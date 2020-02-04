Mark Dantonio through the years
Mark Dantonio holds aloft the trophy after MSU beat Stanford, 24-20, in the 100th Tournament of Roses in Pasadena on New Years Day. Dale G. Young
MSU's new head coach Mark Dantonio helps run his players through drills during the first practice of the season at the Michigan State University football practice at their outdoor practice facility on March 20, 2007, in East Lansing. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Mark Dantonio holds aloft part of the Big Ten trophy and quarterback Connor Cook grins in the background after MSU beats Ohio State, 34-24, at Lucas Oil Stadium December 7, 2013 in Indianapolis in the Big Ten Championship game. Dale G. Young
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio, right, holds the Pinstripe Bowl after beating Wake Forest, 27-21, in New York. Frank Franklin II, Associated Press
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio keeps an eye on his players during warmups before a game against Illinois on Nov. 9, 2019, at Spartan Stadium. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio yells at an official during a game against Michigan last season at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio, left, and Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh shake hands after Michigan defeated Michigan State last season, 44-10, at Michigan Stadium, in Ann Arbor. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio disagrees with a call during a game against Penn State football last season at Spartan Stadium. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio walks off the field after Michigan State lost to Illinois, 37-34, last season at Spartan Stadium. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Mark Dantonio with his daughter Lauren. Instagram
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio watches a play against Northwestern last season in Evanston, Illinois David Banks, Associated Press
Head coach Mark Dantonio takes a phone call while sitting in the stands before Michigan State's 2018 game against Central Michigan. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Mark Dantonio and his team run onto the field before Michigan State plays Utah State in 2018. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio, center, and the rest of the Spartans walk to the stadium together before the season opener last season against Tulsa at Spartan Stadium. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Head coach Mark Dantonio and quarterback Connor Cook hold aloft the trophy after Michigan State defeated Stanford, 24-20, in the 2014 Rose Bowl. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio of the shakes hands with Michigan head coach Brady Hoke following his team's 29-6 victory at Spartan Stadium on Nov. 2, 2013 in East Lansing. Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
Michigan head coach Lloyd Carr, left, and Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio shake hands after the 2007 game at Spartan Stadium. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Mark Dantonio smiles with the bowl trophy as his squad cheers after Michigan State defeated Washington State, 42-17, in the 2017 Holiday Bowl in San Diego. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio is all smiles as he asks the Spartan fans "Where'd all those Michigan fans go?" as they cheer him at the tunnel entrance as he leaves the field after Michigan State defeated Michigan on the final play of the game in 2015. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan State men's basketball head coach Tom Izzo, left, jokes with football head coach Mark Dantonio during the annual Michigan State Green-White spring football game last April at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. Nic Antaya, Special to Detroit News
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio strolls the sidelines. Nati Harnik, Associated Press
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio watches his team during the first half against Arizona State. Ross D. Franklin, AP
Cam Chambers (21) grins while celebrating with Mark Dantonio after Thursday night's victory. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
    Mark Dantonio has retired from Michigan State as the athletic-department's second-highest paid employee, behind only Tom Izzo.

    Dantonio was earning a base salary of $2,321,092, plus a $1 million annual payment per year for TV and media appearances. He also received $100,000 a year from the school's apparel sponsor, in this case Nike, and got $700,000 in a retention bonus.

    All told, that's $4,121,092 before triggering bonuses. Dantonio, who stunningly retired as head football coach Tuesday afternoon, also received a lengthy list of fringe benefits in his rollover contract, that ran through 2024.

    This past year, that put Dantonio eighth in the 14-team Big Ten, surprisingly low for a team that won a Rose Bowl and made the College Football Playoff in the last seven seasons.

    Izzo, the men's basketball coach with eight Final Fours and a national championship on his resume, has a total compensation of about $4.4 million per year, plus bonuses.

    More: Hours before Mark Dantonio's stunning exit, lawyers detailed alleged NCAA violations

    Dantonio will be just fine, of course. In mid-January, he qualified for a $4.3-million retention bonus, which is due to be paid to him by or before the end of March.

    He also said Tuesday he will stay in the athletic department in an as-yet-undefined role, and he will earn $1 million a year for that, per his latest contract.

    As a retired football coach, Dantonio also will receive four tickets per game to football's Spartan Club, plus a parking pass for next to the stadium. Those benefits are for life, unless he decides to work for another football program.

