Mark Dantonio through the years
Mark Dantonio holds aloft the trophy after MSU beat Stanford, 24-20, in the 100th Tournament of Roses in Pasadena on New Years Day.
Mark Dantonio holds aloft the trophy after MSU beat Stanford, 24-20, in the 100th Tournament of Roses in Pasadena on New Years Day. Dale G. Young
MSU's new head coach Mark Dantonio helps run his players through drills during the first practice of the season at the Michigan State University football practice at their outdoor practice facility on March 20, 2007, in East Lansing.
MSU's new head coach Mark Dantonio helps run his players through drills during the first practice of the season at the Michigan State University football practice at their outdoor practice facility on March 20, 2007, in East Lansing. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Mark Dantonio holds aloft part of the Big Ten trophy and quarterback Connor Cook grins in the background after MSU beats Ohio State, 34-24, at Lucas Oil Stadium December 7, 2013 in Indianapolis in the Big Ten Championship game.
Mark Dantonio holds aloft part of the Big Ten trophy and quarterback Connor Cook grins in the background after MSU beats Ohio State, 34-24, at Lucas Oil Stadium December 7, 2013 in Indianapolis in the Big Ten Championship game. Dale G. Young
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio, right, holds the Pinstripe Bowl after beating Wake Forest, 27-21, in New York.
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio, right, holds the Pinstripe Bowl after beating Wake Forest, 27-21, in New York. Frank Franklin II, Associated Press
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio keeps an eye on his players during warmups before a game against Illinois on Nov. 9, 2019, at Spartan Stadium.
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio keeps an eye on his players during warmups before a game against Illinois on Nov. 9, 2019, at Spartan Stadium. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio yells at an official during a game against Michigan last season at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor.
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio yells at an official during a game against Michigan last season at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio, left, and Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh shake hands after Michigan defeated Michigan State last season, 44-10, at Michigan Stadium, in Ann Arbor.
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio, left, and Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh shake hands after Michigan defeated Michigan State last season, 44-10, at Michigan Stadium, in Ann Arbor. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio disagrees with a call during a game against Penn State football last season at Spartan Stadium.
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio disagrees with a call during a game against Penn State football last season at Spartan Stadium. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio walks off the field after Michigan State lost to Illinois, 37-34, last season at Spartan Stadium.
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio walks off the field after Michigan State lost to Illinois, 37-34, last season at Spartan Stadium. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Mark Dantonio with his daughter Lauren.
Mark Dantonio with his daughter Lauren. Instagram
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio watches a play against Northwestern last season in Evanston, Illinois
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio watches a play against Northwestern last season in Evanston, Illinois David Banks, Associated Press
Head coach Mark Dantonio takes a phone call while sitting in the stands before Michigan State's 2018 game against Central Michigan.
Head coach Mark Dantonio takes a phone call while sitting in the stands before Michigan State's 2018 game against Central Michigan. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Mark Dantonio and his team run onto the field before Michigan State plays Utah State in 2018.
Mark Dantonio and his team run onto the field before Michigan State plays Utah State in 2018. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio, center, and the rest of the Spartans walk to the stadium together before the season opener last season against Tulsa at Spartan Stadium.
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio, center, and the rest of the Spartans walk to the stadium together before the season opener last season against Tulsa at Spartan Stadium. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Head coach Mark Dantonio and quarterback Connor Cook hold aloft the trophy after Michigan State defeated Stanford, 24-20, in the 2014 Rose Bowl.
Head coach Mark Dantonio and quarterback Connor Cook hold aloft the trophy after Michigan State defeated Stanford, 24-20, in the 2014 Rose Bowl. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio of the shakes hands with Michigan head coach Brady Hoke following his team's 29-6 victory at Spartan Stadium on Nov. 2, 2013 in East Lansing.
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio of the shakes hands with Michigan head coach Brady Hoke following his team's 29-6 victory at Spartan Stadium on Nov. 2, 2013 in East Lansing. Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
Michigan head coach Lloyd Carr, left, and Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio shake hands after the 2007 game at Spartan Stadium.
Michigan head coach Lloyd Carr, left, and Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio shake hands after the 2007 game at Spartan Stadium. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Mark Dantonio smiles with the bowl trophy as his squad cheers after Michigan State defeated Washington State, 42-17, in the 2017 Holiday Bowl in San Diego.
Mark Dantonio smiles with the bowl trophy as his squad cheers after Michigan State defeated Washington State, 42-17, in the 2017 Holiday Bowl in San Diego. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio is all smiles as he asks the Spartan fans "Where'd all those Michigan fans go?" as they cheer him at the tunnel entrance as he leaves the field after Michigan State defeated Michigan on the final play of the game in 2015.
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio is all smiles as he asks the Spartan fans "Where'd all those Michigan fans go?" as they cheer him at the tunnel entrance as he leaves the field after Michigan State defeated Michigan on the final play of the game in 2015. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan State men's basketball head coach Tom Izzo, left, jokes with football head coach Mark Dantonio during the annual Michigan State Green-White spring football game last April at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.
Michigan State men's basketball head coach Tom Izzo, left, jokes with football head coach Mark Dantonio during the annual Michigan State Green-White spring football game last April at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. Nic Antaya, Special to Detroit News
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio strolls the sidelines.
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio strolls the sidelines. Nati Harnik, Associated Press
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio watches his team during the first half against Arizona State.
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio watches his team during the first half against Arizona State. Ross D. Franklin, AP
Cam Chambers (21) grins while celebrating with Mark Dantonio after Thursday night's victory.
Cam Chambers (21) grins while celebrating with Mark Dantonio after Thursday night's victory. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
    East Lansing – Early February is hardly the ideal time to be looking for a new football coach, not to mention as National Signing Day is less than 24 hours away.

    However, that’s the position Michigan State is in after Mark Dantonio announced on Tuesday that he is stepping down after 13 seasons leading the Spartans.

    The timing makes it difficult for the administration to find a replacement, but here are some of the names that almost certainly would be on the short list.

    Luke Fickell, Cincinnati

    The former Ohio State defensive coordinator, who served as interim coach of the Buckeyes in 2011 after Jim Tressel was forced to step down, has done a remarkable job turning around the Bearcats. He was 4-8 in his first season at the helm in 2017 but saw a seven-game improvement in 2018 as the Bearcats with 11-2 overall and 6-2 to finish third in the East Division of the American Athletic Conference. Last season, Fickell, 46, again led Cincinnati to 11 wins and a first-place finish in the East for the first time in program history.

    Fickell, like Dantonio, comes from the Jim Tressel coaching tree, and his name has already been bouncing around as a possible replacement for Dantonio. He’s recruiting at a fairly high level at Cincinnati — the Bearcats have the No. 1-rated class in the American Athletic Conference, according to 247Sports, and on Tuesday night, landed a commitment from four-star receiver Jadon Thompson — a possible indicator Fickell isn't going anywhere.

    A chance to land a Power Five job might be enough to sway Fickell to leave Cincinnati. He has three years remaining on his contract and is set to make $2.4 million each year. If Fickell leaves UC before the end of this year, he will have to pay a $2 million buyout.

    More: Blackwell lawyers detail allegations that MSU's Mark Dantonio committed multiple NCAA violations

    Pat Narduzzi, Pittsburgh

    Most Spartans fans know all about Narduzzi, who along with Dantonio helped create and lead some of the best defenses in the nation. Narduzzi was Dantonio’s top assistant and one of the staff’s best recruiters as Michigan State became a national power, first winning the Rose Bowl in 2013 in a three-year stretch that included a 36-5 record with two conference titles.

    It was after the 2014 season that Narduzzi left to take the Pittsburgh job and he’s compiled a 36-29 mark in five seasons, reaching the ACC Championship game in 2018. The Panthers have won at least eight games three times under Narduzzi and he has that program on solid footing, but the chance to return to MSU might be intriguing enough for Narduzzi to make the move.

    Mike Tressel, Michigan State defensive coordinator

    The longtime Dantonio assistant was linebackers coach for Narduzzi as the Spartans created one of the best defenses in the country, and he joined former assistant Harlon Barnett in a co-coordinator role after Narduzzi left with little drop-off.

    That performance continued in 2018 after Barnett left for Florida State but the defense dropped off in 2019. Still, Tressel’s track record has been impressive and if there is a coach on the current staff with a shot at taking over, it would have to be Tressel, the nephew of Jim Tressel.

