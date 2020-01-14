Detroit News
Subscribe NowAs low as 99¢ per week

Donnie Corley gets second chance at football, far from Michigan State

Four years after he arrived on Michigan State's campus as a prized recruit, Donnie Corley now plays 1,300 miles from his home, at Texas Southern

, The Detroit News

Published 10:59 p.m. ET Jan. 13, 2020 | Updated 11:24 p.m. ET Jan. 13, 2020

Share This Story
Tweet
Share
Share
Pin
Email

Houston — Texas Southern University doesn't have its own football stadium and barely has its own fans.

A November home game at BBVA Compass Stadium, decorated to the gills in the orange and black of Major League Soccer's Houston Dynamo and not a stitch of Texas Southern's maroon and gray, drew an announced crowd of 2,422.

An early box score posted to the school's website listed the attendance at zero.

CLOSE

The early box score was much closer to reality.

"The stands, we don't usually have a lot of people. Even at other (away) games we play, we don't have like 50,000, 60,000 people," said Donnie Corley, the Detroit native who recently finished his first season at Texas Southern. "It's a lot different.

"You're still playing for each other, the players on your team.

"That's who you're playing for."

Corley also is playing for redemption — at least, on the football field.

Four years after he arrived on Michigan State's campus as a prized recruit who chose the Spartans over 54 other offers — Alabama included — Corley now plays 1,300 miles from his home, at a Football Championship Subdivision school with an enrollment of around 10,000. On that November game day, it was much louder at a nearby pub — Lucky's, which was showing the state of Texas' biggest game, Baylor vs. TCU — than at the stadium. About the only thing big-time at the stadium was the price of soda: nine bucks.

More: Recruiting trouble: Inside sex assault scandal that threw MSU football for a loss

More: MSU reviewed Auston Robertson's sex assault record, then admitted him anyway

That's the new reality for Corley, whose Michigan State career was cut short after just 12 games because of his participation in an alleged sexual assault at a campus party in January 2017. Corley and fellow freshmen Josh King and Demetric Vance were accused of forcing a woman to perform a sex act on them. They eventually plead down, were given three years' probation and were kicked off the team.

Vance now plays at Jackson State in Mississippi; King is in school in the Chicago area but is not playing football.

"I miss it," Corley, now 21 and with a year left of eligibility at Texas Southern, said of his time at Michigan State, speaking to The Detroit News during a lengthy interview.

But he certainly doesn't miss how it all ended.

"I've definitely changed a lot, just my priorities, putting myself in order, what I need to get done and staying focused on my vision and my goals," Corley said.

"I've kind of grown a lot, just seeing stuff different."

Former Michigan State receiver Donnie Corley, a Detroit native, now is playing at Texas Southern University in Houston. He's shown here during a home game against Alabama State on Nov. 9, 2019.
Former Michigan State receiver Donnie Corley, a Detroit native, now is playing at Texas Southern University in Houston. He's shown here during a home game against Alabama State on Nov. 9, 2019.(Photo: John Glaser, Special to Detroit News)
Fullscreen
Donnie Corley played one season at Michigan State, then transferred to a community college in Mississippi. He's now at Texas Southern University.
Donnie Corley played one season at Michigan State, then transferred to a community college in Mississippi. He's now at Texas Southern University.(Photo: John Glaser, Special to Detroit News)
Fullscreen
Donnie Corley had 72 receptions in 2019, accumulating 1,309 receiving yards.
Donnie Corley had 72 receptions in 2019, accumulating 1,309 receiving yards.(Photo: John Glaser, Special to Detroit News)
Fullscreen
Without a standout season at Texas Southern, Donnie Corley was named SWAC Newcomer of the Year.
Without a standout season at Texas Southern, Donnie Corley was named SWAC Newcomer of the Year.(Photo: John Glaser, Special to Detroit News)
Fullscreen
Donnie Corley plans to play his senior season at Texas Southern, then move on to the NFL.
Donnie Corley plans to play his senior season at Texas Southern, then move on to the NFL.(Photo: John Glaser, Special to Detroit News)
Fullscreen
Donnie Corley had three receiving touchdowns in 2019, with a long reception of 84 yards.
Donnie Corley had three receiving touchdowns in 2019, with a long reception of 84 yards.(Photo: John Glaser, Special to Detroit News)
Fullscreen
Donnie Corley had five games of 100 or more receiving yards, with a high of 198 on Sept. 28.
Donnie Corley had five games of 100 or more receiving yards, with a high of 198 on Sept. 28.(Photo: John Glaser, Special to Detroit News)
Fullscreen
Donnie Corley had three games with 10-plus receptions, with a high of 12.
Donnie Corley had three games with 10-plus receptions, with a high of 12.(Photo: John Glaser, Special to Detroit News)
Fullscreen
While Donnie Corley has thrived individually, he has gone through two winless seasons in a row. He hasn't won a game since Rutgers during the 2016 season at Michigan State.
While Donnie Corley has thrived individually, he has gone through two winless seasons in a row. He hasn't won a game since Rutgers during the 2016 season at Michigan State.(Photo: John Glaser, Special to Detroit News)
Fullscreen
Donnie Corley led the SWAC with 72 receptions in 2019.
Donnie Corley led the SWAC with 72 receptions in 2019.(Photo: John Glaser, Special to Detroit News)
Fullscreen
Donnie Corley began his college career at Michigan State, choosing the Spartans over 54 other offers, including from Alabama.
Donnie Corley began his college career at Michigan State, choosing the Spartans over 54 other offers, including from Alabama.(Photo: John Glaser, Special to Detroit News)
Fullscreen
Donnie Corley played just one season at Michigan State, 2016, with 33 receptions for 453 yards and three touchdowns.
Donnie Corley played just one season at Michigan State, 2016, with 33 receptions for 453 yards and three touchdowns.(Photo: John Glaser, Special to Detroit News)
Fullscreen
Donnie Corley was suspended, along with two other Michigan State players, for an alleged sexual assault at an on-campus party in January 2017.
Donnie Corley was suspended, along with two other Michigan State players, for an alleged sexual assault at an on-campus party in January 2017.(Photo: John Glaser, Special to Detroit News)
Fullscreen
In 2018, Donnie Corley and the two other Michigan State teammates transferred to Coahoma Community College in Clarksdale, Miss.
In 2018, Donnie Corley and the two other Michigan State teammates transferred to Coahoma Community College in Clarksdale, Miss.(Photo: John Glaser, Special to Detroit News)
Fullscreen
In 2019, Donnie Corley transferred to Texas Southern University. He will play there in 2020, as well.
In 2019, Donnie Corley transferred to Texas Southern University. He will play there in 2020, as well.(Photo: John Glaser, Special to Detroit News)
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    'I didn't want to go to jail' 

    Corley arrived at Michigan State in 2016 with big hype — he was a local headliner for the best recruiting class in the Mark Dantonio era — and big dreams.

    He left Michigan State not concerned about football.

    "At the end, I didn't really care about football, because I just didn't want to go to jail," Corley said. "Football is really just something that I do, but it's not the main part of life." 

    He didn't realize that at first.

    Corley was a decorated high school star, fresh off a state championship with Detroit King, when he enrolled early at Michigan State. The 6-foot-2, 186-pound wide receiver proved to be an impact player as a freshman, with 33 catches for 453 yards and three touchdowns in 2016. Only one player, R.J. Shelton, had more receiving yards.

    Corley was a shining star, albeit for a bad team that finished 3-9. Still, he already was a big man on campus, if you will.

    And you better believe, he felt it.

    "Everything was kind of moving fast," he said. "It was just a lot happening. I'm starting, I'm making plays, it's just a lot going on. A lot of people calling me, 'Can you get me tickets?' It was kind of moving fast."

    On and off the field.

    More: Ex-MSU football staffer Curtis Blackwell: 'This is me standing up for myself'

    More: Timeline: From Blackwell's hiring to Robertson's sentencing

    Corley, King and Vance, along with more than 100 others, attended a Jan. 15, 2017 party at the on-campus apartment of star running back LJ Scott. 

    There, King allegedly took a woman into a bathroom and sexually assaulted her, according to police reports. Corley and Vance allegedly then entered the bathroom separately and forced the woman to perform oral sex on them, reports say. The allegations were reported to MSU Police within the week, leading to a months-long investigation that included dorm searches, DNA swabs and their arrests. The three originally were suspended; when charges came, they were kicked off the team.

    Corley denies any sexual assault.

    "I know actually what happened because I was there," Corley said, declining to elaborate on the party or the victim. "I know what went down and everything."

    Here are Michigan State&#39;s 2016 football recruits and what happened to them since.
    Here are Michigan State's 2016 football recruits and what happened to them since.(Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)
    Fullscreen
    Matt Allen, C, Hinsdale (Ill.) Central High, three stars. On MSU roster; played 10 games in 2019 (nine starts).
    Matt Allen, C, Hinsdale (Ill.) Central High, three stars. On MSU roster; played 10 games in 2019 (nine starts).(Photo: Scout.com)
    Fullscreen
    Austin Andrews, CB, St. Francis DeSales High, Columbus, Ohio, three stars. Transferred in 2018.
    Austin Andrews, CB, St. Francis DeSales High, Columbus, Ohio, three stars. Transferred in 2018.(Photo: Kyle Robertson, Columbus Dispatch)
    Fullscreen
    A.J. Arcuri, OT, Olentangy Liberty High, Powell, Ohio, three stars. On MSU roster; played seven games in 2019 (five starts).
    A.J. Arcuri, OT, Olentangy Liberty High, Powell, Ohio, three stars. On MSU roster; played seven games in 2019 (five starts).(Photo: Scout.com)
    Fullscreen
    Joe Bachie, OLB, Berea (Ohio) High, three stars. Suspended final five games of 2019 season; eligibility complete.
    Joe Bachie, OLB, Berea (Ohio) High, three stars. Suspended final five games of 2019 season; eligibility complete.(Photo: Scout.com)
    Fullscreen
    Luke Campbell, G, Olentangy High, Lewis Center, Ohio, three stars. On MSU roster; played 10 games in 2019 (nine starts).
    Luke Campbell, G, Olentangy High, Lewis Center, Ohio, three stars. On MSU roster; played 10 games in 2019 (nine starts).(Photo: Scout.com)
    Fullscreen
    Cam Chambers, WR, Timber Creek High, Sicklerville, N.J.. four stars. In transfer portal.
    Cam Chambers, WR, Timber Creek High, Sicklerville, N.J.. four stars. In transfer portal.(Photo: Scout.com)
    Fullscreen
    Matthew Coghlin, K, Archbishop Moeller, Cincinnati, three stars. On MSU roster; starter.
    Matthew Coghlin, K, Archbishop Moeller, Cincinnati, three stars. On MSU roster; starter.(Photo: Scott Reed, Scout.com)
    Fullscreen
    Donnie Corley, ER/DB, Detroit King (6-2, 187) / Expelled; transferred to Coahoma (Miss.) Community College; played at Texas Southern in 2019.
    Donnie Corley, ER/DB, Detroit King (6-2, 187) / Expelled; transferred to Coahoma (Miss.) Community College; played at Texas Southern in 2019.(Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)
    Fullscreen
    Noah Davis, TE, Cincinnati St. Xavier High, three stars. Transferred to Cincinnati after 2019 season.
    Noah Davis, TE, Cincinnati St. Xavier High, three stars. Transferred to Cincinnati after 2019 season.(Photo: Scout.com)
    Fullscreen
    Messiah deWeaver, QB, Wayne High, Huber Heights, Ohio, four stars. Transferred to East Mississippi Community College; played at Old Dominion in 2019.
    Messiah deWeaver, QB, Wayne High, Huber Heights, Ohio, four stars. Transferred to East Mississippi Community College; played at Old Dominion in 2019.(Photo: Scout.com)
    Fullscreen
    Trishton Jackson, WR, West Bloomfield High, four stars. Transferred to Syracuse; declared early for 2020 NFL Draft.
    Trishton Jackson, WR, West Bloomfield High, four stars. Transferred to Syracuse; declared early for 2020 NFL Draft.(Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)
    Fullscreen
    Naquan Jones, DT, Evanston (Ill.) Township High, four stars. On MSU roster; played 13 games in 2019.
    Naquan Jones, DT, Evanston (Ill.) Township High, four stars. On MSU roster; played 13 games in 2019.(Photo: Scout.com)
    Fullscreen
    Josh King, DE, Hinsdale South High, Darien, Ill., four stars. Expelled; played at Coahoma (Miss.) Community College in 2018; no longer playing football
    Josh King, DE, Hinsdale South High, Darien, Ill., four stars. Expelled; played at Coahoma (Miss.) Community College in 2018; no longer playing football(Photo: Scout.com)
    Fullscreen
    Justin Layne, ER, Cleveland Benedictine High, four stars. Declared for 2019 NFL Draft; selected by Pittsburgh Steelers (third round).
    Justin Layne, ER, Cleveland Benedictine High, four stars. Declared for 2019 NFL Draft; selected by Pittsburgh Steelers (third round).(Photo: Scout.com)
    Fullscreen
    Thiyo Lukusa, G, De Paul Catholic High, Wayne N.J., three stars. Transferred to Arizona, where he played 12 games in 2018; no longer on roster.
    Thiyo Lukusa, G, De Paul Catholic High, Wayne N.J., three stars. Transferred to Arizona, where he played 12 games in 2018; no longer on roster.(Photo: Scout.com)
    Fullscreen
    Kenney Lyke, S, William Fremd High, Palatine, Ill., three stars. Transferred to Mississippi Delta Community College.
    Kenney Lyke, S, William Fremd High, Palatine, Ill., three stars. Transferred to Mississippi Delta Community College.(Photo: Scout.com)
    Fullscreen
    Mike Panasiuk, DT, Lake Park High, Roselle, Ill., three stars. Completed eligibility after 2019 season; three-year starter.
    Mike Panasiuk, DT, Lake Park High, Roselle, Ill., three stars. Completed eligibility after 2019 season; three-year starter.(Photo: Scout.com)
    Fullscreen
    Brandon Randle, OLB, Battle Creek Central High, three stars. Transferred to Texas Tech after 2019 season.
    Brandon Randle, OLB, Battle Creek Central High, three stars. Transferred to Texas Tech after 2019 season.(Photo: Scout.com)
    Fullscreen
    Auston Robertson, DE, Wayne High, Fort Wayne, Ind., four stars. Prison.
    Auston Robertson, DE, Wayne High, Fort Wayne, Ind., four stars. Prison.(Photo: Scout.com)
    Fullscreen
    Demetric Vance, S, Detroit Cass Tech, four stars. Expelled; transferred to Coahoma (Miss.) CC; played at Jackson State in 2019.
    Demetric Vance, S, Detroit Cass Tech, four stars. Expelled; transferred to Coahoma (Miss.) CC; played at Jackson State in 2019.(Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)
    Fullscreen

    Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

      Replay
      Autoplay
      Show Thumbnails
      Show Captions

      "Also, things could go different, you feel me?" Corley said. "Of course I was still worried a little bit. ... I really just had to have my faith, and that's all I had, for real."

      The charges of criminal-sexual conduct came in June 2017, and with those came the end of their Michigan State careers.

      Corley said he never got a final face-to-face meeting with Dantonio, which he considered "disrespectful." But he added, "I'm not really tripping on that."

      Corley, King and Vance eventually pleaded guilty to "seduction," which kept them out of jail and on probation.

      The victim didn't want a trial — nor did the victim want such a light sentence.

      "It's awful what they did to her," said Karen Truszkowski, the Lansing lawyer for the victim. "I can't imagine going through what she went through.

      "She thought she was going to die."

      For Corley, the plea came with good and bad. He didn't have to go to jail, but he says he also didn't get an opportunity to clear his name.

      Corley says now: "Just putting yourself in that position was bad, you should never try to put yourself in that position anyway. I see that now."

      "I think of that almost every day," he said of how things ended at MSU. "I don't just dwell on it and things like that, but it still crosses my mind.

      "I'm really just glad I'm here and able to be free."

      Corley wanted to transfer to another Division I school after his dismissal from Michigan State, but Title IX restrictions wouldn't allow that. So he had few choices. One of them was Coahoma Community College in Mississippi. Corley, Vance and King went there together for the 2018 season.

      "I felt like it was good for us to go to the school together," said Corley, "and take care of each other."

      They had each other, but they didn't have what they once had.

      This was a mighty steep fall from Big Ten country, playing in front of 60,000-plus on fall Saturdays. At JUCO, they had to wash their own jerseys. There were no hotels on game days; you bus there, and you bus back.

      "It humbled all of us," Corley said.

      "I can't get back there," Corley said of MSU, "but I can get to another level."

      And Texas Southern is key in getting to that next level.

      Corley's commitment to Texas Southern was a pretty big get for a first-year head coach Clarence McKinney. There was a staff connection with Corley's father, Donnie Sr. Donnie Jr. took the visit and was sold.

      Corley, according to his coach, came to the school as a quiet type, a wallflower of sorts, before eventually opening up. That was by design, Corley said.

      "I kind of had something to prove. I just didn't want people to come down here and just think, 'Oh, he's this five-star, blah, blah, blah,'" said Corley, who has one season of eligibility remaining at Texas Southern. 

      "I was just trying to prove myself."

      'Special player' 

      He made an immediate impact for Texas Southern, averaging 103.9 receiving yards a game. He finished with 1,039 yards and three touchdowns. He was named Southwestern Athletic Conference newcomer of the year.

      "Donnie is a special player," McKinney said. "We had no real expectations of what he could do, but he showed through work ethic that he was gonna be a special player.

      "I think he's a Sunday guy."

      That's code, of course, for the NFL.

      Not long ago, particularly shortly after his dismissal from Michigan State, he thought that dream was dead.

      That's when Corley and his parents sat down with some outside advisers, who told him the NFL still was possible with the right path. That path led Corley first to Coahoma (0-9 last season), then to Texas Southern (0-11 this season).

      Corley hasn't won a college football game in his last 22 tries. His last win came Nov. 12, 2016, when Michigan State beat Rutgers.

      He's not counting his wins now, though. He's counting his blessings — and focusing on the big things, like school (general-studies major), but not parties ("Nothing's really good going to a party," he said).

      "I'm getting another opportunity, so I've definitely gotta be humble and just know it's rare for you to even make it," said Corley, who said he gets a text or a call from his parents, Donnie and Tanica, every single day, making sure "my head's on straight."

      "Having that behind me, I've gotta go way harder and do way more than the next person, because that's always gonna be there. It's not gonna disappear.

      "I gotta make sure everything's right."

      tpaul@detroitnews.com

      Twitter: @tonypaul1984

      MORE:

      ►READRecruiting trouble: Inside sex assault scandal that threw MSU football for loss

      ►READMSU reviewed Auston Robertson's sex assault record, then admitted him

      ►READEx-MSU football staffer Curtis Blackwell: 'This is me standing up for myself'

      GALLERYMSU's 'Dream Team' 2016 recruiting class: Where are they now?

      GALLERYFrom Blackwell's hiring to Robertson's sentencing

      VIDEOFired MSU staffer Curtis Blackwell speaks out

      VIDEOMSU's Auston Robertson jailed for his crimes off the field

      DOCUMENTS:

      Detective Chad Davis deposition

      Curtis Blackwell deposition

      Curtis Blackwell complaint 

      Police report on King, Corley and Vance 

      Auston Robertson charging document

      Auston Robertson previous offenses

      Share This Story
      Tweet
      Share
      Share
      Pin
      Email