Detroit News contributor Allen Trieu, who covers Midwest recruiting for 247Sports, breaks down Michigan State's 2020 football recruiting class.

Early enrollment

Darius Snow, a safety from Texas, already is enrolled at Michigan State. (Photo: Twitter: @dasnowstorm)

Seven signees are at Michigan State attending classes and preparing to be with the team for spring ball: safety Darius Snow, linebackers Cal Haladay and Devin Hightower, cornerback Angelo Grose, defensive end Kyle King, offensive tackle Justin Stevens, and kicker Jack Olsen.

There were five early enrollees in the 2019 class and six in the 2018 class.

Top recruiter

Terrence Samuel is the highest-ranked Spartan staff member on 247Sports’ Recruiter Rankings. The primary recruiter for the state of Texas, Samuel was the primary on Darius Snow, the class’ highest-ranked recruit.

He also was responsible for recruiting running back Donovan Eaglin, whose high school coaches spoke highly of his work in that recruitment. He also recruited the other tailback in the class, Jordon Simmons, which included a trip down for his high school’s spring game, a move that went a long way in getting him on campus and verbally committing.

Since head coach Mark Dantonio's retirement announced Tuesday, Simmons has said on Twitter he will be delaying his signing, so he can "weigh out my options and where I will spent the next 4 years." He remains verbally committed to Michigan State, according to Rivals.

Lastly, Samuel was the primary recruiter for Dearborn tight end Tommy Guajardo. It was Samuel who Guajardo’s high school coaches initially reached out to about their talented recruit.

More: Michigan State signs two to 2020 class; Jordon Simmons weighs options

Walk-on to know

Detroit Cass Tech quarterback Sebastian Brown held offers from Miami (Ohio), Alabama A&M, Alabama State, Austin Peay and Cornell, but chose to join the Spartans as a preferred walk-on. A two-year starter at Cass Tech, Brown is a good athlete with good size at 6-foot-2, 185 pounds.

As a senior, he played against Lakewood St. Edward and future Spartan teammates Montorie Foster and Jeff Pietrowski, passing for 290 yards and two touchdowns in a loss. He led the Technicians to the state regionals in the fall.

Legacy recruits

The Spartans signed two players whose fathers were athletes at Michigan State. Snow’s father Eric Snow was an outstanding basketball player for the Spartans. He was selected in the second round of the 1995 NBA draft and played 13 seasons in the league. Uncle Percy Snow was an NFL Draft pick.

Dallas Fincher’s father, Mark Fincher, played offensive line at Michigan State in 1983, 1985-1986.

► Where the class is from: States/provinces represented (11): Ohio (7), Michigan (3), Georgia (3), Texas (2), Illinois (1), Indiana (1), Minnesota (1), Ontario (1), Pennsylvania (1), South Carolina (1), Virginia (1)

► By position: Quarterback (1), running back (2), wide receiver (4), tight end (1), offensive line (2), defensive line (6), linebacker (3), defensive back (2), kicker (1)

►Tallest recruit: OT Justin Stevens (6-7)

►Heaviest recruit: Stevens (287 pounds)

► Fastest recruit: RB Jordon Simmons (4.32 40)

►First commit: OL Dallas Fincher (verbally committed Feb. 23, 2019)

►Last commit: RB Donovan Eaglin (Jan. 30)

►Most offers: WR Ricky White (31)

►Earliest offer from MSU: S Darius Snow (Feb. 17, 2017)

► Latest offer from MSU: DE Jaysiah Robinson (Jan. 17)