East Lansing — Michigan State returned to the court on Sunday night against Western Michigan, but did so without senior guard Cassius Winston.

On his pregame radio show, coach Tom Izzo said Winston was “dealing with a little bone bruise and will be a question mark. A game-time decision.”

Michigan State's Cassius Winston, facing, congratulates Foster Loyer, left, as he comes out of the game against Western Michigan during the second half Sunday. Winston sat out with a bone bruise on his knee. Michigan State won 95-62. (Photo: Al Goldis, AP)

Winston, who was sitting on the bench in sweatpants as the Spartans went through early warm-ups, suffered the injury to his left knee Friday during practice. His name was entered in the official scorer’s book, meaning he could enter the game at some point, but he was not in uniform and did not play in No. 14 Michigan State's 95-62 victory.

Winston leads No. 14 Michigan State (9-3, 2-0 Big Ten) averaging 17.6 points a game while averaging 6.1 assists. He’s been playing this season with the emotional burden of dealing with the death of his brother, Zachary, who was a sophomore at Albion. Zachary Winston took his own life the night before Michigan State’s second game of the season and Cassius Winston hasn’t missed a game, though the emotional toll has been clear.

The reigning Big Ten Player of the Year hasn’t missed a game in his Michigan State career, a span of 121 games. Winston has started 90 games in his career. The last time Winston did not start a game was Feb. 20, 2018, when Tum Tum Nairn got the nod on his Senior Day. That’s run of 56 straight starts for Winston.

Freshman guard Rocket Watts returned to the lineup after missing four games with a leg injury. He scored nine points and had five assists in 12 minutes.

