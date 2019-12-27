Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week of Dec. 23
Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for the week of Dec. 16, 2019, compiled by Matt Charboneau. Al Goldis, Associated Press
1. Ohio State (11-1, 1-1) – While Kentucky is clearly not the best team in the country, the Buckeyes added another impressive win to the resume by holding off the Wildcats in Las Vegas. It capped off a solid week that provided an impressive bounce-back from the loss at Minnesota, as the Buckeyes get one more nonconference test this weekend against West Virginia before getting back into Big Ten play. Last week: 1. John Locher, Associated Press
2. Michigan State (9-3, 2-0) – The only unbeaten team in the conference had one of its better weeks. It wasn’t that the Spartans beat both Northwestern on the road and Eastern Michigan in blowout fashion, but it was the improved shooting and defense that was the most impressive. The Spartans host Western Michigan this weekend as they hope to continue the hot shooting while likely getting freshman guard Rocket Watts back from a leg injury. Last week: 2. Nam Y. Huh, Associated Press
3. Michigan (9-3, 1-1) – The Wolverines had lost two in a row, including three of four, before gladly welcoming in Presbyterian on Saturday. It went as expected. as the Wolverines rolled. However, forward Isaiah Livers (2) left the game with a muscle strain and his status is unclear. They likely won’t need Livers for the UMass-Lowell game this weekend, but getting him back after the first of the year for the trip to Michigan State will be critical. Last week: 4. Tony Ding, Associated Press
4. Penn State (10-2, 1-1) – The Nittany Lions keep taking care of business as they are now among the top 25 teams in the nation. It will no doubt include ramped-up expectations, as the Nittany Lions close out non-conference play this weekend against Cornell. The return to Big Ten play offers a chance to keep the momentum going as Iowa, Rutgers, Wisconsin and Minnesota are the first four opponents before a matchup with Ohio State. Last week: 5. John Beale, Associated Press
5. Maryland (10-2, 1-1) – The Terrapins likely will take a hit in the national rankings, but frankly, they were too high to begin with. That was clear as the Terps followed the loss at Penn State by going on the road and laying an egg against a depleted Seton Hall team that was without its top two scorers. Inconsistency has been the hallmark under Mark Turgeon, and while the Terps won’t fade away, the past two games have been nothing short of disappointing. Last week: 3. Kathy Willens, Associated Press
6. Iowa (9-3, 1-1) – Luka Garza (right) continues to play well as the Hawkeyes adjust to life without Jordan Bohannon, who will miss the rest of the year with a hip injury. Per usual, the Hawkeyes have no problem putting the ball in the basket but rank near the bottom of the Big Ten in scoring defense, allowing 70.4 points a game. Until that improves, it’s hard to see the Hawkeyes moving out of the middle of the pack in the conference. Last week: 7. Matt Marton, Associated Press
7. Indiana (11-1, 1-1) – The Hoosiers were on the verge of giving a game away to Notre Dame on Saturday before getting a late 3-pointer from Armaan Franklin (2) to help hold off the Fighting Irish, who were down by 17 at one point in the second half. It was a critical win for the Hoosiers, who will face Arkansas this weekend before a big one early in conference play at Maryland. Last week: 8. Darron Cummings, Associated Press
8. Illinois (8-4, 1-1) – Trying to nail down the Fighting Illini will be tough this season. They’ll win their share of big games, as they did early in Big Ten play against Michigan. But they handed away a game at Maryland earlier this season and never found a rhythm Saturday against Missouri. The return to Big Ten play is no treat, either, with a trip to Michigan State on deck after this weekend’s game with North Carolina A&T. Last week: 6. Jeff Roberson, Associated Press
9. Purdue (7-5, 1-1) – The analytics will favor the Boilermakers for a long time because of the blowout win over Virginia earlier this season, but the fact they’re the worst offensive team in the conference is hard to ignore. It didn’t help in the loss to Butler, and even with the best defense in the Big Ten at 57 points allowed a game, it’s tough to see the Boilermakers becoming a legitimate factor in the conference race. Last week: 9. Darron Cummings, Associated Press
10. Minnesota (6-5, 1-1) – The Golden Gophers are a young team, and that will mean some up-and-down moments throughout the season, highlighted by last week’s win over Ohio State. Consistency will be the key as the Gophers navigate the early part of the return to Big Ten play, which comes with a tough three-game stretch against Michigan State, Michigan and Penn State. Last week: 11. Andy Clayton-King, Associated Press
11. Rutgers (9-3, 1-1) – Momentum is building for the Scarlet Knights, who now have won three straight and will almost certainly be on a four-game winning streak by the time they jump back into Big Ten play. A fifth straight win is likely, as they open by visiting Nebraska before things get real with a home game against Penn State. Last week: 10. Kathy Willens, Associated Press
12. Wisconsin (6-5, 1-1) – The Badgers halted a rough road that had included four losses in five games by rolling over Milwaukee behind a career-high 31 points from D'Mitrik Trice (0). Getting that sort of performance from the junior guard will be critical, though it has been missing early in the season. A trip to Tennessee is up next as the Badgers close out nonconference play on the road against a top-25 team. Last week: 12. Andy Manis, Associated Press
13. Nebraska (5-7, 1-1) – The positive feelings from the win over Purdue did not last long, as the Cornhuskers followed that game with a home loss to North Dakota, a one-point defeat that highlighted how long of a season it will be in Lincoln. The Huskers will have one more chance at a win with Texas A&M-Corpus Christi this weekend, though nothing seems like a guarantee with this team. Last week: 13. Doug McSchooler, Associated Press
14. Northwestern (5-6, 0-2) – The only team without a win in Big Ten play, the Wildcats played well but lost early in the week to Michigan State before closing the week by losing to DePaul in a battle of the Windy City. The ’Cats are young, and that shows on most nights, but there is some talent there. Whether it’s enough to become anything more this season than a team that can pull off an upset or two seems like a long shot, at best. Last week: 14. Nam Y. Huh, Associated Press
    East Lansing – By the time Michigan State had put the finishing touches on a blowout win over Eastern Michigan on Saturday, the Spartans were a team ready to get away.

    They were about to have the next four days off, completely away from the game, away from the locker room, away from the daily grind.

    “I think they need to get home and get away from it a little bit and get with some family,” Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said.

    It’s been a long couple of months for the Spartans as they’ve played a typically difficult schedule, officially lost Joshua Langford for the season and have missed freshman guard Rocket Watts for the last four games. On top of all that has been the fact Cassius Winston has been coping with the death of his brother, Zachary.

    So it’s clear, a little time away was important as No. 14 Michigan State (9-3, 2-0 Big Ten) prepares to get back on the court when it hosts Western Michigan at 8 p.m. Sunday.

    “It’s definitely important, especially with all we've been through as a team,” Winston said of the four-day reprieve he and the Spartans received. “It's that mental break that's probably even more important for us than the physical. There is a lot that we've gone through, so to just get a break and see family and regroup (is good).”

    Before they hit the break, the Spartans put together one of their most complete games of the season, beating Eastern Michigan, 101-48.

    “It was the first time I felt like we put everything together,” Izzo said. “The practices were important. We've got understand that we practice how we play, and I think the practices we're really important.”

    The practices led to one of Michigan State’s best shooting performances. After struggling from 3-point range most of the season, the Spartans made 15-of-30 against Eastern Michigan. That came after going 9-for-21 a few days earlier against Northwestern.

    Izzo, however, reminded his team to take advantage of the break and not spend all of their time in a gym.

    “I told all of them no basketball,” Izzo said. “Just get away for a while and then we come back and we start grinding.”

    Western Michigan (7-5), meanwhile, hasn’t played the level of schedule the Spartans have, but it’s had its own treacherous start to the season. The Broncos have played four true road games and played two games in Orlando as part of the NIT Season Tip-off.

    With their last game a win over Division II Aquinas on Dec. 18, the Broncos have had more of a break to prepare for their first meeting against Michigan State since 1998.

    “(The break) comes at the perfect time,” Western Michigan coach Steve Hawkins said.

    Now, though, the Broncos get to turn their attention to the high-profile program in the state.

    “It’s the first time playing Michigan State since I’ve been here,” Hawkins said. “Obviously we know all about them. They were the preseason No. 1 team in the nation and they play a brutal schedule. Coach Izzo challenges his guys all time, every year.

    “Cassius Winston is one of the best players in country but they have some players. It’s not every day we go up against McDonald’s All-Americans. It will be a huge challenge for us but something our guys love to do. … It’ll be a good game for us, a great game coming back from the break.”

    Western Michigan at No. 14 Michigan State

    Tip-off: 8 p.m. Sunday, Breslin Center, East Lansing

    TV/radio: BTN/WJR 760

    Records: Western Michigan 7-5; Michigan State 9-3

    Outlook: This is the first time the programs have played since 1998, a 90-66 Michigan State victory. … Junior guard Michael Flowers leads Western Michigan, averaging 17.5 points a game, while junior Brandon Johnson is scoring 15.5 points and grabbing nine rebounds a game. … Former Spartan and Michigan State graduate manager Thomas Kelley is a Western Michigan assistant coach.

    mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @mattcharboneau

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE