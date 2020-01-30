Michigan State has been hosting football prospects for basketball games this winter as has been typical of other recruiting cycles.

The Spartans will be hosting prospects again this weekend, even with the basketball team playing at Wisconsin. And, though the list typically has been made up of in-state prospects, this weekend’s will have a handful of out-of-state recruits.

Le Grange Park (Illinois) Nazareth Academy defensive lineman Ryan Keeler will visit Michigan State this weekend. (Photo: 247Sports)

Two from Illinois who come in with longer lists of major scholarship offers are Chicago Marist offensive tackle Pat Coogan and Le Grange Park Nazareth Academy defensive lineman Ryan Keeler.

Coogan (6-5, 275 pounds) has an offer from Michigan State already and was attempting to make an earlier visit to campus, but re-scheduled when that did not work out. Oregon, Michigan, Illinois, Cal, Stanford and more have offered.

Keeler does not currently hold a Michigan State offer, but the Spartans have steadily shown interest. Nebraska, Michigan, Minnesota and Iowa are among the programs that have offered.

From inside the state, Portage Northern running back Anthony Tyus III, a recent recipient of a Michigan State offer, will be on campus. Since the Spartan offer, other programs like Indiana and Northern Illinois also have come through with offers.

Traverse City Central teammates Joshua Burnham and Carson Briggs will be on campus. Burnham is a sophomore who already holds offers from Iowa, Wisconsin and more. Briggs, a junior offensive tackle, has offers from Western Michigan, Central Michigan and Eastern Michigan.

Ann Arbor Pioneer wide receiver Ali Fisher, Auburn Hills Avondale running back David Holloman and Plainwell’s Carter Cushman — all juniors — are all visiting as well.

Fisher, a 6-foot, 180-pound recruit, has eight offers, including a Power 5 opportunity from Kentucky. Holloman has been timed as fast as 4.33 in the 40-yard dash at an Opening Combine. Iowa State, Maryland and Rutgers are among his offers at the Power 5 level.

Cushman is a 6-foot-5, 275-pound offensive and defensive lineman. He is from the same school that produced Jack Conklin.

From Indiana, massive 6-foot-7, 310-pound offensive lineman Justin Pickett will visit. Pickett helped Carmel High win a state title in the fall. He holds 10 scholarship offers from Mid-American Conference schools currently.

Offer out to LB at familiar school

Michigan State has offered linebacker Tyler McLaurin, a 6-foot-2, 210-pound junior.

McLaurin attends Bolingbrook High School in Illinois, where the Spartans signed defensive tackle Dashaun Mallory and running back Anthony Williams in successive classes.

McLaurin has also been offered by Nebraska, Michigan, Georgia Tech, Illinois and more.

MSU offers elite 2022 prospect

Chicago St. Rita sophomore Kaleb Brown was offered by Michigan State this week. Brown is an electric running back who also can play slot receiver.

Michigan, Notre Dame, Illinois and others have offered.

247Sports already ranks him as the No. 54 prospect in the country in his class.

He rushed for nearly 2,000 yards as a sophomore.

More information

Pat Coogan profile

Ryan Keeler profile

Anthony Tyus III profile

Allen Trieu covers Midwest football recruiting for 247Sports. He has been featured on the Big Ten Network on its annual Signing Day Show. His Michigan and Michigan State recruiting columns appear weekly at detroitnews.com.