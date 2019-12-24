Meet Michigan State's 2020 recruiting class
Go through the gallery to view the Michigan State football program's 2020 verbal commitments (star ratings, according to the 247Sports Composite, unless otherwise noted). Analysis is from Matt Charboneau of The Detroit News. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Simeon Barrow Jr., Grovetown (Ga.), DL, 6-2, 252 pounds, three stars. Barrow comes into a position of need for the Spartans. Before committing to Michigan State last summer, Barrow held his share of Power Five offers, including Missouri, Tennessee and Virginia Tech. STATUS: Signed. The Opening
Cole DeMarzo, Hilton Head (S.C.), S, 6-2, 200 pounds, 3 stars. Ranked just outside the top 100 outside linebackers in the nation, DeMarzo played safety in high school and could play either position at the next level. His versatility landed him offers from the likes of Cincinnati, Army and Air Force, but he called Michigan State his “dream school” and jumped at the chance to commit late last summer. STATUS: Signed. Allen Trieu, 247Sports
Avery Dunn, Shaker Heights (Ohio), DE, 6-4, 216 pounds, three stars (247Sports). The Spartans were clearly going after defensive linemen in this class and Dunn joins that group. He has plenty of room to grow, but has a good frame to become a contributor at the next level. Another under-the-radar type player the Spartans hope to hit on after Dunn had drawn mostly Mid-American Conference-level offers before committing to Michigan State. STATUS: Signed. 247Sports
Dallas Fincher, East Kentwood, G, 6-4, 274 pounds, three stars. A versatile offensive lineman who drew offers from nearly every Big Ten program, landing Fincher was an important recruiting win for the Spartans, who are looking to shore up the offensive line after starting three true freshmen late in the 2019 season. The first player to commit to the class, Fincher projects to be a guard at the next level, but appears to have plenty of room to improve and could find himself playing any position along the offensive line. STATUS: Signed. Allen Trieu, 247Sports
Montorie Foster, Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward, WR, 6-2, 175 pounds, three stars. One of four receivers in the class, Foster is a late bloomer the Spartans hope turns into a diamond in the rough. A basketball standout, Foster did not start playing varsity football until this season but had an outstanding season to draw a handful of Mid-American Conference offers before the Spartans came in and landed the commitment. Foster comes from the same high school as Andrew, David and Michael Dowell. STATUS: Signed. 247Sports
Angelo Grose, Mansfield, Ohio, CB, 5-10, 170 pounds, three stars. A one-time Cincinnati commit, Grose had an outstanding senior season and helped lead Mansfield to the state championship game as a cornerback and a wide receiver. He had 112 tackles and a pair of interceptions while catching 76 passes for 1,038 yards and 12 touchdowns. It helped Grose jumped up in the recruiting rankings, too, as 247sports elevated him to a four-star in their evaluations and said Grose was the No. 26 cornerback in the nation. STATUS: Signed. Bill Greene, 247Sports
Tommy Guajardo, Dearborn, TE, 6-3, 230 pounds, three stars. The only tight end in the class for the Spartans, Guajardo is on the shorter side for the position but has proven to have the strength to excel at the next level. Rated the No. 23 player in the state of Michigan, Guajardo chose Michigan State over the likes of Minnesota, Indiana, Pitt and West Virginia. STATUS: Signed. Allen Trieu, 247Sports
Cal Haladay, Catawissa (Pa.) Southern Columbia, LB, 6-0, 197 pounds, three stars. A three-time state champion, Haladay will need to bulk up once he gets to Michigan State, but it’s hard to argue with his production in high school. In addition to the three state titles, Haladay also earned all-state honors three times, is ranked the No. 32 inside linebacker in the nation by 247sports and chose Michigan State over offers from Michigan, Nebraska and Pittsburgh. STATUS: Signed. Twitter: @CalHaladay26
Devin Hightower, Archbishop Hoban (Ohio), LB, 6-1, 225 pounds, three stars. Named the Division II Defensive Player of the Year in the state of Ohio, Hightower ranks in the top 50 in the nation in outside linebackers, according to 247sports. In the mold of current Spartan linebacker Antjuan Simmons, Hightower chose Michigan State over Pitt and Iowa, along with a handful of other schools. STATUS: Signed. 247Sports
Noah Kim, Westfield (Va.), QB, 6-2, 180 pounds, three stars. The Spartans were able to get their quarterback this fall when Kim announced he was decommitting from Virginia Tech just before taking a visit to Michigan State. A week later the Spartans had a commitment from Kim, ranked the No. 44 pro-style quarterback in the nation and the No. 23 player in the state of Virginia. STATUS: Signed. 247Sports
Kyle King, New Palestine (Ind.), DE, 6-4, 242 pounds, three stars. King comes into a position of need for the Spartans and brings plenty of production with him. A two-time state champion in Indiana, King had 67 tackles as a senior, including 18.5 for loss. King also collected seven sacks last season, giving him 28.5 for his career. Ranked the seventh-best player in Indiana, King turned down Purdue and Indiana to come to MSU. STATUS: Signed. Twitter: @Kyleking5454
Terry Lockett, WR, Minneapolis Minnehaha Academy, 6-0, 165 pounds, three stars. One of the final pieces to the class, Lockett committed just days before National Signing Day and could prove to be one of the most crucial players to sign. After spending his junior season at SPIRE Academy in Ohio focusing on basketball, Lockett, a four-star by some services, returned to Minnesota for an outstanding senior season and quickly drew renewed interest from a handful of Big Ten schools before choosing MSU. STATUS: Signed. Twitter: @lockett3_t
Chris Mayfield, Hilliard (Ohio) Bradley, DE, 6-2, 250 pounds, three stars. Another defensive end in the class who could eventually move inside, Mayfield is ranked the No. 50 player in the state of Ohio by 247Sports Composite. Mayfield chose the Spartans over offers from Cincinnati, Purdue, Louisville, Minnesota and Kentucky. STATUS: Signed. 247Sports
Jack Olsen, Wheaton (Ill.) Warrenville South, K, 5-11, 170 pounds, three stars. With Matt Coghlin getting set to enter his final season at Michigan State, the Spartans landed a commitment from Olsen, the No. 3-ranked kicker in the nation by 247sports. Olsen once kicked eight field goals in a game in high school and has a long of 53 yards. He’ll play in the All-American Bowl on Jan. 4 in San Antonio. STATUS: Signed. Twitter: @j_olsen82
Jeff Pietrowski, Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward, DE, 6-1, 235 pounds, three stars. Named the defensive player of the year by Cleveland.com, the 65th-ranked defensive end in the nation Pietrowski had 14.5 sacks as a senior and forced three fumbles. Pietrowski also played some linebacker in high school, which means he could move around on the Spartans defense. He chose Michigan State over offers from Purdue, Pitt and Minnesota. STATUS: Signed. 247Sports
Jordon Simmons, Power Springs (Ga.) McEachern, RB, 5-10, 185 pounds, three stars. With only three scholarship running backs on the roster and all of them in the same class, the Spartans needed to land at least one running back in this class and did so in October with Simmons’ commitment. The powerful back attended camp at Michigan State and eventually drew offers from the likes of LSU, Oregon, Georgia and Florida State before choosing the Spartans. He’ll surely get a chance to play next fall, but the depth he provides is critical. STATUS: Committed. Allen Trieu, 247Sports
Darius Snow, Carrollton (Texas) Hebron, S, 6-0, 215 pounds, four stars.<br /> &nbsp;
Darius Snow, Carrollton (Texas) Hebron, S, 6-0, 215 pounds, four stars.   Twitter: @dsnowzy23
Justin Stevens, Clarkston Football North (Mississauga, Ontario), OT, 6-6, 285 pounds, three stars. The Canadian product has all the tools and size to excel at the next level as an offensive tackle and Stevens plans to enroll next semester to get a head start. A one-time commit to Eastern Michigan, Stevens drew a handful of late Power Five offers and made the switch to MSU. He ultimately chose the Spartans over the likes of Indiana and Syracuse. STATUS: Signed. Allen Trieu, 247Sports
Ian Stewart, Gibraltar Carlson, WR, 6-3, 200 pounds, three stars. A high school quarterback, Stewart reminds many of current Spartan wide receiver Cody White, who played multiple positions in high school. The shuffling of positions in high school means he’ll need to become a more polished route-runner, but given his size and athleticism he has a high ceiling, one high enough that he chose Michigan State over the likes of Ohio State, Penn State and most of the rest of the Big Ten. STATUS: Signed. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Ricky White, Marietta (Ga.) Wheeler, WR, 6-1, 165 pounds, three stars.One of four wide receivers in the class, White was a state champion at Marietta, capping an outstanding senior season that saw him catch 92 passes and score 16 touchdowns. White isn’t ranked among the top 100 receivers in the nation, but considering his production, it’s no surprise he drew offers from the likes of Pitt and Louisville before choosing MSU. STATUS: Signed. Twitter: @yunqbrezzy_
    East Lansing — While Michigan State and its coaching staff dial in on Friday’s matchup with Wake Forest in the Pinstripe Bowl, it’s hardly the only thing the Spartans have on their plates.

    For coach Mark Dantonio and his assistants — as of now, there have been no changes to that lineup — there will be at least some attention paid to filling out the rest of the 2020 recruiting class.

    Last week, Michigan State signed 19 players with another player — running back Jordon Simmons of Powder Springs, Georgia — committed and set to sign in February. But the class won’t end there as Dantonio indicated last week the Spartans could land as many as 24 players before all is said and done.

    “I don't know. Just depends,” Dantonio said. “There's a lot of things going on. I mean, in this day and age, what's the number? You don't know what's happening within your own program sometimes. You think you do, but sometimes there's change. That's the world we're living in. I understand that. Don't want that, but sometimes it's inevitable, too.”

    The number of players for each class is beginning to become a moving target thanks, in part, to the introduction of the transfer portal. Now in its second year, the portal has made it easier for players to transfer and since the beginning of the season, Michigan State has had seven players from its roster enter the portal, a number that could always increase after the bowl game.

    But even without more transfers, Michigan State would still be looking to add a few more players before the traditional signing day in February. Running back is clearly one spot as only three scholarship backs are on the current roster and all three — Elijah Collins, Brandon Wright and Anthony Williams Jr. — are all in the same class.

    Securing Simmons will be the primary goal while the Spartans are also pursuing three-star running back Frank Brown out of Houston. In addition to at least another back, Michigan State will also look to bring in another offensive lineman and perhaps a safety or a tight end.

    With the advent of the portal, however, teams are now looking beyond the traditional recruiting avenues to add to their roster. Last year, Michigan State brought in wide receiver Jayden Reed, who was a freshman All-American at Western Michigan.

    This season, that number could grow as teams become more accustomed to how the portal works.

    “We're trying to look at the portal and break it down because there's 2,000 names in there,” Dantonio said. “You’ve got to break it down by position, what year they're at, how many plays they actually played, what's their background? You’ve got all these different questions you have to answer. It becomes difficult to find all the information you need.

    “We're going to just look to it as an area in positions of need, sort of go from there, take it step by step. I think this is a new and developing saga. I'll call it a saga, OK? (A) journey.”

    The portal is proving to be a two-way street, as well. While it’s a spot to find players, it also opens up opportunities that might not have existed.

    With seven scholarship players moving on — linebacker Brandon Bouyer-Randle, tight end Noah Davis, wide receiver Cam Chambers, offensive lineman Dimitri Douglas and running backs Connor Heyward, La’Darius Jefferson and Weston Bridges — it has allowed the Spartans to expand the class.

    “We've had some guys go into the transfer portal this year which gives us an opportunity to recruit other guys,” Dantonio said. “This class can possibly be a little bit bigger, which is a positive I think, as you look at the existing situations that are out there relative to whether it's the transfer portal or whatever it is.”

    Those situations always seem to be changing and it doesn’t sound like Dantonio and his staff are limiting themselves, indicating they’d even look at a quarterback in the portal. The Spartans have plenty of options as sophomore Rocky Lombardi, redshirt freshman Theo Day and freshman Payton Thorne could all see action in the Pinstripe Bowl while newly signed Noah Kim will also be on campus in the summer.

    But, as Dantonio pointed out, things change quickly.

    “I think those are conversations that are in-house conversations as we go forward, see what our guys do,” Dantonio said. “Right now we’re focused on trying to watch our quarterbacks during bowl practice, get them ready to play next season. I think they have a huge upside, but they got to play well.”

    Busy week

    Michigan State arrived in New York on Monday and held its first Pinstripe Bowl practice on Tuesday at Fordham University.

    On Christmas morning the Spartans, as well as Wake Forest, will visit the 9/11 Memorial and One World Observatory before holding a second practice. On Thursday, the team’s head coaches and three players will ring the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange while other players will take part in a youth clinic at Yankee Stadium.

    The day wraps up with a head coaches’ press conference at Yankee Stadium as the Spartans and Demon Deacons make final preparations for Friday’s 3:20 p.m. kickoff.

    New Era Pinstripe Bowl

    MICHIGAN STATE VS. WAKE FOREST

    Kickoff: 3:20 p.m. Friday, Yankee Stadium, New York

    TV/radio: ESPN/760 AM

    Records: Michigan State 6-6, Wake Forest 8-4

    Line: Michigan State by 4.5

    mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @mattcharboneau

