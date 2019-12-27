CLOSE

New York — Michigan State didn’t have to worry about any players sitting out the bowl game, but as the Spartans head into the offseason there will be some focus on players who might opt to head early to the NFL.

The most likely would be junior wide receiver Cody White, junior cornerback Josiah Scott and junior linebacker Antjuan Simmons.

Cody White (Photo: Todd McInturf, Detroit News)

After Michigan State earned a 27-21 victory over Wake Forest in the Pinstripe Bowl Friday at Yankee Stadium, White was the one player who said he’s at least exploring the options, having submitted his name to the NFL Draft Advisory Board to get feedback on where he might stand for next spring’s draft.

“I've thought about it,” White said after he had eight catches for 97 yards and a touchdown against Wake Forest. “I haven’t made my decision yet, though.”

White said he doesn’t have a timetable for his decision and wouldn’t give any hints as to what he would need to hear from the NFL Board that would sway him one way or the other.

Scott, who was named second-team All-Big Ten by the media, wasn’t available after the game.

Simmons, who had nine tackles on Friday, made it clear he’ll be in East Lansing next season.

“Yeah, I'll be back,” Simmons said. “(My role is) no different really, you know. Just keep doing what I'm doing.”

mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @mattcharboneau