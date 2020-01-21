CLOSE
East Lansing — While Michigan State is about face a difficult test this week away from home, the Spartans are taking advantage by using the last part of the week as a chance to “get away.”

The Spartans, who have played five of their first seven Big Ten games at home, play at Indiana at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday followed by a trip to Minnesota for a 3 p.m. tip on Sunday. And instead of returning to campus for a quick turnaround in between games, No. 11 Michigan State (14-4, 6-1 Big Ten) has opted to go right from Bloomington, Ind., to Minneapolis.

“We just thought it would be the right situation and we don't get many of these opportunities,” Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said. “So we are going from Indiana right up to Minnesota. We will practice up there at the Timberwolves’ place, I think, or at (Minnesota) and will try to do a little something Friday with the team. I think it's going to work out well but as you know, if you win the game, it was probably one of the greatest decisions in the history of mankind. And if you lose the game, I'll be the dumbest SOB in the history of mankind.

“So it's going to be feast or famine but for me, win or lose, I think it was the right decision. My staff brought it up to me and I thought it was a great idea.”

As comfortable as it is to play at home, especially this season in the Big Ten where home teams are 41-7, there are benefits to playing on the road. Often times, team chemistry grows the most on road trips while tuning out all of the distractions of being at home will help, too.

Izzo believes  the chance to get away could be helpful for Cassius Winston, who has been coping with the death of his younger brother, Zachary, since early November. But it’s not the only reason Izzo is looking forward to the trip.

“Our team is a pretty close team,” he said. “I'll be honest, some of it has to do with Cash. It's been a tough couple of games for him and that’s no surprise, and maybe just getting away from some of the stuff and try to get out of the limelight and just kind of be one of the fellows, as Earvin Johnson used to say. That was one of the reasons.

“The other one was the quick turnaround. We felt like we'd been spent a lot of time on the plane. The third one was we're missing very few classes on Friday. So it all worked out where we thought a little team time, get guys away where it’s just us and them.”

Winston up for CLASS

Winston was named this week as one of 30 players being considered for the Senior CLASS Award, given to a Division I senior that has notable achievements in four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character and competition. The Senior CLASS Award focuses on the total student-athlete and encourages students to use their platform in athletics to make a positive impact as leaders in their communities.

A two-time captain for the Spartans, Winston became the career leader in assists in the Big Ten Conference and at Michigan State in Friday’s win over Wisconsin, surpassing the 20-year record held by Mateen Cleaves. Winston, who is averaging 18.1 points per game this season, also ranks among the top-10 all-time in scoring at MSU with 1,718 career points.

Winston, a Detroit native, graduated from Michigan State in three years, earning his bachelor’s degree in advertising management  and is currently pursuing a master’s degree in sport coaching and leadership. Winston has been a fixture in his community, both on campus and in his hometown.

He has taken part in the Miracle League of Mid-Michigan Accessible Trick-or-Treat at a local hospital each year, participated in Habitat Thru Humanity with MSU Athletics and has been an activist for heart screenings for students at the Heilmann Community Center in Detroit.

Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week of Jan. 20
Posted!

1. Michigan State (14-4, 6-1) – The Spartans were able to bounce back from the blowout loss at Purdue by winning comfortably at home over Wisconsin. The win came despite Cassius Winston struggling for the second straight game; however, the supporting cast led by Gabe Brown (pictured) got rolling again to avoid a second loss. The key for the Spartans this week as they hit the road to face Indiana and Minnesota will be getting a similar performance away from home. Last week: 1. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
2. Maryland (14-4, 4-3) – If not for a last-minute 3-pointer from Wisconsin’s Brad Davison, the Terrapins would have had a critical road victory early in the week. Still, the Terps returned home to get past a surging Purdue team to keep pace in the Big Ten. However, the road beckons again this week as the Terps take on Northwestern and Indiana, both away from home. Last week: 2. Julio Cortez, Associated Press
3. Iowa (13-5, 4-3) – It was another big week for the Hawkeyes, led by big man Luka Garza (pictured_, who scored 27 in the victory over Northwestern then poured in 33 to help the Hawkeyes knock off Michigan. Iowa now has won three in a row and gets a bit of a break this week with just one game. It comes at home, but it is far from a piece of cake as a surprising Rutgers team comes to Iowa City. Last week: 5. Rebecca F. Miller, AP
4. Illinois (13-5, 5-2) – The Fighting Illini aren’t exactly putting up impressive wins, but they’re winning, nonetheless. They’ve now won four in a row after holding off Northwestern at home, and now get set for a difficult week that begins with a trip to Purdue followed by playing at Michigan. Get at least one win out this trip, and the Illini could be in the race for the long haul. Last week: 3. Holly Hart, Associated Press
5. Rutgers (14-4, 5-2) – It’s officially time to stop ignoring the Scarlet Knights. They have lost just once in the last nine games, and that came by three points on the road to Illinois. Rutgers rebounded from that loss by beating Indiana at home then shrugging off a slow start Sunday to beat Minnesota at the RAC. A tough trip to Iowa is next, a game that is critical in the race for the Big Ten title. Last week: 9. Rich Graessle, Associated Press
6. Wisconsin (11-7, 4-3) – The Badgers were playing as well as any team in the Big Ten entering their game Friday at Michigan State. They had just beaten Maryland on a last-minute 3-pointer, and had won six of seven games. However, that run ended in East Lansing and now the Badgers look to get back on track this week at home against Nebraska before heading to Purdue. Last week: 7. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
7. Michigan (11-6, 2-4) – Things have started to spiral out of control for the Wolverines, who now have lost three out of four after getting beat at Iowa. How much of it is because of the loss of Isaiah Livers (pictured) to a groin injury is tough to gauge, but the sooner he gets back the better as the Wolverines spend the upcoming week at home, but will be tested with games against Penn State and Illinois. Last week: 4. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
8. Penn State (13-5, 3-4) – There might not have been a team in the entire conference that needed a win as badly as the Nittany Lions did entering their matchup with Ohio State. After losing three straight, including a stinker at home, Penn State looked more like an NCAA Tournament team by beating the struggling Buckeyes. A trip to Michigan this week will be critical in keeping pace in the conference race. Last week: 11. Gary M. Baranec, Associated Press
9. Purdue (10-8, 3-4) – There might not be a tougher place to play in the Big Ten than Mackey Arena. However, the Boilermakers have to play half their games on the road, and so far they’re 0-4 away from home in conference play. It’s hard to get an accurate gauge on this group that has lost three of four, but they do get both Illinois and Wisconsin at home this week. Last week: 6. Julio Cortez, Associated Press
10. Ohio State (12-6, 2-5) – Things have really gone off the rails for the Buckeyes, who now have lost five of six with the only victory coming at home against Nebraska. The analytics still love Ohio State, thanks to some big nonconference wins, but the Buckeyes are playing themselves out of the Big Ten race as they’re now four games out of first place with a home game against Minnesota and a trip to Northwestern this week. Last week: 8. Gary M. Baranec, Associated Press
11. Indiana (14-4, 4-3) – The Hoosiers helped themselves the past week by splitting a pair of road games, losing at Rutgers before getting a victory at Nebraska, and now have won three of four. This week will be a chance to the Hoosiers to prove they belong in the Big Ten title chase as they host two of the front-runners with Michigan State coming to town Thursday, followed by Maryland on Sunday. Last week: 10. Doug McSchooler, Associated Press
12. Minnesota (10-8, 4-4) – The Golden Gophers have one of the best players in the conference as big man Daniel Oturu (pictured) continues to dominate other opponents. However, the Gophers simply can’t find any consistency and, like many teams in the Big Ten, can’t win big games away from home. They’ll get another shot this week when they travel to take on Ohio State before hosting Michigan State on Sunday. Last week: 12. Stacy Bengs, Associated Press
13. Northwestern (6-11, 1-6) – There won’t be a ton of wins to pile up for the young Wildcats, but there are signs of life. This week the ‘Cats hung tough with Iowa for a good chunk of the game, and pushed Illinois to the limit on the road before losing by four. Visits this week from Maryland and Ohio State will be big as the ‘Cats look to disrupt the conference race. Last week: 13. Holly Hart, Associated Press
14. Nebraska (7-11, 2-5) – The Cornhuskers were flying high after the win over Iowa two weeks ago, but since then it’s been a rough road compounded last week with losses at Ohio State and to Indiana. Finding that next win doesn’t get any easier this week as the Huskers hit the road to take on Wisconsin and Rutgers. Last week: 14. Jay LaPrete, Associated Press
