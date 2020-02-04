Mark Dantonio illustrious Michigan State career comes to an abrupt end
Michigan State University football coach Mark Dantonio officially announces his retirement in a statement to the media at Breslin Center in East Lansing, Michigan Tuessday evening, February 4, 2020.
Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Michigan State University football coach Mark Dantonio officially announces his retirement in a statement to the media at Breslin Center in East Lansing, Michigan Tuessday evening, February 4, 2020.
Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Michigan State University football coach Mark Dantonio walks out of a press conference after officially announcing his retirement at Breslin Center in East Lansing, Michigan, Tuesday evening, February 4, 2020.
Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Newly-retired Michigan State football coach Mark Dantonio shakes hands with his close friend, MSU basketball coach Tom Izzo on the court at Breslin Center before the Spartans game against Penn State Tuesday night.
Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Despite having just announced his retirement as Michigan State's football coach, Mark Dantonio smiles along with his close friend, MSU basketball coach Tom Izzo, on the court at Breslin Center before the Spartans game against Penn State Tuesday night.
Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Retired football coach Mark Dantonio is surprised by Spartan basketball player Marcus Bingham Jr. as he extends a hand on the court before the game.
Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Newly retired Michigan State football coach Mark Dantonio is greeted warmly by Spartans star basketball player Cassius Winston on the court before MSU's game against Penn State at the Breslin Center Tuesday night in East Lansing.
Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Mark Dantonio holds aloft the trophy after MSU beat Stanford, 24-20, in the 100th Tournament of Roses in Pasadena on New Years Day.
Dale G. Young
MSU's new head coach Mark Dantonio helps run his players through drills during the first practice of the season at the Michigan State University football practice at their outdoor practice facility on March 20, 2007, in East Lansing.
David Guralnick, Detroit News
Mark Dantonio holds aloft part of the Big Ten trophy and quarterback Connor Cook grins in the background after MSU beats Ohio State, 34-24, at Lucas Oil Stadium December 7, 2013 in Indianapolis in the Big Ten Championship game.
Dale G. Young
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio, right, holds the Pinstripe Bowl after beating Wake Forest, 27-21, in New York.
Frank Franklin II, Associated Press
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio keeps an eye on his players during warmups before a game against Illinois on Nov. 9, 2019, at Spartan Stadium.
David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio yells at an official during a game against Michigan last season at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor.
David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio, left, and Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh shake hands after Michigan defeated Michigan State last season, 44-10, at Michigan Stadium, in Ann Arbor.
David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio disagrees with a call during a game against Penn State football last season at Spartan Stadium.
Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio walks off the field after Michigan State lost to Illinois, 37-34, last season at Spartan Stadium.
David Guralnick, Detroit News
Mark Dantonio with his daughter Lauren.
Instagram
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio watches a play against Northwestern last season in Evanston, Illinois
David Banks, Associated Press
Head coach Mark Dantonio takes a phone call while sitting in the stands before Michigan State's 2018 game against Central Michigan.
Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Mark Dantonio and his team run onto the field before Michigan State plays Utah State in 2018.
Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio, center, and the rest of the Spartans walk to the stadium together before the season opener last season against Tulsa at Spartan Stadium.
David Guralnick, Detroit News
Head coach Mark Dantonio and quarterback Connor Cook hold aloft the trophy after Michigan State defeated Stanford, 24-20, in the 2014 Rose Bowl.
Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio of the shakes hands with Michigan head coach Brady Hoke following his team's 29-6 victory at Spartan Stadium on Nov. 2, 2013 in East Lansing.
Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
Michigan head coach Lloyd Carr, left, and Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio shake hands after the 2007 game at Spartan Stadium.
David Guralnick, Detroit News
Mark Dantonio smiles with the bowl trophy as his squad cheers after Michigan State defeated Washington State, 42-17, in the 2017 Holiday Bowl in San Diego.
Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio is all smiles as he asks the Spartan fans "Where'd all those Michigan fans go?" as they cheer him at the tunnel entrance as he leaves the field after Michigan State defeated Michigan on the final play of the game in 2015.
John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan State men's basketball head coach Tom Izzo, left, jokes with football head coach Mark Dantonio during the annual Michigan State Green-White spring football game last April at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.
Nic Antaya, Special to Detroit News
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio strolls the sidelines.
Nati Harnik, Associated Press
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio watches his team during the first half against Arizona State.
Ross D. Franklin, AP
Cam Chambers (21) grins while celebrating with Mark Dantonio after Thursday night's victory.
Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio holds the trophy after Michigan State defeated Iowa 16-13 in the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game in Indianapolis. Dantonio announced his retirement Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, ending a 13-year run in which he guided the Spartans to heights they hadn't reached in decades.
Michael Conroy, AP
Mark Dantonio speaks to the media after being named Michigan State's 24th head football coach at a press conference on campus in East Lansing, Mich. Dantonio announced his retirement Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, ending a 13-year run in which he guided the Spartans to heights they hadn't reached in decades.
DAYMON J. HARTLEY, AP
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio, right, runs out on to the Michigan Stadium field alongside the school mascot, Sparty, before an NCAA college football game with Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich. Dantonio announced his retirement Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, ending a 13-year run in which he guided the Spartans to heights they hadn't reached in decades.
Tony Ding, AP
    During the course of his 13-year career at Michigan State, Mark Dantonio became the program’s winningest coach, won three Big Ten titles, was twice Big Ten Coach of the Year, had six bowl wins, including a coveted Rose Bowl victory, and made a College Football Playoff appearance.

    Dantonio, who announced his retirement Tuesday afternoon, finished his Michigan State career with a 114-57 record, breaking Hall-of-Fame coach Duffy Daugherty’s record 109 victories.

    Former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer called Dantonio a great tactician in a story in the Columbus Dispatch. Meyer, who retired from coaching after the 2018 season, expressed shock upon hearing of Dantonio’s decision.

    “Arguably the greatest era of Michigan State football — the modern era — is Mark Dantonio’s,” Meyer told the Dispatch.

    While his coaching career at MSU has featured so many significant on-field achievements, Dantonio recently had dealt with off-field issues.

    The program slipped the last two seasons with 7-6 records. The Spartans' win over Wake Forest in the 2019 Pinstripe Bowl, the last game at MSU that Dantonio coached, was his sixth bowl win, tying him for fourth-most in Big Ten history.

    Dantonio was two-time Big Ten Coach of the year in 2010 and 2013 and directed the team to seven top-25 finishes, most in program history — the Spartans were No. 3 in the final 2013 poll and No. 5 in 2014.

    He arrived at Michigan State in 2006 after coaching at Cincinnati and took over a program that lacked stability with coaches Bobby Williams and John L. Smith. He inherited a program coming off three straight losing seasons. Dantonio turned the Spartans program around, making them into a fearsome Big Ten contender and consistent winner.

    In his first season, Michigan State went 7-6 in 2007, but there was a pivotal moment after the loss to rival Michigan. Michigan running back Mike Hart referred to Michigan State as the Wolverines’ “little brother” and Dantonio responded tersely: “It’s not over. It’ll never be over. It’s just starting.”

    And with that, Dantonio and the Spartans not only changed the course of the rivalry with Michigan — his teams held an 8-5 record against the Wolverines — but the course of the program feeding off disrespect and the proverbial chip-on-the-shoulder approach.

    A year later, the Spartans delivered with their first nine-win season in nearly a decade. By 2011, Dantonio had led the team to the inaugural Big Ten championship game.

    But, as Dantonio said, it was just starting.

    The Spartans won the Big Ten in 2013 and played in their first Rose Bowl since 1988. The Spartans won in Pasadena and finished a remarkable 13-1 with a No. 3 national ranking. Michigan State hadn’t been ranked that high since Daugherty led the Spartans to a No. 2 ranking in 1966.

    And Michigan State kept rolling. Dantonio guided the Spartans to a Cotton Bowl victory in 2014 and their 2015 Big Ten championship allowed MSU to climb higher, to a spot in the four-team College Football Playoff. Michigan State was routed, 38-0 by Alabama in the semifinal, a low point in an otherwise stunning stretch for Dantonio.

    The Spartans endured a difficult dip in 2016, finishing 3-9, but rebounded the following season and went 10-3, Dantonio’s sixth 10-win season. 

    achengelis@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @chengelis

    Dantonio by numbers

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE