Meet Michigan State's 2020 recruiting class
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Go through the gallery to view the Michigan State football program's 2020 verbal commitments (star ratings, according to the 247Sports Composite, unless otherwise noted). Analysis is from Matt Charboneau of The Detroit News.
Go through the gallery to view the Michigan State football program's 2020 verbal commitments (star ratings, according to the 247Sports Composite, unless otherwise noted). Analysis is from Matt Charboneau of The Detroit News. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Simeon Barrow Jr., Grovetown (Ga.), DL, 6-2, 252 pounds, three stars. Barrow comes into a position of need for the Spartans. Before committing to Michigan State last summer, Barrow held his share of Power Five offers, including Missouri, Tennessee and Virginia Tech. STATUS: Signed.
Simeon Barrow Jr., Grovetown (Ga.), DL, 6-2, 252 pounds, three stars. Barrow comes into a position of need for the Spartans. Before committing to Michigan State last summer, Barrow held his share of Power Five offers, including Missouri, Tennessee and Virginia Tech. STATUS: Signed. The Opening
Fullscreen
Cole DeMarzo, Hilton Head (S.C.), S, 6-2, 200 pounds, 3 stars. Ranked just outside the top 100 outside linebackers in the nation, DeMarzo played safety in high school and could play either position at the next level. His versatility landed him offers from the likes of Cincinnati, Army and Air Force, but he called Michigan State his “dream school” and jumped at the chance to commit late last summer. STATUS: Signed.
Cole DeMarzo, Hilton Head (S.C.), S, 6-2, 200 pounds, 3 stars. Ranked just outside the top 100 outside linebackers in the nation, DeMarzo played safety in high school and could play either position at the next level. His versatility landed him offers from the likes of Cincinnati, Army and Air Force, but he called Michigan State his “dream school” and jumped at the chance to commit late last summer. STATUS: Signed. Allen Trieu, 247Sports
Fullscreen
Avery Dunn, Shaker Heights (Ohio), DE, 6-4, 216 pounds, three stars (247Sports). The Spartans were clearly going after defensive linemen in this class and Dunn joins that group. He has plenty of room to grow, but has a good frame to become a contributor at the next level. Another under-the-radar type player the Spartans hope to hit on after Dunn had drawn mostly Mid-American Conference-level offers before committing to Michigan State. STATUS: Signed.
Avery Dunn, Shaker Heights (Ohio), DE, 6-4, 216 pounds, three stars (247Sports). The Spartans were clearly going after defensive linemen in this class and Dunn joins that group. He has plenty of room to grow, but has a good frame to become a contributor at the next level. Another under-the-radar type player the Spartans hope to hit on after Dunn had drawn mostly Mid-American Conference-level offers before committing to Michigan State. STATUS: Signed. 247Sports
Fullscreen
Dallas Fincher, East Kentwood, G, 6-4, 274 pounds, three stars. A versatile offensive lineman who drew offers from nearly every Big Ten program, landing Fincher was an important recruiting win for the Spartans, who are looking to shore up the offensive line after starting three true freshmen late in the 2019 season. The first player to commit to the class, Fincher projects to be a guard at the next level, but appears to have plenty of room to improve and could find himself playing any position along the offensive line. STATUS: Signed.
Dallas Fincher, East Kentwood, G, 6-4, 274 pounds, three stars. A versatile offensive lineman who drew offers from nearly every Big Ten program, landing Fincher was an important recruiting win for the Spartans, who are looking to shore up the offensive line after starting three true freshmen late in the 2019 season. The first player to commit to the class, Fincher projects to be a guard at the next level, but appears to have plenty of room to improve and could find himself playing any position along the offensive line. STATUS: Signed. Allen Trieu, 247Sports
Fullscreen
Montorie Foster, Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward, WR, 6-2, 175 pounds, three stars. One of four receivers in the class, Foster is a late bloomer the Spartans hope turns into a diamond in the rough. A basketball standout, Foster did not start playing varsity football until this season but had an outstanding season to draw a handful of Mid-American Conference offers before the Spartans came in and landed the commitment. Foster comes from the same high school as Andrew, David and Michael Dowell. STATUS: Signed.
Montorie Foster, Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward, WR, 6-2, 175 pounds, three stars. One of four receivers in the class, Foster is a late bloomer the Spartans hope turns into a diamond in the rough. A basketball standout, Foster did not start playing varsity football until this season but had an outstanding season to draw a handful of Mid-American Conference offers before the Spartans came in and landed the commitment. Foster comes from the same high school as Andrew, David and Michael Dowell. STATUS: Signed. 247Sports
Fullscreen
Angelo Grose, Mansfield, Ohio, CB, 5-10, 170 pounds, three stars. A one-time Cincinnati commit, Grose had an outstanding senior season and helped lead Mansfield to the state championship game as a cornerback and a wide receiver. He had 112 tackles and a pair of interceptions while catching 76 passes for 1,038 yards and 12 touchdowns. It helped Grose jumped up in the recruiting rankings, too, as 247sports elevated him to a four-star in their evaluations and said Grose was the No. 26 cornerback in the nation. STATUS: Signed.
Angelo Grose, Mansfield, Ohio, CB, 5-10, 170 pounds, three stars. A one-time Cincinnati commit, Grose had an outstanding senior season and helped lead Mansfield to the state championship game as a cornerback and a wide receiver. He had 112 tackles and a pair of interceptions while catching 76 passes for 1,038 yards and 12 touchdowns. It helped Grose jumped up in the recruiting rankings, too, as 247sports elevated him to a four-star in their evaluations and said Grose was the No. 26 cornerback in the nation. STATUS: Signed. Bill Greene, 247Sports
Fullscreen
Tommy Guajardo, Dearborn, TE, 6-3, 230 pounds, three stars. The only tight end in the class for the Spartans, Guajardo is on the shorter side for the position but has proven to have the strength to excel at the next level. Rated the No. 23 player in the state of Michigan, Guajardo chose Michigan State over the likes of Minnesota, Indiana, Pitt and West Virginia. STATUS: Signed.
Tommy Guajardo, Dearborn, TE, 6-3, 230 pounds, three stars. The only tight end in the class for the Spartans, Guajardo is on the shorter side for the position but has proven to have the strength to excel at the next level. Rated the No. 23 player in the state of Michigan, Guajardo chose Michigan State over the likes of Minnesota, Indiana, Pitt and West Virginia. STATUS: Signed. Allen Trieu, 247Sports
Fullscreen
Cal Haladay, Catawissa (Pa.) Southern Columbia, LB, 6-0, 197 pounds, three stars. A three-time state champion, Haladay will need to bulk up once he gets to Michigan State, but it’s hard to argue with his production in high school. In addition to the three state titles, Haladay also earned all-state honors three times, is ranked the No. 32 inside linebacker in the nation by 247sports and chose Michigan State over offers from Michigan, Nebraska and Pittsburgh. STATUS: Signed.
Cal Haladay, Catawissa (Pa.) Southern Columbia, LB, 6-0, 197 pounds, three stars. A three-time state champion, Haladay will need to bulk up once he gets to Michigan State, but it’s hard to argue with his production in high school. In addition to the three state titles, Haladay also earned all-state honors three times, is ranked the No. 32 inside linebacker in the nation by 247sports and chose Michigan State over offers from Michigan, Nebraska and Pittsburgh. STATUS: Signed. Twitter: @CalHaladay26
Fullscreen
Devin Hightower, Archbishop Hoban (Ohio), LB, 6-1, 225 pounds, three stars. Named the Division II Defensive Player of the Year in the state of Ohio, Hightower ranks in the top 50 in the nation in outside linebackers, according to 247sports. In the mold of current Spartan linebacker Antjuan Simmons, Hightower chose Michigan State over Pitt and Iowa, along with a handful of other schools. STATUS: Signed.
Devin Hightower, Archbishop Hoban (Ohio), LB, 6-1, 225 pounds, three stars. Named the Division II Defensive Player of the Year in the state of Ohio, Hightower ranks in the top 50 in the nation in outside linebackers, according to 247sports. In the mold of current Spartan linebacker Antjuan Simmons, Hightower chose Michigan State over Pitt and Iowa, along with a handful of other schools. STATUS: Signed. 247Sports
Fullscreen
Noah Kim, Westfield (Va.), QB, 6-2, 180 pounds, three stars. The Spartans were able to get their quarterback this fall when Kim announced he was decommitting from Virginia Tech just before taking a visit to Michigan State. A week later the Spartans had a commitment from Kim, ranked the No. 44 pro-style quarterback in the nation and the No. 23 player in the state of Virginia. STATUS: Signed.
Noah Kim, Westfield (Va.), QB, 6-2, 180 pounds, three stars. The Spartans were able to get their quarterback this fall when Kim announced he was decommitting from Virginia Tech just before taking a visit to Michigan State. A week later the Spartans had a commitment from Kim, ranked the No. 44 pro-style quarterback in the nation and the No. 23 player in the state of Virginia. STATUS: Signed. 247Sports
Fullscreen
Kyle King, New Palestine (Ind.), DE, 6-4, 242 pounds, three stars. King comes into a position of need for the Spartans and brings plenty of production with him. A two-time state champion in Indiana, King had 67 tackles as a senior, including 18.5 for loss. King also collected seven sacks last season, giving him 28.5 for his career. Ranked the seventh-best player in Indiana, King turned down Purdue and Indiana to come to MSU. STATUS: Signed.
Kyle King, New Palestine (Ind.), DE, 6-4, 242 pounds, three stars. King comes into a position of need for the Spartans and brings plenty of production with him. A two-time state champion in Indiana, King had 67 tackles as a senior, including 18.5 for loss. King also collected seven sacks last season, giving him 28.5 for his career. Ranked the seventh-best player in Indiana, King turned down Purdue and Indiana to come to MSU. STATUS: Signed. Twitter: @Kyleking5454
Fullscreen
Terry Lockett, WR, Minneapolis Minnehaha Academy, 6-0, 165 pounds, three stars. One of the final pieces to the class, Lockett committed just days before National Signing Day and could prove to be one of the most crucial players to sign. After spending his junior season at SPIRE Academy in Ohio focusing on basketball, Lockett, a four-star by some services, returned to Minnesota for an outstanding senior season and quickly drew renewed interest from a handful of Big Ten schools before choosing MSU. STATUS: Signed.
Terry Lockett, WR, Minneapolis Minnehaha Academy, 6-0, 165 pounds, three stars. One of the final pieces to the class, Lockett committed just days before National Signing Day and could prove to be one of the most crucial players to sign. After spending his junior season at SPIRE Academy in Ohio focusing on basketball, Lockett, a four-star by some services, returned to Minnesota for an outstanding senior season and quickly drew renewed interest from a handful of Big Ten schools before choosing MSU. STATUS: Signed. Twitter: @lockett3_t
Fullscreen
Chris Mayfield, Hilliard (Ohio) Bradley, DE, 6-2, 250 pounds, three stars. Another defensive end in the class who could eventually move inside, Mayfield is ranked the No. 50 player in the state of Ohio by 247Sports Composite. Mayfield chose the Spartans over offers from Cincinnati, Purdue, Louisville, Minnesota and Kentucky. STATUS: Signed.
Chris Mayfield, Hilliard (Ohio) Bradley, DE, 6-2, 250 pounds, three stars. Another defensive end in the class who could eventually move inside, Mayfield is ranked the No. 50 player in the state of Ohio by 247Sports Composite. Mayfield chose the Spartans over offers from Cincinnati, Purdue, Louisville, Minnesota and Kentucky. STATUS: Signed. 247Sports
Fullscreen
Jack Olsen, Wheaton (Ill.) Warrenville South, K, 5-11, 170 pounds, three stars. With Matt Coghlin getting set to enter his final season at Michigan State, the Spartans landed a commitment from Olsen, the No. 3-ranked kicker in the nation by 247sports. Olsen once kicked eight field goals in a game in high school and has a long of 53 yards. He’ll play in the All-American Bowl on Jan. 4 in San Antonio. STATUS: Signed.
Jack Olsen, Wheaton (Ill.) Warrenville South, K, 5-11, 170 pounds, three stars. With Matt Coghlin getting set to enter his final season at Michigan State, the Spartans landed a commitment from Olsen, the No. 3-ranked kicker in the nation by 247sports. Olsen once kicked eight field goals in a game in high school and has a long of 53 yards. He’ll play in the All-American Bowl on Jan. 4 in San Antonio. STATUS: Signed. Twitter: @j_olsen82
Fullscreen
Jeff Pietrowski, Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward, DE, 6-1, 235 pounds, three stars. Named the defensive player of the year by Cleveland.com, the 65th-ranked defensive end in the nation Pietrowski had 14.5 sacks as a senior and forced three fumbles. Pietrowski also played some linebacker in high school, which means he could move around on the Spartans defense. He chose Michigan State over offers from Purdue, Pitt and Minnesota. STATUS: Signed.
Jeff Pietrowski, Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward, DE, 6-1, 235 pounds, three stars. Named the defensive player of the year by Cleveland.com, the 65th-ranked defensive end in the nation Pietrowski had 14.5 sacks as a senior and forced three fumbles. Pietrowski also played some linebacker in high school, which means he could move around on the Spartans defense. He chose Michigan State over offers from Purdue, Pitt and Minnesota. STATUS: Signed. 247Sports
Fullscreen
Jordon Simmons, Power Springs (Ga.) McEachern, RB, 5-10, 185 pounds, three stars. With only three scholarship running backs on the roster and all of them in the same class, the Spartans needed to land at least one running back in this class and did so in October with Simmons’ commitment. The powerful back attended camp at Michigan State and eventually drew offers from the likes of LSU, Oregon, Georgia and Florida State before choosing the Spartans. He’ll surely get a chance to play next fall, but the depth he provides is critical. STATUS: Committed.
Jordon Simmons, Power Springs (Ga.) McEachern, RB, 5-10, 185 pounds, three stars. With only three scholarship running backs on the roster and all of them in the same class, the Spartans needed to land at least one running back in this class and did so in October with Simmons’ commitment. The powerful back attended camp at Michigan State and eventually drew offers from the likes of LSU, Oregon, Georgia and Florida State before choosing the Spartans. He’ll surely get a chance to play next fall, but the depth he provides is critical. STATUS: Committed. Allen Trieu, 247Sports
Fullscreen
Darius Snow, Carrollton (Texas) Hebron, S, 6-0, 215 pounds, four stars.<br /> &nbsp;
Darius Snow, Carrollton (Texas) Hebron, S, 6-0, 215 pounds, four stars.   Twitter: @dsnowzy23
Fullscreen
Justin Stevens, Clarkston Football North (Mississauga, Ontario), OT, 6-6, 285 pounds, three stars. The Canadian product has all the tools and size to excel at the next level as an offensive tackle and Stevens plans to enroll next semester to get a head start. A one-time commit to Eastern Michigan, Stevens drew a handful of late Power Five offers and made the switch to MSU. He ultimately chose the Spartans over the likes of Indiana and Syracuse. STATUS: Signed.
Justin Stevens, Clarkston Football North (Mississauga, Ontario), OT, 6-6, 285 pounds, three stars. The Canadian product has all the tools and size to excel at the next level as an offensive tackle and Stevens plans to enroll next semester to get a head start. A one-time commit to Eastern Michigan, Stevens drew a handful of late Power Five offers and made the switch to MSU. He ultimately chose the Spartans over the likes of Indiana and Syracuse. STATUS: Signed. Allen Trieu, 247Sports
Fullscreen
Ian Stewart, Gibraltar Carlson, WR, 6-3, 200 pounds, three stars. A high school quarterback, Stewart reminds many of current Spartan wide receiver Cody White, who played multiple positions in high school. The shuffling of positions in high school means he’ll need to become a more polished route-runner, but given his size and athleticism he has a high ceiling, one high enough that he chose Michigan State over the likes of Ohio State, Penn State and most of the rest of the Big Ten. STATUS: Signed.
Ian Stewart, Gibraltar Carlson, WR, 6-3, 200 pounds, three stars. A high school quarterback, Stewart reminds many of current Spartan wide receiver Cody White, who played multiple positions in high school. The shuffling of positions in high school means he’ll need to become a more polished route-runner, but given his size and athleticism he has a high ceiling, one high enough that he chose Michigan State over the likes of Ohio State, Penn State and most of the rest of the Big Ten. STATUS: Signed. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Ricky White, Marietta (Ga.) Wheeler, WR, 6-1, 165 pounds, three stars.One of four wide receivers in the class, White was a state champion at Marietta, capping an outstanding senior season that saw him catch 92 passes and score 16 touchdowns. White isn’t ranked among the top 100 receivers in the nation, but considering his production, it’s no surprise he drew offers from the likes of Pitt and Louisville before choosing MSU. STATUS: Signed.
Ricky White, Marietta (Ga.) Wheeler, WR, 6-1, 165 pounds, three stars.One of four wide receivers in the class, White was a state champion at Marietta, capping an outstanding senior season that saw him catch 92 passes and score 16 touchdowns. White isn’t ranked among the top 100 receivers in the nation, but considering his production, it’s no surprise he drew offers from the likes of Pitt and Louisville before choosing MSU. STATUS: Signed. Twitter: @yunqbrezzy_
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    East Lansing — When Julian Barnett arrived on Michigan State’s campus last summer he did so as one of the top-rated cornerbacks in the nation.

    Throughout preseason camp, the former Belleville standout worked exclusively at the cornerback position as the Spartans sorted out a talented depth chart that included junior Josiah Scott but were attempting to replace Justin Layne, who left early for the NFL.

    Barnett seemed like he’d get a shot to play, but just before the season, coach Mark Dantonio approached him about flipping to the offense to play wide receiver. Barnett had played both ways in high school, so it wasn’t a significant move.

    However, it did prove to be made out of necessity as freshman Tre’Von Morgan was lost for the season during camp and sophomore Jalen Nailor went out in Week 2 and missed nine straight games. Fifth-year senior Darrell Stewart also missed the final four games with a foot injury.

    “He was recruited here as a corner, he has those type of skills,” Dantonio said. “But out of necessity, we had to play him (at wide receiver) this year.”

    That necessity might not exist by next fall, though, as Michigan State gets leading receiver Cody White back along with freshman Tre Mosley, who had 17 catches in the final five games. Add in four freshmen receivers signed during last week’s early signing period and it could open the door for Barnett to flip back to defense, or, perhaps, be the next two-way player for the Spartans.

    It’s something Dantonio has been open to in the past as Layne saw action on both sides of the ball in his final season while Tony Lippett did the same thing in 2014, starting on both sides near the end of the season.

    “It gives us the versatility, I think, to play him both ways,” Dantonio said. “I don't think he'll leave totally wide receiver, but there's a possibility he could play both ways, much like some of our other guys we've had here in the past. I think that makes him more versatile.”

    Barnett played in all 12 games this season at wide receiver, starting twice. He caught 13 passes for 182 yards and carried the ball twice for 19 yards.

    As Michigan State prepares to take on Wake Forest Friday in the Pinstripe Bowl, it could offer a glimpse at how Barnett might be used next season, and Barnett is open to whatever the coaching staff has in mind.

    “Wherever they need me that's where I'll play,” Barnett said after the victory over Maryland to cap the regular season. “If I need to play multiple positions I'm over there. If I need to do it, if they need me over there, I got it.”

    As a senior at Belleville in 2018, Barnett had 39 tackles, six sacks and two interceptions. He also caught 22 passes for 425 yards and eight touchdowns while running for 250 yards and three touchdowns.

    Those numbers sure look like those of a player who can excel on both sides of the ball. And while Barnett admits his first love is defense, he just wants to be on the field.

    “I’m a defensive player in my heart,” Barnett said. “I love defense so much. I love contact. That’s why I play football, because I love this contact sport. At the same time, on offense, I get the glory of scoring, making big plays and stuff like that. Even though you can do those on defense, too, it’s a different feeling on offense.

    “But I just want to play football. So, if they need me on offense or defense, I’m there.”

    mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @mattcharboneau

    New Era Pinstripe Bowl

    MICHIGAN STATE VS. WAKE FOREST

    Kickoff: 3:20 p.m. Friday, Yankee Stadium, New York

    TV/radio: ESPN/760 AM

    Records: Michigan State 6-6, Wake Forest 8-4

    Line: Michigan State by 3.5

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE