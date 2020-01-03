Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week of Dec. 30
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for the week of Dec. 30, 2019, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for the week of Dec. 30, 2019, compiled by Matt Charboneau. Jose Juarez, Associated Press
Fullscreen
1. Ohio State (11-2, 1-1) – The Buckeyes hardly closed out nonconference play with cupcakes, and it caught up with them in the final game before returning to Big Ten play. Coming off a win over Kentucky, the Buckeyes fell short against West Virginia in game that was technically neutral site but was played two hours from campus in Cleveland. There will be time to regroup as Ohio State plays just once this week, hosting Wisconsin on Friday. Last week: 1.
1. Ohio State (11-2, 1-1) – The Buckeyes hardly closed out nonconference play with cupcakes, and it caught up with them in the final game before returning to Big Ten play. Coming off a win over Kentucky, the Buckeyes fell short against West Virginia in game that was technically neutral site but was played two hours from campus in Cleveland. There will be time to regroup as Ohio State plays just once this week, hosting Wisconsin on Friday. Last week: 1. Ron Schwane, Associated Press
Fullscreen
2. Michigan State (10-3, 2-0) – The Spartans played without senior guard Cassius Winston for the first time in his career on Sunday, and it hardly mattered as Foster Loyer (3) had the best game of his career in a win over Western Michigan. The knee injury Winston suffered doesn’t appear to be serious, which is good news for the Spartans with games this week against Illinois and Michigan. Last week: 2.
2. Michigan State (10-3, 2-0) – The Spartans played without senior guard Cassius Winston for the first time in his career on Sunday, and it hardly mattered as Foster Loyer (3) had the best game of his career in a win over Western Michigan. The knee injury Winston suffered doesn’t appear to be serious, which is good news for the Spartans with games this week against Illinois and Michigan. Last week: 2. Al Goldis, Associated Press
Fullscreen
3. Michigan (10-3, 1-1) – Now that the Wolverines are done with nonconference play there will be a legitimate chance to see how the groin injury suffered by Isaiah Livers will truly affect this team. The Wolverines only play once in the week that signals the return to the Big Ten, but it happens to be a big one in East Lansing to take on Michigan State in a rivalry game that will give an early edge in the conference race. Last week: 3.
3. Michigan (10-3, 1-1) – Now that the Wolverines are done with nonconference play there will be a legitimate chance to see how the groin injury suffered by Isaiah Livers will truly affect this team. The Wolverines only play once in the week that signals the return to the Big Ten, but it happens to be a big one in East Lansing to take on Michigan State in a rivalry game that will give an early edge in the conference race. Last week: 3. Jose Juarez, Associated Press
Fullscreen
4. Penn State (11-2, 1-1) – The Nittany Lions are on a roll, winners of four straight and six of the last seven. It has elevated expectations in State College and has Penn State believing it can contend in the Big Ten. The Nittany Lions will get a chance to prove they belong by hosting Iowa this week. The four games over the next couple of weeks are all winnable ones that could position the Nittany Lions perfectly as the schedule gets tougher. Last week: 4.
4. Penn State (11-2, 1-1) – The Nittany Lions are on a roll, winners of four straight and six of the last seven. It has elevated expectations in State College and has Penn State believing it can contend in the Big Ten. The Nittany Lions will get a chance to prove they belong by hosting Iowa this week. The four games over the next couple of weeks are all winnable ones that could position the Nittany Lions perfectly as the schedule gets tougher. Last week: 4. Gary M. Baranec, Associated Press
Fullscreen
5. Maryland (11-2, 1-1) – The Terrapins hadn’t played in 10 days, and on top of that, they were coming off back-to-back losses. So, it probably doesn’t matter that they weren’t exactly dominant in a win over Bryant. Instead, just getting back on the winning track was important. Now they’ll jump back into Big Ten play this week by hosting Indiana before a tough week that included Ohio State and a trip to Iowa. Last week: 5.
5. Maryland (11-2, 1-1) – The Terrapins hadn’t played in 10 days, and on top of that, they were coming off back-to-back losses. So, it probably doesn’t matter that they weren’t exactly dominant in a win over Bryant. Instead, just getting back on the winning track was important. Now they’ll jump back into Big Ten play this week by hosting Indiana before a tough week that included Ohio State and a trip to Iowa. Last week: 5. Brien Aho, Associated Press
Fullscreen
6. Iowa (10-3, 1-1) – The Hawkeyes have been taking care of business the last couple of weeks, following up the win over Cincinnati by cruising past Kennesaw State on Sunday. The return to Big Ten play comes with an early test at home against Penn State on Saturday. It will be an interesting matchup of teams attempting to prove they are legitimate conference title contenders. Last week: 6.
6. Iowa (10-3, 1-1) – The Hawkeyes have been taking care of business the last couple of weeks, following up the win over Cincinnati by cruising past Kennesaw State on Sunday. The return to Big Ten play comes with an early test at home against Penn State on Saturday. It will be an interesting matchup of teams attempting to prove they are legitimate conference title contenders. Last week: 6. Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Fullscreen
7. Illinois (9-4, 1-1) – Consistency has continued to elude the Fighting Illini, but what can’t be ignored is the size and athleticism. Both will almost certainly pester the next opponent, as Illinois hits the road to take on Michigan State before closing the week at home against Purdue. The suffocating defense the Illini employ has given MSU fits, and it will need to do so once again if the Illini expect to pick up a big road win. Last week: 8.
7. Illinois (9-4, 1-1) – Consistency has continued to elude the Fighting Illini, but what can’t be ignored is the size and athleticism. Both will almost certainly pester the next opponent, as Illinois hits the road to take on Michigan State before closing the week at home against Purdue. The suffocating defense the Illini employ has given MSU fits, and it will need to do so once again if the Illini expect to pick up a big road win. Last week: 8. Rick Scuteri, Associated Press
Fullscreen
8. Purdue (8-5, 1-1) – Two losses in the last four games probably isn’t sitting well with the Boilermakers, who bounced back from the Butler loss by cleaning up on Central Michigan. The first week back in Big Ten play will tell a lot about the Boilermakers, as they host Minnesota then hit the road to face Illinois. If Purdue comes out of it with two victories, it could indicate it’ll be a team to be reckoned with. Last week: 9.
8. Purdue (8-5, 1-1) – Two losses in the last four games probably isn’t sitting well with the Boilermakers, who bounced back from the Butler loss by cleaning up on Central Michigan. The first week back in Big Ten play will tell a lot about the Boilermakers, as they host Minnesota then hit the road to face Illinois. If Purdue comes out of it with two victories, it could indicate it’ll be a team to be reckoned with. Last week: 9. John Peterson, Associated Press
Fullscreen
9. Indiana (11-2, 1-1) – After the Hoosiers hung on to win after giving up a big lead against Notre Dame two weeks ago, they weren’t as lucky on Sunday as Arkansas outscored the Hoosiers, 19-3, to close the game. it’s an alarming trend for a young team to be unable to close games, especially as Indiana must travel to Maryland on Saturday to resume conference play. Last week: 7.
9. Indiana (11-2, 1-1) – After the Hoosiers hung on to win after giving up a big lead against Notre Dame two weeks ago, they weren’t as lucky on Sunday as Arkansas outscored the Hoosiers, 19-3, to close the game. it’s an alarming trend for a young team to be unable to close games, especially as Indiana must travel to Maryland on Saturday to resume conference play. Last week: 7. AJ Mast, Associated Press
Fullscreen
10. Wisconsin (7-5, 1-1) – It’s tough to get a handle on what the Badgers might be this season, as they earned a big road win over Tennessee. The Badgers have had their share of ugly performances in the first couple of months, but with some veteran guards they’ll likely cause problems in the Big Ten all year. One more nonconference game is on tap Tuesday against Rider before a trip to Ohio State on Friday. Last week: 12.
10. Wisconsin (7-5, 1-1) – It’s tough to get a handle on what the Badgers might be this season, as they earned a big road win over Tennessee. The Badgers have had their share of ugly performances in the first couple of months, but with some veteran guards they’ll likely cause problems in the Big Ten all year. One more nonconference game is on tap Tuesday against Rider before a trip to Ohio State on Friday. Last week: 12. Andy Manis, Associated Press
Fullscreen
11. Minnesota (7-5, 1-1) – The Golden Gophers have won three straight, and jump back into Big Ten play this week with an early test at Purdue on Thursday followed by Northwestern at home. Pull out a win at Purdue, and it could be the perfect setup as the Gophers’ schedule toughens next week with games against Michigan State and Michigan. Last week: 10.
11. Minnesota (7-5, 1-1) – The Golden Gophers have won three straight, and jump back into Big Ten play this week with an early test at Purdue on Thursday followed by Northwestern at home. Pull out a win at Purdue, and it could be the perfect setup as the Gophers’ schedule toughens next week with games against Michigan State and Michigan. Last week: 10. Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Fullscreen
12. Rutgers (9-3, 1-1) – The Scarlet Knights won three straight heading into their Monday night matchup with Division II Caldwell, the final tuneup before returning to conference action. Rutgers has proven to be a tough out on most nights, but it will need to find some consistency as it hits the road on Friday to take on a beatable Nebraska team. Last week: 11.
12. Rutgers (9-3, 1-1) – The Scarlet Knights won three straight heading into their Monday night matchup with Division II Caldwell, the final tuneup before returning to conference action. Rutgers has proven to be a tough out on most nights, but it will need to find some consistency as it hits the road on Friday to take on a beatable Nebraska team. Last week: 11. Kathy Willens, Associated Press
Fullscreen
13. Nebraska (6-7, 1-1) – The Cornhuskers actually have won two of their last three games and will have a chance to win two in a row with Rutgers coming to town on Friday. There are no guarantees for the Huskers this season and they’ll be challenged by the size of the Scarlet Knights, but any home game this season will be a chance for an important victory. Last week: 13.
13. Nebraska (6-7, 1-1) – The Cornhuskers actually have won two of their last three games and will have a chance to win two in a row with Rutgers coming to town on Friday. There are no guarantees for the Huskers this season and they’ll be challenged by the size of the Scarlet Knights, but any home game this season will be a chance for an important victory. Last week: 13. John Peterson, Associated Press
Fullscreen
14. Northwestern (5-7, 0-2) – It’s going to be a long season in Evanston as the Wildcats are young and will be taking their lumps. The latest was a home loss to Hartford on Sunday, as the Wildcats now get a week to prepare for a trip to Minnesota. A second straight road game awaits next week at Indiana before Nebraska comes to town in a battle to stay out of the Big Ten basement. Last week: 14.
14. Northwestern (5-7, 0-2) – It’s going to be a long season in Evanston as the Wildcats are young and will be taking their lumps. The latest was a home loss to Hartford on Sunday, as the Wildcats now get a week to prepare for a trip to Minnesota. A second straight road game awaits next week at Indiana before Nebraska comes to town in a battle to stay out of the Big Ten basement. Last week: 14. David Banks, Associated Press
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    East Lansing – The first week of January is an odd time for a college basketball player in his senior season to start thinking about doing something for the last time.

    The season is two months old and conference play has barely begun, but the feeling came over Cassius Winston Friday afternoon as he sat on the visitor’s bench in a mostly empty Breslin Center. Only hours after a 20-point win over Illinois, the Spartans had just completed a walk-through – one of two practices that would take place on this day – as they began the quick turnaround for their next opponent.

    This is a good point to offer a reminder to ignore some of the clichés that might come out over the next couple of days. No, the next opponent is not just any other opponent. Sophomore Gabe Brown talked about every game being the same, and to some extent, he’s right.

    But early Sunday afternoon No. 14 Michigan State will host No. 12 Michigan, and if anyone thinks that’s just any game, well, they haven’t been paying attention.

    The rivalry has always been intense, no matter the sport. It’s been no different on the court as momentum in the series has shifted back and forth over the years. But in the last two, in particular, the Michigan-Michigan State battles have directly impacted not only the Big Ten race, but they’ve been an indicator of which team is on the verge of a deep March run.

    Two years ago, Michigan got the best of a talented Michigan State team, winning the only regular-season matchup in East Lansing then beating the Spartans in the Big Ten tournament semifinals before marching all the way to the national championship game. Last season, Michigan State swung it back, sweeping the regular-season series, then beating the Wolverines in the conference tournament title game before eventually reaching the Final Four.

    The fact he was preparing to face Michigan for the final time on his home court in less than 48 hours was clearly something Winston wasn’t thinking about, but it forced him to pause for a brief second.

    “Yeah, it's crazy” Winston said. “Just (thinking) how far I’ve come, how many times I've played them. Last year we had a pretty good year, but before that we didn't have very good one, so we’ll try to try end this one on top.”

    A win or a loss in the first week of a new year is hardly a guarantee of what will happen over the next three months. Still, it’s hard to ignore what these games have meant and appear as if they will again this season.

    Michigan State (11-3, 3-0 Big Ten) was the preseason No. 1 team in the country, and despite a couple of tough losses and the injury to guard Joshua Langford, many believe the Spartans are still a Final Four caliber team. Michigan (10-3, 1-1), meanwhile, was unranked entering the season as Juwan Howard was about to begin his first season replacing John Beilein on the Wolverines’ bench.

    It didn’t take long for the Wolverines to prove there would be little to no drop-off as they rolled to an impressive win in the Battle 4 Atlantis, crushing North Carolina and Gonzaga before getting knocked down a peg with losses in three of the next four to the likes of Louisville, Illinois and Oregon.

    In other words, everything that has been at stake the past couple of seasons feels like it’s all on the table once again.

    “The rivalry itself never changes,” Michigan State coach Tom Izzo pointed out Friday.

    What also hasn’t changed is how critical Winston is to his team’s success, the same going for Michigan’s senior point guard, Zavier Simpson.

    More: Michigan at Michigan State: Who has the edge

    More: Juwan Howard uncertain when Isaiah Livers will return to Michigan lineup

    More: Marcus Bingham's performance in Michigan State win is pointlessly outstanding

    Neither played huge roles in their freshmen year when the Spartans and Wolverines split the series, each winning at home. But Michigan’s run in 2017-18 followed by Michigan State’s control last season hinged almost completely on who got the best of the point guard matchup.

    Two years ago, it was Simpson who scored 31 points and handed out seven assists in two games while Winston scored 11 in each of the two games, never truly finding a rhythm against Simpson. Last year, though, Winston dominated, averaging 21.3 points and 8.7 assists over three games while Simpson was held to six points in each of the final two meetings.

    “That’s just what goes into our team winning,” Winston said. “That's both our jobs for our teams. If I play well there is a good chance my team has the best chance to win. If he plays well, his team has the best chance of winning.

    “So it almost looks like a one-on-one matchup, but it's just us doing what's best for our team. We both have to play well for our team to win.”

    Both have been playing well through the first two months. Winston is third in the Big Ten, averaging 17.8 points a game, and he ranks fourth with 6.1 assists a game. Simpson is scoring 11.2 points a game and leads the Big Ten with 8.9 assists a game, while both are top five in assist-to-turnover ratio.

    “He’s our straw that stirs the drink and Zavier's their straw that stirs the drink,” Izzo said of Winston and Simpson. “They're different players in some ways, but their value to the team is very similar. So do they negate each other? I don't think either one of them will negate each other, but I think that how well one or both of them play will have a big impact on the game.”

    As Winston pointed out, while it might seem like a one-on-one battle, it’s not. Michigan is shooting the ball well but the status of forward Isaiah Livers is unclear as he battles a groin injury. Michigan State, meanwhile, feels like it played its most complete game in the win over Illinois on Thursday.

    So, the Wolverines will need to keep hitting shots and the Spartans will have to remain connected even as the stakes are raised.

    “It's a lot more energy,” Brown conceded. “I know that for a fact. There's a lot more energy when it comes to this rivalry.”

    It also happens to include a marquee point guard matchup that has almost always lived up to the hype. Sunday is the first chance it has to deliver again with at least one more meeting coming in February.

    “I think both our teams are playing pretty well right now,” Winston said. “So it should be a pretty good matchup.”

    Michigan at Michigan State

    Tip-off: Sunday, 1:30 p.m., Breslin Center, East Lansing

    Records: No. 12 Michigan (10-3, 1-1 Big Ten); No. 14 Michigan State (11-3, 3-0)

    TV/radio: CBS/760, 950

    mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @mattcharboneau

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE