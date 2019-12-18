CLOSE
East Lansing — Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio said Wednesday that recruiting has moved more regionally in recent years, and players are staying close to home.

Although, based on the number of in-state recruits the Spartans inked as the early signing period opened Wednesday, they aren’t coming in from MSU’s own backyard.

Dantonio secured 13 of his 19 signees from the Midwest, but only three from Michigan, tying for the fewest in the coach’s 14 MSU classes.

The coach said Michigan State had less in-state targets this year, and “there’s numbers issues at times in each place.”

“We're going to recruit Michigan hard,” Dantonio said. “We're going to be in every high school and work at it. It is sort of what it is sometimes.”

2020 Michigan State football commitments
Go through the gallery to view the Michigan State football program's 2020 verbal commitments (star ratings, according to the 247Sports Composite, unless otherwise noted). Analysis is from Matt Charboneau of The Detroit News.
Simeon Barrow Jr., Grovetown (Ga.), DL, 6-2, 252 pounds, three stars. Barrow comes into a position of need for the Spartans. Before committing to Michigan State last summer, Barrow held his share of Power Five offers, including Missouri, Tennessee and Virginia Tech. STATUS: Signed.
Cole DeMarzo, Hilton Head (S.C.), S, 6-2, 200 pounds, 3 stars. Ranked just outside the top 100 outside linebackers in the nation, DeMarzo played safety in high school and could play either position at the next level. His versatility landed him offers from the likes of Cincinnati, Army and Air Force, but he called Michigan State his “dream school” and jumped at the chance to commit late last summer. STATUS: Signed.
Avery Dunn, Shaker Heights (Ohio), DE, 6-4, 216 pounds, three stars (247Sports). The Spartans were clearly going after defensive linemen in this class and Dunn joins that group. He has plenty of room to grow, but has a good frame to become a contributor at the next level. Another under-the-radar type player the Spartans hope to hit on after Dunn had drawn mostly Mid-American Conference-level offers before committing to Michigan State. STATUS: Signed.
Dallas Fincher, East Kentwood, G, 6-4, 274 pounds, three stars. A versatile offensive lineman who drew offers from nearly every Big Ten program, landing Fincher was an important recruiting win for the Spartans, who are looking to shore up the offensive line after starting three true freshmen late in the 2019 season. The first player to commit to the class, Fincher projects to be a guard at the next level, but appears to have plenty of room to improve and could find himself playing any position along the offensive line. STATUS: Signed.
Montorie Foster, Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward, WR, 6-2, 175 pounds, three stars. One of four receivers in the class, Foster is a late bloomer the Spartans hope turns into a diamond in the rough. A basketball standout, Foster did not start playing varsity football until this season but had an outstanding season to draw a handful of Mid-American Conference offers before the Spartans came in and landed the commitment. Foster comes from the same high school as Andrew, David and Michael Dowell. STATUS: Signed.
Angelo Grose, Mansfield, Ohio, CB, 5-10, 170 pounds, three stars. A one-time Cincinnati commit, Grose had an outstanding senior season and helped lead Mansfield to the state championship game as a cornerback and a wide receiver. He had 112 tackles and a pair of interceptions while catching 76 passes for 1,038 yards and 12 touchdowns. It helped Grose jumped up in the recruiting rankings, too, as 247sports elevated him to a four-star in their evaluations and said Grose was the No. 26 cornerback in the nation. STATUS: Signed.
Tommy Guajardo, Dearborn, TE, 6-3, 230 pounds, three stars. The only tight end in the class for the Spartans, Guajardo is on the shorter side for the position but has proven to have the strength to excel at the next level. Rated the No. 23 player in the state of Michigan, Guajardo chose Michigan State over the likes of Minnesota, Indiana, Pitt and West Virginia. STATUS: Signed.
Cal Haladay, Catawissa (Pa.) Southern Columbia, LB, 6-0, 197 pounds, three stars. A three-time state champion, Haladay will need to bulk up once he gets to Michigan State, but it’s hard to argue with his production in high school. In addition to the three state titles, Haladay also earned all-state honors three times, is ranked the No. 32 inside linebacker in the nation by 247sports and chose Michigan State over offers from Michigan, Nebraska and Pittsburgh. STATUS: Signed.
Devin Hightower, Archbishop Hoban (Ohio), LB, 6-1, 225 pounds, three stars. Named the Division II Defensive Player of the Year in the state of Ohio, Hightower ranks in the top 50 in the nation in outside linebackers, according to 247sports. In the mold of current Spartan linebacker Antjuan Simmons, Hightower chose Michigan State over Pitt and Iowa, along with a handful of other schools. STATUS: Signed.
Noah Kim, Westfield (Va.), QB, 6-2, 180 pounds, three stars. The Spartans were able to get their quarterback this fall when Kim announced he was decommitting from Virginia Tech just before taking a visit to Michigan State. A week later the Spartans had a commitment from Kim, ranked the No. 44 pro-style quarterback in the nation and the No. 23 player in the state of Virginia. STATUS: Signed.
Kyle King, New Palestine (Ind.), DE, 6-4, 242 pounds, three stars. King comes into a position of need for the Spartans and brings plenty of production with him. A two-time state champion in Indiana, King had 67 tackles as a senior, including 18.5 for loss. King also collected seven sacks last season, giving him 28.5 for his career. Ranked the seventh-best player in Indiana, King turned down Purdue and Indiana to come to MSU. STATUS: Signed.
Terry Lockett, WR, Minneapolis Minnehaha Academy, 6-0, 165 pounds, three stars. One of the final pieces to the class, Lockett committed just days before National Signing Day and could prove to be one of the most crucial players to sign. After spending his junior season at SPIRE Academy in Ohio focusing on basketball, Lockett, a four-star by some services, returned to Minnesota for an outstanding senior season and quickly drew renewed interest from a handful of Big Ten schools before choosing MSU. STATUS: Signed.
Chris Mayfield, Hilliard (Ohio) Bradley, DE, 6-2, 250 pounds, three stars. Another defensive end in the class who could eventually move inside, Mayfield is ranked the No. 50 player in the state of Ohio by 247Sports Composite. Mayfield chose the Spartans over offers from Cincinnati, Purdue, Louisville, Minnesota and Kentucky. STATUS: Signed.
Jack Olsen, Wheaton (Ill.) Warrenville South, K, 5-11, 170 pounds, three stars. With Matt Coghlin getting set to enter his final season at Michigan State, the Spartans landed a commitment from Olsen, the No. 3-ranked kicker in the nation by 247sports. Olsen once kicked eight field goals in a game in high school and has a long of 53 yards. He’ll play in the All-American Bowl on Jan. 4 in San Antonio. STATUS: Signed.
Jeff Pietrowski, Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward, DE, 6-1, 235 pounds, three stars. Named the defensive player of the year by Cleveland.com, the 65th-ranked defensive end in the nation Pietrowski had 14.5 sacks as a senior and forced three fumbles. Pietrowski also played some linebacker in high school, which means he could move around on the Spartans defense. He chose Michigan State over offers from Purdue, Pitt and Minnesota. STATUS: Signed.
Jordon Simmons, Power Springs (Ga.) McEachern, RB, 5-10, 185 pounds, three stars. With only three scholarship running backs on the roster and all of them in the same class, the Spartans needed to land at least one running back in this class and did so in October with Simmons’ commitment. The powerful back attended camp at Michigan State and eventually drew offers from the likes of LSU, Oregon, Georgia and Florida State before choosing the Spartans. He’ll surely get a chance to play next fall, but the depth he provides is critical. STATUS: Committed.
Darius Snow, Carrollton (Texas) Hebron, S, 6-0, 215 pounds, four stars.<br /> &nbsp;
Justin Stevens, Clarkston Football North (Mississauga, Ontario), OT, 6-6, 285 pounds, three stars. The Canadian product has all the tools and size to excel at the next level as an offensive tackle and Stevens plans to enroll next semester to get a head start. A one-time commit to Eastern Michigan, Stevens drew a handful of late Power Five offers and made the switch to MSU. He ultimately chose the Spartans over the likes of Indiana and Syracuse. STATUS: Signed.
Ian Stewart, Gibraltar Carlson, WR, 6-3, 200 pounds, three stars. A high school quarterback, Stewart reminds many of current Spartan wide receiver Cody White, who played multiple positions in high school. The shuffling of positions in high school means he’ll need to become a more polished route-runner, but given his size and athleticism he has a high ceiling, one high enough that he chose Michigan State over the likes of Ohio State, Penn State and most of the rest of the Big Ten. STATUS: Signed.
Ricky White, Marietta (Ga.) Wheeler, WR, 6-1, 165 pounds, three stars.One of four wide receivers in the class, White was a state champion at Marietta, capping an outstanding senior season that saw him catch 92 passes and score 16 touchdowns. White isn’t ranked among the top 100 receivers in the nation, but considering his production, it’s no surprise he drew offers from the likes of Pitt and Louisville before choosing MSU. STATUS: Signed.
    More locals could sign in February, and there’s no way to know now how the 19 players who signed Wednesday will turn out — recruiting services rank this MSU class near their typical levels.

    But the amount of players from the Great Lakes State — as only offensive lineman Dallas Fincher of East Kentwood, tight end Tommy Guajardo of Dearborn and wide receiver Ian Stewart of Gibraltar Carlson signed — is down from previous years.

    Dantonio signed 106 in-state recruits in his first 13 MSU classes, an average of more than eight per season. Only the 2013 class of three in-state recruits is similar, with six on two occasions being the next lowest.

    The Spartans landed the top player on the Detroit News Blue Chip list in three of the last four seasons, and typically grabs more than one Top 10 prospect. This year, No. 12 Fincher is the highest on that list.

    There’s a bit of in-state turmoil around the program these days, as former MSU staffer Curtis Blackwell, a former key Metro Detroit recruiter, is suing current and former university officials over unfair termination and unlawful arrest.

    The Spartans got their 19 of 20 expected signings by 10 a.m. Wednesday morning. Only Jordon Simmons, a running back from Powder Springs, Ga., did not sign as expected. He told The Detroit News that he will sign in February.

    “We will continue to recruit into February, a couple guys sitting on the fence,” Dantonio said, noting he expects current commits to stay committed, though he can’t talk publicly about unsigned prospects like Simmons. “We will try to address the running back situation going forward.”

    Another option at running back is the transfer portal, which Dantonio said the team could explore at several positions, including running back. The coach declined to speculate on the number of potential total signees in this class after February's traditional signing day.

    For now, it’s a typical collection of 3-star talents for Dantonio, who has proven to coach up many similar-statured prospects into solid performers and many pros over the years.

    But there’s more angst these days as the program enters the Pinstripe Bowl next week against Wake Forest with a 13-12 record over the past two seasons.

    This year’s class provides the usual glimmers of hope that things could turn back into a positive direction like earlier in the decade, when Dantonio led the Spartans to five double-digit win seasons over six years.

    On Wednesday, Michigan State’s class was ranked 42nd nationally and 11th in the Big Ten by 247Sports. Rivals.com had the Spartans at No. 35 in the country and 10th in the Big Ten.

    According to the 247Sports Composite rankings, every MSU player in the class is rated as a three-star prospect. Those rankings vary slightly by each site, as 247Sports lists safety Darius Snow and cornerback Angelo Grose as four-star prospects while Rivals.com has wide receiver Terry Lockett as a four-star.

    Dantonio said Grose could see some time in the return game, and Lockett could ultimately switch to defense, though he will start at receiver.

    As for quarterback, Dantonio said Noah Kim of Centreville, Va. is slight at 180 pounds, but has been eyed by Michigan State since he came to a camp there as a sophomore.

    He’s the first quarterback Dantonio has come across with a black belt in karate.

    “Hopefully he doesn't get too much criticism,” Dantonio deadpanned.

    Snow is the son of former Michigan State point guard Eric Snow and nephew of All-America linebacker Percy Snow. Dantonio said his weight has dropped from about 215 pounds to 196, impressing with his football knowledge and striking ability.

    One of seven early enrollees, Dantonio said Snow should be a factor in fall camp. With Snow’s MSU lineage, it might be natural for him to be a leader in East Lansing.

    On Tuesday night, he served as a bit of a spokesperson for his class on social media, downplaying the importance of the star system in recruiting.

    “We work hard, and compete,” Snow posted on Twitter. “No matter what. We taking over, best believe it.”

    Michigan State had some misses on Wednesday, as the two-year saga of Chicago wide receiver Alante Brown, who was once committed last year to Michigan State, ended with his signing with Nebraska out of his Connecticut prep school.

    Five-star offensive lineman Justin Rogers of Oak Park, who the Spartans were trying to flip late, ultimately stayed with his Kentucky commitment. Rogers was No. 1 on the Detroit News Blue Chip list.

    Offensive lineman Billie Roberts of Muskegon, ranked No. 25 by The Detroit News, is considering signing with the Spartans in February.

    Dantonio used many former and current Spartans as comps for the players: Snow as Khari Willis, defensive end Jeff Pietrowski as Kenny Willekes, defensive end Avery Dunn as Shilique Calhoun, and linebacker Cole DeMarzo as Matt Morrissey and Grayson Miller — even linebacker Cal Haladay as former Ohio State great Chris Spielman.

    With four wide receivers signing, in addition to Western Michigan transfer Jayden Reed becoming eligible, Dantonio said Julian Barnett could be moved back to cornerback, where he was recruited to play out of Belleville.

    Another Belleville recruit from last season, defensive lineman Jalen Hunt, could make his MSU debut in the Pinstripe Bowl, Dantonio said.

    Overall, the stoic coach seems pleased at the lot, and now must work to make sure the prospects deliver on that promise.

    “It was a good, solid day,” Dantonio said. “One of the things I think as much as anything I appreciate throughout the years really has been the lack of de-commitments we've had.

    “I appreciate their trust in us as people."

    Matt Schoch is a freelance writer. Matt Charboneau contributed to this report.

