East Lansing — Cassius Winston insisted Michigan State’s first meeting of the season with Michigan wasn’t a one-on-one matchup with Zavier Simpson.

Perhaps, but Winston made it clear on Sunday, this matchup was about him reminding everyone around the Big Ten — and the nation, for that matter — why he’s the reigning conference player of the year.

Michigan State's Cassius Winston goes under the basket and puts up a shot with Michigan's Franz Wagner defending in the first half. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Winston scored a career-high 32 points while handing out nine assists as No. 14 Michigan State beat No. 12 Michigan, 87-69, at the Breslin Center on Sunday to remain unbeaten in the Big Ten. It was the fourth straight victory for the Spartans over the Wolverines including a three-game sweep last season.

Winston wasn’t alone, as Xavier Tillman scored 20 and pulled down 11 rebounds for the Spartans (12-3, 4-0 Big Ten).

Jon Teske scored 15 before fouling out with 3:40 to play to lead Michigan (10-4, 1-2). Simpson scored 14 and had eight assists for the Wolverines while Brandon Johns Jr. scored 12 and Franz Wagner chipped in 10 as Michigan was 5-for-23 from 3-point range with Isaiah Livers on the bench with a groin injury.

Winston and Tillman combined to spark Michigan State early in the game, as they scored 11 of the Spartans’ first 15 points as Michigan State opened a 15-8 lead.

But, Michigan’s size was a big factor, as the Wolverines scored 22 points in the paint in the first half;. Teske led the way with 11, while Austin Davis chipped in seven points off the bench.

A back-and-forth battle for most of the first half, Michigan State started to pull away late in the half. A 3-pointer from Marcus Bingham gave the Spartans a 44-31 lead with 1:34 before halftime, but Teske answered with the Wolverines’ second triple of the half. A drive by Winston to close the half missed the mark as Michigan State headed to the locker room with a 44-34 lead.

It wasn’t long before Winston started to take control in the second half. After his layup put Michigan State ahead, 52-40, Winston then nailed back-to-back 3-pointers, though one was answered by Simpson.

Michigan State kept pouring it on as Winston found Ahrens for a corner jumper, hit a pull-up jumper then split a pair of free throws. After freshman Rocket Watts scored on a drive to the hoop, the Spartans were up, 67-51, with just less than 12 minutes to play.

The Wolverines responded with a 7-0 run to pull within 67-58 with 10:25 left in the game, but the Spartans pulled away over the last 10 minutes of the game to lock up the victory.

