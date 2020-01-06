Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week of Jan. 6
Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for the week of Jan. 6, 2020, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for the week of Jan. 6, 2020, compiled by Matt Charboneau. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
1. Michigan State (12-3, 4-0) – In one afternoon, everyone was reminded why the Spartans were the preseason favorite to repeat as Big Ten champions and Cassius Winston (pictured) held the same status for most national player of the year awards. The senior guard had a career game against Michigan, just a few days after dominating Illinois. It’s early, but the Spartans have just served notice to the rest of the conference that they won’t be giving up their title so easily. Last week: 2. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
2. Ohio State (11-3, 1-2) – It’s difficult to find yourself at a crossroad so early in the season, but that’s where the Buckeyes are right now after losing at home to Wisconsin, their second straight loss. The Buckeyes have some of the best wins of the season and there’s a better than average chance this stretch is looked back on as a turning point. The question is, which way do things turn as OSU plays twice this week on the road. Last week: 1. Paul Vernon, Associated Press
3. Penn State (12-2, 2-1) – The Nittany Lions have won five in a row, and after knocking off Iowa at the Palestra in Philadelphia, they’re starting to prove they’re the real deal. This is Patrick Chambers’ best team and things have reached the point where not making the NCAA Tournament would be hard to fathom as the Nittany Lions face a stretch of winnable games, including this week at Rutgers and at home against Wisconsin. Last week: 4. Chris Szagola, Associated Press
4. Maryland (12-2, 2-1) – The Terrapins are slowly building back after losing two straight to Penn State and Seton Hall, rolling over Indiana at home over the weekend. Things get ramped up this week as the Terps have a chance to make an early statement with a home game against Ohio State, followed by a trip to Iowa. Last week: 5. Julio Cortez, Associated Press
5. Michigan (10-4, 1-2) – It’s hard to knock the Wolverines too much, considering they’re playing without Isaiah Livers, but the fact remains that Livers’ status remains up in the air and Michigan now has lost four of five against major conference teams. The road woes continued at Michigan State, as the Wolverines shot poorly and had no answer for Cassius Winston. They host Purdue this week before traveling to Minnesota as they look to bounce back. Last week: 3. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
6. Iowa (10-4, 1-2) – The Hawkeyes had won four straight before heading to Philadelphia to take on Penn State. The offense, as usual, was hitting on all cylinders, but the Hawkeyes still came up short. They’ll travel to Nebraska early this week with a good chance to get back on a winning track before facing a critical trip to Maryland at the end of the week with a chance to jump in the standings. Last week: 6. Chris Szagola, Associated Press
7. Wisconsin (9-5, 2-1) – It’s probably not wise to count out the Badgers early in the season. They’re once again starting to show they have some fight, and it wouldn’t surprise anyone if they’re in the top half of the conference by the end of the season. The win at Ohio State was a big one, and they’ll look to continue that momentum this week at home against Illinois before heading to Penn State. Last week: 10. Paul Vernon, Associated Press
8. Illinois (10-5, 2-2) – The Fighting Illini shook off a poor shooting night at Michigan State by coming back and shutting down Purdue at home. They’ll get a chance to win two straight for the first time since mid-December when they travel to Wisconsin this week before closing the week at home against Rutgers as a young team continues to make progress. Last week: 7. Holly Hart, Associated Press
9. Purdue (9-6, 2-2) – It was a wild week for the Boilermakers, who went two overtimes to beat Minnesota at home early in the week, then went to Illinois and didn’t score for the first seven minutes on their way to an ugly loss. Things don’t get any easier this week as it heads to Michigan on Thursday before hosting Michigan State on Sunday. Last week: 8. Holly Hart, Associated Press
10. Minnesota (8-6, 2-2) – The Golden Gophers bounced back from a tough, two-overtime loss at Purdue early in the week by beating up on Northwestern. It was a much-needed win for the Gophers, who enter a brutal stretch over the next three games, including this week with a trip to Michigan State before hosting Michigan on Sunday. After that, Penn State comes to town the following week. Last week: 11. Stacy Bengs, Associated Press
11. Indiana (11-3, 1-2) – Things have been going in the wrong direction since the blown lead in the loss to Arkansas. A blowout at the hands of Maryland came over the weekend, but the Hoosiers get a break on Wednesday as Northwestern comes to town. After that, though, the Hoosiers play host to Ohio State – a team that’s desperate to get back on track. Last week: 9. Julio Cortez, Associated Press
12. Rutgers (11-3, 2-1) – The Scarlet Knights now have won five in a row, thanks to a win over a Division II opponent and a trip to Nebraska over the weekend. It’s been a heck of a start to the season for Rutgers, and the challenges will ramp up from here with a home game early this week with Penn State followed by a trip to Illinois with a chance to win a road game against a favored team. Last week: 12. Nati Harnik, Associated Press
13. Nebraska (6-8, 1-2) – The rollercoaster continues for the Cornhuskers as they got handled at home by Rutgers in the return to Big Ten play. They’ll host Iowa early this week in a game they’ll again be the underdog before an early battle to stay out of the conference basement as the Huskers hit the road to take on Northwestern. Last week: 13. Nati Harnik, Associated Presss
14. Northwestern (5-8, 0-3) – The Wildcats have lost four in a row and five of the last six, as they are still looking for that first Big Ten victory following the loss at Minnesota on Sunday. The upcoming week at least offers some hope at getting that win. The Wildcats travel to Indiana before hosting Nebraska on Saturday in an effort to get out of last place. Last week: 14. Stacy Bengs, Associated Press
    Cassius Winston was the best player on the court in Michigan State’s victory over Michigan on Sunday, and on Monday the Spartans’ senior was named Big Ten Player of the Week and Naismith Player of the Week.

    Winston scored a career-high 32 points in Michigan State’s 87-69 win over Michigan while handing out nine assists. That performance came after Winston scored 21 and dished out six assists earlier in the week in a 76-56 victory over Illinois. For the week, Winston averaged 26.5 points, 7.5 assists and three rebounds while connecting on 54.5 percent of his shots, including 62.5 percent from 3-point range.

    It was the first time this season Winston has earned Big Ten Player of the Week honors and the sixth time in his career.

    He is the first player in conference history with 1,600 career points and 800 assists, Winston moved past Denzel Valentine for 11th place on Michigan State’s all-time scoring list. He now has 1,685 career points and needs 33 points to pass Mike Robinson for 10th place. Winston also has 802 career assists, trailing Mateen Cleaves by 15 for the all-time lead at MSU.

    No. 8 Michigan State (12-3, 4-0 Big Ten) has won seven in a row and returns to action Thursday when it hosts Minnesota at 9 p.m.

