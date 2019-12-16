Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week of Dec. 16
Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for the week of Dec. 16, 2019, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for the week of Dec. 16, 2019, compiled by Matt Charboneau. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
1. Ohio State (9-1, 1-1) – Even with the loss on Sunday at Minnesota, the Buckeyes have been the most impressive team in the early part of the season. The influx of young talent mixed with veterans like Kaleb and Andre Wesson (24), as well as the emergence of Duane Washington (Grand Rapids) have been big for the Buckeyes so far. They’ll get tested over the next couple of weeks with neutral-site games against Kentucky and West Virginia. Andy Clayton-King, Associated Press
2. Michigan State (7-3, 1-0) – The Spartans still have another Big Ten game this week at Northwestern and could hold a one-game lead in the conference at that point. It’s been a rocky start for the preseason No. 1 team in the nation as they’ve been dealt a difficult off-court blow while working through injuries to Joshua Langford and now Rocket Watts. The tough schedule hasn’t helped, but MSU does have a road win at Seton Hall already on its resume. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
3. Maryland (10-1, 1-1) – The Terrapins didn’t exactly play the toughest nonconference schedule early in the season, but they did rack up the wins. However, the start of conference play has been rough as they needed Anthony Cowan (1) to bail them out in the final minutes at home against Illinois before losing at Penn State. They get a banged-up Seton Hall this week in what should be a bounce-back game. Julio Cortez, Associated Press
4. Michigan (8-3, 1-1) – For a moment, the Wolverines looked like they were ready to take the title as early favorite in the Big Ten after rolling over North Carolina and Gonzaga in the Battle 4 Atlantis. However, the Wolverines and first-year coach Juwan Howard have lost three of the last four, including marquee games to Louisville and at home to Oregon. They get two cupcakes before returning to conference play after the first of the year against Michigan State. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
5. Penn State (9-2, 1-1) – The Nittany Lions are off to a quick start in what is shaping up to be coach Patrick Chambers’ best shot at getting his team to the NCAA Tournament. The blowout loss to Ohio State was the only dud on the schedule as Penn State rebounded to knock off Maryland at home. Its only other loss was a nail-biter to Ole Miss when the Nittany Lions surrendered a late lead in the NIT Season Tip-Off. Barry Reeger, Associated Press
6. Illinois (8-3, 1-1) – The Fighting Illini might be one of the tougher teams to nail down this season. They had an ugly loss early to an average Arizona team then fell flat at home to Miami. The collapse in the final minutes on the road at Maryland was concerning, but the rebound at home to beat Michigan was an impressive bounce-back. It could be that kind of year for a young team that has talent but is fighting to find some consistency. Holly Hart, Associated Press
7. Iowa (8-3, 1-1) – The win over Texas Tech in Las Vegas was clearly the high point for the Hawkeyes in the first portion of the season, and big man Luka Garza (55) has been outstanding. But as is often the case for Fran McCaffery’s team, defense is an issue, a problem that stood out in the loss to Michigan when the Hawkeyes gave up 103 points. Iowa will be in most games it plays because it can score, but the defensive woes make this a middle-of-the-pack team. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
8. Indiana (10-1, 1-1) – The Hoosiers have done a good job of taking care of business, but outside of beating a ranked Florida State team at home, it’s hard to see much quality in the resume to this point. The first time the Hoosiers actually left Bloomington, they got blown out by 20 at Wisconsin. It’s another team with some intriguing pieces, namely freshman Trayce Jackson-Davis (right), but at this point, the record could be misleading. Doug McSchooler, Associated Press
9. Purdue (6-4, 1-1) – The analytics sites love the Boilermakers, but at this point it’s hard to ignore the losses, including on Sunday to a bad Nebraska team as well as early losses to Texas and Marquette. Of course, wins matter, too, and the Boilermakers beat VCU when they were ranked and has a 29-point win over then-No. 5 Virginia. So, like the rest of the conference, the prognosis for Matt Painter’s group appears to be a complete mystery. John Peterson, Associated Press
10. Rutgers (8-3, 1-1) – Steve Pikiell continues to slowly build the Scarlet Knights the right way and they’ll play tough every time out. However, there will be plenty of ups and downs with this group, highlighted by the early losses to St. Bonaventure and Pitt but then wiped out by wins like at home against Wisconsin and Seton Hall. Rutgers likely will pick off some higher-ranked teams, but it still has a long way to go to be a tournament team. Kathy Willens, Associated Press
11. Minnesota (5-5, 1-1) – The Golden Gophers didn’t do themselves many favors with a tough early schedule that came with losses to Oklahoma, Butler and Utah. The loss to DePaul was an ugly one and only scoring 52 points against Iowa is not ideal. Of course, that hardly explains how the Gophers then responded by beating previously undefeated Ohio State on Sunday, but welcome to the Big Ten. Andy Clayton-King, Associated Press
12. Wisconsin (5-5, 1-1) – We’ve all come to expect the Badgers will always be there, always in the mix to win the Big Ten. However, this could be the season that changes. The Badgers are struggling to find consistency and have lost four of the last five, mixing in a 20-point win at home over Indiana. That’s been the lone bright spot over the past couple of weeks for a team that still has a tough nonconference test against Tennessee before getting back to Big Ten action. Andy Manis, Associated Press
13. Nebraska (5-6, 1-1) – This was going to be easy, putting the Cornhuskers at the bottom of the Big Ten rankings on a regular basis as Fred Hoiberg was in the process of tearing things down to rebuild them. Then the Huskers nearly beat Indiana before rolling over Purdue at home, and that’s good enough to at least stay out of the basement. Where it goes from here is hard to guess, but the ’Huskers might need to cherish that win over Purdue for a while. Nati Harnik, Associated Press
14. Northwestern (5-4, 0-1) – It’s hard to see this being a good year for the Wildcats, especially after the early part of the season included losses to Merrimack and Radford. That doesn’t bode well for Chris Collins’ team as the Wildcats weren’t competitive in the Big Ten opener against Purdue and now they draw Michigan State as they close out early conference play. Nam Y. Huh, Associated Press
    East Lansing — Michigan State freshman guard Rocket Watts is getting closer to getting back on the court, but whether that means he’ll play Wednesday at Northwestern remains unclear.

    Watts has missed the last two games because of a stress reaction in his lower left leg after starting the first eight games of the season.

    "Rocket continues to make some progress,” Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said Monday after practice. “It's been slow because we're just, we just don't want to do anything that would prolong him being out. Right now, it's big question mark for Wednesday.

    “So, I'd say doubtful, but I wouldn't rule anybody out and then we have to make some big decisions after that. But he is making some progress.”

    The 6-foot-2, 185-pound shooting guard was No. 15 Michigan State’s top recruit entering the season and was expected to play a significant role coming off the bench. However, that plan changed dramatically when it was it was announced just before the season that senior Joshua Langford would be out until at least January as he continues to recover from a broken foot suffered last year.

    That immediately thrust Watts into the starting lineup, a spot where he has struggled to find offensive consistency. Through eight games, the Detroit native was playing just more than 22 minutes a game while averaging 6.5 points and shooting 27.4 percent, including only 20.7 percent from 3-point range.

    In a strange way, the past two games have helped Watts see the game better than he was. At least, that’s the way Izzo sees things.

    “I think getting Rocket back would help us a lot,” Izzo said. “You could get him back on a court and he’s launching step-back 3s again, but I think he's seen things a lot differently sitting. I mean, it's just amazing him at the game. I never thought I'd see the day where he was coming down telling me, ‘Coach, you gotta get Brock (Washington) and Jack (Hoiberg) in the game. You gotta get Steven in the game.’ He was so into the game. In the huddles, he was into it. I just see a whole different Rocket than the one before he was injured.

    “What does that mean when you he gets on the court? I don't know, but he's done everything we've asked on his workouts. He's in there grinding it on the non-weight-bearing stuff with the bike and Versa climber, and those things are not any fun. So I'm looking forward to getting him back.”

    With Watts out, the Spartans (7-3, 1-0 Big Ten) have used more of sophomore wings Aaron Henry and Gabe Brown at the same time, something that could pay dividends as shots start falling. And with fifth-year senior Kyle Ahrens playing usually no more than 20 minutes a game, it opens up time for walk-on Conner George.

    “I'm not ruling out Conner George playing a little more,” Izzo said. “He seems to give us some energy gives us some offensive rebound and he can shoot the ball.”

    In tune

    Izzo’s weekly coaches show takes place every Monday night, and this week’s version included him playing the accordion with his players planning to sing along with a few Christmas carols.

    It’s been an ongoing thing for Izzo at his last show before Christmas, and on Monday afternoon he was sure to get in a few minutes of practice.

    “I'm going to practice because one year I went in just kind of really cold and I’m always bad, but I was freaking awful,” Izzo said. “It was embarrassing. So now I'll practice enough to just be bad. Hopefully my guys sing bad enough that it's worse and everybody can laugh and I can laugh at myself and put it away for another year.”

    Izzo said he learned to play when he was 12, defying his mother who wanted him to play the piano.

    Over the years he hasn’t mastered the instrument but joked most of the problems are because of his players.

    “The problem for me is it's not that I'm that bad of a player,” Izzo said. “I'm not great, but they screw up the music and the notes and they don't stay in sync and then because of that I look bad. But I think it's like everything else, when things don't go right blame the head coach. So, I’m sitting up there and I'll take the blame even though their voices aren't very good. I hope they could just remember the words and I think I’ll have a chance.”

    mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @mattcharboneau

