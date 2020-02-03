CLOSE

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo was disappointed in how his team played in a loss at Wisconsin but says protecting home court is critical vs. Penn State. The Detroit News

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

East Lansing – Tom Izzo often refers to Cassius Winston and Xavier Tillman as Batman and Robin.

The senior guard and junior center are essentially Michigan State’s superhero duo. The Spartans will go as far as the standout tandem takes them.

“We have to get great play out of our two leaders and our two best players,” Izzo said on Monday.

For the most part this season, No. 16 Michigan State has gotten just that. However, consistency has been a problem at times – for Winston and for Tillman. In Saturday’s loss at Wisconsin, it was a miserable shooting day that caught up with Tillman, while Winston has been plagued by his share of slow starts in recent road games, a trend that has been mimicked by the rest of the team.

In those games, things typically don’t go well, as Michigan State has lost three of its last four games away from home, getting its only win at Minnesota when the Gophers couldn’t buy a bucket in the first half.

With so much riding on the way Winston and Tillman perform, Izzo has been harping all season on needing that third guy, the butler to his Batman and Robin, as Izzo explains it. The common belief entering the season was that player would be sophomore Aaron Henry. However, Henry has been wildly inconsistent this season. As an example, he was a big part of the win at Minnesota, but against Wisconsin Henry played nearly 36 minutes and made nearly no impact. He took just six shots, scored five points, had three rebounds and three turnovers.

It leaves the Spartans (16-6, 8-3 Big Ten) searching for that third contributor, someone they can turn to on a regular basis.

On Saturday in Wisconsin, freshman Rocket Watts took another step in proving he might be that guy.

“I was very pleased with the performance of Rocket Watts, who is getting better and better,” Izzo said. "I thought Rocket made some shots and that's going to be still up and down for a while, but I think he made some shots. He guarded people pretty good and he did a pretty good job defensively.”

Watts scored a career-high 16 against the Badgers with three of his four 3-pointers coming late in the first half when Wisconsin was on the verge of putting the game away before halftime.  

Watts continued to play well early in the second half as his running jumper and blow-by layup helped spark a 17-2 that got the Spartans back in the game.

“I thought his will to win was there,” Izzo said. “I like when a player tells me, ‘I can beat him here coach. I can do this there.’ That excites me.”

There’s no doubt Izzo and his staff had high expectations for Watts when they recruited him first out of Old Redford Academy in Detroit then SPIRE Academy in Ohio. He has a lightning quick first step and has a scorer’s mentality.

However, things have come slowly as Watts was forced into the starting lineup to begin the season because of the injury to Joshua Langford and missed four games with his own leg injury in December. Since getting back on the court, Watts has steadily progressed. His shooting continues to be erratic – Watts is shooting 27.5 percent from 3-point range – but his playmaking is starting to come and his defensive work has been solid.

It all means he has a shot to be that third guy, though Henry isn’t being written off by any means and there’s plenty of confidence in Gabe Brown, who was under the weather and played just three minutes at Wisconsin.

“Not at all,” Izzo said when asked if that was too much pressure on a freshman. “I see where somebody else can be, too. Maybe it's Gabe, maybe it's Rocket depending where Aaron is on things. But don't forget, Batman and Robin have to be there, too. We just don't have the consistency right now.”

Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week of Feb. 3
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for the week of Feb. 3, 2020, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for the week of Feb. 3, 2020, compiled by Matt Charboneau. Andy Manis, AP
Fullscreen
1. Illinois (16-6, 8-3) – The Fighting Illini saw their seven-game winning streak come to an end with a loss at Iowa, but they get the edge this week because there have been very few lapses over the last couple of weeks for Brad Underwood’s group. They’ll get the chance to prove they belong at the top this week as they host Maryland on Friday then Michigan State next week. Last week: 2.
1. Illinois (16-6, 8-3) – The Fighting Illini saw their seven-game winning streak come to an end with a loss at Iowa, but they get the edge this week because there have been very few lapses over the last couple of weeks for Brad Underwood’s group. They’ll get the chance to prove they belong at the top this week as they host Maryland on Friday then Michigan State next week. Last week: 2. Charlie Neibergall, AP
Fullscreen
2. Michigan State (16-6, 8-3) – The Spartans missed a golden opportunity to move into first place by themselves, only to have another miserable start on the road in a loss at Wisconsin. The Badgers were shorthanded but still opened a 19-point first-half lead. The Spartans continue to struggle away from home, something that hasn’t gotten any better and will be tested again this weekend at Michigan. Last week: 1.
2. Michigan State (16-6, 8-3) – The Spartans missed a golden opportunity to move into first place by themselves, only to have another miserable start on the road in a loss at Wisconsin. The Badgers were shorthanded but still opened a 19-point first-half lead. The Spartans continue to struggle away from home, something that hasn’t gotten any better and will be tested again this weekend at Michigan. Last week: 1. Andy Manis, AP
Fullscreen
3. Maryland (17-4, 7-3) – The Terrapins have now won four in a row, the win at home over Iowa last week the latest impressive performance as Anthony Cowan poured in 31 points. The Terps are playing as well as anyone in the conference right now and bring plenty of momentum into Tuesday’s matchup with Rutgers as a trip to Illinois looms on Friday. Last week: 3.
3. Maryland (17-4, 7-3) – The Terrapins have now won four in a row, the win at home over Iowa last week the latest impressive performance as Anthony Cowan poured in 31 points. The Terps are playing as well as anyone in the conference right now and bring plenty of momentum into Tuesday’s matchup with Rutgers as a trip to Illinois looms on Friday. Last week: 3. Terrance Williams, AP
Fullscreen
4. Iowa (16-6, 7-4) – The Hawkeyes saw a five-game winning streak come to an end with a loss at Maryland only to rebound by knocking off first-place Illinois at home. They’ve now won six of the last seven as they get set to head to Purdue this week followed by a home game with Nebraska in a week that could easily result in two more victories. Last week: 4.
4. Iowa (16-6, 7-4) – The Hawkeyes saw a five-game winning streak come to an end with a loss at Maryland only to rebound by knocking off first-place Illinois at home. They’ve now won six of the last seven as they get set to head to Purdue this week followed by a home game with Nebraska in a week that could easily result in two more victories. Last week: 4. Charlie Neibergall, AP
Fullscreen
5. Penn State (16-5, 6-4) – It was a workmanlike week for the Nittany Lions as they ran away from Indiana at home before taking care of business at Nebraska. The Nittany Lions have now won four in a row on the heels of a three-game skid as senior Lamar Stevens continues to lead the way. Penn State has a big one Tuesday at Michigan State followed by a home game with Minnesota. Last week: 6.
5. Penn State (16-5, 6-4) – It was a workmanlike week for the Nittany Lions as they ran away from Indiana at home before taking care of business at Nebraska. The Nittany Lions have now won four in a row on the heels of a three-game skid as senior Lamar Stevens continues to lead the way. Penn State has a big one Tuesday at Michigan State followed by a home game with Minnesota. Last week: 6. Nati Harnik, AP
Fullscreen
6. Rutgers (16-6, 7-4) – Things have been a little up and down lately for the Scarlet Knights, who beat Purdue at home early in the week before losing to Michigan at Madison Square Garden on Saturday. The offense has been sporadic, something that will need to get ironed out this week as the Scarlet Knights travel to Maryland on Tuesday before hosting Northwestern on the weekend. Last week: 5.
6. Rutgers (16-6, 7-4) – Things have been a little up and down lately for the Scarlet Knights, who beat Purdue at home early in the week before losing to Michigan at Madison Square Garden on Saturday. The offense has been sporadic, something that will need to get ironed out this week as the Scarlet Knights travel to Maryland on Tuesday before hosting Northwestern on the weekend. Last week: 5. Frank Franklin II, AP
Fullscreen
7. Wisconsin (13-9, 6-5) – The week for the Badgers was typical of life in the Big Ten as they blew a second-half lead at Iowa before rebounding to beat Michigan State at home despite missing a suspended Brad Davison and Kobe King, who left the team. If the Badgers shoot like they did against Michigan State, they could be set up for a run beginning this week at Minnesota and at home against Ohio State. Last week: 7.
7. Wisconsin (13-9, 6-5) – The week for the Badgers was typical of life in the Big Ten as they blew a second-half lead at Iowa before rebounding to beat Michigan State at home despite missing a suspended Brad Davison and Kobe King, who left the team. If the Badgers shoot like they did against Michigan State, they could be set up for a run beginning this week at Minnesota and at home against Ohio State. Last week: 7. Andy Manis, AP
Fullscreen
8. Michigan (13-8, 4-6) – What began as a week that could have been a nightmare for the Wolverines ended by perhaps being a turning point in the season. The Wolverines won at Nebraska without a suspended Zavier Simpson then beat Rutgers in New York, both wins coming without injured Isaiah Livers. The Wolverines will try to continue the momentum this week with Ohio State and Michigan State coming to town. Last week: 12.
8. Michigan (13-8, 4-6) – What began as a week that could have been a nightmare for the Wolverines ended by perhaps being a turning point in the season. The Wolverines won at Nebraska without a suspended Zavier Simpson then beat Rutgers in New York, both wins coming without injured Isaiah Livers. The Wolverines will try to continue the momentum this week with Ohio State and Michigan State coming to town. Last week: 12. Frank Franklin II, AP
Fullscreen
9. Ohio State (14-7, 4-6) – Don’t look now, but the Buckeyes have managed to win two in a row and could be starting to piece back together the confidence that had been cracked when they lost six of seven. With games this week at Michigan and Wisconsin, it will be a chance for the Buckeyes to prove they’ve turned the corner as they try and climb back into the Big Ten race. Last week: 11.
9. Ohio State (14-7, 4-6) – Don’t look now, but the Buckeyes have managed to win two in a row and could be starting to piece back together the confidence that had been cracked when they lost six of seven. With games this week at Michigan and Wisconsin, it will be a chance for the Buckeyes to prove they’ve turned the corner as they try and climb back into the Big Ten race. Last week: 11. Jay LaPrete, AP
Fullscreen
10. Indiana (15-7, 5-6) – It wasn’t that long ago the Hoosiers had beaten Michigan State at home and were on the verge of knocking off Maryland. However, they fell apart late against the Terrapins and followed that with back-to-back losses at Penn State and Ohio State. The Hoosiers now find themselves in NCAA bubble territory as they are off until hosting Purdue on Saturday. Last week: 8.
10. Indiana (15-7, 5-6) – It wasn’t that long ago the Hoosiers had beaten Michigan State at home and were on the verge of knocking off Maryland. However, they fell apart late against the Terrapins and followed that with back-to-back losses at Penn State and Ohio State. The Hoosiers now find themselves in NCAA bubble territory as they are off until hosting Purdue on Saturday. Last week: 8. Jay LaPrete, AP
Fullscreen
11. Purdue (12-10, 5-6) – Down eight late in the game at Northwestern, the Boilermakers were about to close a brutal week after losing earlier at Rutgers. However, they scored the final 11 points of the game to avoid disaster and keep their slim tournament hopes alive. The Boilermakers will host Iowa in a big game on Wednesday before hitting the road to face rival Indiana on Saturday. Last week: 9.
11. Purdue (12-10, 5-6) – Down eight late in the game at Northwestern, the Boilermakers were about to close a brutal week after losing earlier at Rutgers. However, they scored the final 11 points of the game to avoid disaster and keep their slim tournament hopes alive. The Boilermakers will host Iowa in a big game on Wednesday before hitting the road to face rival Indiana on Saturday. Last week: 9. Nam Y. Huh, AP
Fullscreen
12. Minnesota (11-10, 5-6) – The Golden Gophers have now lost three of four, but they played well enough to push Illinois to the limit on the road early last week. Getting some help for Daniel Oturu would be welcomed at this point as the Gophers live life on the NCAA Tournament bubble. With Wisconsin and Penn State on tap this week, starting to get some wins will be critical. Last week: 10.
12. Minnesota (11-10, 5-6) – The Golden Gophers have now lost three of four, but they played well enough to push Illinois to the limit on the road early last week. Getting some help for Daniel Oturu would be welcomed at this point as the Gophers live life on the NCAA Tournament bubble. With Wisconsin and Penn State on tap this week, starting to get some wins will be critical. Last week: 10. Holly Hart, AP
Fullscreen
13. Nebraska (7-15, 2-9) – The Cornhuskers continue to be competitive on most nights and were again last week as they hung with Michigan and Penn State, both games played at home. They’ll get most of this week off before heading to Iowa as they look to land a road win in conference, something that would shake up the Big Ten standings. Last week: 14.
13. Nebraska (7-15, 2-9) – The Cornhuskers continue to be competitive on most nights and were again last week as they hung with Michigan and Penn State, both games played at home. They’ll get most of this week off before heading to Iowa as they look to land a road win in conference, something that would shake up the Big Ten standings. Last week: 14. Nati Harnik, AP
Fullscreen
14. Northwestern (6-15, 1-10) – The Wildcats were run off the floor early in the week at Michigan State but bounced back to have Purdue down by eight late in the game on Saturday. Instead of getting their second conference win, however, the Cats gave up an 11-0 run to lose. It was another tough loss in a season of many as the Cats look to rebound this weekend at Rutgers. Last week: 13.
14. Northwestern (6-15, 1-10) – The Wildcats were run off the floor early in the week at Michigan State but bounced back to have Purdue down by eight late in the game on Saturday. Instead of getting their second conference win, however, the Cats gave up an 11-0 run to lose. It was another tough loss in a season of many as the Cats look to rebound this weekend at Rutgers. Last week: 13. Nam Y. Huh, AP
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    The consistency has lacked primarily on the road, where Michigan State is now 2-3 in conference play. At home, however, things have been far different as the Spartans’ smallest margin of victory at the Breslin Center in Big Ten games is 12.

    The next edition comes at 8 p.m. Tuesday night as Penn State (16-5, 6-4) comes to town.

    “They're a hot team right now,” Izzo said of Penn State, which has won four in a row. “So there's no question we’ve got our work cut out for us.”

    The matchup will be a chance for Michigan State to quickly get back on the winning track. It had won two in a row before the loss at Wisconsin, but the Spartans’ continued road woes have created a feeling of frustration around the team, primarily from those in the stands.

    Izzo was quick to point out it was this time last season Michigan State lost three in a row.

    “And the roof caved in,” he said. “Last year, the league wasn't half as tough as it is this year. We still lost three in a row and still made it to a Final Four and still won the Big Ten championship.”

    After that skid, the Spartans lost just once in the next 15 games before their run ended against Texas Tech in the national semifinals.

    Is a similar run coming soon this season? It’s difficult to predict in a wildly competitive Big Ten, but getting that third scorer will help. Even so, the Spartans still find themselves tied for first place with nine conference games to play.

    “There’s no panic,” Izzo said. “We’re 8-3 for God’s sake.”

    No. 22 Penn State at No. 16 Michigan State

    Tip-off: 8 p.m. Tuesday, Breslin Center, East Lansing

    TV/radio: Big Ten Network/WJR 760

    Records: Penn State 16-5, 6-4; Michigan State 16-6, 8-3

    Outlook: MSU has won 10 of the last 11 in the series and hasn’t lost at home since 2009. … Penn State has won two straight conference road games. … Senior forward Lamar Stevens leads Penn State in scoring at 16.5 points while pulling down seven rebounds per game. … Penn State is second in the Big Ten in scoring offense (76.9 ppg).

    mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @mattcharboneau

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE