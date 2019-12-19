Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week of Dec. 16
Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for the week of Dec. 16, 2019, compiled by Matt Charboneau. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
1. Ohio State (9-1, 1-1) – Even with the loss on Sunday at Minnesota, the Buckeyes have been the most impressive team in the early part of the season. The influx of young talent mixed with veterans like Kaleb and Andre Wesson (24), as well as the emergence of Duane Washington (Grand Rapids) have been big for the Buckeyes so far. They’ll get tested over the next couple of weeks with neutral-site games against Kentucky and West Virginia. Andy Clayton-King, Associated Press
2. Michigan State (7-3, 1-0) – The Spartans still have another Big Ten game this week at Northwestern and could hold a one-game lead in the conference at that point. It’s been a rocky start for the preseason No. 1 team in the nation as they’ve been dealt a difficult off-court blow while working through injuries to Joshua Langford and now Rocket Watts. The tough schedule hasn’t helped, but MSU does have a road win at Seton Hall already on its resume. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
3. Maryland (10-1, 1-1) – The Terrapins didn’t exactly play the toughest nonconference schedule early in the season, but they did rack up the wins. However, the start of conference play has been rough as they needed Anthony Cowan (1) to bail them out in the final minutes at home against Illinois before losing at Penn State. They get a banged-up Seton Hall this week in what should be a bounce-back game. Julio Cortez, Associated Press
4. Michigan (8-3, 1-1) – For a moment, the Wolverines looked like they were ready to take the title as early favorite in the Big Ten after rolling over North Carolina and Gonzaga in the Battle 4 Atlantis. However, the Wolverines and first-year coach Juwan Howard have lost three of the last four, including marquee games to Louisville and at home to Oregon. They get two cupcakes before returning to conference play after the first of the year against Michigan State. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
5. Penn State (9-2, 1-1) – The Nittany Lions are off to a quick start in what is shaping up to be coach Patrick Chambers’ best shot at getting his team to the NCAA Tournament. The blowout loss to Ohio State was the only dud on the schedule as Penn State rebounded to knock off Maryland at home. Its only other loss was a nail-biter to Ole Miss when the Nittany Lions surrendered a late lead in the NIT Season Tip-Off. Barry Reeger, Associated Press
6. Illinois (8-3, 1-1) – The Fighting Illini might be one of the tougher teams to nail down this season. They had an ugly loss early to an average Arizona team then fell flat at home to Miami. The collapse in the final minutes on the road at Maryland was concerning, but the rebound at home to beat Michigan was an impressive bounce-back. It could be that kind of year for a young team that has talent but is fighting to find some consistency. Holly Hart, Associated Press
7. Iowa (8-3, 1-1) – The win over Texas Tech in Las Vegas was clearly the high point for the Hawkeyes in the first portion of the season, and big man Luka Garza (55) has been outstanding. But as is often the case for Fran McCaffery’s team, defense is an issue, a problem that stood out in the loss to Michigan when the Hawkeyes gave up 103 points. Iowa will be in most games it plays because it can score, but the defensive woes make this a middle-of-the-pack team. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
8. Indiana (10-1, 1-1) – The Hoosiers have done a good job of taking care of business, but outside of beating a ranked Florida State team at home, it’s hard to see much quality in the resume to this point. The first time the Hoosiers actually left Bloomington, they got blown out by 20 at Wisconsin. It’s another team with some intriguing pieces, namely freshman Trayce Jackson-Davis (right), but at this point, the record could be misleading. Doug McSchooler, Associated Press
9. Purdue (6-4, 1-1) – The analytics sites love the Boilermakers, but at this point it’s hard to ignore the losses, including on Sunday to a bad Nebraska team as well as early losses to Texas and Marquette. Of course, wins matter, too, and the Boilermakers beat VCU when they were ranked and has a 29-point win over then-No. 5 Virginia. So, like the rest of the conference, the prognosis for Matt Painter’s group appears to be a complete mystery. John Peterson, Associated Press
10. Rutgers (8-3, 1-1) – Steve Pikiell continues to slowly build the Scarlet Knights the right way and they’ll play tough every time out. However, there will be plenty of ups and downs with this group, highlighted by the early losses to St. Bonaventure and Pitt but then wiped out by wins like at home against Wisconsin and Seton Hall. Rutgers likely will pick off some higher-ranked teams, but it still has a long way to go to be a tournament team. Kathy Willens, Associated Press
11. Minnesota (5-5, 1-1) – The Golden Gophers didn’t do themselves many favors with a tough early schedule that came with losses to Oklahoma, Butler and Utah. The loss to DePaul was an ugly one and only scoring 52 points against Iowa is not ideal. Of course, that hardly explains how the Gophers then responded by beating previously undefeated Ohio State on Sunday, but welcome to the Big Ten. Andy Clayton-King, Associated Press
12. Wisconsin (5-5, 1-1) – We’ve all come to expect the Badgers will always be there, always in the mix to win the Big Ten. However, this could be the season that changes. The Badgers are struggling to find consistency and have lost four of the last five, mixing in a 20-point win at home over Indiana. That’s been the lone bright spot over the past couple of weeks for a team that still has a tough nonconference test against Tennessee before getting back to Big Ten action. Andy Manis, Associated Press
13. Nebraska (5-6, 1-1) – This was going to be easy, putting the Cornhuskers at the bottom of the Big Ten rankings on a regular basis as Fred Hoiberg was in the process of tearing things down to rebuild them. Then the Huskers nearly beat Indiana before rolling over Purdue at home, and that’s good enough to at least stay out of the basement. Where it goes from here is hard to guess, but the ’Huskers might need to cherish that win over Purdue for a while. Nati Harnik, Associated Press
14. Northwestern (5-4, 0-1) – It’s hard to see this being a good year for the Wildcats, especially after the early part of the season included losses to Merrimack and Radford. That doesn’t bode well for Chris Collins’ team as the Wildcats weren’t competitive in the Big Ten opener against Purdue and now they draw Michigan State as they close out early conference play. Nam Y. Huh, Associated Press
    East Lansing — While Michigan State is expecting to get freshman guard Rocket Watts back soon, there will be no such return this season for senior Joshua Langford.

    The sharp-shooting guard underwent surgery on his injured left foot in New York on Tuesday and has been ruled out for the rest of the season, coach Tom Izzo announced on Thursday, a move that could signal the end to his Michigan State career.

    “We'll talk about any other options he has when the time comes,” Izzo said after practice on Thursday. “But right now it saddens me a little bit because even though I did not — I was kind of honest with most of you that I did not think he would be back. But that saddens me because the kind of kid he's been. He’s just done everything we could ask of him and for him it’s been unfair.

    “This kid means the world to me, and I think to our program from what he stood for religiously, academically, athletically. He was the workhorse of our team.”

    The 6-foot-5 Langford has not played in almost a year, sitting out the second half against Northern Illinois on Dec. 29, 2018. At the time, the move was called precautionary but by the end of January, the Spartans announced Langford would have surgery to repair a stress fracture, forcing him to miss the rest of the season.

    After Langford appeared in just 13 games, Michigan State went on to win the Big Ten championship and earn a spot in the Final Four. With Langford set to return this season, the Spartans were picked as the preseason No. 1 team in the nation.

    But just two weeks before the season, it was announced that Langford suffered a stress reaction in a different spot in the same foot and would be out until at least January. The recent surgery nixed any chance at Langford returning.

    Izzo said this procedure was like the one Langford had last February but accomplished more in helping the bone heal.

    “It sounded like it really went well,” Izzo said. “Not that the other one didn't, but I think they took it to another level with some grafting with some ability to get some blood flow to that area, which is really critical.”

    Langford is back home in Alabama and will spend the holiday with his family. After that, he’ll be back in East Lansing to begin rehabbing as he chases his dream of getting back on the basketball court.

    It seems like a long shot that he’d return to Michigan State next season — it would be a simple move as Langford would use this season as a redshirt — and Izzo believes the next step for Langford is likely exploring his options as a professional.

    When it was announced in October that Langford would be out until at least January, he said he still intended for this to be his last season at Michigan State. 

    “I think there was a worry that he may never play basketball again,” Izzo said. “I think that is more gone. So Josh, I was hoping after this year to test his professional options overseas, the G League and in the NBA if he would have had a good season and I think those are still his hopes and dreams.

    “Paint it any way you want it. I'm sure there's some fans out there that think he was popping back in in January and everything was going to be great. That wasn't how I felt, but it's way more of a positive than a negative because I think it's positive that his future in basketball is there, and for that I'm really excited.”

    Langford, who did not miss a game through the first two-plus seasons of his career, a stretch spanning 83 games, was averaging 15 points and 3.6 rebounds a game when he got hurt last year. Over the course of his career, Langford scored 10.2 points a game and shot 40.7 percent from 3-point range.

    It’s the sort of production the Spartans (8-3, 2-0 Big Ten) could use this season, not to mention the leadership Langford would have provided. It was something Aaron Henry looked forward to when he decided to come to Michigan State, however, their time together lasted only 13 games last season.

    “It's tough, for sure. It’s really tough,” Henry said. “Josh has always been there for me since my senior year in high school. He's always been there, helping me through things and I really expected to come in and play with him this year. It was something me and my dad looked forward to, being on the court at the same time. But things didn’t happen that way and God has his reasons.”

    Watts progressing

    As for Watts, the freshman who replaced Langford in the starting lineup, he missed his third straight game at Northwestern on Wednesday with a stress reaction in his left leg.

    Watts is no longer wearing a protective boot and his been going through some drills but remains questionable for Saturday’s game against Eastern Michigan.

    The Spartans have a long break before the next game against Western Michigan on Dec. 29, then it’s back to Big Ten play.

    “He's gonna do a little bit more working out today and tomorrow morning,” Izzo said. “I'm gonna try to work him out a little harder, but 10 percent chance (he’ll play Saturday). The only reason I would do it, you'd say, ‘Well, why wouldn't you just wait?’ I think he's gonna need some reps so his first game back isn't going to be a Big Ten game.”

    mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @mattcharboneau

