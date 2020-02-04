East Lansing — Mark Dantonio, the winningest coach in Michigan State football history, stunningly announced Tuesday afternoon that he is retiring after 13 seasons leading the Spartans.

Dantonio won three Big Ten championships during his tenure and took Michigan State to the College Football Playoff in 2015. However, the program has experienced a downturn the past few seasons as the Spartans compiled a 27-24 record while dealing with a handful of off-field issues.

The most recent surfaced Tuesday, as lawyers for former Michigan State football staffer Curtis Blackwell alleged Dantonio committed multiple NCAA violations. Dantonio's defense is calling the case a "sham," according to court documents filed in federal court in Grand Rapids.

“Today marks one of the most difficult decisions that I have ever made here at Michigan State,” Dantonio said in a statement. “I would first like to thank our fans, alumni, and our administration; both past and present staff and especially our current and past players and coaches for all their support, hard work and dedication over these past 13 years. You have truly helped make my dreams come true.

“Every February since 2007, I have reset this program in preparation for the next year’s challenges. After much reflection and discussion with my family, I feel that it is now time for change as we enter into a new decade of Michigan State Football."

The news came as a surprise to many higher-ups at the university. Trustee Joel Ferguson, the board member most tied to athletics, said he was given no notice of Dantonio's social-media post. Ferguson said he was at a practice last year and expressed support to Dantonio, who told Ferguson he had no plans to leave.

To all Spartans: Thank you for everything. You have truly helped my dreams come true. pic.twitter.com/uKkubvp1cW — Mark Dantonio (@DantonioMark) February 4, 2020

Dantonio said he would remain in the athletic department, a position that will pay him $1 million a year, according to terms of his contract.

On Jan. 16, Dantonio earned a $4.3 million retention bonus, "in recognition of his long-service to the University."

Dantonio plans to speak during a news conference scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Breslin Center, according to the university. It will be aired on the Big Ten Network.

Dantonio first made the announcement in a post on social media. In a statement from the university, it was announced that assistant head coach and defensive coordinator Mike Tressel would serve as acting head coach while the search begins for Dantonio's permanent replacement.

Tressel, Cincinnati's Luke Fickell and Pittsburgh's Pat Narduzzi are considered possible successors to Dantonio.

READ MORE:

Blackwell lawyers detail allegations that MSU's Mark Dantonio committed multiple NCAA violations

Recruiting trouble: Inside the sex assault scandal that threw MSU football for a loss

MSU reviewed Auston Robertson's sex assault record, then admitted him anyway

Ex-MSU football staffer Curtis Blackwell: 'This is me standing up for myself'

Late in the 2019 season, Dantonio was asked if he intended to be back in 2020 and he said it was his intention to be the coach for the season opener against Northwestern. He had also said he would evaluate each of his assistant coaches in the offseason.

Dantonio said as recently as Jan. 17 that he planned to make some staff changes and gave no indication that he was considering retirement.

Instead of a shuffling of the staff, Michigan State now begins a search for Dantonio’s replacement after he compiled a 114-57 record with the Spartans.

“We are all very grateful for Mark’s contributions to MSU, and not just on the football field,” MSU president Samuel L. Stanley Jr. said. “I’ve continued to be impressed by Mark’s leadership and dedication to his players. His commitment to sportsmanship and academics is second to none. He’ll be remembered for these traits in addition to being our winningest coach for Spartan Football. I know the entire Spartan nation joins me in wishing Mark the best in retirement, and I look forward to having him still engaged with the university moving forward.”

Added athletic director Bill Beekman: “Mark Dantonio has provided outstanding leadership for the Spartan football program for the last 13 years. As the all-time winningest coach in school history, he’s raised the bar for Michigan State football. He’s mentored young men and led them to success on the field, in the classroom and in life, while serving as a great ambassador for Michigan State University. As we begin the search for Mark’s successor, we will look for the right fit who will continue the success at both the conference and national level."

Dantonio's 114 victories ranks 11th among Big Ten coaches and he's also 11th with 69 conference victories. The win over Wake Forest in the 2019 Pinstripe Bowl was Dantonio's sixth bowl win, tying him for fourth most in Big Ten history.

Former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer called Mark Dantonio “one of the best tacticians in the game of football that I ever coached against.”

Meyer told the Columbus Dispatch: “Arguably the greatest era of Michigan State football — the modern era — is Mark Dantonio’s.”

A two-time Big Ten Coach of the Year (2010, 2013), Dantonio led Michigan State to Top 25 finishes seven times, the most in program history. Michigan State was the only school to finish in the top-six of the national polls from 2013-15 (No. 3 in 2013, No. 5 in 2014, No. 6 in 2015) and the 36 wins from 2013-15 marked the winningest three-year stretch in the history of the program

"It’s a sad day for me," Michigan State head basketball coach Tom Izzo told the Big Ten Network on Tuesday. "Him and I have been through some wars. All of his accomplishments have been incredible. I give him credit for having the courage to do it."

Michigan State played in a school-record nine consecutive bowl games from 2007-15 (2007 Champs Sports Bowl, 2009 Capital One Bowl, 2010 Alamo Bowl, 2011 Capital One Bowl, 2012 Outback Bowl, 2012 Buffalo Wild Wings Bowl, 2014 Rose Bowl, 2015 Cotton Bowl, 2015 College Football Playoff Semifinal at Cotton Bowl). Dantonio finished 6-6 in bowl games at Michigan State, including a school-record four-game winning streak (2012 Outback, 2012 Buffalo Wild Wings, 2014 Rose, 2015 Cotton).

Michigan State had back-to-back 7-6 seasons in 2018 and 2019.

"He had a tough year because of some injuries," Izzo told the Big Ten Network, "but the consistency he’s had. Everything he’s done — I think Michigan State is on the football map now."

Tony Paul contributed to this report

mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @mattcharboneau