Michigan State 87, Michigan 69
Spartans' Rocket Watts helps teammate Cassius Winston off the floor after hitting a fall away three pointer in the second half of the 87-69 victory over Michigan at the Breslin Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan on January 5, 2020. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan State's Cassius Winston goes under the basket and puts up a shot with Michigan's Franz Wagner defending in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan State coach Tom Izzo meets with Michigan coach Juwan Howard before the two Big Ten teams meet at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan's Brandon Johns Jr. blocks a shot by Michigan State's Marcus Bingham Jr. in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan State football coach Mark Dantonio watches the game against Michigan from the floor in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan State's Gabe Brown is fouled by Michigan's Brandon Johns Jr. on a huge slam dunk that does not go down in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan State's Cassius Winston pats teammate Gabe Brown on the chest after Browns slam-dunk attempt that was fouled and did not go down in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan State's Marcus Bingham Jr. lets out a yell after sinking a 3-pointer in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan's Zavier Simpson brings the ball up court in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Spartans' Xavier Tillman slams home a dunk off a sweet pass from teammate Cassius Winston in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan's Eli Brooks feels some Spartan defensive pressure in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Spartans' Aaron Henry tries to steal the ball away from Michigan's Zavier Simpson in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Spartans' Cassius Winston puts his hands into the air as the MSU faithful loose their minds after another amazing basket by Winston in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan's Zavier Simpson puts a skyhook shot to the basket in the second half. \ Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Spartans' Rocket Watts helps teammate Cassius Winston off the floor after hitting a fall away three pointer in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Spartans' Rocket Watts helps teammate Cassius Winston off the floor after hitting a fall away three pointer in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Spartans' Cassius Winston is all smiles after hitting a fall away three pointer in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan head coach Juwan Howard on the sidelines in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Spartans' Foster Loyer takes the charge and Michigan's David DeJulius gets the foul driving to the hoop in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Spartans' head coach Tom Izzo watches his team late in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Spartans' Malik Hall and Cassius Winston steal the ball away form Michigan's Jon Teske in the second half. \ Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Spartans' Cassius Winston gets a little lip from Michigan's Franz Wagner battling for the ball in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan's Zavier Simpson passes out of trouble behind the basket with Spartans' Malik Hall defending in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Spartans' Cassius Winston looks up to the video boards to see it he had put up a shot before being fouled on a drive in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Spartan's Gabe Brown and coach Tom Izzo chat on the floor during a break in the action in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan's Jon Teske heads off the floor after fouling out in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan's Eli Brooks and Spartans' Gabe Brown fight for a loose ball in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan head coach Juwan Howard works with his team during a timeout in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Spartan's Rocket Watts celebrates a late 3 pointer, looking to teammate Cassius Winston late in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Spartan's Rocket Watts celebrates a late 3 pointer in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan's Zavier Simpson flies to the basket on a drive late in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Spartans' Cassius Winston hugs head coach Tom Izzo as he leaves the court late in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
With the game in hand and the starters off the floor, MSU coach Tom Izzo and Spartans begin to celebrate the 87-69 victory over Michigan. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
MSU faithful slap hands with Spartans' Xavier Tillman as he leaves the floor, with 20 points in the MSU victory. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan head coach Juwan Howard gets off the bus and heads into the Breslin Center for the game against Michigan State University in East Lansing. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan's Zavier Simpson puts up a shot in front of injured Isaiah Livers during warmups. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan's Isaiah Livers sits on the bench in sweats during warmups before the game against MSU. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan's Zavier Simpson arrives to the Breslin Center floor for the game against the Spartans. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    East Lansing — Cassius Winston insisted Michigan State’s first meeting of the season with Michigan wasn’t a one-on-one matchup with Zavier Simpson.

    Perhaps, but Winston made it clear on Sunday, this matchup was about him reminding everyone around the Big Ten — and the nation, for that matter — why he’s the reigning conference player of the year.

    Winston scored a career-high 32 points while handing out nine assists as No. 14 Michigan State beat No. 12 Michigan, 87-69, at the Breslin Center on Sunday to remain unbeaten in the Big Ten. It was the fourth straight victory for the Spartans over the Wolverines including a three-game sweep last season.

    Winston wasn’t alone, as Xavier Tillman scored 20 and pulled down 11 rebounds for the Spartans (12-3, 4-0 Big Ten).

    BOX SCORE: Michigan State 87, Michigan 69

    Jon Teske scored 15 before fouling out with 3:40 to play to lead Michigan (10-4, 1-2). Simpson scored 14 and had eight assists for the Wolverines while Brandon Johns Jr. scored 12 and Franz Wagner chipped in 10 as Michigan was 5-for-23 from 3-point range with Isaiah Livers on the bench with a groin injury.

    Winston and Tillman combined to spark Michigan State early in the game, as they scored 11 of the Spartans’ first 15 points as Michigan State opened a 15-8 lead.

    But, Michigan’s size was a big factor, as the Wolverines scored 22 points in the paint in the first half;. Teske led the way with 11, while Austin Davis chipped in seven points off the bench.

    A back-and-forth battle for most of the first half, Michigan State started to pull away late in the half. A 3-pointer from Marcus Bingham gave the Spartans a 44-31 lead with 1:34 before halftime, but Teske answered with the Wolverines’ second triple of the half. A drive by Winston to close the half missed the mark as Michigan State headed to the locker room with a 44-34 lead.

    It wasn’t long before Winston started to take control in the second half. After his layup put Michigan State ahead, 52-40, Winston then nailed back-to-back 3-pointers, though one was answered by Simpson.

    Michigan State kept pouring it on as Winston found Ahrens for a corner jumper, hit a pull-up jumper then split a pair of free throws. After freshman Rocket Watts scored on a drive to the hoop, the Spartans were up, 67-51, with just less than 12 minutes to play.

    The Wolverines responded with a 7-0 run to pull within 67-58 with 10:25 left in the game, but the Spartans pulled away over the last 10 minutes of the game to lock up the victory.

    mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @mattcharboneau

