Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week of Jan. 13
Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for the week of Jan. 6, 2020, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
1. Michigan State (13-4, 5-1) – Say what you will about the fact the Spartans looked awful in Sunday’s trip to Mackey Arena that resulted in a blowout loss to Purdue, it was still the first conference loss for a team that had been playing as well as anyone in the country. The big question is whether it lingers or the Spartans prove it was the outlier. They’ll host Wisconsin this week before hitting the road next week at Indiana and Minnesota. Last week: 1.
2. Maryland (13-3, 3-2) – It was a theme in the Big Ten as 12 teams lost, so trying to find some rhyme or reason in the rankings will be difficult. It’s hard to move the Terrapins up after getting wiped out in Iowa, but the Terps did beat Ohio State at home early in the week, and like Michigan State, it’s hard to ding this team for a road loss, no matter how one-sided it was. Last week: 4.
3. Illinois (12-5, 4-2) – One of only two conference teams not to lose last week, the Fighting Illini have won three in a row after losing by 20 at Michigan State. With youth comes inconsistency, but the Illini are starting to find a groove. They now get a long break before hosting Northwestern on Saturday, and playing tough road games against Purdue and Michigan next week. Last week: 8.
4. Michigan (11-5, 2-3) – The Wolverines curiously continue to have trouble defending some of the conference’s top big men, as evidenced this week in the double-overtime win over Purdue and the loss at Minnesota. The schedule over the next two weeks will tell a lot, as the Wolverines head to Iowa for the rematch with the Hawkeyes on Friday before hosting Penn State and Illinois next week. Last week: 5.
5. Iowa (11-5, 2-3) – The Hawkeyes typify the up-and-down nature of the Big Ten, as they began the week by losing at Nebraska only to bounce back and trounce Maryland at home. They still don’t play a ton of defense in Iowa City, but with the play of big man Luka Garza (55), the Hawkeyes will have a chance most nights, including this week at Northwestern and home against Michigan. Last week: 6.
6. Purdue (10-7, 3-3) – While the Boilermakers have lacked consistency this season, they did add another resume-builder on Sunday by blowing out previously Big Ten unbeaten Michigan State. In addition to a win over Virginia, the Boilermakers have beaten some of the big boys, but getting it done on a night-in, night-out basis will be the next challenge. Last week: 9.
7. Wisconsin (10-6, 3-2) – The Badgers went on the road and beat Penn State on Saturday for their fifth win in the last six games, the only defeat coming by one point at home to Illinois. Micah Potter (11) had a big day at Penn State, as the Badgers are starting to look like they can be a factor in the race ahead of a difficult week that includes Maryland at home followed by a trip to Michigan State. Last week: 7.
8. Ohio State (11-5, 1-4) – What are we to make of the Buckeyes, who tore through nonconference play and were ranked as high as No. 3 in the nation, but have now lost four in a row and are tied for last in the Big Ten? They’re not scoring points, as the losses have mounted and some of the youngsters are struggling. A visit from Nebraska should help this week before another test at Penn State on Saturday. Last week: 2.
9. Rutgers (12-4, 3-2) – The run finally ended for the Scarlet Knights, who entered Saturday’s game at Illinois having won six straight, including a home victory over Penn State. They almost made it seven and had the Illini on the ropes, but couldn’t get a big bucket late in the game. Home games this week against Indiana and Minnesota offer a chance to get back on track. Last week: 12.
10. Indiana (13-3, 3-2) – Just when you’re getting ready to cross off the Hoosiers on your list of potential postseason teams, they respond by squeaking past Northwestern and then piling on by beating a struggling Ohio State team. Things seem to be lining up as the Hoosiers head to Rutgers and Nebraska this week, two games they should win if they expect to contend. Last week: 11.
11. Penn State (12-4, 2-3) – Things sure have turned quickly for the Nittany Lions, who a week ago were coming off a win over Iowa in Philadelphia and had all sorts of momentum as they appeared on the fast track to the NCAA Tournament. Losses at Rutgers and at home to Wisconsin have soured the mood, though, as Penn State now faces a week that includes a trip to Minnesota and a visit from Ohio State. Last week: 3.
12. Minnesota (9-7, 3-3) – Like most other young teams, the Golden Gophers are struggling to find some consistency. It helps to have big man Daniel Oturu (25), as the sophomore has been a beast over the past few weeks. He scored 30 in the win over Michigan on Sunday, which came after he scored 22 and had 10 rebounds in a loss to Michigan State. If he gets some help on a regular basis, the Gophers will be a factor all season. Last week: 10.
13. Northwestern (6-9, 1-4) – The Wildcats were minutes away from a huge week, but were unable to hold on early in the week at Indiana. After dropping a close one there, the Wildcats rebounded to get their first conference victory of the season over Nebraska, in a battle of teams trying to stay out of the conference basement. Last week: 14.
14. Nebraska (7-9, 2-3) – This is life for the young Cornhuskers. A huge home win over Iowa early in the week was followed by a stinker on the road against previously winless Northwestern. That inconsistency will likely linger all season as Fred Hoiberg continues to rebuild the Huskers, including this week with a trip to Ohio State and a home date with Indiana. Last week: 13.
    East Lansing — It wasn’t when Cassius Winston turned the ball over on the first possession or when Xavier Tillman inexplicably fouled an erratic shooter on a 3-pointer seconds later.

    Soon, however, Tillman started to understand what teams feel like when they enter the Breslin Center and Michigan State gets on a roll, shots falling, the crowd at a fever pitch. Just minutes into Sunday’s 29-point loss at Mackey Arena, the Spartans found themselves drowning under a similar wave.

    A couple of jump hooks from Trevion Williams, a scoop and score for Sasha Stefanovich, back-to-back mid-range jumpers for Matt Haarms. On the other end, the misses and turnovers quickly piled up as the Spartans found themselves 15 points down before breaking a sweat.

    “We had some bad mistakes but at the same time they were hot,” Tillman said. “I guess this is what other teams felt like when they come here and we get on our run like that. That's what it felt like. I was taking the ball out after guys are hitting tough shots like Haarms hitting those 15 footers back to back, (Evan) Boudreaux hit some of those hand-in-the-face threes or Sasha coming down the line with the right-hand scoop.

    “I was like, these are some tough baskets. There was nothing I could do but tip my hat to them.”

    It was, for argument's sake, the worst performance No. 15 Michigan State has had this season.

    The Spartans were riding high, winners of eight straight and sitting atop the Big Ten with a perfect 5-0 mark. That ended quickly as they were “punched in the mouth,” as Winston put it after the game.

    Of course, the key is how Michigan State (13-4, 5-1 Big Ten) responds. Is there a quick bounce-back or is there a three-game skid coming like the Spartans had last season? They’ll get their first chance to find out Friday when they host Wisconsin at 7 p.m.

    “It will be good to see how we respond from a butt-kicking,” Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said. “We haven't had many of those around here. Although a former manager who's now an assistant coach with the Orlando Magic, Steve Hetzel, texted when I got on the bus coach and said, ‘Remember in ’05 we got beat by 30 at home by Illinois and we went to a Final Four?’ And I said, ‘Damn, I don't remember that at all.’ So it goes to show that when you do get your butt kicked it's sort of short-term memory.”

    Michigan State actually lost by 30 to Illinois in 2003 and lost by 13 at home to Illinois in 2005 when it ended up in the Final Four. But the point remains — the Spartans need to learn from what took place at Purdue but not let it linger.

    To do that, they’ll be leaning heavily on Winston and Tillman, the two best players who Izzo said had their worst games with Winston scoring 10 points and turning the ball over nine times while Tillman had eight points and eight rebounds.

    “Especially when we’ve got guys like me and X,” Winston said. “You know, guys who've been through it. I mean, last year we lost three in a row. So you don't want to let that linger on. You want to learn from it, and as long as you learn from it you can move forward and get better from it.”

    As important as Winston and Tillman are, there’s no doubt the Spartans need more from others. In the loss to Purdue, the other three starters — Aaron Henry, Gabe Brown and Marcus Bingham — combined score seven points on 3-for-13 shooting

    Henry, of course, is the wild card. He entered the season with high expectations but hasn’t consistently met them. He’s the final piece in Michigan State’s big three that Izzo is counting on.

    “If our best players play well then everybody can play their role underneath them,” Izzo said. “And as I said, Batman, Robin and the butler got to play well or Gotham City is in trouble.”

    The loss of wing Kyle Ahrens doesn’t help as Michigan State tries to rebound quickly. Along with Joshua Langford missing the season, it has forced the Spartans to go with a far less experienced lineup, making trips to a place like Mackey Arena even more difficult.

    Still, the Spartans are in first place in the conference and in good position with more than half of the Big Ten season still ahead.

    “Our margin for error is less than it was and every time you lose a player, especially an experienced player, that margin goes down a little bit,” Izzo said. “But I haven't changed what I feel. I mean, I think the conference is still incredibly good and I think we have just as good a chance as anybody else.

    “I still feel very good about where we can get to. I don't feel as good at where we're at right now, but why would you when you got beat by 100?”

    When you get beat by 100, as Izzo put it, that means more work. The film sessions have already been lengthy and practice on Tuesday was intense.

    There will be no taking it easy. Izzo doesn’t believe in that. Instead, he’ll be taking his players along on the only road he knows.

    “If you're a freshman right now and you just got your bell rung, you should be a little nervous,” Izzo said. “What you do about it? Do you get angry and vow that that's not going to happen, or do you lay down and die?

    “I just grind and that's what I'm going to do. I'm gonna grind till the day I leave this place and the more grinding you do, the better the outcome will be. I promise you, that’s my load management. My load management is gonna be turned up, OK. Maybe I should do it the other way, but it ain’t happening.”

    mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @mattcharboneau

