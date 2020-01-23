Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week of Jan. 20
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for the week of Jan. 20, 2020, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for the week of Jan. 20, 2020, compiled by Matt Charboneau. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
1. Michigan State (14-4, 6-1) – The Spartans were able to bounce back from the blowout loss at Purdue by winning comfortably at home over Wisconsin. The win came despite Cassius Winston struggling for the second straight game; however, the supporting cast led by Gabe Brown (pictured) got rolling again to avoid a second loss. The key for the Spartans this week as they hit the road to face Indiana and Minnesota will be getting a similar performance away from home. Last week: 1.
1. Michigan State (14-4, 6-1) – The Spartans were able to bounce back from the blowout loss at Purdue by winning comfortably at home over Wisconsin. The win came despite Cassius Winston struggling for the second straight game; however, the supporting cast led by Gabe Brown (pictured) got rolling again to avoid a second loss. The key for the Spartans this week as they hit the road to face Indiana and Minnesota will be getting a similar performance away from home. Last week: 1. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
2. Maryland (14-4, 4-3) – If not for a last-minute 3-pointer from Wisconsin’s Brad Davison, the Terrapins would have had a critical road victory early in the week. Still, the Terps returned home to get past a surging Purdue team to keep pace in the Big Ten. However, the road beckons again this week as the Terps take on Northwestern and Indiana, both away from home. Last week: 2.
2. Maryland (14-4, 4-3) – If not for a last-minute 3-pointer from Wisconsin’s Brad Davison, the Terrapins would have had a critical road victory early in the week. Still, the Terps returned home to get past a surging Purdue team to keep pace in the Big Ten. However, the road beckons again this week as the Terps take on Northwestern and Indiana, both away from home. Last week: 2. Julio Cortez, Associated Press
Fullscreen
3. Iowa (13-5, 4-3) – It was another big week for the Hawkeyes, led by big man Luka Garza (pictured_, who scored 27 in the victory over Northwestern then poured in 33 to help the Hawkeyes knock off Michigan. Iowa now has won three in a row and gets a bit of a break this week with just one game. It comes at home, but it is far from a piece of cake as a surprising Rutgers team comes to Iowa City. Last week: 5.
3. Iowa (13-5, 4-3) – It was another big week for the Hawkeyes, led by big man Luka Garza (pictured_, who scored 27 in the victory over Northwestern then poured in 33 to help the Hawkeyes knock off Michigan. Iowa now has won three in a row and gets a bit of a break this week with just one game. It comes at home, but it is far from a piece of cake as a surprising Rutgers team comes to Iowa City. Last week: 5. Rebecca F. Miller, AP
Fullscreen
4. Illinois (13-5, 5-2) – The Fighting Illini aren’t exactly putting up impressive wins, but they’re winning, nonetheless. They’ve now won four in a row after holding off Northwestern at home, and now get set for a difficult week that begins with a trip to Purdue followed by playing at Michigan. Get at least one win out this trip, and the Illini could be in the race for the long haul. Last week: 3.
4. Illinois (13-5, 5-2) – The Fighting Illini aren’t exactly putting up impressive wins, but they’re winning, nonetheless. They’ve now won four in a row after holding off Northwestern at home, and now get set for a difficult week that begins with a trip to Purdue followed by playing at Michigan. Get at least one win out this trip, and the Illini could be in the race for the long haul. Last week: 3. Holly Hart, Associated Press
Fullscreen
5. Rutgers (14-4, 5-2) – It’s officially time to stop ignoring the Scarlet Knights. They have lost just once in the last nine games, and that came by three points on the road to Illinois. Rutgers rebounded from that loss by beating Indiana at home then shrugging off a slow start Sunday to beat Minnesota at the RAC. A tough trip to Iowa is next, a game that is critical in the race for the Big Ten title. Last week: 9.
5. Rutgers (14-4, 5-2) – It’s officially time to stop ignoring the Scarlet Knights. They have lost just once in the last nine games, and that came by three points on the road to Illinois. Rutgers rebounded from that loss by beating Indiana at home then shrugging off a slow start Sunday to beat Minnesota at the RAC. A tough trip to Iowa is next, a game that is critical in the race for the Big Ten title. Last week: 9. Rich Graessle, Associated Press
Fullscreen
6. Wisconsin (11-7, 4-3) – The Badgers were playing as well as any team in the Big Ten entering their game Friday at Michigan State. They had just beaten Maryland on a last-minute 3-pointer, and had won six of seven games. However, that run ended in East Lansing and now the Badgers look to get back on track this week at home against Nebraska before heading to Purdue. Last week: 7.
6. Wisconsin (11-7, 4-3) – The Badgers were playing as well as any team in the Big Ten entering their game Friday at Michigan State. They had just beaten Maryland on a last-minute 3-pointer, and had won six of seven games. However, that run ended in East Lansing and now the Badgers look to get back on track this week at home against Nebraska before heading to Purdue. Last week: 7. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
7. Michigan (11-6, 2-4) – Things have started to spiral out of control for the Wolverines, who now have lost three out of four after getting beat at Iowa. How much of it is because of the loss of Isaiah Livers (pictured) to a groin injury is tough to gauge, but the sooner he gets back the better as the Wolverines spend the upcoming week at home, but will be tested with games against Penn State and Illinois. Last week: 4.
7. Michigan (11-6, 2-4) – Things have started to spiral out of control for the Wolverines, who now have lost three out of four after getting beat at Iowa. How much of it is because of the loss of Isaiah Livers (pictured) to a groin injury is tough to gauge, but the sooner he gets back the better as the Wolverines spend the upcoming week at home, but will be tested with games against Penn State and Illinois. Last week: 4. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
8. Penn State (13-5, 3-4) – There might not have been a team in the entire conference that needed a win as badly as the Nittany Lions did entering their matchup with Ohio State. After losing three straight, including a stinker at home, Penn State looked more like an NCAA Tournament team by beating the struggling Buckeyes. A trip to Michigan this week will be critical in keeping pace in the conference race. Last week: 11.
8. Penn State (13-5, 3-4) – There might not have been a team in the entire conference that needed a win as badly as the Nittany Lions did entering their matchup with Ohio State. After losing three straight, including a stinker at home, Penn State looked more like an NCAA Tournament team by beating the struggling Buckeyes. A trip to Michigan this week will be critical in keeping pace in the conference race. Last week: 11. Gary M. Baranec, Associated Press
Fullscreen
9. Purdue (10-8, 3-4) – There might not be a tougher place to play in the Big Ten than Mackey Arena. However, the Boilermakers have to play half their games on the road, and so far they’re 0-4 away from home in conference play. It’s hard to get an accurate gauge on this group that has lost three of four, but they do get both Illinois and Wisconsin at home this week. Last week: 6.
9. Purdue (10-8, 3-4) – There might not be a tougher place to play in the Big Ten than Mackey Arena. However, the Boilermakers have to play half their games on the road, and so far they’re 0-4 away from home in conference play. It’s hard to get an accurate gauge on this group that has lost three of four, but they do get both Illinois and Wisconsin at home this week. Last week: 6. Julio Cortez, Associated Press
Fullscreen
10. Ohio State (12-6, 2-5) – Things have really gone off the rails for the Buckeyes, who now have lost five of six with the only victory coming at home against Nebraska. The analytics still love Ohio State, thanks to some big nonconference wins, but the Buckeyes are playing themselves out of the Big Ten race as they’re now four games out of first place with a home game against Minnesota and a trip to Northwestern this week. Last week: 8.
10. Ohio State (12-6, 2-5) – Things have really gone off the rails for the Buckeyes, who now have lost five of six with the only victory coming at home against Nebraska. The analytics still love Ohio State, thanks to some big nonconference wins, but the Buckeyes are playing themselves out of the Big Ten race as they’re now four games out of first place with a home game against Minnesota and a trip to Northwestern this week. Last week: 8. Gary M. Baranec, Associated Press
Fullscreen
11. Indiana (14-4, 4-3) – The Hoosiers helped themselves the past week by splitting a pair of road games, losing at Rutgers before getting a victory at Nebraska, and now have won three of four. This week will be a chance to the Hoosiers to prove they belong in the Big Ten title chase as they host two of the front-runners with Michigan State coming to town Thursday, followed by Maryland on Sunday. Last week: 10.
11. Indiana (14-4, 4-3) – The Hoosiers helped themselves the past week by splitting a pair of road games, losing at Rutgers before getting a victory at Nebraska, and now have won three of four. This week will be a chance to the Hoosiers to prove they belong in the Big Ten title chase as they host two of the front-runners with Michigan State coming to town Thursday, followed by Maryland on Sunday. Last week: 10. Doug McSchooler, Associated Press
Fullscreen
12. Minnesota (10-8, 4-4) – The Golden Gophers have one of the best players in the conference as big man Daniel Oturu (pictured) continues to dominate other opponents. However, the Gophers simply can’t find any consistency and, like many teams in the Big Ten, can’t win big games away from home. They’ll get another shot this week when they travel to take on Ohio State before hosting Michigan State on Sunday. Last week: 12.
12. Minnesota (10-8, 4-4) – The Golden Gophers have one of the best players in the conference as big man Daniel Oturu (pictured) continues to dominate other opponents. However, the Gophers simply can’t find any consistency and, like many teams in the Big Ten, can’t win big games away from home. They’ll get another shot this week when they travel to take on Ohio State before hosting Michigan State on Sunday. Last week: 12. Stacy Bengs, Associated Press
Fullscreen
13. Northwestern (6-11, 1-6) – There won’t be a ton of wins to pile up for the young Wildcats, but there are signs of life. This week the ‘Cats hung tough with Iowa for a good chunk of the game, and pushed Illinois to the limit on the road before losing by four. Visits this week from Maryland and Ohio State will be big as the ‘Cats look to disrupt the conference race. Last week: 13.
13. Northwestern (6-11, 1-6) – There won’t be a ton of wins to pile up for the young Wildcats, but there are signs of life. This week the ‘Cats hung tough with Iowa for a good chunk of the game, and pushed Illinois to the limit on the road before losing by four. Visits this week from Maryland and Ohio State will be big as the ‘Cats look to disrupt the conference race. Last week: 13. Holly Hart, Associated Press
Fullscreen
14. Nebraska (7-11, 2-5) – The Cornhuskers were flying high after the win over Iowa two weeks ago, but since then it’s been a rough road compounded last week with losses at Ohio State and to Indiana. Finding that next win doesn’t get any easier this week as the Huskers hit the road to take on Wisconsin and Rutgers. Last week: 14.
14. Nebraska (7-11, 2-5) – The Cornhuskers were flying high after the win over Iowa two weeks ago, but since then it’s been a rough road compounded last week with losses at Ohio State and to Indiana. Finding that next win doesn’t get any easier this week as the Huskers hit the road to take on Wisconsin and Rutgers. Last week: 14. Jay LaPrete, Associated Press
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Bloomington, Ind. — When Joey Hauser transferred in the offseason to Michigan State, there was hope the sophomore forward would be eligible to play this season.

    However, by late November the decision came down that the 6-foot-9 Hauser’s waiver to be declared immediately eligible was denied by the NCAA, meaning he’d have to sit out the entire season after opting to leave Marquette following the 2018-19 season.

    For some players, that could mean fading into the background. However, according to Michigan State coach Tom Izzo, Hauser has embraced his role on the scout team, pushing to make the rest of the team the best they can be when they take the floor.

    “He comes upstairs, watches a little film on whoever we want him to be,” Izzo said as No. 11 Michigan State prepared to take on Indiana on Thursday night. “He'll go into practice and if it's a left-hander, he'll start shooting left-handed. If it's a right-hander, he'll start shooting right-handed. If it's a post guy, he’ll go in the post. If it's a perimeter guy, he'll go to the perimeter.

    “We sit there and marvel sometimes that he just shot that left-handed, but it was an 18-foot shot.”

    There’s no doubt the Spartans could use that talent this season. The power forward spot has been in a state of flux all season as sophomores Marcus Bingham and Thomas Kithier, as well as freshmen Malik Hall and Julius Marble, have all been part of the rotation with both Bingham and Kithier starting.

    Hauser averaged 9.7 points and 5.3 rebounds a game last season for Marquette and was named Big East Freshman of the Week five times. His ability to stretch defenses with his 3-point shooting — he made 42.5 percent of his triples at Marquette — and be effective in the ball-screen offense would have been huge this year, but it will be a welcomed addition net season.

    In the meantime, Izzo said Hauser has been proving his value even though he’s been relegated to the scout team.

    “The redshirt years are difficult for people, especially a guy like him who didn't play his senior year of high school because of the injury,” Izzo said. “Now he's sitting out this year so the last three years he's only played one year basketball, but this kid is going to be a special player. He gets it. He has as good a basketball IQ as the (Denzel) Valentines, the Magics, the Cassius Winstons. He has a very high basketball IQ, and probably the best part is his shooting and that he is an incredible passer.”

    There are still things Izzo wants to improve before he gets back into game action next season.

    “He's a little too quiet for me yet,” Izzo said with a smile. “I'm going to break him out of that before I'm done with him. But he has superseded where I thought he'd be. We said he had to get stronger. We said he's gotta learn to guard people on the perimeter, and he's really working on that.”

    And now that Michigan State has reached the second half of the season, the Spartans are that much closer to adding a valuable piece to the rotation.

    “Like we always tell our redshirts, ‘Once you get past Christmas you can see the light at the end of the tunnel,’” Izzo said. “And he's making the most of it. I think he's really making a lot of his redshirt year and that's encouraging.”

    mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @mattcharboneau

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE