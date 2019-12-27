Quick Lane Bowl: Pittsburgh 34, Eastern Michigan 30
Pittsburgh&#39;s Damar Hamlin and quarterback Kenny Pickett celebrate with the Quick Lane Bowl trophy after the 34-30 victory over Eastern Michigan at Ford Field in Detroit on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019.
Pittsburgh's Damar Hamlin and quarterback Kenny Pickett celebrate with the Quick Lane Bowl trophy after the 34-30 victory over Eastern Michigan at Ford Field in Detroit on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Eastern Michigan's Drake Sutton is comforted by a teammate after losing the game to Pittsburgh.
Eastern Michigan's Drake Sutton is comforted by a teammate after losing the game to Pittsburgh. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Eastern Michigan&#39;s Dylan Drummond breaks upfield for a first down in the first quarter.
Eastern Michigan's Dylan Drummond breaks upfield for a first down in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Pittsburgh&#39;s Maurice Ffrench pulls in a pass that he takes 96 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter.
Pittsburgh's Maurice Ffrench pulls in a pass that he takes 96 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Pittsburgh&#39;s Vincent Davis dives in for a touchdown past Eastern Michigan&#39;s Vince Calhoun in the second quarter.
Pittsburgh's Vincent Davis dives in for a touchdown past Eastern Michigan's Vince Calhoun in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Pittsburgh's Vincent Davis celebrates a touchdown in the second quarter.
Pittsburgh's Vincent Davis celebrates a touchdown in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Eastern Michigan&#39;s Dylan Drummond bobbles a pass that falls incomplete in the second quarter.
Eastern Michigan's Dylan Drummond bobbles a pass that falls incomplete in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Pittsburgh&#39;s Jeff Hubbard loses grip of Eastern Michigan&#39;s Tre Tipton on a run in the second quarter.
Pittsburgh's Jeff Hubbard loses grip of Eastern Michigan's Tre Tipton on a run in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Eastern Michigan&#39;s Jarius Grissom pulls in a reception in the second quarter.
Eastern Michigan's Jarius Grissom pulls in a reception in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Eastern Michigan&#39;s Quian Williams runs a long reception into the end zone in the second quarter.
Eastern Michigan's Quian Williams runs a long reception into the end zone in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett is snagged by Eastern Michigan&#39;s Shawn Simeon and is eventually brought down in the second quarter.
Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett is snagged by Eastern Michigan's Shawn Simeon and is eventually brought down in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Eastern Michigan quarterback Mike Glass III breaks out of the pile and heads upfield in the second quarter.
Eastern Michigan quarterback Mike Glass III breaks out of the pile and heads upfield in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Eastern Michigan&#39;s Mikey Haney sacks Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett in the second quarter.
Eastern Michigan's Mikey Haney sacks Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Eastern Michigan&#39;s Hassan Beydoun pulls in a reception over Pittsburgh&#39;s Brassir Stocker in the second quarter.
Eastern Michigan's Hassan Beydoun pulls in a reception over Pittsburgh's Brassir Stocker in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Eastern Michigan quarterback Mike Glass III celebrates after his rushing touchdown in the first quarter.
Eastern Michigan quarterback Mike Glass III celebrates after his rushing touchdown in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Eastern Michigan&#39;s Breck Turner can&#39;t pull in a reception in the first quarter.
Eastern Michigan's Breck Turner can't pull in a reception in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Eastern Michigan quarterback Mike Glass III throws in the first quarter.
Eastern Michigan quarterback Mike Glass III throws in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
An MSU fan apparently didn&#39;t get want he wanted for Christmas as he holds up a sign in the stands in the first quarter.
An MSU fan apparently didn't get want he wanted for Christmas as he holds up a sign in the stands in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett fumbles the ball and Eastern Michigan recovers in the first quarter.
Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett fumbles the ball and Eastern Michigan recovers in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Eastern Michigan quarterback Mike Glass III breaks upfield for a run in the first quarter.
Eastern Michigan quarterback Mike Glass III breaks upfield for a run in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Pittsburgh&#39;s Damarri Mathis breaks up a reception by Eastern Michigan&#39;s Eddie Daugherty IV but is called for the penalty in the first quarter.
Pittsburgh's Damarri Mathis breaks up a reception by Eastern Michigan's Eddie Daugherty IV but is called for the penalty in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Eastern Michigan quarterback Mike Glass III bounces out onto the field with his teammates before the Quick Lane Bowl.
Eastern Michigan quarterback Mike Glass III bounces out onto the field with his teammates before the Quick Lane Bowl. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Eastern Michigan head coach Chris Creighton chats with offensive lineman Steven Nielsen before taking on Pittsburgh.
Eastern Michigan head coach Chris Creighton chats with offensive lineman Steven Nielsen before taking on Pittsburgh. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Pittsburgh&#39;s Shocky Jacques-Louis brings in a long pass that set up the go-ahead touchdown over Eastern Michigan&#39;s Brody Hoying in the fourth quarter.
Pittsburgh's Shocky Jacques-Louis brings in a long pass that set up the go-ahead touchdown over Eastern Michigan's Brody Hoying in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
With a ref on the ground, Eastern Michigan&#39;s Sidy Sow and Pittsburgh&#39;s Paris Ford tussle late in the fourth quarter.
With a ref on the ground, Eastern Michigan's Sidy Sow and Pittsburgh's Paris Ford tussle late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Pittsburgh&#39;s Jared Wayne goes into the end zone for a touchdown with Eastern Michigan&#39;s Brody Hoying on his back in the fourth quarter.
Pittsburgh's Jared Wayne goes into the end zone for a touchdown with Eastern Michigan's Brody Hoying on his back in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Pittsburgh head coach Pat Narduzzi lifts the Quick Lane Bowl trophy after beating Eastern Michigan, 34-30, at Ford Field.
Pittsburgh head coach Pat Narduzzi lifts the Quick Lane Bowl trophy after beating Eastern Michigan, 34-30, at Ford Field. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Pittsburgh&#39;s Kenny Pickett hoists the Quick Lane Bowl trophy after beating Eastern Michigan, 34-30, at Ford Field.
Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett hoists the Quick Lane Bowl trophy after beating Eastern Michigan, 34-30, at Ford Field. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    The Eastern Michigan football program suffered a gut-wrenching loss on Thursday night, but received some good news on Friday morning.

    Dimitri Douglas, a redshirt freshman offensive lineman from Saline who spent his first two seasons at Michigan State before entering the NCAA transfer portal earlier this month, announced on Twitter he'll transfer to Eastern Michigan.

    "Very excited to announce that I will be coming home continuing my football career at Eastern Michigan!" Douglas tweeted.

    Douglas was considered a three-star prospect by the 247Sports Composite when he committed to Michigan State in June 2017, and enrolled early at the Big Ten school. He didn't play for the Spartans, his first season hampered by an Achilles injury that led to the redshirt.

    The 6-foot-4, 302-pound Douglas is one of seven Michigan State players who entered the transfer portal this season, and the second who has announced his future plans. He joins redshirt junior linebacker Brandon Bouyer-Randle, who earlier this month said he's transferring to Texas Tech.

    Others who have entered the portal this season include junior running back Connor Heyward, sophomore running back La’Darius Jefferson, redshirt sophomore receiver Weston Bridges, redshirt junior receiver Cam Chambers and redshirt junior tight end Noah Davis.

    Eastern Michigan just completed a 6-7 season (3-5 Mid-American Conference), capped by a 34-30 loss to Pittsburgh on Thursday night in the Quick Lane Bowl at Ford Field — a game in which the Eagles surrendered the lead in the final 47 seconds.

    It was the Eagles' third bowl appearance — all losses — in the last four seasons.

    Michigan State (6-6) plays Friday afternoon in the Pinstripe Bowl in New York, taking on Wake Forest (8-4).

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE