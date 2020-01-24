Michigan State offered Portage Northern junior running back Anthony Tyus III this week.

Tyus, a bruising 6-foot-1, 220-pound prospect, is actually a Lansing native. His father starred at Sexton High before going on to play at Central Michigan.

"Getting an offer from Michigan State means a lot because Lansing is my hometown," Tyus said. "That is where I was born at."

Portage Northern junior running back Anthony Tyus III has been offered by MSU. (Photo: 247Sports)

As a junior, Tyus rushed for 1,861 yards and 19 touchdowns. It was a progression from what was already a good sophomore season, his first on the Northern varsity.

“He was really just a younger version of what he has become now,” Northern head coach Pete Schermerhorn said. “He was an excellent football player as a sophomore, but he put on 20 pounds and matured a lot. He’s a terrific offensive player, punishing, would rather run through you than around you really. On defense, his versatility is something we love. He can play anywhere on the field. He played linebacker, strong safety, even at free safety.

"From that standpoint, he is a special player and he’s committed. It’s nice when your best players are your hardest workers and he fits that mold.”

Tyus is being recruited by Michigan State as a running back only though and the Spartans staff has been extremely complementary of the way he runs the ball.

Once they added in the type of kid he is and worker he is, the offer was a natural.

That work ethic still stems from a close relationship with his father, a health fitness major who spends a lot of time working out with his son.

“He’s the kind of kid who is in the gym at five in the morning with his dad working out in-season or when it’s out of season,” Schermerhorn said. “He is a great kid. As high character as a kid can possibly be — yes sir, no sir, very honest and real. He is just below a 4.0. He is dialed in and takes academics very seriously.”

All of that has now been rewarded in the form of Michigan State’s offer. That has drawn some other schools into Northern this week. As expected, the additional recruiting attention has not changed Tyus.

“It’s a special thing any time a kid gets a scholarship offer, but it’s nice opportunity for a Power 5 school to offer,” Schermerhorn said. “It takes things to another level. Anthony is very quiet and humble. He loves it and he’s excited, but he’s handling it very well.”

Tyus is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 19 junior prospect in Michigan.

Massive Ga. sophomore offered

Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove defensive end Christen Miller was offered by Michigan State. Only a sophomore, Miller already stands 6-foot-5, 285 pounds.

Tennessee, Kentucky and Colorado also have offered. Dave Warner and Ron Burton are recruiting Miller for the Spartans.

Michigan State also offered Miller’s junior teammate, Langston White, a two-way athlete.

