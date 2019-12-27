Michigan State's Mike Panasiuk runs back an interception for a touchdown during the first half. (Photo: Frank Franklin II, AP)

Michigan State takes over at the 10 with a 6-point lead and 7:47 on the clock.

A penalty on first down sets up first-and-15 for the Spartans from their own 5. Brian Lewerke hits Tre Mosley near the right sideline for a gain of 16 to get his team's back away from the wall.

Elijah Collins rushes for 3 yards on first down. Lewerke's second-down pass is batted at the line.

Michigan State defense keeping Wake Forest off scoreboard in second half

Kenneth Walker rushes for 9 yards on the first play after the fumble recovery for Wake Forest. He's taken down at the 15. Carney moves the chains with a 3-yard run on second down.

Jamie Newman looks deep for Steven Claude on an offsides freebie, but his throw is too far. It'll be first-and-5 at the 23. Newman takes the keeper for a gain of 4, then fires to Kendall Hinton for an 8-yard completion that'll again move the chains.

Naquan Jones gets to Newman for his first sack of the season, a 9-yard loss that sets up second-and-19 at the 26. Hinton gets some of that lost yardage back with an 11-yard reception. Newman is stopped on a scramble that goes for only a yard on third down.

Brandon Sowards makes a great heads-up play to return a bouncing punt that would have been downed inside the 10, but was instead returned to the 27. It'll be called back for an illegal block in the back, but still.

Michigan State 27, Wake Forest 21 (7:47 4th)

Michigan State turns ball over inside red zone

Michigan State takes over on downs, starting at its 38.

Elijah Collins rushes to midfield for a gain of 12 on first down.

Jalen Nailor picks up 6 yards on a first-down reception, and a neutral zone infraction gives the Spartans a first down at the 39.

Anthony Williams is tripped up after a gain of 9 on first down. Brian Lewerke moves the chains with a 2-yard quarterback-keeper.

Cody White reaches the 11-yard-line with a 17-yard reception on the next play.

Lewerke's first-down throw is made beyond the line of scrimmage, resulting in a 5-yard penalty and a loss of down. A shovel pass to Trenton Gillison is caught, but he's stripped by Wake Forest, turning it over at the 6.

Michigan State 27, Wake Forest 21 (11:40 4th)

Michigan State forces turnover on downs in own territory

Jamie Newman rushes for 3 yards on first down. Cade Carney rushes for 3 more on second down. Newman moves the sticks with a 4-yard run on third down, making it first-and-10 at the Wake Forest 32.

Newman's throws to Donavon Greene on first and second down both miss the mark. A back-shoulder throw to A.T. Perry is caught on third down for a gain of 28 yards, giving the Demon Deacons a new set of downs at the Michigan State 40.

Newman is sacked to end the third quarter.

END 3RD: Michigan State 27, Wake Forest 21

Newman's first throw of the quarter is nearly intercepted by Tyriq Thompson, but ultimately falls incomplete. Cade Carney rushes for 6 yards on third down, setting up fourth-and-8, which Wake Forest will line up to attempt.

Timeout #1 Michigan State (14:36 4th)

Wake Forest throws deep and incomplete on fourth down. Turnover on downs.

Michigan State 27, Wake Forest 21 (14:29 4th)

Lewerke's interception halts rolling Michigan

State offense

Jalen Nailor is wide open on the first play of the drive, and Brian Lewerke finds him for an 18-yard completion to the Michigan State 44.

Then it's Cody White making a catch, this one for 11 yards to the Wake Forest 45.

Anthony Williams catches a screen pass and cuts upfield for a pickup of 14. That's three plays, three completions of over 10 yards, and three first downs for Michigan State on this drive.

Lewerke hits Tre Mosley for a gain of 3 on the next play. A wide-receiver pass to the end zone by White is too far for Laress Nelson on second down. Lewerke's third-down pass goes right through the hands of Elijah Collins, and is intercepted by Wake Forest.

Michigan State 27, Wake Forest 21 (2:03 3rd)

Michigan State defense keeping Wake Forest at bay in second half

Wake Forest takes over at its 16.

Kenneth Walker on first down rushes for 2 yards. Jamie Newman throws complete to Jaquarii Roberson on second down, resulting in a gain of 11.

Walker is stopped for no gain on first down, then catches a 2-yard pass on second down. Newman's throw on third down is too low for the intended receiver, Roberson, and hits the grass.

Brandon Sowards returns the punt a handful of yards to the 25.

Michigan State 27, Wake Forest 21 (4:01 3rd)

Michigan State goes three-and-out with chance to make lead two scores

The punt return by Brandon Sowards puts Michigan State at the 28 to start its next drive.

Parks Gissinger hauls in a throw from Brian Lewerke on first down for a gain of 5. Elijah Collins rushes for 3 yards on second down, bringing up third-and-2. The Spartans run a jet sweep, as Anthony Williams is wrapped up a yard short of the chains.

Jake Hartbarger's punt is fair caught at the 16.

Michigan State 27, Wake Forest 21 (5:51 3rd)

Spartan defense forces three-and-out on first series of half

Wake Forest takes over at the 35.

Jamie Newman on first down fires complete to Steven Claude for a gain of 9. Cade Carney then moves the sticks with a 3-yard run on second down.

Newman's next two passes are to Kendall Hinton, and both fall incomplete. A holding penalty on third down sets up third-and-25. A false start before that play makes it third-and-30. Newman scrambles on third down, reaching the 40-yard-line for a gain of 13. Not nearly enough.

Brandon Sowards returns the ensuing punt 7 yards to the Michigan State 28.

Michigan State 27, Wake Forest 21 (7:40 3rd)

Michigan State regains lead to open second half

Michigan State gets it first to start the second half, taking over at the 27.

Brian Lewerke's first-down pass to Julian Barnett falls incomplete. Elijah Collins rushes for 4 yards on second down. Lewerke throws complete to Trenton Gillison on third down for a pickup of 14, giving the Spartans a first down at their 45.

Lewerke hits Cody White on first down for a 5-yard reception. Lewerke rushes for a yard on second down. Collins is stopped a yard shy of the first-down marker, reaching the Wake Forest 46. The Spartans go for it on fourth down, converting via the read option.

Collins breaks free up the middle, cuts toward the left sideline, and shoots up the field for a 31-yard run. It's first-and-10 at the Wake Forest 13.

They go right back to Collins on the next play, this time for a gain of 3. Lewerke rolls out and hits White for a 10-yard completion that gives the Spartans a lead.

Michigan State 27, Wake Forest 21 (10:11 3rd)

Halftime leaders

Passing

MSU - Brian Lewerke: 10/18, 145 yds.

WF - Jamie Newman: 6/13, 108 yds., 3 TDs, INT

Rushing

MSU - Elijah Collins: 11 atts., 23 yds.

WF - Jamie Newman: 9 atts., 81 yds.

Receiving

MSU - Jalen Nailor: 3 recs., 36 yds.

WF - Donavon Greene: 3 recs., 29 yds., TD

Wake Forest can't add to lead before halftime

Wake Forest takes over at the 31 with 0:43 to go in the half. The Demon Deacons have all three of their timeouts remaining.

Jamie Newman rushes for 9 yards on first down. He steps up and throws deep on second down, but overthrows his receiver. Cade Carney moves the chains with an 8-yard run on third down.

Timeout #1 Wake Forest (0:10 2nd)

Timeout #1 Michigan State (0:10 2nd)

An offsides penalty gives Wake Forest 5 free yards. Newman is hit as he throws on first down, forcing his deep throw way out of bounds. Wake Forest takes a knee to end the half.

END 2ND: Wake Forest 21, Michigan State 20

Michigan State cuts deficit to 21-20 before half

Michigan State will take over at the 27 after falling behind 21-17.

Brian Lewerke chucks it deep to Jalen Nailor on first down, an incompletion. Nailor takes a jet sweep for 10 yards and a new set of downs at the 37.

Elijah Collins rushes to the right for a gain of 3 yards on first down. Lewerke hits Cody White near the left sideline for a pickup of 18 on second down, making it first-and-10 for the Spartans at Wake Forest's 42.

Collins is tackled on first down after a 2-yard gain. Lewerke on second down finds Tre Mosley for an 8-yard reception, picking up another first down.

Collins slams his way up the middle on first down for a pickup of 7. Collins is hammered way behind the line of scrimmage on second down, a loss of 5 that brings up third-and-8. Lewerke hits Nailor over the middle on third down for a 13-yard reception. It's first-and-10 at the 17.

Anthony Williams on first down is wrapped up for a 3-yard loss. Darrell Stewart gets out of bounds after pulling in a reception for a gain of 2. Lewerke is sacked on third down for a loss of 8.

Wake Forest 21, Michigan State 20 (0:49 2nd)

Wake Forest claims 21-17 lead in second quarter

Wake Forest starts its next drive from the 20, down 17-14.

Cade Carney rushes for a gain of 5 on first down. Jamie Newman's throw on second down is wide of the mark, but he's got some room to run on third down, and reaches the Wake Forest 35 for a gain of 10, picking up a new set of downs in the process.

Newman somehow escapes from a handful of defenders behind the line of scrimmage, but springs free up the middle and crosses into Michigan State territory with a 19-yard gain.

Carney rushes for a yard on first down. Jack Freudenthal gets open over the middle and Newman finds him while getting decked, resulting in a 44-yard touchdown reception for the Demon Deacons.

Wake Forest 21, Michigan State 17 (6:19 2nd)

Michigan State regains lead on three-play drive

Jalen Nailor returns a short kickoff to Michigan State's 30.

Elijah Collins takes the first-down handoff out of the shotgun, and is immediately wrapped up for a loss of 2. Trenton Gillison gets wide open down the seam on second down, and gets a perfect throw from Brian Lewerke before running all the way to the 8-yard-line of Wake Forest.

Lewerke takes off on the next play, cutting through a pair of defenders while diving toward the end zone for a Michigan State touchdown.

Michigan State 17, Wake Forest 14 (7:59 2nd)

Wake Forest regains lead against Michigan State, 14-10

Wake Forest is flagged for a false start before first down. It'll be first-and-15.

Kenneth Walker rushes for 8 yards on first down and is dropped for no gain on second down, bringing up third-and-7. Jamie Newman takes off to his right, cuts through some defenders, and gets to the 15-yard-line for a gain of 18.

Walker is tripped up by Josiah Scott for no gain while trying to find the left-side edge on first down. Newman's designed run on second down loses a yard. He throws up a pass to Donavon Greene on third down, resulting in a touchdown reception.

Wake Forest 14, Michigan State 10 (9:14 2nd)

Michigan State looks to add to lead early in second quarter

Michigan State will take over from deep in its own territory again, this time at the 12.

Anthony Williams rushes for 2 yards on first down. Elijah Collins doesn't have much room to run on second down, but wiggles his way forward to the Michigan State 18 for a gain of 4. Brian Lewerke's third-down pass is dropped by Julian Barnett.

Jake Hartbarger's punt travels a mile, but he out-kicks his coverage as Kendall Hinton returns it to the Michigan State 36 before being tackled by the last man in coverage, Hartbarger.

Michigan State 10, Wake Forest 7 (11:22 2nd)

Michigan State defense on a roll as Wake Forest goes three-and-out again

Wake Forest gets it with decent starting field position, its own 37.

Cade Carney rushes for a yard on first down, then picks up 3 on second down. Jamie Newman's third-down throw is way too far for the intended receiver, falling incomplete.

The ensuing punt goes out of bounds at the 12.

Michigan State 10, Wake Forest 7 (13:00 2nd)

Michigan State goes three-and-out on opening drive of second quarter

Michigan State takes over at the 11. Elijah Collins rushes for no gain on first down, bringing the first quarter to a close.

END 1ST: Michigan State 10, Wake Forest 7

Brian Lewerke's first throw of the quarter is intended for Julian Barnett, and incomplete. He escapes from a closing pocket on third down, but can only reach the 16-yard-line.

Jake Hartbarger's punt is fair caught at the Wake Forest 37.

Michigan State 10, Wake Forest 7 (14:02 2nd)

Penalty erases big Wake Forest completion, ends drive with thud

Michigan State is backed up on the kickoff for a penalty on Mike Panasiuk's touchdown celebration. Kenneth Walker returns the kick 20 yards to the Wake Forest 42.

Walker is dropped on first down for a loss of 1. Jamie Newman's second-down pass is caught by Donavon Greene for a pickup of 6. A chop block on Wake Forest erases an incredible catch by Greene on the next play, which would have put Wake Forest at the Michigan State 5.

It's instead third-and-20 at the Wake Forest 32.

Newman is destroyed by Raequan Williams after rushing for 18 yards on third down.

Wake Forest's punt is fair caught by Brandon Sowards at the 11.

Michigan State 10, Wake Forest 7 (0:02 1st)

Panasiuk's pick-6 gives Michigan State 10-7 lead

Wake Forest's kickoff return will be negated by a holding penalty. It'll start its next drive from the 10.

Kenneth Walker on first down rushes for 6 yards. Jamie Newman's second-down pass falls incomplete. Mike Panasiuk intercepts a pass that's batted by brother Jacub at the line and bounces off a Wake Forest receiver's helmet, leading to a #BigManTouchdown for the Spartans, as Panasiuk returns it 14 yards to the house.

Michigan State 10, Wake Forest 7 (2:01 1st)

Michigan State cuts into Wake Forest lead with Coghlin field goal

Elijah Collins is dropped on first down behind the line for a loss of 2. Brian Leweke hits Jalen Nailor on a screen, and Nailor gets upfield for a pickup of 23 yards that'll give the Spartans a first down at the Michigan State 41.

Lewerke throws incomplete to Darrell Stewart on first down. Anthony Williams takes a jet sweep for a pickup of 10 on second down. It'll be first-and-10 at the Wake Forest 49.

Nailor makes a solid effort to get his foot down in-bounds while looking for a reception near the sideline, but the pass is ruled incomplete. Williams shows off some more speed on second down, shooting up the middle for a gain of 9. Lewerke sneaks it across the line to gain for a Michigan State first down at the 39.

Lewerke takes off on the next play, diving forward to the 31 for a first-down gain of 8. Collins can't dodge a defender that gets into the backfield, getting tackled for a loss by Ryan Smenda for the second time this drive, his only two carries of the game. Lewerke fakes the give to Collins, then fakes a scramble, then pitches to Cody White for a 10-yard completion. It'll be first down, Michigan State, at the 22.

Lewerke throws complete to Stewart on first down, a gain of 1. Collins finally gets some positive yardage, banging his way to the Wake Forest 6 for a gain of 15.

Collins gains a yard on the next play. Lewerke is forced to throw it away with Smenda in his face on second down. Lewerke, again under serious pressure on third down, throws the ball out of the end zone. Out comes Matt Coghlin to try a chip shot field goal.

The 23-yard try is good.

Wake Forest 7, Michigan State 3 (2:44 1st)

Michigan State defense has bounce-back drive, forces punt

Cade Carney is stuffed after a 1-yard gain on first down. Jamie Newman on second down throws complete to Donavon Greene, who makes a circus catch while going end over end for a 7-yard gain. Newman scrambles to his right and gets to the Wake Forest 49 for 6 yards, plus a new set of downs.

Newman is sacked by Jacob Slade for a loss of 5 on the next play. He throws a 6-yard completion on second down, but can't complete his third-down pass, as the Demon Deacons will be forced to punt.

The punt goes for a touchback.

Wake Forest 7, Michigan State 0 (9:05 1st)

Lewerke misses throw on third down as Spartans open with three-and-out

Michigan State takes over at the 27 after a 26-yard return by Jalen Nailor.

Brian Lewerke throws a 6-yard completion to Cody White on first down. He hits Nailor on second down, but for no gain. Lewerke's third-down pass to Darrell Stewart misses the mark, and the Spartans will punt.

Jake Hartbarger's goes out of bounds at the Wake Forest 35.

Wake Forest 7, Michigan State 0 (11:30 1st)

Wake Forest races out to 7-0 lead against Michigan State

Wake Forest will get it first at Yankee Stadium. Cole Hahn's kickoff goes foul — err, out of bounds, giving Wake Forest starting field position at the 35.

Cade Carney takes a first-down handoff for 5 yards, then pushes forward for another 5-yard gain to move the chains.

Carney then rushes for a gain of 13 on the next play, setting Wake Forest up with first-and-10 at the Michigan State 42.

Jamie Newman rushes for 7 yards on first down. Carney rushes for 2 yards on second down, and moves the chains with a 4-yard rush on third-and-1.

Newman this time on first down loads up and throws deep to Kendall Hinton, who's wide open in the end zone for a 29-yard score. Terrible start for the Michigan State defense.

Wake Forest 7, Michigan State 0 (12:44 1st)

Pregame

Michigan State will play in its 12th bowl game in Mark Dantonio’s 13 seasons on Friday against Wake Forest in the Pinstripe Bowl. You can follow the action here with live updates throughout the game by Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News.

MICHIGAN STATE VS. WAKE FOREST

Kickoff: 3:20 p.m. Friday, Yankee Stadium, New York

TV/radio: ESPN/760 AM

Records: Michigan State 6-6, Wake Forest 8-4

Line: Michigan State by 3.5

MORE COVERAGE

Niyo: Spartans stalwart Raequan Williams hopes to hit high note in swan song

After taking bite of Big Apple, Spartans shift focus to Demon Deacons

Michigan State's Darrell Stewart might 'make the bell,' return for Pinstripe Bowl

View from the other side: Michigan State vs. Wake Forest

Detroit News predictions: Michigan State vs. Wake Forest