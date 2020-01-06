Cassius Winston was the best player on the court in Michigan State’s victory over Michigan on Sunday, and on Monday the Spartans’ senior was named Big Ten Player of the Week and Naismith Player of the Week.

Michigan State point guard Cassius Winston was named the Big Ten and Naismith player of the week. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Winston scored a career-high 32 points in Michigan State’s 87-69 win over Michigan while handing out nine assists. That performance came after Winston scored 21 and dished out six assists earlier in the week in a 76-56 victory over Illinois. For the week, Winston averaged 26.5 points, 7.5 assists and three rebounds while connecting on 54.5 percent of his shots, including 62.5 percent from 3-point range.

It was the first time this season Winston has earned Big Ten Player of the Week honors and the sixth time in his career.

He is the first player in conference history with 1,600 career points and 800 assists, Winston moved past Denzel Valentine for 11th place on Michigan State’s all-time scoring list. He now has 1,685 career points and needs 33 points to pass Mike Robinson for 10th place. Winston also has 802 career assists, trailing Mateen Cleaves by 15 for the all-time lead at MSU.

No. 8 Michigan State (12-3, 4-0 Big Ten) has won seven in a row and returns to action Thursday when it hosts Minnesota at 9 p.m.

