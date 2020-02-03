CLOSE Michigan State coach Tom Izzo was impressed with Wisconsin as the Badgers jumped on the Spartans early and hand MSU another road loss. The Detroit News

Michigan State, which beat Northwestern at home and lost at Wisconsin last week, fell to No. 16 from No. 14 in this week’s Associated Press men’s basketball poll, released Monday.

The Spartans (16-6 overall, 8-3) return to action Tuesday night with a home game against Penn State (16-5, 6-4), which is No. 22 in the new AP poll.

Michigan State's Cassius Winston puts up a shot during Saturday's loss to Wisconsin. (Photo: Andy Manis, AP)

Baylor strengthened its hold on the No. 1 ranking.

The Bears received 49 of 65 first-place votes to stay comfortably ahead of Gonzaga and Kansas. That was up from 44 first-place votes from the previous week, with the Bears securing a third straight week atop the rankings.

Nos. 1-4 remained unchanged a week after the top seven teams held their rankings from the previous week, continuing a stretch of stability there in what has been an unpredictable season with a record-tying seven different teams reaching No. 1.

The Zags – who earned 15 first-place votes after having 19 a week earlier – spent four weeks atop the poll and went 7-0 during their stint at No. 1 before the Bears jumped past them.

Before that, Michigan State, Kentucky, Duke, Louisville and Kansas had all appeared at No. 1. None lasted more than two weeks or won more than twice before suffering a loss that would knock them out of the top spot.

The Jayhawks earned the other first-place vote to remain ahead of fourth-ranked San Diego State, the last unbeaten team in Division I.

AP poll

1. Baylor, 19-1 record, 1608 points (last week: 1)

2. Gonzaga, 23-1, 1567 (2)

3. Kansas, 18-3, 1472 (3)

4. San Diego State, 23-0, 1447 (4)

5. Louisville, 19-3, 1352 (6)

6. Dayton, 20-2, 1271 (7)

7. Duke, 18-3, 1242 (9)

8. Florida State, 18-3, 1188 (5)

9. Maryland, 17-4, 999 (15)

10. Villanova, 17-4, 959 (8)

11. Auburn, 19-2, 926 (17)

12. Seton Hall, 16-5, 900 (10)

13. West Virginia, 17-4, 827 (12)

14. Oregon, 18-5, 758 (11)

15. Kentucky, 16-5, 660 (13)

16. Michigan State, 16-6, 624 (14)

17. Iowa, 16-6, 604 (18)

18. LSU, 17-4, 572 (22)

19. Butler, 17-5, 437 (16)

20. Illinois, 16-6, 373 (19)

21. Creighton, 17-5, 372 (NR)

22. Penn State, 16-5, 356 (24)

23. Arizona, 15-6, 164 (NR)

24. Colorado, 17-5, 134 (20)

25. Houston, 17-5, 85 (21)

►First-place votes: Baylor 49, Gonzaga 15, Kansas 1.

►Others receiving votes: Texas Tech 66, Marquette 31, Ohio State 19, Tulsa 19, Rhode Island 18, Northern Iowa 17, Wichita State 17, BYU 14, Rutgers 12, Stanford 7, Stephen F. Austin 3, Bowling Green 1, Michigan 1, Virginia 1, Winthrop 1, Yale 1.