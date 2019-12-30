East Lansing – Michigan State will have another hole to fill on defense next season.

Junior cornerback Josiah Scott announced on Twitter Monday that he intends to forgo his final season of eligibility and enter the NFL Draft.

Josiah Scott (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

“It’s been my lifelong dream to play in the National Football League,” Scott said in his post. “And even though I’m leaving, I will always be a Spartan. My experience as a Michigan State student-athlete has been incredible and I am forever grateful.”

This is the second straight season a Michigan State cornerback has left after his junior season. Justin Layne gave up his final season last year and opted not to play in the Redbox Bowl. Scott, however, did play in Friday’s Pinstripe Bowl, capping off a 2019 season that included 55 tackles, three interceptions and eight pass breakups.

“Josiah and I have been in communication throughout this entire process," Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio said in a statement. "These are extremely tough decisions for players to make. He enrolled here early in 2017 and quickly developed into a starter for us his whole career, helping our defense become one of the best in the nation when he was on the field. Josiah has been nothing but professional during his time here in East Lansing in how he handles his business, both on and off the field. We wish him the best as he prepares for the NFL Draft."

Scott was named second-team All-Big Ten by the media this season after entering the year on the watch list for the Jim Thorpe Award, given to the top defensive back in the nation.

Scott made an immediate impact as a freshman in 2017. He started 12 games and had a pair of interceptions with 10 pass breakups while being named third-team All-Big Ten by the media and earning freshman All-American honors from ESPN.

Scott suffered a knee injury during preseason of 2018 and missed the first eight games before returning to play in the final four regular-season games and earning Defensive MVP honors in the Redbox Bowl with four pass breakups.

mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @mattcharboneau