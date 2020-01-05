CLOSE
LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

East Lansing — Michigan State was feeling good earlier in the week after it had dispatched Illinois by 20 points and found itself still sitting atop the Big Ten standings as conference play resumed.

With rival Michigan coming to town on Sunday afternoon, things were going well.

However, there was one aspect coach Tom Izzo wasn’t loving in the first part of the season. Even as shots were starting to fall and the Spartans’ superstar, guard Cassius Winston, was starting to find a rhythm, Izzo wanted to see more leadership from his team.

As he’s always said, a player-coached team is better than a coach-coached team.

At halftime on Sunday, Izzo didn’t think any progress had been made, so he challenged his team. By the time No. 14 Michigan State had beaten No. 12 Michigan, 87-69, at the Breslin Center, the first signs of a shift had started.

Winston was directing teammates in huddles while Xavier Tillman jumped on teammate Gabe Brown after Brown failed to box out, allowing Michigan to come up with a second-half offensive rebound.

The two captains were starting to do exactly what their coach has been pushing them to do.

“Our job is to correct our teammates if they make mistakes and our teammates’ job is to correct us when we make mistakes,” Tillman explained. “That's the only way we're going to get better each and every day. So, we definitely have that confidence where we can help coach the guys and they can help coach us and we take constructive criticism.”

It hasn’t always worked that way, and when the leadership on the floor is lacking, it can be tough to overcome.

CLOSE

Izzo has long pushed for his players to be the ones pushing themselves, seeing it as far more constructive than when it just comes from the coaches. From Mateen Cleaves to Travis Walton to Draymond Green to Denzel Valentine, the Spartans’ best leaders have never been afraid to get after their teammates.

If Sunday’s victory was the latest step for Michigan State, it should be a sign of good things to come.

“Our leadership's getting better,” Izzo said. “There's two kinds of leadership, one that drags everybody together and one that demands. We're getting the drag-together (leadership) and at halftime I challenged a couple of those guys to demand from a couple guys, to hold them accountable.

“That'll be the next step of this program that the Cleaves and the Waltons and the Draymonds and the Valentines had. They had people fear them a little bit. Fear sometimes is a good thing, especially with accountability stuff.”

Michigan State 87, Michigan 69
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Michigan State's Rocket Watts helps teammate Cassius Winston off the floor after hitting a fall away 3-pointer in the second half of the Spartans' 87-69 victory over Michigan on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.
Michigan State's Rocket Watts helps teammate Cassius Winston off the floor after hitting a fall away 3-pointer in the second half of the Spartans' 87-69 victory over Michigan on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State's Cassius Winston goes under the basket and puts up a shot with Michigan's Franz Wagner defending in the first half.
Michigan State's Cassius Winston goes under the basket and puts up a shot with Michigan's Franz Wagner defending in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State coach Tom Izzo meets with Michigan coach Juwan Howard before the two Big Ten teams meet at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.
Michigan State coach Tom Izzo meets with Michigan coach Juwan Howard before the two Big Ten teams meet at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan's Brandon Johns Jr. blocks a shot by Michigan State's Marcus Bingham Jr. in the first half.
Michigan's Brandon Johns Jr. blocks a shot by Michigan State's Marcus Bingham Jr. in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State football coach Mark Dantonio watches the game against Michigan from the floor in the first half.
Michigan State football coach Mark Dantonio watches the game against Michigan from the floor in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan's Zavier Simpson fouls Spartans' Cassius Winston putting up a three in the first half.
Michigan's Zavier Simpson fouls Spartans' Cassius Winston putting up a three in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan's Zavier Simpson and head coach Juwan Howard talk during a break in the action in the first half.
Michigan's Zavier Simpson and head coach Juwan Howard talk during a break in the action in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State's Gabe Brown is fouled by Michigan's Brandon Johns Jr. on a huge slam dunk that does not go down in the first half.
Michigan State's Gabe Brown is fouled by Michigan's Brandon Johns Jr. on a huge slam dunk that does not go down in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State's Cassius Winston puts up a shot with Michigan's Franz Wagner defending in the first half.
Michigan State's Cassius Winston puts up a shot with Michigan's Franz Wagner defending in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan's Brandon Johns Jr. gets some defensive pressure from Michigan State's Aaron Henry and Malik Hall in the first half.
Michigan's Brandon Johns Jr. gets some defensive pressure from Michigan State's Aaron Henry and Malik Hall in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan's Brandon Johns Jr. gets some defensive pressure from Michigan State's Aaron Henry and Malik Hall in the first half.
Michigan's Brandon Johns Jr. gets some defensive pressure from Michigan State's Aaron Henry and Malik Hall in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State's Gabe Brown defends against Michigan's David DeJulius in the first half.
Michigan State's Gabe Brown defends against Michigan's David DeJulius in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State's Kyle Ahrens crashes into the front row of fans, trying to save a ball in the first half.
Michigan State's Kyle Ahrens crashes into the front row of fans, trying to save a ball in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State's Marcus Bingham Jr. puts up a shot against Michigan's Colin Castleton in the first half.
Michigan State's Marcus Bingham Jr. puts up a shot against Michigan's Colin Castleton in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State's Cassius Winston pats teammate Gabe Brown on the chest after Browns slam-dunk attempt that was fouled and did not go down in the first half.
Michigan State's Cassius Winston pats teammate Gabe Brown on the chest after Browns slam-dunk attempt that was fouled and did not go down in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State's Marcus Bingham Jr. lets out a yell after sinking a 3-pointer in the first half.
Michigan State's Marcus Bingham Jr. lets out a yell after sinking a 3-pointer in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan's Zavier Simpson brings the ball up court in the second half.
Michigan's Zavier Simpson brings the ball up court in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State's Xavier Tillman slams home a dunk off a pass from teammate Cassius Winston in the second half.
Michigan State's Xavier Tillman slams home a dunk off a pass from teammate Cassius Winston in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan's Eli Brooks was 0-for-4 on 3-pointers on Sunday.
Michigan's Eli Brooks was 0-for-4 on 3-pointers on Sunday. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State's Aaron Henry tries to steal the ball away from Michigan's Zavier Simpson in the second half.
Michigan State's Aaron Henry tries to steal the ball away from Michigan's Zavier Simpson in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State's Cassius Winston puts his hands into the air as the MSU faithful loose their minds after another amazing basket by Winston in the second half.
Michigan State's Cassius Winston puts his hands into the air as the MSU faithful loose their minds after another amazing basket by Winston in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan's Zavier Simpson puts a skyhook shot to the basket in the second half.
Michigan's Zavier Simpson puts a skyhook shot to the basket in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State's Rocket Watts helps teammate Cassius Winston off the floor after hitting a fall away 3-pointer in the second half.
Michigan State's Rocket Watts helps teammate Cassius Winston off the floor after hitting a fall away 3-pointer in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State's Rocket Watts helps teammate Cassius Winston off the floor after hitting a fall away 3-pointer in the second half.
Michigan State's Rocket Watts helps teammate Cassius Winston off the floor after hitting a fall away 3-pointer in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State's Cassius Winston is all smiles after hitting a fall away 3-pointer in the second half.
Michigan State's Cassius Winston is all smiles after hitting a fall away 3-pointer in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan head coach Juwan Howard on the sidelines in the second half.
Michigan head coach Juwan Howard on the sidelines in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State's Foster Loyer takes the charge and Michigan's David DeJulius gets the foul driving to the hoop in the second half.
Michigan State's Foster Loyer takes the charge and Michigan's David DeJulius gets the foul driving to the hoop in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo watches his team late in the second half.
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo watches his team late in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State's Malik Hall and Cassius Winston steal the ball away form Michigan's Jon Teske in the second half.
Michigan State's Malik Hall and Cassius Winston steal the ball away form Michigan's Jon Teske in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State's Cassius Winston gets a little lip from Michigan's Franz Wagner battling for the ball in the second half.
Michigan State's Cassius Winston gets a little lip from Michigan's Franz Wagner battling for the ball in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan's Zavier Simpson passes out of trouble behind the basket with Michigan State's Malik Hall defending in the second half.
Michigan's Zavier Simpson passes out of trouble behind the basket with Michigan State's Malik Hall defending in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State's Cassius Winston looks up to the video boards to see it he had put up a shot before being fouled on a drive in the second half.
Michigan State's Cassius Winston looks up to the video boards to see it he had put up a shot before being fouled on a drive in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State's Gabe Brown and coach Tom Izzo chat on the floor during a break in the action in the second half.
Michigan State's Gabe Brown and coach Tom Izzo chat on the floor during a break in the action in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan's Jon Teske heads off the floor after fouling out in the second half.
Michigan's Jon Teske heads off the floor after fouling out in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan's Eli Brooks and Michigan State's Gabe Brown fight for a loose ball in the second half.
Michigan's Eli Brooks and Michigan State's Gabe Brown fight for a loose ball in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan head coach Juwan Howard works with his team during a timeout in the second half.
Michigan head coach Juwan Howard works with his team during a timeout in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State's Rocket Watts celebrates a late 3-pointer, looking to teammate Cassius Winston late in the second half.
Michigan State's Rocket Watts celebrates a late 3-pointer, looking to teammate Cassius Winston late in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State's Rocket Watts celebrates a late 3 pointer in the second half.
Michigan State's Rocket Watts celebrates a late 3 pointer in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan's Zavier Simpson flies to the basket on a drive late in the second half.
Michigan's Zavier Simpson flies to the basket on a drive late in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State's Cassius Winston hugs head coach Tom Izzo as he leaves the court late in the second half.
Michigan State's Cassius Winston hugs head coach Tom Izzo as he leaves the court late in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
With the game in hand and the starters off the floor, MSU coach Tom Izzo and Spartans begin to celebrate the 87-69 victory over Michigan.
With the game in hand and the starters off the floor, MSU coach Tom Izzo and Spartans begin to celebrate the 87-69 victory over Michigan. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State faithful slap hands with the Spartans' Xavier Tillman as he leaves the floor, with 20 points in the MSU victory.
Michigan State faithful slap hands with the Spartans' Xavier Tillman as he leaves the floor, with 20 points in the MSU victory. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan head coach Juwan Howard gets off the bus and heads into the Breslin Center for the game against Michigan State University in East Lansing.
Michigan head coach Juwan Howard gets off the bus and heads into the Breslin Center for the game against Michigan State University in East Lansing. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan's Zavier Simpson puts up a shot in front of injured Isaiah Livers during warmups.
Michigan's Zavier Simpson puts up a shot in front of injured Isaiah Livers during warmups. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan's Isaiah Livers sits on the bench in sweats during warmups before the game against MSU.
Michigan's Isaiah Livers sits on the bench in sweats during warmups before the game against MSU. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan's Zavier Simpson arrives to the Breslin Center floor for the game against the Spartans.
Michigan's Zavier Simpson arrives to the Breslin Center floor for the game against the Spartans. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    Fit bunch

    With senior guard Joshua Langford back on campus for the first time since undergoing surgery on his left foot in December, a procedure that assured he would not play this season, it’s fair to point out that the Spartans were relatively healthy when they took on the Wolverines.

    Things aren’t perfect, but with Winston in his second game back from sitting out with a bone bruise in his knee, freshman Rocket Watts slowly working back from his leg injury and senior Kyle Ahrens fighting through a bad Achilles, Michigan State at least has all its pieces.

    Winston missed just one game with the left knee issue, but it had Izzo wondering before tip.

    “My trainer was really concerned before the game, he said he had been working on him,” Izzo said. “That knee is still something that he gets worked on all the time.”

    Ahrens has battled more injuries than most, and the Achilles has been a new ailment. But the fifth-year senior played a little more than 10 minutes and hit a couple of big perimeter shots.

    Watts also made progress, seeing two 3-pointers go in late in the game.

    “I was really happy for Rocket Watts to make a couple shots of his,” Izzo said. “He's been working hard at it while we had this break and I told him at the end, it's kind of funny how things work out when you work on them.”

    Slam dunks

    Winston moved past Denzel Valentine for 11th place on Michigan State’s all-time scoring list. He now has 1,685 career points and needs 33 points to pass Mike Robinson for 10th place.

    Winston also handed out nine assists and now has 802 career assists, trailing Cleaves by 15 for the all-time lead at MSU.

    … Michigan State blocked a season-high 12 shots. It was the most since MSU blocked 14 against Indiana last year. The 12 blocks are tied for the fourth-most against a Big Ten opponent.

    … Tillman had a double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds, his sixth this season and the 11th of his career. Tillman also blocked a career-high six shots, the fourth-most in program history and the most since Kenny Goins had eight last year against Indiana.

    mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @mattcharboneau

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE