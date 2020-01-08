Noah Davis is heading home.

A fourth-year junior tight end at Michigan State, Davis on Wednesday revealed on social media he is transferring to Cincinnati.

Former Michigan State tight end Noah Davis is transferring to Cincinnati, he said. (Photo: Dale G. Young, Detroit News)

A Cincinnati St. Xavier product, Davis entered the NCAA transfer portal in October.

Davis was rated the No. 14 tight end in the nation by Rivals.com coming out of St. Xavier in 2016. However, after redshirting his first season, Davis battled injuries and never saw consistent playing time. He caught three passes for 22 yards in 2017 and missed two games because of injury before sitting out all of 2018 because of an injury.

He was healthy again this past season, but appeared in only four games, sitting deep down the depth chart behind fifth-year senior Matt Seybert, junior Matt Dotson and redshirt freshman Trenton Gillison.

Davis is one of eight Spartans who entered the NCAA transfer portal since the start of the 2019 season, the most recent being linebacker Edward Warinner, who entered the portal a little more than a week ago.

I’ll be going to the University of Cincinnati for anybody that would be interested in that sort of news — Noah Davis (@N_Davis84) January 8, 2020

That list also includes linebacker Brandon Bouyer-Randle, running backs Connor Heyward, La’Darius Jefferson and Weston Bridges, wide receiver Cam Chambers and offensive lineman Dimitri Douglas.

Of the eight, Davis is the third to reveal where they are headed next. Bouyer-Randle is transferring to Texas Tech, and Douglas is transferring to Eastern Michigan.