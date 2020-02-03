CLOSE

Michigan State, which beat Northwestern at home and lost at Wisconsin last week, fell to No. 16 from No. 14 in this week’s Associated Press men’s basketball poll, released Monday.

The Spartans (16-6 overall, 8-3) return to action Tuesday night with a home game against Penn State (16-5, 6-4), which is No. 22 in the new AP poll.

Baylor strengthened its hold on the No. 1 ranking.

The Bears received 49 of 65 first-place votes to stay comfortably ahead of Gonzaga and Kansas. That was up from 44 first-place votes from the previous week, with the Bears securing a third straight week atop the rankings.

Nos. 1-4 remained unchanged a week after the top seven teams held their rankings from the previous week, continuing a stretch of stability there in what has been an unpredictable season with a record-tying seven different teams reaching No. 1.

The Zags – who earned 15 first-place votes after having 19 a week earlier – spent four weeks atop the poll and went 7-0 during their stint at No. 1 before the Bears jumped past them.

Before that, Michigan State, Kentucky, Duke, Louisville and Kansas had all appeared at No. 1. None lasted more than two weeks or won more than twice before suffering a loss that would knock them out of the top spot.

The Jayhawks earned the other first-place vote to remain ahead of fourth-ranked San Diego State, the last unbeaten team in Division I.

AP poll

1. Baylor, 19-1 record, 1608 points (last week: 1)

2. Gonzaga, 23-1, 1567 (2)

3. Kansas, 18-3, 1472 (3)

4. San Diego State, 23-0, 1447 (4)

5. Louisville, 19-3, 1352 (6)

6. Dayton, 20-2, 1271 (7)

7. Duke, 18-3, 1242 (9)

8. Florida State, 18-3, 1188 (5)

9. Maryland, 17-4, 999 (15)

10. Villanova, 17-4, 959 (8)

11. Auburn, 19-2, 926 (17)

12. Seton Hall, 16-5, 900 (10)

13. West Virginia, 17-4, 827 (12)

14. Oregon, 18-5, 758 (11)

15. Kentucky, 16-5, 660 (13)

16. Michigan State, 16-6, 624 (14)

17. Iowa, 16-6, 604 (18)

18. LSU, 17-4, 572 (22)

19. Butler, 17-5, 437 (16)

20. Illinois, 16-6, 373 (19)

21. Creighton, 17-5, 372 (NR)

22. Penn State, 16-5, 356 (24)

23. Arizona, 15-6, 164 (NR)

24. Colorado, 17-5, 134 (20)

25. Houston, 17-5, 85 (21)

►First-place votes: Baylor 49, Gonzaga 15, Kansas 1.

►Others receiving votes: Texas Tech 66, Marquette 31, Ohio State 19, Tulsa 19, Rhode Island 18, Northern Iowa 17, Wichita State 17, BYU 14, Rutgers 12, Stanford 7, Stephen F. Austin 3, Bowling Green 1, Michigan 1, Virginia 1, Winthrop 1, Yale 1.

Wisconsin 64, Michigan State 63
Michigan State's Aaron Henry (11) battles between Wisconsin's Brevin Pritzl (1) and Tyler Wahl (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Madison, Wis.
Michigan State's Aaron Henry (11) battles between Wisconsin's Brevin Pritzl (1) and Tyler Wahl (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Madison, Wis. Andy Manis, AP
Wisconsin's Aleem Ford (2) and Michigan State's Aaron Henry (11) battle for the ball during the first half.
Wisconsin's Aleem Ford (2) and Michigan State's Aaron Henry (11) battle for the ball during the first half. Andy Manis, AP
Wisconsin's Nate Reuvers (35) dunks over Michigan State's Xavier Tillman (23) during the first half.
Wisconsin's Nate Reuvers (35) dunks over Michigan State's Xavier Tillman (23) during the first half. Andy Manis, AP
Michigan State's Xavier Tillman (23) shoots over Wisconsin's Aleem Ford (2) during the first half.
Michigan State's Xavier Tillman (23) shoots over Wisconsin's Aleem Ford (2) during the first half. Andy Manis, AP
Wisconsin's Aleem Ford (2) drives against Michigan State's Xavier Tillman (23) during the first half.
Wisconsin's Aleem Ford (2) drives against Michigan State's Xavier Tillman (23) during the first half. Andy Manis, AP
Wisconsin's Micah Potter (11) shoots against Michigan State's Marcus Bingham (30) during the first half.
Wisconsin's Micah Potter (11) shoots against Michigan State's Marcus Bingham (30) during the first half. Andy Manis, AP
Wisconsin's Nate Reuvers (35) shoots against Michigan State's Xavier Tillman (23) during the second half.
Wisconsin's Nate Reuvers (35) shoots against Michigan State's Xavier Tillman (23) during the second half. Andy Manis, AP
Wisconsin's Aleem Ford (2) shoots a 3-point basket against Michigan State's Malik Hall (25) during the second half.
Wisconsin's Aleem Ford (2) shoots a 3-point basket against Michigan State's Malik Hall (25) during the second half. Andy Manis, AP
Wisconsin's D'Mitrik Trice (0) walks to the foul line as Michigan State's Aaron Henry (11) and Cassius Winston during the final seconds of play.
Wisconsin's D'Mitrik Trice (0) walks to the foul line as Michigan State's Aaron Henry (11) and Cassius Winston during the final seconds of play. Andy Manis, AP
Wisconsin's Trevor Anderson (12) shoots against Michigan State's Cassius Winston (5) and Marcus Bingham (30) during the second half.
Wisconsin's Trevor Anderson (12) shoots against Michigan State's Cassius Winston (5) and Marcus Bingham (30) during the second half. Andy Manis, AP
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo talks with Xavier Tillman (23) during the second half against Wisconsin, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin upset Michigan State 64-63.
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo talks with Xavier Tillman (23) during the second half against Wisconsin, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin upset Michigan State 64-63. Andy Manis, AP
Wisconsin's Brevin Pritzl (1) looks to shoot against Michigan State's Thomas Kithier, behind, and Malik Hall (25) during the second half Saturday. Wisconsin upset Michigan State 64-63.
Wisconsin's Brevin Pritzl (1) looks to shoot against Michigan State's Thomas Kithier, behind, and Malik Hall (25) during the second half Saturday. Wisconsin upset Michigan State 64-63. Andy Manis, AP
