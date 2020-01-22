East Lansing — Michigan State added another piece to its 2020 recruiting class on Wednesday with the commitment of three-star defensive end Jasiyah Robinson.

The 6-foot-3, 225-pound prospect from Groveport (Ohio) Madison just received an offer from Michigan State after telling 247Sports the Spartans had been recruiting him for two years and held out on the offer until Robinson improved his grades.

Michigan State received a commitment from three-star defensive end Jasiyah Robinson on Wednesday. (Photo: 247Sports)

Robinson, whose only other reported FBS offer was from Ball State, projects to play either defensive end or outside linebacker for the Spartans.

Michigan State signed 19 players during the early signing period in December, and still holds a commitment from running back Jordon Simmons. The next chance for schools to sign players begins Feb. 5 with Robinson and Simmons bringing the Spartans’ total to 21 in a class that is ranked No. 42 in the nation and 11th in the Big Ten, according 247Sports.

