East Lansing — With National Signing Day only a few days away, Michigan State has reportedly landed a commitment from one of its most intriguing targets.

According to a post from Rivals.com, wide receiver Terry Lockett has committed to the Spartans. A four-star recruit in the Rivals rankings and a three-star in the 247Sports Composite listings, the 6-foot, 165-pound Minneapolis native had 53 receptions for 1,030 yards and 14 touchdowns as a senior at Minnehana Academy in St. Paul.

He played at Minnehana as a sophomore then chased his basketball dreams at SPIRE Academy in Ohio last season where he was a teammate of current Michigan State freshman Rocket Watts. While in Ohio, he played football at Ashtabula St. John.

The third-ranked player in the state of Minnesota and the 92nd-ranked receiver in the nation according to 247Sports, Lockett chose Michigan State over the likes of Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska, Purdue and Cincinnati. He is the 20th player to commit to the 2020 class and is the fourth wide receiver, joining Ian Stewart, Ricky White and Montorie Foster.

