Mark Dantonio has retired from Michigan State as the athletic-department's second-highest paid employee, behind only Tom Izzo.

Dantonio was earning a base salary of $2,321,092, plus a $1 million annual payment per year for TV and media appearances. He also received $100,000 a year from the school's apparel sponsor, in this case Nike, and got $700,000 in a retention bonus.

All told, that's $4,121,092 before triggering bonuses. Dantonio, who stunningly retired as head football coach Tuesday afternoon, also received a lengthy list of fringe benefits in his rollover contract, that ran through 2024.

This past year, that put Dantonio eighth in the 14-team Big Ten, surprisingly low for a team that won a Rose Bowl and made the College Football Playoff in the last seven seasons.

Izzo, the men's basketball coach with eight Final Fours and a national championship on his resume, has a total compensation of about $4.4 million per year, plus bonuses.

Dantonio will be just fine, of course. In mid-January, he qualified for a $4.3-million retention bonus, which is due to be paid to him by or before the end of March.

He also said Tuesday he will stay in the athletic department in an as-yet-undefined role, and he will earn $1 million a year for that, per his latest contract.

As a retired football coach, Dantonio also will receive four tickets per game to football's Spartan Club, plus a parking pass for next to the stadium. Those benefits are for life, unless he decides to work for another football program.

