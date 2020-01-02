East Lansing — Michigan State will be looking for a new middle linebacker next season, but it looks like one name can come off the list of possible starters headed into the 2020 season.

Edward Warinner, who just completed his redshirt freshman season with the Spartans, has entered the transfer portal, the team confirmed on Thursday.

The 6-foot, 230-pounder from Olentangy (Ohio) Liberty appeared in seven games this season for Michigan State, including the Pinstripe Bowl victory over Wake Forest. He had three tackles on the season, primarily on special teams.

Warinner is the son of Michigan offensive line coach Ed Warinner.

Michigan State (7-6) was without senior middle linebacker Joe Bachie for the final five games after the season following his suspension. He was replaced first by junior Antjuan Simmons, then fifth-year senior Tyriq Thompson. With Simmons moving back outside and Thompson graduating, the favorite to win the job has been Noah Harvey, who will be a redshirt junior next fall. However, Warinner was also expected to be in the fight for the starting spot.

Eight Michigan State players now have entered the portal since the beginning of the 2019 season. That list includes linebacker Brandon Bouyer-Randle (who is transferring to Texas Tech), running backs Connor Heyward, La’Darius Jefferson and Weston Bridges, tight end Noah Davis, wide receiver Cam Chambers and offensive lineman Dimitri Douglas.

Douglas announced last week he is transferring to Eastern Michigan.

