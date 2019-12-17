Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week of Dec. 16
Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for the week of Dec. 16, 2019, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for the week of Dec. 16, 2019, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
1. Ohio State (9-1, 1-1) – Even with the loss on Sunday at Minnesota, the Buckeyes have been the most impressive team in the early part of the season. The influx of young talent mixed with veterans like Kaleb and Andre Wesson (24), as well as the emergence of Duane Washington (Grand Rapids) have been big for the Buckeyes so far. They’ll get tested over the next couple of weeks with neutral-site games against Kentucky and West Virginia.
2. Michigan State (7-3, 1-0) – The Spartans still have another Big Ten game this week at Northwestern and could hold a one-game lead in the conference at that point. It’s been a rocky start for the preseason No. 1 team in the nation as they’ve been dealt a difficult off-court blow while working through injuries to Joshua Langford and now Rocket Watts. The tough schedule hasn’t helped, but MSU does have a road win at Seton Hall already on its resume.
3. Maryland (10-1, 1-1) – The Terrapins didn’t exactly play the toughest nonconference schedule early in the season, but they did rack up the wins. However, the start of conference play has been rough as they needed Anthony Cowan (1) to bail them out in the final minutes at home against Illinois before losing at Penn State. They get a banged-up Seton Hall this week in what should be a bounce-back game.
4. Michigan (8-3, 1-1) – For a moment, the Wolverines looked like they were ready to take the title as early favorite in the Big Ten after rolling over North Carolina and Gonzaga in the Battle 4 Atlantis. However, the Wolverines and first-year coach Juwan Howard have lost three of the last four, including marquee games to Louisville and at home to Oregon. They get two cupcakes before returning to conference play after the first of the year against Michigan State.
5. Penn State (9-2, 1-1) – The Nittany Lions are off to a quick start in what is shaping up to be coach Patrick Chambers’ best shot at getting his team to the NCAA Tournament. The blowout loss to Ohio State was the only dud on the schedule as Penn State rebounded to knock off Maryland at home. Its only other loss was a nail-biter to Ole Miss when the Nittany Lions surrendered a late lead in the NIT Season Tip-Off.
6. Illinois (8-3, 1-1) – The Fighting Illini might be one of the tougher teams to nail down this season. They had an ugly loss early to an average Arizona team then fell flat at home to Miami. The collapse in the final minutes on the road at Maryland was concerning, but the rebound at home to beat Michigan was an impressive bounce-back. It could be that kind of year for a young team that has talent but is fighting to find some consistency.
7. Iowa (8-3, 1-1) – The win over Texas Tech in Las Vegas was clearly the high point for the Hawkeyes in the first portion of the season, and big man Luka Garza (55) has been outstanding. But as is often the case for Fran McCaffery’s team, defense is an issue, a problem that stood out in the loss to Michigan when the Hawkeyes gave up 103 points. Iowa will be in most games it plays because it can score, but the defensive woes make this a middle-of-the-pack team.
8. Indiana (10-1, 1-1) – The Hoosiers have done a good job of taking care of business, but outside of beating a ranked Florida State team at home, it’s hard to see much quality in the resume to this point. The first time the Hoosiers actually left Bloomington, they got blown out by 20 at Wisconsin. It’s another team with some intriguing pieces, namely freshman Trayce Jackson-Davis (right), but at this point, the record could be misleading.
9. Purdue (6-4, 1-1) – The analytics sites love the Boilermakers, but at this point it’s hard to ignore the losses, including on Sunday to a bad Nebraska team as well as early losses to Texas and Marquette. Of course, wins matter, too, and the Boilermakers beat VCU when they were ranked and has a 29-point win over then-No. 5 Virginia. So, like the rest of the conference, the prognosis for Matt Painter’s group appears to be a complete mystery.
10. Rutgers (8-3, 1-1) – Steve Pikiell continues to slowly build the Scarlet Knights the right way and they’ll play tough every time out. However, there will be plenty of ups and downs with this group, highlighted by the early losses to St. Bonaventure and Pitt but then wiped out by wins like at home against Wisconsin and Seton Hall. Rutgers likely will pick off some higher-ranked teams, but it still has a long way to go to be a tournament team.
11. Minnesota (5-5, 1-1) – The Golden Gophers didn’t do themselves many favors with a tough early schedule that came with losses to Oklahoma, Butler and Utah. The loss to DePaul was an ugly one and only scoring 52 points against Iowa is not ideal. Of course, that hardly explains how the Gophers then responded by beating previously undefeated Ohio State on Sunday, but welcome to the Big Ten.
12. Wisconsin (5-5, 1-1) – We’ve all come to expect the Badgers will always be there, always in the mix to win the Big Ten. However, this could be the season that changes. The Badgers are struggling to find consistency and have lost four of the last five, mixing in a 20-point win at home over Indiana. That’s been the lone bright spot over the past couple of weeks for a team that still has a tough nonconference test against Tennessee before getting back to Big Ten action.
13. Nebraska (5-6, 1-1) – This was going to be easy, putting the Cornhuskers at the bottom of the Big Ten rankings on a regular basis as Fred Hoiberg was in the process of tearing things down to rebuild them. Then the Huskers nearly beat Indiana before rolling over Purdue at home, and that’s good enough to at least stay out of the basement. Where it goes from here is hard to guess, but the ’Huskers might need to cherish that win over Purdue for a while.
14. Northwestern (5-4, 0-1) – It’s hard to see this being a good year for the Wildcats, especially after the early part of the season included losses to Merrimack and Radford. That doesn’t bode well for Chris Collins’ team as the Wildcats weren’t competitive in the Big Ten opener against Purdue and now they draw Michigan State as they close out early conference play.
    East Lansing — Tom Izzo was asked this week to try and explain what’s happening in the Big Ten.

    Michigan State's coach offered a few explanations from parity around the conference, quality coaching and difficult schedules to try and understand why 12 teams are 1-1 in the standings without a single road team winning a game.

    In the end, Izzo just shook his head.

    “It sounds like I'm like you guys, I really don't know what the hell I'm talking about,” Izzo said with a laugh. “I'm just grasping for straws. I've never seen this.”

    No. 15 Michigan State will provide the latest chance for a visiting team to win as the Big Ten wraps up its early two-game stretch for each team with the Spartans’ trip to Northwestern for an 8 p.m. tip Wednesday at Welsh-Ryan Arena.

    Entering the game, the Spartans (7-3, 1-0 Big Ten) sit alone atop the conference standings while Northwestern (5-4, 0-1) are at the bottom. Sandwiched in between are 12 teams all with one conference victory and one defeat. Some of the results were predictable, others were not — see then-No. 3 Ohio State’s loss at Minnesota on Sunday that was preceded by Nebraska winning at home over Purdue.

    If Northwestern manages to pull off the upset, that would mean a 14-way tie for first place. Or, if the glass is half empty, a 14-way tie for last place.

    It’s a trend that will certainly sort itself out when teams get back to Big Ten play after the first of the year, but for now it’s a testament to the difficulty of winning conference games on the road.

    More: Deep ball doesn't fall, No. 16 Michigan State still trounces Oakland before 18,145 spectators at LCA

    “You don't get many off days in this league right now,” Izzo said. “There used to be three or four teams where e you said you can't afford to play bad against this team and still win, but if you could just play good or decent (you’d win). Now it's, you better be playing your 90-percent A game or you're probably not winning because I think more people believe they can beat you.”

    Michigan State knows all about Northwestern and the upsets the Wildcats have pulled off, even the ones they’ve almost pulled off.

    Two years ago when the teams played in Rosemont, Ill., while Northwestern’s home arena was being renovated, the Wildcats opened a 27-point lead late in the first half. The Spartans rallied in the second half and pulled off the largest comeback in Big Ten history, earning a 65-60 win.

    They have no intention of putting themselves in that position again this season in their return to Northwestern for their first game on campus since 2016.

    “You just got to understand Northwestern is a great team,” fifth-year senior Kyle Ahrens said. “They’ve got really good players. They have some veteran guys coming back. They have some young guys who bring it, so we've got to understand what we do, run our lanes, bring energy, bring toughness and play Michigan State basketball.

    "It’s the Big Ten and anything happens. The Big Ten is a tough conference you're going to get each and everyone's best game each game, so no matter what you’ve got to come ready to play and bring it.”

    Michigan State will likely be bringing it without freshman guard Rocket Watts, who will likely miss his third straight game with a stress reaction in his lower left leg. His status for Saturday’s home game with Eastern Michigan is also unclear.

    The Spartans will also be looking to improve the outside shooting that has been inconsistent most of the season. They are shooting 31.3 percent from 3-point range, which ranks ninth in the Big Ten, and in Saturday’s victory over Oakland, Cassius Winston and Gabe Brown combined to go 1-for-14.

    “I feel like everybody, when it comes to shooting, we are in a slump right now,” said Brown, who is 11-for-33. “I know we have to pick that up. Kyle is a great shooter. I'm a great shooter. Aaron (Henry) is a great shooter. The whole team can shoot the ball.”

    If they start shooting the ball and limit the turnovers — the Spartans are averaging 12.4 a game — they’ll likely avoid the road-loss bug that’s going around the Big Ten.

    More: MSU's Thomas Kithier shows 'positive' signs, earning Tom Izzo's confidence

    A win won’t make Michigan State a perfect team, but considering what it’s endured the first two months of the season, it will indicate things are headed in the right direction with what could be a game on the field.

    “We're still a work in progress and that might frustrate some, but it doesn't frustrate me,” Izzo said. “I'm disappointed that I think there's a couple of categories that I thought we'd be better at. I didn't think we turned it over as much, and I thought would shoot a little better, but there's an underlying factor with a person (Winston) and with this team.

    “So we're trying to continually move forward, and we're trying to learn from our mistakes and adjust. And yet we're trying to wrap our arms around a special guy and try to help him and those things don't always go completely together. But I see him making a lot of progress. I see us making a lot of progress.”

    Michigan State at Northwestern

    Tip-off: 8 Wednesday, Welsh-Ryan Arena, Evanston, Ill.

    TV/radio: BTN/760

    Records: No. 15 Michigan State 7-3, 1-0 Big Ten; Northwestern 5-4, 0-1

    Outlook: The game marks the seventh in 11 games that Michigan State has played at a neutral site or on the road. … Sophomore forward Pete Nance leads Northwestern by averaging 11.9 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. Freshman center Ryan Young, who scored 25 points in the win over SIUE on Sunday, is averaging 11 points and 6.7 rebounds. … Graduate-transfer guard Pat Spencer, an All-American lacrosse player at Loyola (Md.), has started every game and is averaging 10.2 points and 4.1 assists.

