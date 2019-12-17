CLOSE
East Lansing — It’s hardly a class that will be calling itself the “Dream Team” on social media, but the 20 commitments Mark Dantonio has drawn to Michigan State ahead of the beginning of the early signing period that begins Wednesday is hardly void of potential difference makers.

The fact it might not rate as high as some of Dantonio’s previous classes can be attributed to various factors — namely the fact Michigan State has had back-to-back disappointing seasons, when it was out of the Big Ten race early and ended up in a lower-tier bowl game.

However, with Dantonio’s track record of finding and developing talent, there’s little doubt this group will produce its share of players that could take off at the next level.

“With 20 verbal commitments, I'd probably say half of those guys are upper-echelon, three-star, top-level players,” ESPN national recruiting director Tom Luginbill said. “I don’t see verbal commitments from four-star players just yet, and that might happen as they round out their class either now or the first Wednesday in February.

"But to me, it’s a typical class.”

According to the 247Sports composite rankings, every player in the class is rated as a three-star prospect. Those rankings vary slightly by each site as 247Sports lists safety Darius Snow and cornerback Angelo Grose as four-star prospects while Rivals.com has wide receiver Terry Lockett as a four-star.

Regardless of the number of stars, the Spartans are counting on plenty of this year’s class to make a contribution, and that could mean right away for some in the class.

The most notable name in that group is Snow of Carrollton, Texas. The son of former Michigan State basketball star Eric Snow and nephew of former All-America linebacker Percy Snow, Darius likely projects as a safety at Michigan State.

And while he’s a member of a legendary Spartan family, a commitment to Michigan State wasn’t exactly a slam dunk as offers rolled in from all of college football’s heavyweights, including Alabama, Clemson, LSU and Georgia.

“He was a kid who could have gone a lot of different places,” said Allen Trieu, who covers Midwest scouting for 247Sports and also is a Detroit News contributor. “He didn't have to go to Michigan State and for a minute he did take a look at other schools. … But I think he fits their defense well. He’s a big, aggressive, strong, kid. I think we thought he was just an in-the-box guy, but I had a chance to see him at Michigan State's camp and he covered really well. I think what we're looking for in the next couple of years is just how does his body continue to develop.

“He gives you an option that if nature takes over and he just can't keep the size off he can always play linebacker.

"But I think either way, he's going to be a productive player at the next level.”

Lockett was a late commitment added this week and is one of four wide receivers in the class while Trieu believes the player most ready to contribute is East Kentwood offensive lineman Dallas Fincher.

“I think he's the safest bet in this class,” Trieu said of the 6-foot-4, 274-pounder. “He's extremely technically sound, a three-year varsity starter at his high school, a good high school. And they run almost like a college strength and conditioning program there and he's really taken to that.

“I've seen him change a lot from sophomore year to now. He was maybe the most impressive player at Michigan State's lineman camp in the summer, and I just can't see him not being a starter at Michigan State someday.”

2020 Michigan State football commitments
Simeon Barrow Jr., Grovetown (Ga.), DL, 6-2, 252 pounds, three stars. It will be interesting to see where Barrow lands come signing day, as he’s continued to take visits to other schools, namely West Virginia. If he sticks with Michigan State, Barrow comes into a position of need for the Spartans. Before committing to Michigan State last summer, Barrow held his share of Power Five offers, including Missouri, Tennessee and Virginia Tech. The Opening
Cole DeMarzo, Hilton Head (S.C.), S, 6-2, 200 pounds, 3 stars. Ranked just outside the top 100 outside linebackers in the nation, DeMarzo played safety in high school and could play either position at the next level. His versatility landed him offers from the likes of Cincinnati, Army and Air Force, but he called Michigan State his “dream school” and jumped at the chance to commit late last summer. Allen Trieu, 247Sports
Avery Dunn, Shaker Heights (Ohio), DE, 6-4, 216 pounds, three stars (247Sports). The Spartans were clearly going after defensive linemen in this class and Dunn joins that group. He has plenty of room to grow, but has a good frame to become a contributor at the next level. Another under-the-radar type player the Spartans hope to hit on after Dunn had drawn mostly Mid-American Conference-level offers before committing to Michigan State. 247Sports
Dallas Fincher, East Kentwood, G, 6-4, 274 pounds, three stars. A versatile offensive lineman who drew offers from nearly every Big Ten program, landing Fincher was an important recruiting win for the Spartans, who are looking to shore up the offensive line after starting three true freshmen late in the 2019 season. The first player to commit to the class, Fincher projects to be a guard at the next level, but appears to have plenty of room to improve and could find himself playing any position along the offensive line. Allen Trieu, 247Sports
Montorie Foster, Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward, WR, 6-2, 175 pounds, three stars. One of four receivers in the class, Foster is a late bloomer the Spartans hope turns into a diamond in the rough. A basketball standout, Foster did not start playing varsity football until this season but had an outstanding season to draw a handful of Mid-American Conference offers before the Spartans came in and landed the commitment. Foster comes from the same high school as Andrew, David and Michael Dowell. 247Sports
Angelo Grose, Mansfield, Ohio, CB, 5-10, 170 pounds, three stars. A one-time Cincinnati commit, Grose had an outstanding senior season and helped lead Mansfield to the state championship game as a cornerback and a wide receiver. He had 112 tackles and a pair of interceptions while catching 76 passes for 1,038 yards and 12 touchdowns. It helped Grose jumped up in the recruiting rankings, too, as 247sports elevated him to a four-star in their evaluations and said Grose was the No. 26 cornerback in the nation. Bill Greene, 247Sports
Tommy Guajardo, Dearborn, TE, 6-3, 230 pounds, three stars. The only tight end in the class for the Spartans, Guajardo is on the shorter side for the position but has proven to have the strength to excel at the next level. Rated the No. 23 player in the state of Michigan, Guajardo chose Michigan State over the likes of Minnesota, Indiana, Pitt and West Virginia. Allen Trieu, 247Sports
Cal Haladay, Catawissa (Pa.) Southern Columbia, LB, 6-0, 197 pounds, three stars. A three-time state champion, Haladay will need to bulk up once he gets to Michigan State, but it’s hard to argue with his production in high school. In addition to the three state titles, Haladay also earned all-state honors three times, is ranked the No. 32 inside linebacker in the nation by 247sports and chose Michigan State over offers from Michigan, Nebraska and Pittsburgh. Twitter: @CalHaladay26
Devin Hightower, Archbishop Hoban (Ohio), LB, 6-1, 225 pounds, three stars. Named the Division II Defensive Player of the Year in the state of Ohio, Hightower ranks in the top 50 in the nation in outside linebackers, according to 247sports. In the mold of current Spartan linebacker Antjuan Simmons, Hightower chose Michigan State over Pitt and Iowa, along with a handful of other schools. 247Sports
Noah Kim, Westfield (Va.), QB, 6-2, 180 pounds, three stars. The Spartans were able to get their quarterback this fall when Kim announced he was decommitting from Virginia Tech just before taking a visit to Michigan State. A week later the Spartans had a commitment from Kim, ranked the No. 44 pro-style quarterback in the nation and the No. 23 player in the state of Virginia. 247Sports
Kyle King, New Palestine (Ind.), DE, 6-4, 242 pounds, three stars. King comes into a position of need for the Spartans and brings plenty of production with him. A two-time state champion in Indiana, King had 67 tackles as a senior, including 18.5 for loss. King also collected seven sacks last season, giving him 28.5 for his career. Ranked the seventh-best player in Indiana, King turned down Purdue and Indiana to come to MSU. Twitter: @Kyleking5454
Terry Lockett, WR, Minneapolis Minnehaha Academy, 6-0, 165 pounds, three stars. One of the final pieces to the class, Lockett committed just days before National Signing Day and could prove to be one of the most crucial players to sign. After spending his junior season at SPIRE Academy in Ohio focusing on basketball, Lockett, a four-star by some services, returned to Minnesota for an outstanding senior season and quickly drew renewed interest from a handful of Big Ten schools before choosing MSU. Twitter: @lockett3_t
Chris Mayfield, Hilliard (Ohio) Bradley, DE, 6-2, 250 pounds, three stars. Another defensive end in the class who could eventually move inside, Mayfield is ranked the No. 50 player in the state of Ohio by 247Sports Composite. Mayfield chose the Spartans over offers from Cincinnati, Purdue, Louisville, Minnesota and Kentucky. 247Sports
Jack Olsen, Wheaton (Ill.) Warrenville South, K, 5-11, 170 pounds, three stars. With Matt Coghlin getting set to enter his final season at Michigan State, the Spartans landed a commitment from Olsen, the No. 3-ranked kicker in the nation by 247sports. Olsen once kicked eight field goals in a game in high school and has a long of 53 yards. He’ll play in the All-American Bowl on Jan. 4 in San Antonio. Twitter: @j_olsen82
Jeff Pietrowski, Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward, DE, 6-1, 235 pounds, three stars. Named the defensive player of the year by Cleveland.com, the 65th-ranked defensive end in the nation Pietrowski had 14.5 sacks as a senior and forced three fumbles. Pietrowski also played some linebacker in high school, which means he could move around on the Spartans defense. He chose Michigan State over offers from Purdue, Pitt and Minnesota. 247Sports
Jordon Simmons, Power Springs (Ga.) McEachern, RB, 5-10, 185 pounds, three stars. With only three scholarship running backs on the roster and all of them in the same class, the Spartans needed to land at least one running back in this class and did so in October with Simmons’ commitment. The powerful back attended camp at Michigan State and eventually drew offers from the likes of LSU, Oregon, Georgia and Florida State before choosing the Spartans. He’ll surely get a chance to play next fall, but the depth he provides is critical. Allen Trieu, 247Sports
Darius Snow, Carrollton (Texas) Hebron, S, 6-0, 215 pounds, four stars.<br /> &nbsp;
Darius Snow, Carrollton (Texas) Hebron, S, 6-0, 215 pounds, four stars.   Twitter: @dsnowzy23
Justin Stevens, Clarkston Football North (Mississauga, Ontario), OT, 6-6, 285 pounds, three stars. The Canadian product has all the tools and size to excel at the next level as an offensive tackle and Stevens plans to enroll next semester to get a head start. A one-time commit to Eastern Michigan, Stevens drew a handful of late Power Five offers and made the switch to MSU. He ultimately chose the Spartans over the likes of Indiana and Syracuse. Allen Trieu, 247Sports
Ian Stewart, Gibraltar Carlson, WR, 6-3, 200 pounds, three stars. A high school quarterback, Stewart reminds many of current Spartan wide receiver Cody White, who played multiple positions in high school. The shuffling of positions in high school means he’ll need to become a more polished route-runner, but given his size and athleticism he has a high ceiling, one high enough that he chose Michigan State over the likes of Ohio State, Penn State and most of the rest of the Big Ten. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Ricky White, Marietta (Ga.) Wheeler, WR, 6-1, 165 pounds, three stars.One of four wide receivers in the class, White was a state champion at Marietta, capping an outstanding senior season that saw him catch 92 passes and score 16 touchdowns. White isn’t ranked among the top 100 receivers in the nation, but considering his production, it’s no surprise he drew offers from the likes of Pitt and Louisville before choosing MSU. Twitter: @yunqbrezzy_
    Luginbill also singled out running back Jordon Simmons of Powder Springs, Ga., as well as linebacker Cal Haladay of Catawissa, Pa.

    “They dipped in and cast a wider net into other states,” Luginbill said.

    As for who might qualify as an off-the-radar type of recruit, Trieu highlighted linebacker Cole DeMarzo of Hilton Head, S.C., as well as wide receiver Montorie Foster from Lakewood, Ohio.

    DeMarzo, Trieu said, is the perfect fit for the Spartans.

    “He came up to camp, big frame, 6-3, about 200 pounds, really athletic, really physical,” Trieu said. “He’s another guy they're going to move from safety to linebacker and he's I think he's a classic Michigan State take. If I had to pick a guy who I think is going to outplay his ranking, Cole DeMarzo seems like a pretty good bet.”

    The 6-2 Foster, of course, didn’t start playing varsity football until this past fall and Trieu said it was good for the Spartans to move quickly on the raw talent from the same school that produced Andrew, David and Michael Dowell.

    “They were able to evaluate him pretty quickly and hop on,” Trieu said. “I think if they had waited and he had waited by the end of the season when his senior season film came out he would have gotten a lot more offers.

    “But to me, Montorie Foster and Cole DeMarzo, those are not obvious scholarship guys, Big Ten scholarship guys when the season began or when they first start getting recruited. I think that those guys have a lot of upside to where they can be big hits.”

    As for any Signing Day fireworks, there might not be many if any at Michigan State like last year when they offered Farmington’s Maverick Hansen the morning of Signing Day and landed the defensive lineman.

    That doesn’t mean the Spartans aren’t still working on the 2020 class as they’re pushing hard for Houston running back Frank Brown, who plans to sign in February, as well as a few other pieces.

    “They still want to potentially add an offensive lineman to the class if they can find one,” Trieu said. “I think the plan might be to wait and see who's still available in January. They went after some tight ends late in the cycle. … So if there's a tight end that becomes available in January, then I think that a tight end could be added.”

    mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @mattcharboneau

