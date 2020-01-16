Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week of Jan. 13
Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for the week of Jan. 6, 2020, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for the week of Jan. 6, 2020, compiled by Matt Charboneau. Michael Conroy, Associated Press
1. Michigan State (13-4, 5-1) – Say what you will about the fact the Spartans looked awful in Sunday’s trip to Mackey Arena that resulted in a blowout loss to Purdue, it was still the first conference loss for a team that had been playing as well as anyone in the country. The big question is whether it lingers or the Spartans prove it was the outlier. They’ll host Wisconsin this week before hitting the road next week at Indiana and Minnesota. Last week: 1. Michael Conroy, Associated Press
2. Maryland (13-3, 3-2) – It was a theme in the Big Ten as 12 teams lost, so trying to find some rhyme or reason in the rankings will be difficult. It’s hard to move the Terrapins up after getting wiped out in Iowa, but the Terps did beat Ohio State at home early in the week, and like Michigan State, it’s hard to ding this team for a road loss, no matter how one-sided it was. Last week: 4. Julio Cortez, Associated Press
3. Illinois (12-5, 4-2) – One of only two conference teams not to lose last week, the Fighting Illini have won three in a row after losing by 20 at Michigan State. With youth comes inconsistency, but the Illini are starting to find a groove. They now get a long break before hosting Northwestern on Saturday, and playing tough road games against Purdue and Michigan next week. Last week: 8. Holly Hart, Associated Press
4. Michigan (11-5, 2-3) – The Wolverines curiously continue to have trouble defending some of the conference’s top big men, as evidenced this week in the double-overtime win over Purdue and the loss at Minnesota. The schedule over the next two weeks will tell a lot, as the Wolverines head to Iowa for the rematch with the Hawkeyes on Friday before hosting Penn State and Illinois next week. Last week: 5. Hannah Foslien, Associated Press
5. Iowa (11-5, 2-3) – The Hawkeyes typify the up-and-down nature of the Big Ten, as they began the week by losing at Nebraska only to bounce back and trounce Maryland at home. They still don’t play a ton of defense in Iowa City, but with the play of big man Luka Garza (55), the Hawkeyes will have a chance most nights, including this week at Northwestern and home against Michigan. Last week: 6. Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
6. Purdue (10-7, 3-3) – While the Boilermakers have lacked consistency this season, they did add another resume-builder on Sunday by blowing out previously Big Ten unbeaten Michigan State. In addition to a win over Virginia, the Boilermakers have beaten some of the big boys, but getting it done on a night-in, night-out basis will be the next challenge. Last week: 9. Michael Conroy, Associated Press
7. Wisconsin (10-6, 3-2) – The Badgers went on the road and beat Penn State on Saturday for their fifth win in the last six games, the only defeat coming by one point at home to Illinois. Micah Potter (11) had a big day at Penn State, as the Badgers are starting to look like they can be a factor in the race ahead of a difficult week that includes Maryland at home followed by a trip to Michigan State. Last week: 7. Gary M. Baranec, Associated Press
8. Ohio State (11-5, 1-4) – What are we to make of the Buckeyes, who tore through nonconference play and were ranked as high as No. 3 in the nation, but have now lost four in a row and are tied for last in the Big Ten? They’re not scoring points, as the losses have mounted and some of the youngsters are struggling. A visit from Nebraska should help this week before another test at Penn State on Saturday. Last week: 2. AJ Mast, Associated Press
9. Rutgers (12-4, 3-2) – The run finally ended for the Scarlet Knights, who entered Saturday’s game at Illinois having won six straight, including a home victory over Penn State. They almost made it seven and had the Illini on the ropes, but couldn’t get a big bucket late in the game. Home games this week against Indiana and Minnesota offer a chance to get back on track. Last week: 12. Holly Hart, Associated Press
10. Indiana (13-3, 3-2) – Just when you’re getting ready to cross off the Hoosiers on your list of potential postseason teams, they respond by squeaking past Northwestern and then piling on by beating a struggling Ohio State team. Things seem to be lining up as the Hoosiers head to Rutgers and Nebraska this week, two games they should win if they expect to contend. Last week: 11. AJ Mast, Associated Press
11. Penn State (12-4, 2-3) – Things sure have turned quickly for the Nittany Lions, who a week ago were coming off a win over Iowa in Philadelphia and had all sorts of momentum as they appeared on the fast track to the NCAA Tournament. Losses at Rutgers and at home to Wisconsin have soured the mood, though, as Penn State now faces a week that includes a trip to Minnesota and a visit from Ohio State. Last week: 3. Gary M. Baranec, Associated Press
12. Minnesota (9-7, 3-3) – Like most other young teams, the Golden Gophers are struggling to find some consistency. It helps to have big man Daniel Oturu (25), as the sophomore has been a beast over the past few weeks. He scored 30 in the win over Michigan on Sunday, which came after he scored 22 and had 10 rebounds in a loss to Michigan State. If he gets some help on a regular basis, the Gophers will be a factor all season. Last week: 10. Hannah Foslien, Associated Press
13. Northwestern (6-9, 1-4) – The Wildcats were minutes away from a huge week, but were unable to hold on early in the week at Indiana. After dropping a close one there, the Wildcats rebounded to get their first conference victory of the season over Nebraska, in a battle of teams trying to stay out of the conference basement. Last week: 14. Nam Y. Huh, Associated Press
14. Nebraska (7-9, 2-3) – This is life for the young Cornhuskers. A huge home win over Iowa early in the week was followed by a stinker on the road against previously winless Northwestern. That inconsistency will likely linger all season as Fred Hoiberg continues to rebuild the Huskers, including this week with a trip to Ohio State and a home date with Indiana. Last week: 13. Nam Y. Huh, Associated Press
    East Lansing — While Michigan State is coming off its latest dose of the reality of life on the road in the Big Ten, it soon will get another shot to prove the blowout loss at Purdue on Sunday was an outlier.

    That comes next week as the Spartans hit the road for back-to-back games with Indiana and Minnesota. Before that, though, they’ll have to prove they can still take care of business at home against one of the hottest teams in the Big Ten.

    Wisconsin has won six of its last seven games and beat No. 17 Maryland on Tuesday on a 3-pointer in the final seconds from junior guard Brad Davison.

    “Those are the kind of shots that you dream about and you think about,” Davison said. “So, to have the opportunity, I'm very thankful for that opportunity to see the ball drop. But most importantly, that's a big win for this team. Whenever you can stack two wins in a row in this league, especially this year, it goes a long ways and it's going to make Friday (at Michigan State) a really fun game.”

    Fun for sure, even more so because Wisconsin’s winning ways have the Badgers in position to pull into a tie for first place in the conference if they can beat their third ranked team this season.

    “I think they're playing as good as anybody in the league right now,” Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said. “They’ve got five guys averaging more than nine points a game, so everybody gets a piece of the pie. … They’re the only team in the league with two road wins and two pretty good places to win at, and a tough home loss by one after they had a big lead. So, we've got our work cut out for us.”

    No. 15 Michigan State (13-4, 5-1 Big Ten) has had its share of success against Wisconsin, winning seven straight in the series with the last home loss coming in 2004.

    To continue that run, the Spartans will need a quick turnaround from their two best players — guard Cassius Winston and big man Xavier Tillman. Both played poorly in the loss at Purdue, but Izzo says he believes the duo’s track record shows the struggles will be a one-time problem.

    “I have all the faith in the world that Cash and Xavier will play better,” Izzo said. “And then it's getting our other guys going.”

    Getting those other guys going has been one of the main themes throughout the season. There was plenty of pressure on sophomore Aaron Henry and freshman Rocket Watts before the season, and with injuries to Joshua Langford and now Kyle Ahrens, who likely will miss the next two weeks, that pressure gets ramped up and spreads to guys like sophomore Gabe Brown as well as those deeper in the rotation.

    “We’ve just got to deal with it,” Izzo said.

    After a miserable 2-for-16 shooting performance from 3-point range at Purdue, the Spartans are counting on more from their guards. Of course, that means Winston playing the way he does most games, but Izzo is also asking his star guard to do what he can to make those around him better.

    In Izzo’s mind, that’s what makes a player elite.

    “It’s just putting guys in a situations where they can be successful,” Winston said. “I think that's my job. I know these guys’ spots, I know where they like to have the ball and things like that. So, it’s just putting them in a situation where they can be successful.”

    Putting players like Tillman and Henry in the right position is old hat for Winston. However, that same sort of comfort level likely doesn’t exist with the constantly rotating group of power forwards.

    The Spartans have struggled all season to nail down the rotation, as sophomore Thomas Kithier started early in the season and has been replaced by sophomore Marcus Bingham. Meanwhile freshman Malik Hall has had his moments, while freshman Julius Marble has seen his playing time increase in recent games as Michigan State encounters a number of quality big men in the conference.

    “You’ve got to get consistent with somebody,” Izzo said. “It's hard to go 12 minutes, 12 minutes, 12 minutes and four minutes or whatever it adds up to. It’s hard to do that, and believe me, I know it's not the right thing to do. But sometimes the situations put you in a position where you have to do it and sometimes, like I told Aaron, you’ve got to step outside the box. Maybe I do, too, and just go with two of them and see where it takes us. Those are decisions I'll have to make.”

    Those decisions could come into focus against Wisconsin (11-6, 4-2) and heading into next week’s road swing. Get it all on track, as Izzo is confident will happen, and Michigan State should remain at or near the top of the standings all season.

    Continue to struggle with in consistencies, and it could be a bumpy road.

    “You’ve got to learn from it,” Winston said of the flat performance at Purdue. “You gotta pay attention to it. You don't want it to last. Play like that and it can hurt you for a long period of time. But right now we're still at the top of the Big Ten. We shore up a lot of things moving forward and we're still gonna be a pretty good team.”

    Hot Badgers

    Wisconsin has six of its last seven games, including three against ranked teams.

    Dec. 21, Milwaukee: W 83-64

    Dec. 28, at Tennessee: W 68-48

    Dec. 31, Rider: W 65-37

    Jan. 3, at No. 5 Ohio State: W 61-57

    Jan. 8, Illinois: L 71-70

    Jan. 11, at No. 20 Penn State: W 58-49

    Jan. 14, No. 17 Maryland: W 56-54

    Wisconsin at No. 15 Michigan State

    Tip-off: 7 p.m. Friday, Breslin Center, East Lansing

    TV/radio: FS1/WJR 760

    Records: Wisconsin 11-6, 4-2 Big Ten; Michigan State 13-4, 5-1

    Outlook: All five Wisconsin starters are averaging between eight and 14 a game, with junior forward Nate Reuvers leading the way at 13.9 points. Reuvers is also second on the team with 5.4 rebounds and leads with 35 blocks. Sophomore guard Kobe King is averaging 10.7 points a game. … The Badgers rank third in the Big Ten in scoring defense (59.8 points per game).

    mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @mattcharboneau

