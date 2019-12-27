The Eastern Michigan football program suffered a gut-wrenching loss on Thursday night, but received some good news on Friday morning.

Dimitri Douglas, a redshirt freshman offensive lineman from Saline who spent his first two seasons at Michigan State before entering the NCAA transfer portal earlier this month, announced on Twitter he'll transfer to Eastern Michigan.

Dimitri Douglas (Photo: MSU Athletics)

"Very excited to announce that I will be coming home continuing my football career at Eastern Michigan!" Douglas tweeted.

Douglas was considered a three-star prospect by the 247Sports Composite when he committed to Michigan State in June 2017, and enrolled early at the Big Ten school. He didn't play for the Spartans, his first season hampered by an Achilles injury that led to the redshirt.

The 6-foot-4, 302-pound Douglas is one of seven Michigan State players who entered the transfer portal this season, and the second who has announced his future plans. He joins redshirt junior linebacker Brandon Bouyer-Randle, who earlier this month said he's transferring to Texas Tech.

Others who have entered the portal this season include junior running back Connor Heyward, sophomore running back La’Darius Jefferson, redshirt sophomore receiver Weston Bridges, redshirt junior receiver Cam Chambers and redshirt junior tight end Noah Davis.

Eastern Michigan just completed a 6-7 season (3-5 Mid-American Conference), capped by a 34-30 loss to Pittsburgh on Thursday night in the Quick Lane Bowl at Ford Field — a game in which the Eagles surrendered the lead in the final 47 seconds.

It was the Eagles' third bowl appearance — all losses — in the last four seasons.

Michigan State (6-6) plays Friday afternoon in the Pinstripe Bowl in New York, taking on Wake Forest (8-4).