.
Oakland's Tray Moddox Jr. gets his shot blocked by Michigan State's Aaron Henry in the first half as the Michigan State Spartans take on Oakland University at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan on December 14, 2019. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan State Spartans take on Oakland University at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan on December 14, 2019.
Michigan State Spartans take on Oakland University at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan on December 14, 2019. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan State's Xavier Tillman lets out a yell after a power dunk in the second half.
Michigan State's Xavier Tillman lets out a yell after a power dunk in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Oakland's Jackie Harris and Kenny Pittman defend against Michigan State's Aaron Henry in the second half.
Oakland's Jackie Harris and Kenny Pittman defend against Michigan State's Aaron Henry in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Oakland's Brad Brechting steals the ball away from Michigan State's Aaron Henry driving to the hoop in the first half.
Oakland's Brad Brechting steals the ball away from Michigan State's Aaron Henry driving to the hoop in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan State coach Tom Izzo with the team during a timeout in the first half.
Michigan State coach Tom Izzo with the team during a timeout in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan State's Cassius Winston guards Oakland's C.J Gettelfinger in the second half.
Michigan State's Cassius Winston guards Oakland's C.J Gettelfinger in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan State's Thomas Kithier lays in two points in the first half.
Michigan State's Thomas Kithier lays in two points in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Oakland's Brad Brechting puts up a shot over Michigan State's Zavier Tillman in the first half.
Oakland's Brad Brechting puts up a shot over Michigan State's Zavier Tillman in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan State's Kyle Ahrens battles for a rebound against Oakland's Daniel Oladapo in the first half.
Michigan State's Kyle Ahrens battles for a rebound against Oakland's Daniel Oladapo in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Oakland's Daniel Oladapo puts up a shot against Michigan State's Thomas Kithier in the first half.
Oakland's Daniel Oladapo puts up a shot against Michigan State's Thomas Kithier in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Oakland's Zavier Hill-Mais fights for a loose ball with Michigan State's Marcus Bingham Jr. under the basket in the first half.
Oakland's Zavier Hill-Mais fights for a loose ball with Michigan State's Marcus Bingham Jr. under the basket in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Oakland's Daniel Oladapo pulls down a rebound in the first half.
Oakland's Daniel Oladapo pulls down a rebound in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan State's Cassius Winston defends against Oakland's Tray Maddox Jr. in the first half.
Michigan State's Cassius Winston defends against Oakland's Tray Maddox Jr. in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Oakland's Kevin Kangu drives the ball up court in the first half.
Oakland's Kevin Kangu drives the ball up court in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Oakland University coach Greg Kampe on the sideline in the first half.
Oakland University coach Greg Kampe on the sideline in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan State's coach Tom Izzo gets frustrated in the first half.
Michigan State's coach Tom Izzo gets frustrated in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan State's Marcus Bingham Jr. puts up a shot in the second half.
Michigan State's Marcus Bingham Jr. puts up a shot in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan State's Marcus Bingham Jr. flies to the hoop but can't put away a dunk in the second half.
Michigan State's Marcus Bingham Jr. flies to the hoop but can't put away a dunk in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
State's Cassius Winston and coach Tom Izzo talk on the sidelines in the second half.
State's Cassius Winston and coach Tom Izzo talk on the sidelines in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Oakland's Xavier Hill-Mais defends State's Aaron Henry driving to thew hoop in the second half.
Oakland's Xavier Hill-Mais defends State's Aaron Henry driving to thew hoop in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Oakland University fans gives some positive mojo to their free throw shooter in the second half.
Oakland University fans gives some positive mojo to their free throw shooter in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan State's Julius Marble fights for a loose ball and gains possession with Oakland's Daniel Oladapo in the second half.
Michigan State's Julius Marble fights for a loose ball and gains possession with Oakland's Daniel Oladapo in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Oakland coach Greg Kampe picks up a technical foul in the second half.
Oakland coach Greg Kampe picks up a technical foul in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Oakland's Babatunde Sowumi fights for a rebound with Michigan State's Conner George and Xavier Tillman in the second half.
Oakland's Babatunde Sowumi fights for a rebound with Michigan State's Conner George and Xavier Tillman in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan State's Jack Holberg gets some defensive pressure driving to the basket in the second half.
Michigan State's Jack Holberg gets some defensive pressure driving to the basket in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan State's Brock Washington puts up a shot against Oakland's Babatunde Sowumi in the second half.
Michigan State's Brock Washington puts up a shot against Oakland's Babatunde Sowumi in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
State's Cassius Winston goes to the bench to sit out the rest of the game with Michigan State with a substantial lead late in the second half.
State's Cassius Winston goes to the bench to sit out the rest of the game with Michigan State with a substantial lead late in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Injured MSU guard Joshua Langford walks around the court wearing a boot during the warmups before playing Oakland University.
Injured MSU guard Joshua Langford walks around the court wearing a boot during the warmups before playing Oakland University. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Oakland University Golden Grizzlies coach Greg Kampe wanders up the aisles at Little Caesars Arena before his team takes on the Michigan State Spartans. .
Oakland University Golden Grizzlies coach Greg Kampe wanders up the aisles at Little Caesars Arena before his team takes on the Michigan State Spartans. . Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan State coach Tom Izzo watching warmups before the game against Oakland University.
Michigan State coach Tom Izzo watching warmups before the game against Oakland University. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan State coach Tom Izzo and Oakland University coach Greg Kampe meet on the floor before the game.
Michigan State coach Tom Izzo and Oakland University coach Greg Kampe meet on the floor before the game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    All 18 of those games have had Tom Izzo coaching Michigan State and Greg Kampe leading Oakland as the two have formed a close friendship over the years.

    “It’s easy to say I love this game when you beat a team 18 straight times,” Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said. “But there's nothing I love about it especially when he's a friend. But what I did love about it is it's so good to come down here. Our crowd was so good and it was good to see however many people were here. It was a lot. It's great to have Spartans here that don't get to see us play, so I'm appreciative of the arena and what they've done, of Greg and what he's done and just to keep this thing going a little bit because it's great to be down in Detroit.

    “It was fun for the guys last night, just awesome what the city is starting to turn into and places like this are a big reason.”

    Michigan State arrived in town on Friday and practiced at the Pistons’ facility where the Spartans were treated to what life is like in the NBA.

    The game and the big crowd on Saturday was icing on the cake and it’s one Izzo doesn’t want to see go away, regardless of the schedule the Spartans play.

    “This is a privilege to play down here,” Izzo said. “We went down and the Pistons were nice enough to let us practice at their facility and it's just been a really good relationship.”

    The players loved the experience, too.

    “I’ve never played in the Detroit before and it was an amazing experience,” sophomore Aaron Henry said. “Little Caesars Arena is nice and I'm glad I got the opportunity. I'm looking forward to playing here some more.”

    Son shines

    It was a big day for walk-on Steven Izzo, who got in with the rest of the reserves late in the game as Michigan State had things in control.

    The son of the Spartans coach had the crowd on its feet by grabbing three rebounds and nearly brought the house down as his wide-open 3-pointer bounced in and out.

    “We love each other and it was a lot of fun to see him have an opportunity to go out there and get rebounds to get a shot up,” senior Cassius Winston said. “It’s great to see. He comes in and he works every day for the same amount of time everyone else does. It was good for him to have a chance to go out there and have some fun, too.”

    Slam dunks

    The game was the 21st all-time college basketball game at Little Caesars Arena and the fourth appearance for Michigan State, and the fifth for Oakland.

    … Michigan State took 33 3-point attempts, a season-high for the Spartans and tied for the second-most ever at Little Caesars Arena.

    … MSU held Oakland to just 26.2 percent shooting (17-for-65), a season-low for its opponents.

    … The 54 rebounds Michigan State grabbed was its most this season and are the most by a team in a college basketball game at Little Caesars Arena.

    mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @mattcharboneau

