Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week of Jan. 13
compiled by Matt Charboneau.
Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for the week of Jan. 6, 2020, compiled by Matt Charboneau. Michael Conroy, Associated Press
1. Michigan State (13-4, 5-1) – Say what you will about the fact the Spartans looked awful in Sunday’s trip to Mackey Arena that resulted in a blowout loss to Purdue, it was still the first conference loss for a team that had been playing as well as anyone in the country. The big question is whether it lingers or the Spartans prove it was the outlier. They’ll host Wisconsin this week before hitting the road next week at Indiana and Minnesota. Last week: 1.
2. Maryland (13-3, 3-2) – It was a theme in the Big Ten as 12 teams lost, so trying to find some rhyme or reason in the rankings will be difficult. It’s hard to move the Terrapins up after getting wiped out in Iowa, but the Terps did beat Ohio State at home early in the week, and like Michigan State, it’s hard to ding this team for a road loss, no matter how one-sided it was. Last week: 4.
3. Illinois (12-5, 4-2) – One of only two conference teams not to lose last week, the Fighting Illini have won three in a row after losing by 20 at Michigan State. With youth comes inconsistency, but the Illini are starting to find a groove. They now get a long break before hosting Northwestern on Saturday, and playing tough road games against Purdue and Michigan next week. Last week: 8.
4. Michigan (11-5, 2-3) – The Wolverines curiously continue to have trouble defending some of the conference’s top big men, as evidenced this week in the double-overtime win over Purdue and the loss at Minnesota. The schedule over the next two weeks will tell a lot, as the Wolverines head to Iowa for the rematch with the Hawkeyes on Friday before hosting Penn State and Illinois next week. Last week: 5.
5. Iowa (11-5, 2-3) – The Hawkeyes typify the up-and-down nature of the Big Ten, as they began the week by losing at Nebraska only to bounce back and trounce Maryland at home. They still don’t play a ton of defense in Iowa City, but with the play of big man Luka Garza (55), the Hawkeyes will have a chance most nights, including this week at Northwestern and home against Michigan. Last week: 6.
6. Purdue (10-7, 3-3) – While the Boilermakers have lacked consistency this season, they did add another resume-builder on Sunday by blowing out previously Big Ten unbeaten Michigan State. In addition to a win over Virginia, the Boilermakers have beaten some of the big boys, but getting it done on a night-in, night-out basis will be the next challenge. Last week: 9.
7. Wisconsin (10-6, 3-2) – The Badgers went on the road and beat Penn State on Saturday for their fifth win in the last six games, the only defeat coming by one point at home to Illinois. Micah Potter (11) had a big day at Penn State, as the Badgers are starting to look like they can be a factor in the race ahead of a difficult week that includes Maryland at home followed by a trip to Michigan State. Last week: 7.
8. Ohio State (11-5, 1-4) – What are we to make of the Buckeyes, who tore through nonconference play and were ranked as high as No. 3 in the nation, but have now lost four in a row and are tied for last in the Big Ten? They’re not scoring points, as the losses have mounted and some of the youngsters are struggling. A visit from Nebraska should help this week before another test at Penn State on Saturday. Last week: 2.
9. Rutgers (12-4, 3-2) – The run finally ended for the Scarlet Knights, who entered Saturday’s game at Illinois having won six straight, including a home victory over Penn State. They almost made it seven and had the Illini on the ropes, but couldn’t get a big bucket late in the game. Home games this week against Indiana and Minnesota offer a chance to get back on track. Last week: 12.
10. Indiana (13-3, 3-2) – Just when you’re getting ready to cross off the Hoosiers on your list of potential postseason teams, they respond by squeaking past Northwestern and then piling on by beating a struggling Ohio State team. Things seem to be lining up as the Hoosiers head to Rutgers and Nebraska this week, two games they should win if they expect to contend. Last week: 11.
11. Penn State (12-4, 2-3) – Things sure have turned quickly for the Nittany Lions, who a week ago were coming off a win over Iowa in Philadelphia and had all sorts of momentum as they appeared on the fast track to the NCAA Tournament. Losses at Rutgers and at home to Wisconsin have soured the mood, though, as Penn State now faces a week that includes a trip to Minnesota and a visit from Ohio State. Last week: 3.
12. Minnesota (9-7, 3-3) – Like most other young teams, the Golden Gophers are struggling to find some consistency. It helps to have big man Daniel Oturu (25), as the sophomore has been a beast over the past few weeks. He scored 30 in the win over Michigan on Sunday, which came after he scored 22 and had 10 rebounds in a loss to Michigan State. If he gets some help on a regular basis, the Gophers will be a factor all season. Last week: 10.
13. Northwestern (6-9, 1-4) – The Wildcats were minutes away from a huge week, but were unable to hold on early in the week at Indiana. After dropping a close one there, the Wildcats rebounded to get their first conference victory of the season over Nebraska, in a battle of teams trying to stay out of the conference basement. Last week: 14.
14. Nebraska (7-9, 2-3) – This is life for the young Cornhuskers. A huge home win over Iowa early in the week was followed by a stinker on the road against previously winless Northwestern. That inconsistency will likely linger all season as Fred Hoiberg continues to rebuild the Huskers, including this week with a trip to Ohio State and a home date with Indiana. Last week: 13.
    Cassius Winston admittedly isn't coming off one of his best games of the season.

    But, the Michigan State senior point guard remains one of the best players in the country.

    Winston is ranked No. 10 in ESPN's list of top 25 college basketball players, posted Wednesday, coming on the heels of the his team getting drilled, 71-42, at Purdue on Sunday.

    Winston struggled, collecting 10 points on 4-of-13 shooting from the floor (and missing all five 3-point attempts), while dishing out five assists against nine turnovers.

    Winston attributed his struggles to impatience, with head coach Tom Izzo calling it one of his point guard's worst games.

    No matter, ESPN's John Gasaway writes.

    "Michigan State's dependence on Winston is indeed aberrant for a Final Four-level team," Gasaway writes. "In fact, we haven't seen a number for possession usage this high on a national champion since Kemba Walker himself. Maybe this fact makes the Spartans unusually susceptible to meltdown on offense — it certainly looked that way when MSU lost by 29 at Purdue. But the player who carries that load for a group still in first place in the Big Ten clearly merits inclusion here. Winston makes wise basketball decisions and then executes them at breakneck speed."

    Winston is averaging 18.8 points and 6.2 assists for the No. 15 Spartans (13-4), and could break the program record on Friday for career assists when Michigan State plays host to Wisconsin. He's also threatening to become the first college basketball player to amass 2,000 points and 1,000 assists in a career.

    Topping ESPN's list is Dayton's Obi Toppin. No. 3 in Duke freshman Vernon Carey, who ESPN said turned in one of college basketball's top individual performances when "he reduced the previously vaunted interior defense of Michigan State to a smoldering pile of rubble" with 26 points, 11 rebounds, and three blocked shots in an 87-75 victory Dec. 3 in East Lansing.

    No. 4 is Minnesota big man Daniel Oturu, who is coming off a career-high 30 points (on 12-of-16 shooting) in Sunday's 75-67 victory over Michigan.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE