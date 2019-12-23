Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week of Dec. 23
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for the week of Dec. 16, 2019, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for the week of Dec. 16, 2019, compiled by Matt Charboneau. Al Goldis, Associated Press
Fullscreen
1. Ohio State (11-1, 1-1) – While Kentucky is clearly not the best team in the country, the Buckeyes added another impressive win to the resume by holding off the Wildcats in Las Vegas. It capped off a solid week that provided an impressive bounce-back from the loss at Minnesota, as the Buckeyes get one more nonconference test this weekend against West Virginia before getting back into Big Ten play. Last week: 1.
1. Ohio State (11-1, 1-1) – While Kentucky is clearly not the best team in the country, the Buckeyes added another impressive win to the resume by holding off the Wildcats in Las Vegas. It capped off a solid week that provided an impressive bounce-back from the loss at Minnesota, as the Buckeyes get one more nonconference test this weekend against West Virginia before getting back into Big Ten play. Last week: 1. John Locher, Associated Press
Fullscreen
2. Michigan State (9-3, 2-0) – The only unbeaten team in the conference had one of its better weeks. It wasn’t that the Spartans beat both Northwestern on the road and Eastern Michigan in blowout fashion, but it was the improved shooting and defense that was the most impressive. The Spartans host Western Michigan this weekend as they hope to continue the hot shooting while likely getting freshman guard Rocket Watts back from a leg injury. Last week: 2.
2. Michigan State (9-3, 2-0) – The only unbeaten team in the conference had one of its better weeks. It wasn’t that the Spartans beat both Northwestern on the road and Eastern Michigan in blowout fashion, but it was the improved shooting and defense that was the most impressive. The Spartans host Western Michigan this weekend as they hope to continue the hot shooting while likely getting freshman guard Rocket Watts back from a leg injury. Last week: 2. Nam Y. Huh, Associated Press
Fullscreen
3. Michigan (9-3, 1-1) – The Wolverines had lost two in a row, including three of four, before gladly welcoming in Presbyterian on Saturday. It went as expected. as the Wolverines rolled. However, forward Isaiah Livers (2) left the game with a muscle strain and his status is unclear. They likely won’t need Livers for the UMass-Lowell game this weekend, but getting him back after the first of the year for the trip to Michigan State will be critical. Last week: 4.
3. Michigan (9-3, 1-1) – The Wolverines had lost two in a row, including three of four, before gladly welcoming in Presbyterian on Saturday. It went as expected. as the Wolverines rolled. However, forward Isaiah Livers (2) left the game with a muscle strain and his status is unclear. They likely won’t need Livers for the UMass-Lowell game this weekend, but getting him back after the first of the year for the trip to Michigan State will be critical. Last week: 4. Tony Ding, Associated Press
Fullscreen
4. Penn State (10-2, 1-1) – The Nittany Lions keep taking care of business as they are now among the top 25 teams in the nation. It will no doubt include ramped-up expectations, as the Nittany Lions close out non-conference play this weekend against Cornell. The return to Big Ten play offers a chance to keep the momentum going as Iowa, Rutgers, Wisconsin and Minnesota are the first four opponents before a matchup with Ohio State. Last week: 5.
4. Penn State (10-2, 1-1) – The Nittany Lions keep taking care of business as they are now among the top 25 teams in the nation. It will no doubt include ramped-up expectations, as the Nittany Lions close out non-conference play this weekend against Cornell. The return to Big Ten play offers a chance to keep the momentum going as Iowa, Rutgers, Wisconsin and Minnesota are the first four opponents before a matchup with Ohio State. Last week: 5. John Beale, Associated Press
Fullscreen
5. Maryland (10-2, 1-1) – The Terrapins likely will take a hit in the national rankings, but frankly, they were too high to begin with. That was clear as the Terps followed the loss at Penn State by going on the road and laying an egg against a depleted Seton Hall team that was without its top two scorers. Inconsistency has been the hallmark under Mark Turgeon, and while the Terps won’t fade away, the past two games have been nothing short of disappointing. Last week: 3.
5. Maryland (10-2, 1-1) – The Terrapins likely will take a hit in the national rankings, but frankly, they were too high to begin with. That was clear as the Terps followed the loss at Penn State by going on the road and laying an egg against a depleted Seton Hall team that was without its top two scorers. Inconsistency has been the hallmark under Mark Turgeon, and while the Terps won’t fade away, the past two games have been nothing short of disappointing. Last week: 3. Kathy Willens, Associated Press
Fullscreen
6. Iowa (9-3, 1-1) – Luka Garza (right) continues to play well as the Hawkeyes adjust to life without Jordan Bohannon, who will miss the rest of the year with a hip injury. Per usual, the Hawkeyes have no problem putting the ball in the basket but rank near the bottom of the Big Ten in scoring defense, allowing 70.4 points a game. Until that improves, it’s hard to see the Hawkeyes moving out of the middle of the pack in the conference. Last week: 7.
6. Iowa (9-3, 1-1) – Luka Garza (right) continues to play well as the Hawkeyes adjust to life without Jordan Bohannon, who will miss the rest of the year with a hip injury. Per usual, the Hawkeyes have no problem putting the ball in the basket but rank near the bottom of the Big Ten in scoring defense, allowing 70.4 points a game. Until that improves, it’s hard to see the Hawkeyes moving out of the middle of the pack in the conference. Last week: 7. Matt Marton, Associated Press
Fullscreen
7. Indiana (11-1, 1-1) – The Hoosiers were on the verge of giving a game away to Notre Dame on Saturday before getting a late 3-pointer from Armaan Franklin (2) to help hold off the Fighting Irish, who were down by 17 at one point in the second half. It was a critical win for the Hoosiers, who will face Arkansas this weekend before a big one early in conference play at Maryland. Last week: 8.
7. Indiana (11-1, 1-1) – The Hoosiers were on the verge of giving a game away to Notre Dame on Saturday before getting a late 3-pointer from Armaan Franklin (2) to help hold off the Fighting Irish, who were down by 17 at one point in the second half. It was a critical win for the Hoosiers, who will face Arkansas this weekend before a big one early in conference play at Maryland. Last week: 8. Darron Cummings, Associated Press
Fullscreen
8. Illinois (8-4, 1-1) – Trying to nail down the Fighting Illini will be tough this season. They’ll win their share of big games, as they did early in Big Ten play against Michigan. But they handed away a game at Maryland earlier this season and never found a rhythm Saturday against Missouri. The return to Big Ten play is no treat, either, with a trip to Michigan State on deck after this weekend’s game with North Carolina A&T. Last week: 6.
8. Illinois (8-4, 1-1) – Trying to nail down the Fighting Illini will be tough this season. They’ll win their share of big games, as they did early in Big Ten play against Michigan. But they handed away a game at Maryland earlier this season and never found a rhythm Saturday against Missouri. The return to Big Ten play is no treat, either, with a trip to Michigan State on deck after this weekend’s game with North Carolina A&T. Last week: 6. Jeff Roberson, Associated Press
Fullscreen
9. Purdue (7-5, 1-1) – The analytics will favor the Boilermakers for a long time because of the blowout win over Virginia earlier this season, but the fact they’re the worst offensive team in the conference is hard to ignore. It didn’t help in the loss to Butler, and even with the best defense in the Big Ten at 57 points allowed a game, it’s tough to see the Boilermakers becoming a legitimate factor in the conference race. Last week: 9.
9. Purdue (7-5, 1-1) – The analytics will favor the Boilermakers for a long time because of the blowout win over Virginia earlier this season, but the fact they’re the worst offensive team in the conference is hard to ignore. It didn’t help in the loss to Butler, and even with the best defense in the Big Ten at 57 points allowed a game, it’s tough to see the Boilermakers becoming a legitimate factor in the conference race. Last week: 9. Darron Cummings, Associated Press
Fullscreen
10. Minnesota (6-5, 1-1) – The Golden Gophers are a young team, and that will mean some up-and-down moments throughout the season, highlighted by last week’s win over Ohio State. Consistency will be the key as the Gophers navigate the early part of the return to Big Ten play, which comes with a tough three-game stretch against Michigan State, Michigan and Penn State. Last week: 11.
10. Minnesota (6-5, 1-1) – The Golden Gophers are a young team, and that will mean some up-and-down moments throughout the season, highlighted by last week’s win over Ohio State. Consistency will be the key as the Gophers navigate the early part of the return to Big Ten play, which comes with a tough three-game stretch against Michigan State, Michigan and Penn State. Last week: 11. Andy Clayton-King, Associated Press
Fullscreen
11. Rutgers (9-3, 1-1) – Momentum is building for the Scarlet Knights, who now have won three straight and will almost certainly be on a four-game winning streak by the time they jump back into Big Ten play. A fifth straight win is likely, as they open by visiting Nebraska before things get real with a home game against Penn State. Last week: 10.
11. Rutgers (9-3, 1-1) – Momentum is building for the Scarlet Knights, who now have won three straight and will almost certainly be on a four-game winning streak by the time they jump back into Big Ten play. A fifth straight win is likely, as they open by visiting Nebraska before things get real with a home game against Penn State. Last week: 10. Kathy Willens, Associated Press
Fullscreen
12. Wisconsin (6-5, 1-1) – The Badgers halted a rough road that had included four losses in five games by rolling over Milwaukee behind a career-high 31 points from D'Mitrik Trice (0). Getting that sort of performance from the junior guard will be critical, though it has been missing early in the season. A trip to Tennessee is up next as the Badgers close out nonconference play on the road against a top-25 team. Last week: 12.
12. Wisconsin (6-5, 1-1) – The Badgers halted a rough road that had included four losses in five games by rolling over Milwaukee behind a career-high 31 points from D'Mitrik Trice (0). Getting that sort of performance from the junior guard will be critical, though it has been missing early in the season. A trip to Tennessee is up next as the Badgers close out nonconference play on the road against a top-25 team. Last week: 12. Andy Manis, Associated Press
Fullscreen
13. Nebraska (5-7, 1-1) – The positive feelings from the win over Purdue did not last long, as the Cornhuskers followed that game with a home loss to North Dakota, a one-point defeat that highlighted how long of a season it will be in Lincoln. The Huskers will have one more chance at a win with Texas A&M-Corpus Christi this weekend, though nothing seems like a guarantee with this team. Last week: 13.
13. Nebraska (5-7, 1-1) – The positive feelings from the win over Purdue did not last long, as the Cornhuskers followed that game with a home loss to North Dakota, a one-point defeat that highlighted how long of a season it will be in Lincoln. The Huskers will have one more chance at a win with Texas A&M-Corpus Christi this weekend, though nothing seems like a guarantee with this team. Last week: 13. Doug McSchooler, Associated Press
Fullscreen
14. Northwestern (5-6, 0-2) – The only team without a win in Big Ten play, the Wildcats played well but lost early in the week to Michigan State before closing the week by losing to DePaul in a battle of the Windy City. The ’Cats are young, and that shows on most nights, but there is some talent there. Whether it’s enough to become anything more this season than a team that can pull off an upset or two seems like a long shot, at best. Last week: 14.
14. Northwestern (5-6, 0-2) – The only team without a win in Big Ten play, the Wildcats played well but lost early in the week to Michigan State before closing the week by losing to DePaul in a battle of the Windy City. The ’Cats are young, and that shows on most nights, but there is some talent there. Whether it’s enough to become anything more this season than a team that can pull off an upset or two seems like a long shot, at best. Last week: 14. Nam Y. Huh, Associated Press
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    East Lansing — There weren’t many milestones Foster Loyer failed to meet as a prep star at Clarkston.

    A two-time state champion, Loyer was named Michigan’s Mr. Basketball as a senior in 2018 and finished his career No. 12 on the state’s all-time scoring list with 2,222 points. He also handed out 575 career assists and is seventh in Michigan high school history with 258 3-pointers.

    Needless to say, expectations were high when Loyer arrived on Michigan State’s campus last fall. However, when you’re playing behind the Big Ten Player of the Year, minutes are hard to come by. And when you’re 6-foot tall on a good day and closer to 150 pounds than 200, the jump from high school to college can be a significant one.

    Not surprisingly, Loyer’s transition to the next level has been a difficult one as he averaged just 5.8 minutes a game last year, forcing Cassius Winston to log heavy minutes in the second half of the season. Things haven’t changed much this season, but over the last three games, there appears to be some light at the end of the tunnel.

    Loyer scored a season-high 13 points in No. 14 Michigan State’s victory over Eastern Michigan on Saturday, logging 16 minutes while going 3-for-4 from 3-point range. It was the third straight game Loyer has scored at least seven points, something he did three times all of last season. It was also his best shooting performance since he was 4-for-5 from 3-point range, scoring a career-high 14 in a win over Ohio State in last season’s Big Ten tournament.

    CLOSE

    “Just going out there and playing the way I can, looking to score the ball, looking to create offensively,” Loyer said after the Eastern Michigan victory. “I thought going out there and playing with Cash, trying to get him a couple shots. Just the spacing we had on the floor tonight I thought was real good.”

    Not only did the spacing help Winston and the offense as a whole, it had Loyer in a comfort zone. He hit his first two 3-pointers late in the first half and later added another in the second half.

    “I know the player that I can be,” Loyer said. “I’ve just got to go out there each night and be that guy and give our team that confidence and give the coaching staff that confidence so that I have it in myself.”

    That confidence has seemed to come and go, and it’s rarely been because of Loyer’s offense. The biggest issue standing between Loyer and more consistent minutes has been on the defensive end. It’s something that is a constant through the years under Tom Izzo: If a player can’t defend, playing time will be scarce.

    However, getting the playing time to work through some mistakes is also important, and Izzo admits he needs to do a better job of letting Loyer get into more of the flow of the game.

    “Two things have to happen,” Izzo said. “He has to learn to play a little more physical, a little more defense. In high school he didn't have to guard anybody He's got to guard somebody here, because the guys that are guarding him are 6-3 and athletic.

    “And he's had to learn how to deal with the speed of the game and then I have to learn something. He's got to get enough time that his mistakes, he plays through them and makes a shot or two, which happened tonight. It's not all on him; it's on me, too.”

    Izzo has battled that, as well. In the win over Northwestern, Loyer checked in and the Wildcats ripped off a 10-0 run, forcing Loyer back to the bench until the final minutes when Loyer was back in for his free-throw shooting.

    On Saturday, Loyer was afforded the time to get in a groove.

    “When you walk in and you have an open shot but it's your first time touching the ball, that's not a thing that's easy,” Loyer said. “Running up and down, getting a feel, finding the spaces, finding the spots where you can get a shot or get your teammate a shot is something you've got to see and see before it happens.”

    Loyer likely will get more extended minutes with Michigan State (9-3, 2-0 Big Ten) faces Western Michigan (7-5) on Sunday, and from there, some of it depends on the status of freshman Rocket Watts, who has missed four games with a leg injury.

    If the last few games are a sign of Loyer’s emergence, it will be an important development for the Spartans. Izzo said this next stretch will be important for Loyer, and the former high school start is looking forward to it.

    “I just gotta keep working,” Loyer said. “Just go out there and play the way I can. I’ve got to go out there and be a threat offensively, and I’ve got to keep working as hard as I can at getting stops on the defense end. So I think day-in and day-out, showing that every day at practice is going to help me get on the court.”

    mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @mattcharboneau

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE