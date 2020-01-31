Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week of Jan. 27
Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for the week of Jan. 27, 2020, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for the week of Jan. 27, 2020, compiled by Matt Charboneau. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
1. Michigan State (15-5, 7-2) – The Spartans got a split out of their pair of road games last week, overcoming a slow start in Indiana before coming up short, then rolling over Minnesota by 18. It kept Michigan State in a tie for first place in the conference and helped ease some concern over playing away from home. After hosting Northwestern on Wednesday, the Spartans get their next chance to hit the road Saturday at Wisconsin. Last week: 1.
2. Illinois (15-5, 7-2) – The Fighting Illini are playing as well as anyone in the conference, winning big at Purdue early in the week before Ayo Dosunmu’s (pictured) last-second shot gave them a second straight road win at Michigan. The Illini get Minnesota at home on Thursday before hitting the road for another big game Sunday at Iowa. Last week: 4.
3. Maryland (16-4, 6-3) – The Terrapins now have won three straight after a perfect week on the road, capped by a comeback victory Sunday at Indiana. The Terps scored the final seven points of the game to stun the Hoosiers and remain a game back in the Big Ten standings. The Terps get a bit of a break, playing only once this week, hosting Iowa on Thursday before getting the weekend off. Last week: 2.
4. Iowa (15-5, 6-3) – The Hawkeyes have firmly placed themselves in the top half of the conference, winning four straight, including gutting out a tough win last week against Rutgers. The Hawkeyes took the weekend off as they prepared for a busy week, beginning with Monday’s home game with Wisconsin. After that, the Hawkeyes travel to Maryland on Thursday before hosting Illinois to cap a pivotal stretch of games. Last week: 3.
5. Rutgers (15-5, 6-3) – A tough loss on the road to Iowa halted the Scarlet Knights’ momentum but they rebounded over the weekend with a win over Nebraska, narrowly avoiding the upset. They’ll host Purdue and Michigan this week with chance to prove they belong in the race for the championship with teams predicted to finish much higher in the standings. Last week: 5.
6. Penn State (14-5, 4-4) – The Nittany Lions have rebounded well from their three-game skid, having now won two in a row after winning at Michigan last week. The key will be maintaining the offensive consistency that has returned over the past two weeks. The Nittany Lions will have a chance to push their winning streak to four as they host Indiana on Wednesday before traveling to Nebraska. Last week: 8.
7. Wisconsin (12-9, 5-5) – The Badgers were on a roll before losing at Michigan State a little more than a week ago and, after a blowout loss at Purdue on Friday, they’re looking to turn things around after winning just one of the last three games. It didn’t get any easier this week as the Badgers opened things Monday night at Iowa before hosting Michigan State on Saturday. Last week: 6.
8. Indiana (15-5, 5-4) – The Hoosiers were on the verge of a huge week after beating Michigan State on Thursday then holding a six-point lead on Maryland with two minutes to play on Sunday. However, the Hoosiers got outscored 7-0 down the stretch against the Terps and let a huge opportunity slip away. They’ll now hit the road this week to face Penn State and Ohio State. Last week: 11.
9. Purdue (11-9, 4-5) – The Boilermakers ended a two-game skid by trouncing Wisconsin at home following losses to two straight ranked teams. Consistency has been hard to attain for Matt Painter’s team this season, and it will have to hit the road this week to try and discover that trait during trips to Rutgers and Northwestern. Last week: 9.
10. Minnesota (11-9, 5-5) – The Golden Gophers continue to be all over the map as they followed up a big road win early last week at Ohio State by getting run out of their own gym by Michigan State on Sunday. Daniel Oturu continues to be one of the best players in the Big Ten, but he’ll need more consistent help if the Gophers are truly going to jump in the race and be a solid NCAA Tournament team. Last week: 12.
11. Ohio State (13-7, 3-6) – The Buckeyes are thankful these days that Northwestern and Nebraska are in the conference, considering they’re the only teams they’ve beaten since late December. A two-game skid was ended by Sunday’s win over Northwestern, but the Buckeyes have still lost six of eight and will welcome a surging Indiana team this weekend. Last week: 10.
12. Michigan (11-8, 2-6) – Things are truly starting to fall apart for the Wolverines, who have lost four in a row and five of six. Isaiah Livers (2) returned to action Saturday against Illinois only to aggravate his groin injury, while captain Zavier Simpson was suspended for Tuesday’s game at Nebraska. The Wolverines are now not only falling off the pace in the conference, but they’ll need to turn it around to make the NCAA Tournament. Last week: 7.
13. Northwestern (6-13, 1-8) – The long season continued for the young Wildcats, but there were positive signs in the loss to Maryland early in the week and the loss at home to Ohio State on the weekend. If the Wildcats are able to scratch out a couple more conference wins, it will be tough to do this week with a trip to Michigan State followed by a visit from Purdue. Last week: 13.
14. Nebraska (7-13, 2-7) – It’s been a while since the Cornhuskers have won a game, going all the way back to Jan. 7 when they upset Iowa. Five losses in a row have come since, though the Huskers did push Rutgers to the limit on the road Saturday, proving there is light at the end of the tunnel as the Huskers get set to host a short-handed Michigan team on Tuesday. Last week: 14.
    Madison, Wis. – Wisconsin is reeling. At least, it sure seems like the Badgers are scrambling to hold their season together.

    This week has been particularly difficult as Wisconsin blew a 12-point, second-half lead at Iowa on Monday, playing without second-leading scorer Kobe King. It was the third loss in four games and dropped the Badgers three games behind the Big Ten leaders.

    But things were about to get much worse. Two days later, King announced he was leaving the program, dealing the Badgers quite a blow. Later that same day, the team was notified junior captain Brad Davison had been suspended for one game by the Big Ten after he was called for a flagrant 1 foul against Iowa as he struck Connor McCaffery below the belt.

    Two starters out and No. 14 Michigan State coming to town for a 1 p.m. tipoff on Saturday. Yes, that sounds like a team that is reeling.

    Just don’t try and convince the Spartans they’ll be able to take it easy when they walk on the court at the Kohl Center.

    “You’ve just got to understand that they’ve got a great fan base, they’ve got a really good team, a really good coach and they’ve got a really good system over there,” Michigan State guard Cassius Winston said. “So the fans are gonna rally behind that team. They’re down a couple players so the fans are gonna be even more into the game, the players are gonna be even more into it, wanting to prove that they're still a good team.

    “So it's gonna be a tough environment and Wisconsin is already a tough place to play. So you’ve got to be prepared to go in there and play your best game because you're gonna need it.”

    King was averaging 10 points a game while Davison is averaging 8.8 points and 4.6 rebounds. King scored 10 and Davison nine in the first meeting this season – a 67-55 Michigan State win at home – but were combined 6-for-19 shooting.

    Even without two key members of the rotation, Tom Izzo is expecting an inspired effort in a difficult environment.

    “You know that that place is going to rally behind these guys,” Izzo said. “It’s like an injury. Usually the first game or two everybody rallies. So, the (fans) are gonna be rallying and we’re going to have to meet the challenge.”

    It’s a challenge Michigan State (16-5, 8-2 Big Ten) has met well recently. The Spartans have defeated the Badgers in eight in a row with two of those coming at the Kohl Center.

    Continuing that run at this point is critical as the Spartans remain tied atop the Big Ten with Illinois, while Maryland and Rutgers sit a game back, with Iowa two games out of first.

    “Right now, we're all playing for something,” Izzo said. “We’re all playing for something and unfortunately there's 10 teams playing for a championship yet, but there's 12 teams playing for an NCAA bid. So everybody's playing for something and that's the uniqueness of our league this year.

    “Now, hopefully, we're playing for something really big. With that said, we gotta win games, we gotta win games on the road.”

    Michigan State ended a two-game road skid with a victory at Minnesota on Sunday and a win over Wisconsin (12-9, 5-5) would bring the Spartans above .500 in conference road games. That’s a critical point to be at halfway through the Big Ten season.

    With trips to Michigan and Illinois in back-to-back games coming up, as well as two games with Maryland and a trip to Penn State, getting on a roll would be wise for a team that has battled some consistency issues over the last few weeks.

    “I think we're in a good space,” Winston said. “We're playing good basketball but we’ve still got some things we can still get better at, and that's a good position to be in because it's not our peak, it's not our best team. So, we're still in a position where we can get better and shore up a couple of things that can lead us on to becoming a better team down the stretch.

    “We’re only halfway through Big Ten and guys are still figuring things out, still figuring out the Big Ten. We’re still learning, we're still getting better, but to do that and still be at the top of the Big Ten is a good sign. It’d be a lot worse if we were at the bottom trying to figure these things out. But we're on top and we're still getting better.”

    No. 14 Michigan State at Wisconsin

    Tip-off: 1 p.m. Saturday, Kohl Center, Madison, Wis.

    TV/radio: Fox/WJR 760

    Records: Michigan State 16-5, 8-2 Big Ten; Wisconsin 12-9, 5-5

    Outlook: Wisconsin will be without junior guard Brad Davison, who was suspended one game for a flagrant 1 foul committed against Iowa on Monday. … Junior forward Nate Reuvers leads the Badgers in scoring at 13.8 points per game. Junior guard D’Mitrik Trice, brother of former Spartan Travis Trice, is averaging 9.4 points and leads the team with 3.5 assists. … Wisconsin leads the Big Ten in free-throw percentage at 75.6 percent.

