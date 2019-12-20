Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week of Dec. 16
Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for the week of Dec. 16, 2019, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for the week of Dec. 16, 2019, compiled by Matt Charboneau. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
1. Ohio State (9-1, 1-1) – Even with the loss on Sunday at Minnesota, the Buckeyes have been the most impressive team in the early part of the season. The influx of young talent mixed with veterans like Kaleb and Andre Wesson (24), as well as the emergence of Duane Washington (Grand Rapids) have been big for the Buckeyes so far. They’ll get tested over the next couple of weeks with neutral-site games against Kentucky and West Virginia. Andy Clayton-King, Associated Press
2. Michigan State (7-3, 1-0) – The Spartans still have another Big Ten game this week at Northwestern and could hold a one-game lead in the conference at that point. It’s been a rocky start for the preseason No. 1 team in the nation as they’ve been dealt a difficult off-court blow while working through injuries to Joshua Langford and now Rocket Watts. The tough schedule hasn’t helped, but MSU does have a road win at Seton Hall already on its resume. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
3. Maryland (10-1, 1-1) – The Terrapins didn’t exactly play the toughest nonconference schedule early in the season, but they did rack up the wins. However, the start of conference play has been rough as they needed Anthony Cowan (1) to bail them out in the final minutes at home against Illinois before losing at Penn State. They get a banged-up Seton Hall this week in what should be a bounce-back game. Julio Cortez, Associated Press
4. Michigan (8-3, 1-1) – For a moment, the Wolverines looked like they were ready to take the title as early favorite in the Big Ten after rolling over North Carolina and Gonzaga in the Battle 4 Atlantis. However, the Wolverines and first-year coach Juwan Howard have lost three of the last four, including marquee games to Louisville and at home to Oregon. They get two cupcakes before returning to conference play after the first of the year against Michigan State. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
5. Penn State (9-2, 1-1) – The Nittany Lions are off to a quick start in what is shaping up to be coach Patrick Chambers’ best shot at getting his team to the NCAA Tournament. The blowout loss to Ohio State was the only dud on the schedule as Penn State rebounded to knock off Maryland at home. Its only other loss was a nail-biter to Ole Miss when the Nittany Lions surrendered a late lead in the NIT Season Tip-Off. Barry Reeger, Associated Press
6. Illinois (8-3, 1-1) – The Fighting Illini might be one of the tougher teams to nail down this season. They had an ugly loss early to an average Arizona team then fell flat at home to Miami. The collapse in the final minutes on the road at Maryland was concerning, but the rebound at home to beat Michigan was an impressive bounce-back. It could be that kind of year for a young team that has talent but is fighting to find some consistency. Holly Hart, Associated Press
7. Iowa (8-3, 1-1) – The win over Texas Tech in Las Vegas was clearly the high point for the Hawkeyes in the first portion of the season, and big man Luka Garza (55) has been outstanding. But as is often the case for Fran McCaffery’s team, defense is an issue, a problem that stood out in the loss to Michigan when the Hawkeyes gave up 103 points. Iowa will be in most games it plays because it can score, but the defensive woes make this a middle-of-the-pack team. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
8. Indiana (10-1, 1-1) – The Hoosiers have done a good job of taking care of business, but outside of beating a ranked Florida State team at home, it’s hard to see much quality in the resume to this point. The first time the Hoosiers actually left Bloomington, they got blown out by 20 at Wisconsin. It’s another team with some intriguing pieces, namely freshman Trayce Jackson-Davis (right), but at this point, the record could be misleading. Doug McSchooler, Associated Press
9. Purdue (6-4, 1-1) – The analytics sites love the Boilermakers, but at this point it’s hard to ignore the losses, including on Sunday to a bad Nebraska team as well as early losses to Texas and Marquette. Of course, wins matter, too, and the Boilermakers beat VCU when they were ranked and has a 29-point win over then-No. 5 Virginia. So, like the rest of the conference, the prognosis for Matt Painter’s group appears to be a complete mystery. John Peterson, Associated Press
10. Rutgers (8-3, 1-1) – Steve Pikiell continues to slowly build the Scarlet Knights the right way and they’ll play tough every time out. However, there will be plenty of ups and downs with this group, highlighted by the early losses to St. Bonaventure and Pitt but then wiped out by wins like at home against Wisconsin and Seton Hall. Rutgers likely will pick off some higher-ranked teams, but it still has a long way to go to be a tournament team. Kathy Willens, Associated Press
11. Minnesota (5-5, 1-1) – The Golden Gophers didn’t do themselves many favors with a tough early schedule that came with losses to Oklahoma, Butler and Utah. The loss to DePaul was an ugly one and only scoring 52 points against Iowa is not ideal. Of course, that hardly explains how the Gophers then responded by beating previously undefeated Ohio State on Sunday, but welcome to the Big Ten. Andy Clayton-King, Associated Press
12. Wisconsin (5-5, 1-1) – We’ve all come to expect the Badgers will always be there, always in the mix to win the Big Ten. However, this could be the season that changes. The Badgers are struggling to find consistency and have lost four of the last five, mixing in a 20-point win at home over Indiana. That’s been the lone bright spot over the past couple of weeks for a team that still has a tough nonconference test against Tennessee before getting back to Big Ten action. Andy Manis, Associated Press
13. Nebraska (5-6, 1-1) – This was going to be easy, putting the Cornhuskers at the bottom of the Big Ten rankings on a regular basis as Fred Hoiberg was in the process of tearing things down to rebuild them. Then the Huskers nearly beat Indiana before rolling over Purdue at home, and that’s good enough to at least stay out of the basement. Where it goes from here is hard to guess, but the ’Huskers might need to cherish that win over Purdue for a while. Nati Harnik, Associated Press
14. Northwestern (5-4, 0-1) – It’s hard to see this being a good year for the Wildcats, especially after the early part of the season included losses to Merrimack and Radford. That doesn’t bode well for Chris Collins’ team as the Wildcats weren’t competitive in the Big Ten opener against Purdue and now they draw Michigan State as they close out early conference play. Nam Y. Huh, Associated Press
    East Lansing – Kyle Ahrens doesn’t know when his body will say, “Enough.”

    For a lot of players, that time would have already come and gone, but for the fifth-year senior at Michigan State, letting go hasn’t been quite that simple.

    Maybe Ahrens just isn’t listening. After all, considering the broken legs, mangled ankles and a crumbling back, it sure seems like Ahrens’ body is at least giving him a hint.

    But as No. 15 Michigan State nears the end of its non-conference schedule, Ahrens will just keep on plugging away. In the final season of his college career, it’s as if Ahrens is telling his body, "Just give me another few months, then that will be it."

    If his body had any actual bargaining power, that might be the end of it. But Ahrens is determined to play this entire season after so many have been cut short. Of course, it’s not that Ahrens is backing off. Known for giving his body up for a loose ball or a rebound as much as for a 3-pointer or a thunderous dunk, Ahrens isn’t changing the way he plays, even as the coaching staff is harping on him to at least dial it down a bit in practice.

    More: 'Unfair': Foot surgery ends Joshua Langford's season, Michigan State career in doubt

    “It’s how I play, not trying to be someone I'm not,” Ahrens said. “But then again, they're trying to help me so I can last this whole season. Once you really see it, it is working. So, I mean, it's kind of like I'm leaving it all on the floor no matter what.”

    Ahrens knows no other way to play the game, but even he can reach a breaking point. It’s easy to understand considering the long list of injuries he’s suffered. It began with a broken leg in high school, an injury that slowed him when he arrived in East Lansing in 2015-16. He made it through the entire 2016-17 season before a broken foot in preseason practiced ended 2017-18.

    Then last season, as he fought through a balky back the entire year, it was the nasty ankle sprain in the Big Ten tournament championship game that forced Ahrens to take in the Final Four run from the bench.

    It’s all been in the back of his mind, to an extent, and Tom Izzo is doing his best to make sure Ahrens doesn’t shortchange himself or the team.

    “He needs to play more reckless, not insane like he sometimes does,” Izzo said. “He shouldn't jump into a brick wall, but you’ve got to go up and get a rebound.

    “It’s easy to say is one of my toughest kids, but when you've been through what he's been through, maybe you do (hold back) subconsciously. So I've really put that on him. I said, ‘Hey, let's take the gloves off. Let's get after it. Let's see what happens and because if you don't, you're not gonna be playing like who you are.’”

    The mental part of Ahrens’ injuries can be overcome, and it’s clear Ahrens is doing a good job of that. However, the reality is the ailments have taken a physical toll, too.

    His back is a constant concern. Through much of last season, Ahrens needed to stretch out the muscles just get be able to get up and move around each morning. And as the 23-year-old navigates his final season, the ankles and knees are aching, as well.

    “It's everything,” Ahrens said. “I still have foot pain from last March. So, I mean, it's pretty much everything … I've had so many broken bones and they just tend to ache after a while. So just the past injuries kind of creep up to you sometimes.

    “But there’s only one way to get through it and that’s to work through it. That’s what I talk to my trainer about and what I talk to coach about. You’ve got to understand that if something happens, I mean it's God's plan.”

    It’s hard. Ahrens is clear about that.

    Yes, it’s physically hard, but the mental drain has taken its toll, too.

    “It’s a constant process,” Ahrens said. “I always relate back to what (former NFL quarterback) Andrew Luck said. It's a constant process of getting back, getting hurt, rehab, getting back, getting hurt, rehab. So it's just like a big circle I've been going on since freshman year high school. That’s mentally draining, but I have such great guys that helped me out each and every day that helped me through it and make me want to be here.”

    Ahrens is still here, and he’ll continue to give what he can for the Spartans (8-3, 2-0 Big Ten). Aside from a good defender and rebounder, Ahrens can knock down his share of 3-pointers and he’ll keep hitting the floor when he needs to. He says he’s learned how to fall, something where his uses “the oldness of me to my advantage.”

    Ahrens is averaging a little more than 13 minutes a game, a number that likely can’t get too much higher. He’s capable of 20 minutes a game, but that’s probably the limit.

    Every once in a while, he’ll soar to the rim, flashing the athleticism that first drew the Spartans coaching staff to him.

    Those moments are rare now, but Ahrens is content with where is physically.

    “I'm 100 percent of what I will be right now, of how I will feel,” he said. “I'm not going to be what I was four years ago where I'm able to jump and dunk it like crazy. That won't be me anymore and I have to understand that. There's times I just feel really good and then times that, you know, there's times where my ankle is just not feeling good, but the adrenaline helps.”

    In those moments, when the adrenaline is pumping, Ahrens is everything he expected to be. How long that lasts is anyone’s guess.

    But you can bet, until that moment, Ahrens won’t be holding back.

    “I don't know what tomorrow holds,” he said, “so I might as well give it my all.”

    Eastern Michigan at No. 15 Michigan State

    Tip-off: 7 p.m. Saturday, Breslin Center, East Lansing

    TV/radio: Big Ten Network/WJR 760

    Records: Eastern Michigan 9-1, Michigan State 8-3, 2-0 Big Ten

    Outlook: Eastern Michigan’s 9-1 start is the best under coach Rob Murphy and matches the 1996-97 squad that reached the MAC championship game. … EMU is forcing opponents to turn the ball over 19.5 times a game, which leads the MAC and ranks eighth in the nation.

    mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @mattcharboneau

