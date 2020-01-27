Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week of Jan. 27
Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for the week of Jan. 27, 2020, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for the week of Jan. 27, 2020, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
1. Michigan State (15-5, 7-2) – The Spartans got a split out of their pair of road games last week, overcoming a slow start in Indiana before coming up short, then rolling over Minnesota by 18. It kept Michigan State in a tie for first place in the conference and helped ease some concern over playing away from home. After hosting Northwestern on Wednesday, the Spartans get their next chance to hit the road Saturday at Wisconsin. Last week: 1.
2. Illinois (15-5, 7-2) – The Fighting Illini are playing as well as anyone in the conference, winning big at Purdue early in the week before Ayo Dosunmu’s (pictured) last-second shot gave them a second straight road win at Michigan. The Illini get Minnesota at home on Thursday before hitting the road for another big game Sunday at Iowa. Last week: 4.
3. Maryland (16-4, 6-3) – The Terrapins now have won three straight after a perfect week on the road, capped by a comeback victory Sunday at Indiana. The Terps scored the final seven points of the game to stun the Hoosiers and remain a game back in the Big Ten standings. The Terps get a bit of a break, playing only once this week, hosting Iowa on Thursday before getting the weekend off. Last week: 2.
4. Iowa (15-5, 6-3) – The Hawkeyes have firmly placed themselves in the top half of the conference, winning four straight, including gutting out a tough win last week against Rutgers. The Hawkeyes took the weekend off as they prepared for a busy week, beginning with Monday’s home game with Wisconsin. After that, the Hawkeyes travel to Maryland on Thursday before hosting Illinois to cap a pivotal stretch of games. Last week: 3.
5. Rutgers (15-5, 6-3) – A tough loss on the road to Iowa halted the Scarlet Knights’ momentum but they rebounded over the weekend with a win over Nebraska, narrowly avoiding the upset. They’ll host Purdue and Michigan this week with chance to prove they belong in the race for the championship with teams predicted to finish much higher in the standings. Last week: 5.
6. Penn State (14-5, 4-4) – The Nittany Lions have rebounded well from their three-game skid, having now won two in a row after winning at Michigan last week. The key will be maintaining the offensive consistency that has returned over the past two weeks. The Nittany Lions will have a chance to push their winning streak to four as they host Indiana on Wednesday before traveling to Nebraska. Last week: 8.
7. Wisconsin (12-9, 5-5) – The Badgers were on a roll before losing at Michigan State a little more than a week ago and, after a blowout loss at Purdue on Friday, they’re looking to turn things around after winning just one of the last three games. It didn’t get any easier this week as the Badgers opened things Monday night at Iowa before hosting Michigan State on Saturday. Last week: 6.
8. Indiana (15-5, 5-4) – The Hoosiers were on the verge of a huge week after beating Michigan State on Thursday then holding a six-point lead on Maryland with two minutes to play on Sunday. However, the Hoosiers got outscored 7-0 down the stretch against the Terps and let a huge opportunity slip away. They’ll now hit the road this week to face Penn State and Ohio State. Last week: 11.
9. Purdue (11-9, 4-5) – The Boilermakers ended a two-game skid by trouncing Wisconsin at home following losses to two straight ranked teams. Consistency has been hard to attain for Matt Painter’s team this season, and it will have to hit the road this week to try and discover that trait during trips to Rutgers and Northwestern. Last week: 9.
10. Minnesota (11-9, 5-5) – The Golden Gophers continue to be all over the map as they followed up a big road win early last week at Ohio State by getting run out of their own gym by Michigan State on Sunday. Daniel Oturu continues to be one of the best players in the Big Ten, but he’ll need more consistent help if the Gophers are truly going to jump in the race and be a solid NCAA Tournament team. Last week: 12.
11. Ohio State (13-7, 3-6) – The Buckeyes are thankful these days that Northwestern and Nebraska are in the conference, considering they’re the only teams they’ve beaten since late December. A two-game skid was ended by Sunday’s win over Northwestern, but the Buckeyes have still lost six of eight and will welcome a surging Indiana team this weekend. Last week: 10.
12. Michigan (11-8, 2-6) – Things are truly starting to fall apart for the Wolverines, who have lost four in a row and five of six. Isaiah Livers (2) returned to action Saturday against Illinois only to aggravate his groin injury, while captain Zavier Simpson was suspended for Tuesday’s game at Nebraska. The Wolverines are now not only falling off the pace in the conference, but they’ll need to turn it around to make the NCAA Tournament. Last week: 7.
13. Northwestern (6-13, 1-8) – The long season continued for the young Wildcats, but there were positive signs in the loss to Maryland early in the week and the loss at home to Ohio State on the weekend. If the Wildcats are able to scratch out a couple more conference wins, it will be tough to do this week with a trip to Michigan State followed by a visit from Purdue. Last week: 13.
14. Nebraska (7-13, 2-7) – It’s been a while since the Cornhuskers have won a game, going all the way back to Jan. 7 when they upset Iowa. Five losses in a row have come since, though the Huskers did push Rutgers to the limit on the road Saturday, proving there is light at the end of the tunnel as the Huskers get set to host a short-handed Michigan team on Tuesday. Last week: 14.
    East Lansing — Malik Hall admits it will be pretty cool when he hears his name announced as a starter at the Breslin Center.

    That’s likely to happen for the first time on Wednesday when No. 14 Michigan State hosts Northwestern, assuming Spartans coach Tom Izzo keeps the same starting lineup he used in Sunday’s victory at Minnesota. That game signified a switch from Izzo as Hall took over for Marcus Bingham and responded by scoring seven points and grabbing six rebounds in 20 minutes.

    “It was an amazing feeling,” Hall said Monday back on campus. “It’s something I dreamed about since I was a kid to be able to do it and to help the team get a win was a great feeling. We definitely needed the win. It was a big confidence booster for us as far as road wins go and now it’s just about carrying it on as we’re about at the halfway point in the Big Ten.”

    Hall was right about the fact the Spartans (15-5, 7-2 Big Ten) needed the win. With Illinois playing well, the victory kept Michigan State in a first-place tie with the Fighting Illini and ended a two-game road skid that included the loss earlier in the week at Indiana.

    It was after that loss to the Hoosiers that Izzo brought up the idea about making some adjustments to the lineup and rotation, and by the time the team arrived in Minneapolis on Friday, Hall knew he was about to get his first career start.

    More: Michigan State drops to No. 14 in AP college basketball poll; Baylor sticks at No. 1

    Joined by fellow freshman Rocket Watts, who took over for Aaron Henry, the plan was for the duo to help provide a spark for a team that has been getting off to slow starts. It wasn’t a dramatic change in that regard on Sunday, but with the Golden Gophers starting slow as well, Michigan State eventually took advantage as a 16-2 run was capped by Hall’s three-point play.

    “I just came in mentally prepared,” Hall said. “As soon as I heard (I was starting) I was like, all they’re talking about was faster starts, so I had to go in and do my job and try and do as much as I can to help everybody else. Whether that's rebounding or playing defense and helping to get stops, whatever we needed.”

    The moves worked well as Watts scored 10 points and played solid defense on Minnesota’s Marcus Carr and Henry came to life off the bench, scoring nine points, pulling down four rebounds and getting four steals.

    As Izzo said after the game, the moves might not be done, but he’s simply trying to find consistency.

    That’s been the goal for Hall throughout his freshman season, one that got off to a quick start when he scored 17 in a victory at Seton Hall in November. Since then, the ups and downs have been that of a typical freshman.

    “I'm still finding my role,” Hall said. “Knowing what shots to take, what shots not to take. Part of that comes with my consistency and shooting, just being able to knock down the shots when I'm open. I think that's for the most part.”

    Hall was 4-for-4 on 3-pointers in that Seton Hall win and has the potential to be an effective pick-and-pop player. However, the shooting has been hit and miss since that game and Hall has been working hard on shot selection, when to attack the rim and when to give the ball up.

    Games like Sunday’s, when he was such a big part of the win, only boost Hall’s confidence.

    “I think it's just more fuel to the fire,” Hall said. “It makes you just work harder and now that I’ve got that position, I don't want to lose it. I want to do as much as I can off that position. So being able to work more and have that little confidence booster is definitely big.”

    There are, however, no guarantees, and Hall knows that.

    The Spartans have now started three different players at the power forward position, beginning the season with Thomas Kithier before shifting to Bingham and then Hall. Freshman Julius Marble is also getting in the rotation, meaning things could change at any point.

    Hall admitted, though, that he likes starting. He likes to get in the flow early and likes to provide some early energy for his team.

    And yeah, he’s looking forward to hearing his name announced as a starter at the Breslin Center for the first time.

    “I think it'd be pretty amazing feeling,” Hall said. “I’ll have a couple friends at the game and just to be able for them to say my name and hear everybody cheer will be pretty fun.”

