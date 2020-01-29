Michigan State added a second running back to its 2020 recruiting class, with Donovan Eaglin announcing Monday he will play football for the Spartans.

Eaglin is a 5-foot-11, 215-pound running back from Manvel, Texas. He is considered a three-star prospect by 247Sports, though he does not have a rating in the 247Sports Composite.

Manvel (Texas) running back Donovan Eaglin verbally committed to Michigan State on Wednesday night. (Photo: Twitter: @DonoHtx)

As a senior, Eaglin rushed for 1,584 yards and 25 touchdowns.

Eaglin joins Jordon Simmons, a three-star prospect from Powder Springs (Georgia) McEachern, as running backs in the class. Simmons announced his committment in October, but did not sign during the early signing period in December. Wednesday is the next national signing day.

The Spartans' top three returning running backs, including clear-cut No. 1 Elijah Collins, all are entering second season of eligibility.

Eaglin is Michigan State's 22nd commitment in the class, including 19 who signed during the early signing period.