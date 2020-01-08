Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week of Jan. 6
1. Michigan State (12-3, 4-0) – In one afternoon, everyone was reminded why the Spartans were the preseason favorite to repeat as Big Ten champions and Cassius Winston (pictured) held the same status for most national player of the year awards. The senior guard had a career game against Michigan, just a few days after dominating Illinois. It’s early, but the Spartans have just served notice to the rest of the conference that they won’t be giving up their title so easily. Last week: 2.
2. Ohio State (11-3, 1-2) – It’s difficult to find yourself at a crossroad so early in the season, but that’s where the Buckeyes are right now after losing at home to Wisconsin, their second straight loss. The Buckeyes have some of the best wins of the season and there’s a better than average chance this stretch is looked back on as a turning point. The question is, which way do things turn as OSU plays twice this week on the road. Last week: 1.
3. Penn State (12-2, 2-1) – The Nittany Lions have won five in a row, and after knocking off Iowa at the Palestra in Philadelphia, they’re starting to prove they’re the real deal. This is Patrick Chambers’ best team and things have reached the point where not making the NCAA Tournament would be hard to fathom as the Nittany Lions face a stretch of winnable games, including this week at Rutgers and at home against Wisconsin. Last week: 4.
4. Maryland (12-2, 2-1) – The Terrapins are slowly building back after losing two straight to Penn State and Seton Hall, rolling over Indiana at home over the weekend. Things get ramped up this week as the Terps have a chance to make an early statement with a home game against Ohio State, followed by a trip to Iowa. Last week: 5.
5. Michigan (10-4, 1-2) – It’s hard to knock the Wolverines too much, considering they’re playing without Isaiah Livers, but the fact remains that Livers’ status remains up in the air and Michigan now has lost four of five against major conference teams. The road woes continued at Michigan State, as the Wolverines shot poorly and had no answer for Cassius Winston. They host Purdue this week before traveling to Minnesota as they look to bounce back. Last week: 3.
6. Iowa (10-4, 1-2) – The Hawkeyes had won four straight before heading to Philadelphia to take on Penn State. The offense, as usual, was hitting on all cylinders, but the Hawkeyes still came up short. They’ll travel to Nebraska early this week with a good chance to get back on a winning track before facing a critical trip to Maryland at the end of the week with a chance to jump in the standings. Last week: 6.
7. Wisconsin (9-5, 2-1) – It’s probably not wise to count out the Badgers early in the season. They’re once again starting to show they have some fight, and it wouldn’t surprise anyone if they’re in the top half of the conference by the end of the season. The win at Ohio State was a big one, and they’ll look to continue that momentum this week at home against Illinois before heading to Penn State. Last week: 10.
8. Illinois (10-5, 2-2) – The Fighting Illini shook off a poor shooting night at Michigan State by coming back and shutting down Purdue at home. They’ll get a chance to win two straight for the first time since mid-December when they travel to Wisconsin this week before closing the week at home against Rutgers as a young team continues to make progress. Last week: 7.
9. Purdue (9-6, 2-2) – It was a wild week for the Boilermakers, who went two overtimes to beat Minnesota at home early in the week, then went to Illinois and didn’t score for the first seven minutes on their way to an ugly loss. Things don’t get any easier this week as it heads to Michigan on Thursday before hosting Michigan State on Sunday. Last week: 8.
10. Minnesota (8-6, 2-2) – The Golden Gophers bounced back from a tough, two-overtime loss at Purdue early in the week by beating up on Northwestern. It was a much-needed win for the Gophers, who enter a brutal stretch over the next three games, including this week with a trip to Michigan State before hosting Michigan on Sunday. After that, Penn State comes to town the following week. Last week: 11.
11. Indiana (11-3, 1-2) – Things have been going in the wrong direction since the blown lead in the loss to Arkansas. A blowout at the hands of Maryland came over the weekend, but the Hoosiers get a break on Wednesday as Northwestern comes to town. After that, though, the Hoosiers play host to Ohio State – a team that’s desperate to get back on track. Last week: 9.
12. Rutgers (11-3, 2-1) – The Scarlet Knights now have won five in a row, thanks to a win over a Division II opponent and a trip to Nebraska over the weekend. It’s been a heck of a start to the season for Rutgers, and the challenges will ramp up from here with a home game early this week with Penn State followed by a trip to Illinois with a chance to win a road game against a favored team. Last week: 12.
13. Nebraska (6-8, 1-2) – The rollercoaster continues for the Cornhuskers as they got handled at home by Rutgers in the return to Big Ten play. They’ll host Iowa early this week in a game they’ll again be the underdog before an early battle to stay out of the conference basement as the Huskers hit the road to take on Northwestern. Last week: 13.
14. Northwestern (5-8, 0-3) – The Wildcats have lost four in a row and five of the last six, as they are still looking for that first Big Ten victory following the loss at Minnesota on Sunday. The upcoming week at least offers some hope at getting that win. The Wildcats travel to Indiana before hosting Nebraska on Saturday in an effort to get out of last place. Last week: 14.
    East Lansing — Michigan State is on a roll, having won seven straight games and coming off a momentum-building victory over Michigan on Sunday.

    But as coach Tom Izzo continues to say, the Spartans have a long way to go if they’re going to have a chance at winning a third straight Big Ten title and having deep March run that many expected before the season. Even as No. 8 Michigan State (12-3, 4-0 Big Ten) sits alone atop the conference, there aren’t many easy nights.

    This week, Michigan State plays host to Minnesota on Thursday night, followed by a trip Sunday to Purdue.

    “You look at where we are and this is a big week,” Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said. “And it seems like I’m going to say that every week.

    “But those two wins last week are kind of gone and the beauty of this conference right now is there isn't a lot of relaxing. I'd say we're two or three, four games away from really figuring out where the conference is. The two games early (in the season) create a problem. Wisconsin and Minnesota were playing so bad early, and now Wisconsin might be playing as well as anybody and Minnesota is playing much, much better than they were.”

    The Spartans won’t see Wisconsin until next week but Minnesota is up next. The Golden Gophers (8-6, 2-2) have won four of their last five, including a home win over Ohio State, with the only loss coming in double overtime on the road against Purdue.

    Six-foot-10 sophomore Daniel Oturu is second in the Big Ten in scoring at 19.1 points a game and leads the conference in rebounding with 12.4 a game. Oturu has nine double-doubles this season and in Sunday’s victory over Northwestern, he had 19 points, 16 rebounds and matched a career high with five blocks.

    “The Oturu kid is the second-leading scorer in the league and we recruited him a little bit,” Izzo said. “Another bad decision by my staff and me, I guess. But he’s been a beast. He is playing very, very well.”

    The Gophers also are getting solid play from sophomore guard Marcus Carr, a transfer from Pittsburgh who is scoring 15.9 points a game and his handing out 6.9 assists.

    “Carr has probably been the surprise of the league,” Izzo said. “He’s been an electrifying point guard, can shoot a three. He’s kind of like a Mateen Cleaves, (but) stronger. He actually seeks and enjoys contact. He’ll get to the rack a lot and he’s shooting a ton of free throws.”

    The key for Michigan State will be continuing to iron out its rotation beyond point guard Cassius Winston, wing Aaron Henry and center Xavier Tillman.

    Izzo says he would like for the playing group to tighten up, but with questions at the shooting guard — freshman Rocket Watts continues to increase his minutes as he recovers from a leg injury — and power forward position, that doesn’t seem likely anytime soon.

    “I am comfortable with Cassius, I am comfortable with Xavier, and then I am pretty comfortable with Aaron,” Izzo said. “And then I’m not real comfortable. I know that I have Gabe (Brown) and Rocket there, and the Kyle Ahrens (injury status) is really day to day.”

    Power forward has been a revolving door with sophomores Marcus Bingham and Thomas Kithier both starting, while freshmen Malik Hall and Julius Marble to a lesser extent have had their moments, as well.

    “That four spot is probably the big question mark,” Izzo said., “Just when I think one guy is stepping up, he falters and another guy steps up. I thought we got more out of Julius, but it’s hard to play four and rotate them, but then none of those guys are expecting to play 25 minutes, so in some ways you can as you practice more together and that’s what we are trying to do.

    “So, I don't think we can play 10, 11 guys, but I think there's gonna be certain guys who can play against certain teams.”

    Deep rotation or not, the Spartans understand they are playing well and are in a good position early in the Big Ten season. Still, they understand — as Izzo has pointed out — there are no easy games in the conference.

    What gives the Spartans confidence as another tough week begins is they feel like there’s plenty of growth ahead.

    “I'm excited that I still don't feel that we played our best basketball,” Winston said. “I feel like we're doing a lot of good things and we're going in the right direction, but we're still getting better and there's still a lot of things that we can fix. I’m worried about a couple guys are new to success a little bit, so you’ve got to try to keep guys humble and remind them this isn't the end goal. This is just a part of the journey and just keep guys hungry.”

    Minnesota at No. 8 Michigan State

    Tip-off: 9 p.m. Thursday, Breslin Center, East Lansing

    TV/radio: ESPN2/WJR 760

    Records: Minnesota 8-6, 2-2 Big Ten; Michigan State 12-3, 4-0

    Outlook: The Spartans play their third straight conference home game. ... They lead the country in assists per game at 19.7, while ranking third in rebounds per game with 43.2. … Golden Gophers sophomore Daniel Oturu is averaging 19.1 points and 12.4 rebounds a game while leading the Big Ten with nine double-doubles.

    mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @mattcharboneau

