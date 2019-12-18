2020 Michigan State football commitments
Go through the gallery to view the Michigan State football program's 2020 verbal commitments (star ratings, according to the 247Sports Composite, unless otherwise noted). Analysis is from Matt Charboneau of The Detroit News.
Go through the gallery to view the Michigan State football program's 2020 verbal commitments (star ratings, according to the 247Sports Composite, unless otherwise noted). Analysis is from Matt Charboneau of The Detroit News. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Simeon Barrow Jr., Grovetown (Ga.), DL, 6-2, 252 pounds, three stars. Barrow comes into a position of need for the Spartans. Before committing to Michigan State last summer, Barrow held his share of Power Five offers, including Missouri, Tennessee and Virginia Tech. STATUS: Signed.
Cole DeMarzo, Hilton Head (S.C.), S, 6-2, 200 pounds, 3 stars. Ranked just outside the top 100 outside linebackers in the nation, DeMarzo played safety in high school and could play either position at the next level. His versatility landed him offers from the likes of Cincinnati, Army and Air Force, but he called Michigan State his “dream school” and jumped at the chance to commit late last summer. STATUS: Signed.
Avery Dunn, Shaker Heights (Ohio), DE, 6-4, 216 pounds, three stars (247Sports). The Spartans were clearly going after defensive linemen in this class and Dunn joins that group. He has plenty of room to grow, but has a good frame to become a contributor at the next level. Another under-the-radar type player the Spartans hope to hit on after Dunn had drawn mostly Mid-American Conference-level offers before committing to Michigan State. STATUS: Signed.
Dallas Fincher, East Kentwood, G, 6-4, 274 pounds, three stars. A versatile offensive lineman who drew offers from nearly every Big Ten program, landing Fincher was an important recruiting win for the Spartans, who are looking to shore up the offensive line after starting three true freshmen late in the 2019 season. The first player to commit to the class, Fincher projects to be a guard at the next level, but appears to have plenty of room to improve and could find himself playing any position along the offensive line. STATUS: Signed.
Montorie Foster, Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward, WR, 6-2, 175 pounds, three stars. One of four receivers in the class, Foster is a late bloomer the Spartans hope turns into a diamond in the rough. A basketball standout, Foster did not start playing varsity football until this season but had an outstanding season to draw a handful of Mid-American Conference offers before the Spartans came in and landed the commitment. Foster comes from the same high school as Andrew, David and Michael Dowell. STATUS: Signed.
Angelo Grose, Mansfield, Ohio, CB, 5-10, 170 pounds, three stars. A one-time Cincinnati commit, Grose had an outstanding senior season and helped lead Mansfield to the state championship game as a cornerback and a wide receiver. He had 112 tackles and a pair of interceptions while catching 76 passes for 1,038 yards and 12 touchdowns. It helped Grose jumped up in the recruiting rankings, too, as 247sports elevated him to a four-star in their evaluations and said Grose was the No. 26 cornerback in the nation. STATUS: Signed.
Tommy Guajardo, Dearborn, TE, 6-3, 230 pounds, three stars. The only tight end in the class for the Spartans, Guajardo is on the shorter side for the position but has proven to have the strength to excel at the next level. Rated the No. 23 player in the state of Michigan, Guajardo chose Michigan State over the likes of Minnesota, Indiana, Pitt and West Virginia. STATUS: Signed.
Cal Haladay, Catawissa (Pa.) Southern Columbia, LB, 6-0, 197 pounds, three stars. A three-time state champion, Haladay will need to bulk up once he gets to Michigan State, but it’s hard to argue with his production in high school. In addition to the three state titles, Haladay also earned all-state honors three times, is ranked the No. 32 inside linebacker in the nation by 247sports and chose Michigan State over offers from Michigan, Nebraska and Pittsburgh. STATUS: Signed.
Devin Hightower, Archbishop Hoban (Ohio), LB, 6-1, 225 pounds, three stars. Named the Division II Defensive Player of the Year in the state of Ohio, Hightower ranks in the top 50 in the nation in outside linebackers, according to 247sports. In the mold of current Spartan linebacker Antjuan Simmons, Hightower chose Michigan State over Pitt and Iowa, along with a handful of other schools. STATUS: Signed.
Noah Kim, Westfield (Va.), QB, 6-2, 180 pounds, three stars. The Spartans were able to get their quarterback this fall when Kim announced he was decommitting from Virginia Tech just before taking a visit to Michigan State. A week later the Spartans had a commitment from Kim, ranked the No. 44 pro-style quarterback in the nation and the No. 23 player in the state of Virginia. STATUS: Signed.
Kyle King, New Palestine (Ind.), DE, 6-4, 242 pounds, three stars. King comes into a position of need for the Spartans and brings plenty of production with him. A two-time state champion in Indiana, King had 67 tackles as a senior, including 18.5 for loss. King also collected seven sacks last season, giving him 28.5 for his career. Ranked the seventh-best player in Indiana, King turned down Purdue and Indiana to come to MSU. STATUS: Signed.
Terry Lockett, WR, Minneapolis Minnehaha Academy, 6-0, 165 pounds, three stars. One of the final pieces to the class, Lockett committed just days before National Signing Day and could prove to be one of the most crucial players to sign. After spending his junior season at SPIRE Academy in Ohio focusing on basketball, Lockett, a four-star by some services, returned to Minnesota for an outstanding senior season and quickly drew renewed interest from a handful of Big Ten schools before choosing MSU. STATUS: Signed.
Chris Mayfield, Hilliard (Ohio) Bradley, DE, 6-2, 250 pounds, three stars. Another defensive end in the class who could eventually move inside, Mayfield is ranked the No. 50 player in the state of Ohio by 247Sports Composite. Mayfield chose the Spartans over offers from Cincinnati, Purdue, Louisville, Minnesota and Kentucky. STATUS: Signed.
Jack Olsen, Wheaton (Ill.) Warrenville South, K, 5-11, 170 pounds, three stars. With Matt Coghlin getting set to enter his final season at Michigan State, the Spartans landed a commitment from Olsen, the No. 3-ranked kicker in the nation by 247sports. Olsen once kicked eight field goals in a game in high school and has a long of 53 yards. He’ll play in the All-American Bowl on Jan. 4 in San Antonio. STATUS: Signed.
Jeff Pietrowski, Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward, DE, 6-1, 235 pounds, three stars. Named the defensive player of the year by Cleveland.com, the 65th-ranked defensive end in the nation Pietrowski had 14.5 sacks as a senior and forced three fumbles. Pietrowski also played some linebacker in high school, which means he could move around on the Spartans defense. He chose Michigan State over offers from Purdue, Pitt and Minnesota. STATUS: Signed.
Jordon Simmons, Power Springs (Ga.) McEachern, RB, 5-10, 185 pounds, three stars. With only three scholarship running backs on the roster and all of them in the same class, the Spartans needed to land at least one running back in this class and did so in October with Simmons’ commitment. The powerful back attended camp at Michigan State and eventually drew offers from the likes of LSU, Oregon, Georgia and Florida State before choosing the Spartans. He’ll surely get a chance to play next fall, but the depth he provides is critical. STATUS: Committed.
Darius Snow, Carrollton (Texas) Hebron, S, 6-0, 215 pounds, four stars.<br /> &nbsp;
Darius Snow, Carrollton (Texas) Hebron, S, 6-0, 215 pounds, four stars.   Twitter: @dsnowzy23
Justin Stevens, Clarkston Football North (Mississauga, Ontario), OT, 6-6, 285 pounds, three stars. The Canadian product has all the tools and size to excel at the next level as an offensive tackle and Stevens plans to enroll next semester to get a head start. A one-time commit to Eastern Michigan, Stevens drew a handful of late Power Five offers and made the switch to MSU. He ultimately chose the Spartans over the likes of Indiana and Syracuse. STATUS: Signed.
Ian Stewart, Gibraltar Carlson, WR, 6-3, 200 pounds, three stars. A high school quarterback, Stewart reminds many of current Spartan wide receiver Cody White, who played multiple positions in high school. The shuffling of positions in high school means he’ll need to become a more polished route-runner, but given his size and athleticism he has a high ceiling, one high enough that he chose Michigan State over the likes of Ohio State, Penn State and most of the rest of the Big Ten. STATUS: Signed.
Ricky White, Marietta (Ga.) Wheeler, WR, 6-1, 165 pounds, three stars.One of four wide receivers in the class, White was a state champion at Marietta, capping an outstanding senior season that saw him catch 92 passes and score 16 touchdowns. White isn’t ranked among the top 100 receivers in the nation, but considering his production, it’s no surprise he drew offers from the likes of Pitt and Louisville before choosing MSU. STATUS: Signed.
    Allen Trieu, the Midwest recruiting analyst for 247Sports and a Detroit News contributor, breaks down Michigan State's 2020 recruiting class so far.

    Class in brief: This is a glass half-full or glass half-empty type of class for Michigan State. The half-empty side will point to a class that is not as high in the rankings as last year’s class as reason for concern. The half-full side will say that Michigan State under Mark Dantonio has been successful even without the benefit of top 15-20 national recruiting classes, and this class is again full of good high school players who will be developed into college players who play above their high school rating.

    Top recruit: Darius Snow from Carrollton (Texas) is from a Spartan family. He is the son of Spartan basketball great Eric Snow and nephew of former Butkus and Lombardi Award winner and NFL first-round draft pick Percy Snow. Darius is a safety with size (6-0, 215 pounds) and is great in the box. He covered well in a camp setting at Michigan State’s Spartan Elite Camp.

    Strength of the class: It was clear Michigan State wanted to add playmakers on offense in this class, and they succeeded. They have size in Gibraltar Carlson's Ian Stewart (6-3, 200 pounds), who fits the mold of a Felton Davis or Cody White as a big outside receiver. Ricky White out of Georgia had a fantastic senior season and has suddenness and speed. Terry Lockett, one of the more recent additions, is a skilled route runner and a good enough athlete to also have excelled on the basketball court. Speaking of basketball, Montorie Foster was a hooper who only returned to football as a senior and quickly earned Division I offers after consistently making highlight-reel plays.

    Best recruiting job: East Kentwood offensive lineman Dallas Fincher’s dad played at Michigan State and he is inside the state, but Fincher visited a lot of schools and had quite a few Big Ten offers. There was word that he held Iowa and Wisconsin in very high regard and not too long after that, he committed to Michigan State. What might seem like a lay-up from the outside was actually great work by the MSU staff to keep him from ending up at another Big Ten program.

    Sleeper: Per the 247Sports Composite, Hilton Head (S.C.) Island’s Cole DeMarzo is the third-lowest ranked player in the class, but his high school coaches rave about his physical gifts, toughness and work ethic. He has a 6-foot-3, 200-pound frame that is likely to have him at STAR linebacker, but he has experience at safety, and even cornerback.

    Early impact: Kenny Willekes leaves for the draft and there is not a ton of experience behind him. The Spartans signed Michael Fletcher and Adam Berghorst last year and Fletcher got his feet wet some, but Berghorst also lined up some at tight end. MSU did not have any glaring immediate needs to fill in the 2020 class, but if there is a place where a freshman might be able to help, it’s someone like Simeon Barrow, Kyle King, Avery Dunn, Jeff Pietrowski or Chris Mayfield. along the defensive front. Of that group, Barrow and King may be the most physically ready.

    Best story: Justin Stevens began playing football in Nova Scotia. He was a tall, lean defensive end and tight end at that point. They play under Canadian rules in Nova Scotia, so hoping to up his chances of being discovered by an American university, Stevens transferred to Clarkson Football North, a boarding school in Mississauga, Ontario. He left his family and dedicated himself to the game.

    After recruiting came relatively slowly, he made another fateful decision to pack on weight and move to offensive tackle. He suffered another setback when a shoulder injury kept him from working out for several months. The summer before his senior year, Stevens attended several summer camps, including Michigan State and earned Mid-American Conference offers. He committed to Eastern Michigan.

    However, he put together a strong senior year, truly his first full season as an offensive lineman, and was then offered by Syracuse, Indiana and Michigan State. Having already attended a game earlier in the year and the camp in East Lansing, Stevens was already very familiar with the Spartans. His dad flew over from Nova Scotia and they drove down to East Lansing for one more visit where he decided he would be a Spartan. Stevens still remembers being cut twice from his provincial team. He has returned to Nova Scotia where he will signed his LOI. After that, he will prepare to move to East Lansing and enroll mid-year.

    Allen Trieu covers Midwest football recruiting for 247Sports. He has been featured on the Big Ten Network on its annual Signing Day Show. His Michigan and Michigan State recruiting columns appear weekly at detroitnews.com.

    Meet the 2020 Detroit News Blue Chip recruits
    Go through the gallery to view The Detroit News top 15 Blue Chip high school football prospects, including analysis from David Goricki. The list includes Muskegon quarterback Cameron Martinez, an Ohio State commit.
    Go through the gallery to view The Detroit News top 15 Blue Chip high school football prospects, including analysis from David Goricki. The list includes Muskegon quarterback Cameron Martinez, an Ohio State commit. Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
    1. Justin Rogers, Oak Park (Kentucky), OL/DL, 6-3, 300 pounds: Rogers, a member of The News Dream Team, was a dominant force on both sides of the ball. He didn’t allow a sack while getting six sacks and forcing three fumbles to help Oak Park win an Oakland Activities Association White Division championship. He didn’t play in the Division 2 pre-district game loss to Farmington due to an injury. “Justin was a four-year starter and can dominate on either side of the ball,” coach Greg Carter said. Rogers will enroll early at Kentucky in January.
    2. Makari Paige, West Bloomfield (Michigan), S, 6-3, 190 pounds: Paige, a member of The News Dream Team, used his size and strength to get in on 94 tackles while forcing three fumbles, intercepting two passes and breaking up seven passes to lead West Bloomfield to an Oakland Activities Association Red Division title and a Division 1 regional championship game appearance. “He’s a freak athlete, 6-3, 190-pound safety who has the ability to play free safety or strong safety,” coach Rod Bellamy said. “He can also come and cover your best receiver, which he did on numerous occasions and he has the ability to come in the box and be a middle linebacker.” Paige will play in the World Bowl in Mexico City later this month and enroll early at Michigan.
    3. Enzo Jennings, Oak Park (Penn State), CB, 6-0, 180 pounds: Jennings, a member of The News Dream Team, was an outstanding cover corner, helping Oak Park win the Oakland Activities Association White Division championship. He made 65 tackles while intercepting four passes and recovering three fumbles, returning one for a touchdown. “He’s strong, fast, durable and competitive,” coach Greg Carter said, “one of the best players I’ve ever coached.”
    4. Cameron Martinez, Muskegon (Ohio State), QB, 5-11, 190 pounds: Martinez, a member of The News Dream Team, was a great dual-threat quarterback, leading Muskegon to the Division 3 state championship game at Ford Field the last two years. He rushed for 2,228 yards (264 carries) and 36 touchdowns his season year while completing more than 60 percent of his passes for 1,258 yards and 11 TDs. “Cam is an amazing leader,” coach Shane Fairfield said. “He competes at such a high level. It’s not only on the game field, it’s the way he prepared before the game. People see him on game day and are like, ‘Wow!’ What they don’t see is the amount of work he puts in, in the film room, weight room and practice field.” Martinez will compete in the World Bowl this month in Mexico City, and will play defensive back or receiver at Ohio State.
    5. Braiden McGregor, Port Huron Northern (Michigan), DE, 6-4, 270 pounds: McGregor used his physical strength and quickness to cause havoc while also getting things done as a tight end for Port Huron Northern before suffering a season-ending knee injury in Week 7. He had 10.5 tackles for loss while also grabbing eight passes for five touchdowns. “Braiden is a game changer,” coach Larry Roelens said. “Teams have to plan for him on both sides of the ball. He has a high football IQ and is a very coachable kid.” McGregor will enroll early at Michigan.
    6. Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen, Walled Lake Western (Purdue), WR/CB, 6-1, 180 pounds: Yaseen (2), a member of The News Dream Team, put up huge numbers, coming up with 86 receptions for 1,646 yards 20 touchdowns while getting in on 47 tackles with two interceptions to help Walled Lake Western earn league (Lakes Valley) and Division 2 district and regional titles before a 57-56 state semifinal loss to Muskegon Mona Shores. “Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen is the best wide receiver in the state,” coach Alex Grignon said. “Single coverage equaled touchdowns all year long. He is just as dangerous taking a jet sweep or hitch as he is going vertical. Literally any time he touched the football he had a great chance to score.”
    7. Andre Seldon, Belleville (Michigan), CB/WR, 5-9, 160 pounds: Seldon, a member of The News Dream Team, got things done at a high level in all three phases, grabbing touchdown passes, averaging 25 yards a punt return, including four TD returns while also intercepting six passes while breaking up three from his secondary spot. “Andre is a three-year starter and an Under Armour All-American,” coach Jermain Crowell said. “I believe he’s the best defensive back in the state, and one of the best in the country. He’s a playmaker and it doesn’t matter if it’s him on offense, defense or special teams, he’s going to make plays.”
    8. Cornell Wheeler, West Bloomfield (Michigan), LB, 6-1, 230 pounds: Wheeler, a member of The News Dream Team, showed he was a high-motor guy, roaming sideline to sideline to get in on 140 tackles, including 10 tackles for loss, forcing three fumbles while recovering two. He made 20 tackles in a win over Lake Orion to help West Bloomfield win the Oakland Activities Association Red title. “He’s the best defensive player in the state of Michigan, just watching his preparation every week, film study, weight room and how he goes about his business,” coach Ron Bellamy said. “He’s just a fierce leader.”
    9. Josh Priebe, Edwardsburg (Northwestern), OL, 6-5, 275 pounds: Priebe, a member of The News Dream Team, was a physical presence on the line for Edwardsburg, opening holes while protecting the quarterback. He had 29 pancakes in 11 games and led an offense that had 4,248 rushing yards, averaging more than nine yards a carry. “Josh has been a dominant player for the last three years as an offensive guard,” coach Kevin Bartz of Priebe, who had 32 offers, picking Northwestern over such national powers as Ohio State, Michigan, Auburn, Iowa and Minnesota. “What sets Josh apart from other big offensive linemen is his quickness and agility. Josh’s ability to move effectively combined with his intelligence, strength and tenacious attitude put him in an elite group of offensive linemen.”
    10. Deon Buford, Detroit King (Kentucky), OL, 6-4, 280 pounds: Buford, who was a first-team all-state selection by The News, was the anchor on an offensive line that helped open holes for Peny Boone to rush for nearly 1,300 yards and 22 touchdowns while protecting freshman quarterback Dante Moore (2,731 yards, 33 TDs) to help King win the PSL title and advance to the Division 2 state championship game. “Deon’s a really athletic lineman who is really smart and communicates well,” coach Tyrone Spencer said. “He does a lot of those things that we have to do to be successful in the run game and protecting Dante.” Buford will enroll early at Kentucky.
    11. Peny Boone, Detroit King (Maryland), RB, 6-2, 220 pounds: Boone earned the nickname “Playoff Peny” for his impressive play during the postseason. He rushed for 1,283 yards and 22 touchdowns, including 809 yards and 13 TDs during the five-game postseason run with 198 yards and three TDs coming in a 35-26 loss to Muskegon Mona Shores in the Division 2 state championship game at Ford Field. “He just comes alive in the playoffs,” coach Tyrone Spencer said. “He can just do so much for a team. He gives us that option to run the ball, throw the ball, he can catch and do a lot of things in space.”
    12. Dallas Fincher, East Kentwood (Michigan State), OL, 6-4, 260 pounds: Fincher, a member of The News Dream Team, was a consistent force on the offensive line, getting things done at a high level. “He led the team in pancake blocks while not allowing a sack all season,” coach Tony Kimbrough said. “He’s a great offensive lineman, a very good run and pass blocker. He had no holding calls. He’s known as a technician and is a three-year starter who can play all five positions.”
    13. Jordan Turner, Farmington (Wisconsin), LB, 6-3, 220 pounds: Turner (12), who was a first-team all-state selection by The News, got in on 55 tackles, including 13 tackles for lost yardage while forcing four fumbles after missing the first few games due to an injury. He played a key role in Farmington’s Division 2 pre-district upset win over Oak Park. “Jordan was a three-year captain for us and led us in tackles for the last three years as well,” coach Kory Cioroch said. “His ability to cover in the pass game, stop the run and pressure the quarterback makes him the most versatile and unique defender I have ever coached. He had 27 tackles, eight tackles for loss, three sacks in the (two-game) playoffs.” Turner will enroll early at Wisconsin.
    14. Latrell Fordham, Davison (Ball State), WR/CB, 6-4, 180 pounds: Fordham, a member of The News Dream Team, proved to be the difference in Davison’s 35-25 win over Brighton in the Division 1 state championship game at Ford Field. He grabbed a 74-yard touchdown pass to give his team a 14-3 lead, then broke up a pass in the end zone later in the first half, followed by a teammate’s interception on the next play which led to a TD and 21-3 cushion. He had 49 receptions for 954 yards and 12 TDs. “Latrell was a huge factor in our success even when he was not getting the ball,” coach Jake Weingartz said. “What most people do not know is that he is a lock down corner as well. His ability on defense to shut down the opposing team’s best wide receiver helped us win the whole thing.”
    15. De’Andre Bulley, River Rouge (undecided), RB, 6-0, 245 pounds: Bulley, a member of The News Dream Team, was a punishing running back who got stronger as the game went on while wearing down defenders. He rushed for 1,976 yards and 22 touchdowns, including a mammoth 220-yard, three-TD performance in a 49-14 regional final win at Orchard Lake St. Mary’s. He also broke loose for a 33-yard TD run in a 30-7 Division 3 state championship game win over top-ranked Muskegon. “De’Andre Bulley is a workhorse,” coach Corey Parker said. “Just a really powerful back who bruised defenses as the game went on and was a dominating force in the fourth quarter of our games this year. Bulley is undecided about his college choice after de-committing from Akron.
