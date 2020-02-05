Mark Dantonio's Michigan State career comes to an abrupt end
Michigan State University football coach Mark Dantonio officially announces his retirement in a statement to the media at Breslin Center in East Lansing, Michigan Tuessday evening, February 4, 2020.
Michigan State University football coach Mark Dantonio officially announces his retirement in a statement to the media at Breslin Center in East Lansing, Michigan Tuessday evening, February 4, 2020. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Michigan State University football coach Mark Dantonio officially announces his retirement in a statement to the media at Breslin Center in East Lansing, Michigan Tuessday evening, February 4, 2020.
Michigan State University football coach Mark Dantonio officially announces his retirement in a statement to the media at Breslin Center in East Lansing, Michigan Tuessday evening, February 4, 2020. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Michigan State University football coach Mark Dantonio walks out of a press conference after officially announcing his retirement at Breslin Center in East Lansing, Michigan, Tuesday evening, February 4, 2020.
Michigan State University football coach Mark Dantonio walks out of a press conference after officially announcing his retirement at Breslin Center in East Lansing, Michigan, Tuesday evening, February 4, 2020. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Newly-retired Michigan State football coach Mark Dantonio shakes hands with his close friend, MSU basketball coach Tom Izzo on the court at Breslin Center before the Spartans game against Penn State Tuesday night.
Newly-retired Michigan State football coach Mark Dantonio shakes hands with his close friend, MSU basketball coach Tom Izzo on the court at Breslin Center before the Spartans game against Penn State Tuesday night. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Despite having just announced his retirement as Michigan State's football coach, Mark Dantonio smiles along with his close friend, MSU basketball coach Tom Izzo, on the court at Breslin Center before the Spartans game against Penn State Tuesday night.
Despite having just announced his retirement as Michigan State's football coach, Mark Dantonio smiles along with his close friend, MSU basketball coach Tom Izzo, on the court at Breslin Center before the Spartans game against Penn State Tuesday night. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Retired football coach Mark Dantonio is surprised by Spartan basketball player Marcus Bingham Jr. as he extends a hand on the court before the game.
Retired football coach Mark Dantonio is surprised by Spartan basketball player Marcus Bingham Jr. as he extends a hand on the court before the game. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Newly retired Michigan State football coach Mark Dantonio is greeted warmly by Spartans star basketball player Cassius Winston on the court before MSU's game against Penn State at the Breslin Center Tuesday night in East Lansing.
Newly retired Michigan State football coach Mark Dantonio is greeted warmly by Spartans star basketball player Cassius Winston on the court before MSU's game against Penn State at the Breslin Center Tuesday night in East Lansing. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Mark Dantonio holds aloft the trophy after MSU beat Stanford, 24-20, in the 100th Tournament of Roses in Pasadena on New Years Day.
Mark Dantonio holds aloft the trophy after MSU beat Stanford, 24-20, in the 100th Tournament of Roses in Pasadena on New Years Day. Dale G. Young
MSU's new head coach Mark Dantonio helps run his players through drills during the first practice of the season at the Michigan State University football practice at their outdoor practice facility on March 20, 2007, in East Lansing.
MSU's new head coach Mark Dantonio helps run his players through drills during the first practice of the season at the Michigan State University football practice at their outdoor practice facility on March 20, 2007, in East Lansing. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Mark Dantonio holds aloft part of the Big Ten trophy and quarterback Connor Cook grins in the background after MSU beats Ohio State, 34-24, at Lucas Oil Stadium December 7, 2013 in Indianapolis in the Big Ten Championship game.
Mark Dantonio holds aloft part of the Big Ten trophy and quarterback Connor Cook grins in the background after MSU beats Ohio State, 34-24, at Lucas Oil Stadium December 7, 2013 in Indianapolis in the Big Ten Championship game. Dale G. Young
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio, right, holds the Pinstripe Bowl after beating Wake Forest, 27-21, in New York.
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio, right, holds the Pinstripe Bowl after beating Wake Forest, 27-21, in New York. Frank Franklin II, Associated Press
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio keeps an eye on his players during warmups before a game against Illinois on Nov. 9, 2019, at Spartan Stadium.
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio keeps an eye on his players during warmups before a game against Illinois on Nov. 9, 2019, at Spartan Stadium. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio yells at an official during a game against Michigan last season at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor.
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio yells at an official during a game against Michigan last season at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio, left, and Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh shake hands after Michigan defeated Michigan State last season, 44-10, at Michigan Stadium, in Ann Arbor.
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio, left, and Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh shake hands after Michigan defeated Michigan State last season, 44-10, at Michigan Stadium, in Ann Arbor. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio disagrees with a call during a game against Penn State football last season at Spartan Stadium.
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio disagrees with a call during a game against Penn State football last season at Spartan Stadium. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio walks off the field after Michigan State lost to Illinois, 37-34, last season at Spartan Stadium.
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio walks off the field after Michigan State lost to Illinois, 37-34, last season at Spartan Stadium. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Mark Dantonio with his daughter Lauren.
Mark Dantonio with his daughter Lauren. Instagram
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio watches a play against Northwestern last season in Evanston, Illinois
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio watches a play against Northwestern last season in Evanston, Illinois David Banks, Associated Press
Head coach Mark Dantonio takes a phone call while sitting in the stands before Michigan State's 2018 game against Central Michigan.
Head coach Mark Dantonio takes a phone call while sitting in the stands before Michigan State's 2018 game against Central Michigan. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Mark Dantonio and his team run onto the field before Michigan State plays Utah State in 2018.
Mark Dantonio and his team run onto the field before Michigan State plays Utah State in 2018. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio, center, and the rest of the Spartans walk to the stadium together before the season opener last season against Tulsa at Spartan Stadium.
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio, center, and the rest of the Spartans walk to the stadium together before the season opener last season against Tulsa at Spartan Stadium. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Head coach Mark Dantonio and quarterback Connor Cook hold aloft the trophy after Michigan State defeated Stanford, 24-20, in the 2014 Rose Bowl.
Head coach Mark Dantonio and quarterback Connor Cook hold aloft the trophy after Michigan State defeated Stanford, 24-20, in the 2014 Rose Bowl. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio of the shakes hands with Michigan head coach Brady Hoke following his team's 29-6 victory at Spartan Stadium on Nov. 2, 2013 in East Lansing.
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio of the shakes hands with Michigan head coach Brady Hoke following his team's 29-6 victory at Spartan Stadium on Nov. 2, 2013 in East Lansing. Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
Michigan head coach Lloyd Carr, left, and Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio shake hands after the 2007 game at Spartan Stadium.
Michigan head coach Lloyd Carr, left, and Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio shake hands after the 2007 game at Spartan Stadium. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Mark Dantonio smiles with the bowl trophy as his squad cheers after Michigan State defeated Washington State, 42-17, in the 2017 Holiday Bowl in San Diego.
Mark Dantonio smiles with the bowl trophy as his squad cheers after Michigan State defeated Washington State, 42-17, in the 2017 Holiday Bowl in San Diego. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio is all smiles as he asks the Spartan fans "Where'd all those Michigan fans go?" as they cheer him at the tunnel entrance as he leaves the field after Michigan State defeated Michigan on the final play of the game in 2015.
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio is all smiles as he asks the Spartan fans "Where'd all those Michigan fans go?" as they cheer him at the tunnel entrance as he leaves the field after Michigan State defeated Michigan on the final play of the game in 2015. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan State men's basketball head coach Tom Izzo, left, jokes with football head coach Mark Dantonio during the annual Michigan State Green-White spring football game last April at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.
Michigan State men's basketball head coach Tom Izzo, left, jokes with football head coach Mark Dantonio during the annual Michigan State Green-White spring football game last April at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. Nic Antaya, Special to Detroit News
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio strolls the sidelines.
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio strolls the sidelines. Nati Harnik, Associated Press
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio watches his team during the first half against Arizona State.
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio watches his team during the first half against Arizona State. Ross D. Franklin, AP
Cam Chambers (21) grins while celebrating with Mark Dantonio after Thursday night's victory.
Cam Chambers (21) grins while celebrating with Mark Dantonio after Thursday night's victory. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio holds the trophy after Michigan State defeated Iowa 16-13 in the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game in Indianapolis. Dantonio announced his retirement Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, ending a 13-year run in which he guided the Spartans to heights they hadn't reached in decades.
Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio holds the trophy after Michigan State defeated Iowa 16-13 in the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game in Indianapolis. Dantonio announced his retirement Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, ending a 13-year run in which he guided the Spartans to heights they hadn't reached in decades. Michael Conroy, AP
Mark Dantonio speaks to the media after being named Michigan State's 24th head football coach at a press conference on campus in East Lansing, Mich. Dantonio announced his retirement Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, ending a 13-year run in which he guided the Spartans to heights they hadn't reached in decades.
Mark Dantonio speaks to the media after being named Michigan State's 24th head football coach at a press conference on campus in East Lansing, Mich. Dantonio announced his retirement Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, ending a 13-year run in which he guided the Spartans to heights they hadn't reached in decades. DAYMON J. HARTLEY, AP
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio, right, runs out on to the Michigan Stadium field alongside the school mascot, Sparty, before an NCAA college football game with Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich. Dantonio announced his retirement Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, ending a 13-year run in which he guided the Spartans to heights they hadn't reached in decades.
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio, right, runs out on to the Michigan Stadium field alongside the school mascot, Sparty, before an NCAA college football game with Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich. Dantonio announced his retirement Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, ending a 13-year run in which he guided the Spartans to heights they hadn't reached in decades. Tony Ding, AP
    East Lansing — A day before Mark Dantonio announced he was stepping down as Michigan State’s football coach after 13 seasons, lawyers for former football staffer Curtis Blackwell alleged that Dantonio committed multiple NCAA violations.

    Dantonio’s defense team quickly dismissed those allegations, saying the NCAA-violation claims made public were "false, scandalous, and wholly unsupported accusations. This sham should not be allowed to continue.”

    The NCAA allegations are the latest bombshell claims in the Blackwell case, which was filed after Blackwell was let go by Dantonio in May 2017, after four years of employment.

    While the cases brought by Blackwell continue to move forward in federal court, now that the allegations have been made, it likely means the NCAA will become involved. Messages left for NCAA representatives were not returned on Wednesday, but it is common practice for universities to communicate with the NCAA when allegations are made.

    MSU football coach Mark Dantonio answers questions from the media during his retirement press conferene The Detroit News

    Michigan State follows this practice, as well, associate athletic director for communications Matt Larson said. While he couldn’t talk about specific incidents, Larson said the school would reach out to NCAA enforcement staff regarding any possible violations and if the school had determined a violation had occurred, they would self report such violations.

    When it comes to the allegations made by Blackwell, athletic director Bill Beekman said on Tuesday night that they were “patently false.”

    “The university is aware of it,” Beekman said. “To the best of our knowledge and how I understand the allegations, they are patently false. We’ll be happy to defend that in the court of law and so far as they’re ongoing legal issues, I’m not sure there’s a whole lot else I can say.”

    Beekman, who was named to his position in July 2018, said he’s regularly touting the integrity of Dantonio as well as men’s basketball coach Tom Izzo.

    “In the first year that I was athletic director, there were a number of allegations raised involving Mark and Tom as well,” Beekman said. “I made a point at every public event that I spoke at for an entire year, that if I mentioned Mark or Tom’s name, I used the word integrity, and I did that very intentionally. I guess I stopped doing that because you can’t do the same thing all the time, but perhaps it’s a good opportunity to say that from my perspective, Mark and Tom are two people of extraordinary integrity and I think that will bear itself out.”

    Dantonio was asked if the Blackwell case and the recent allegations had anything to do with him stepping down and he dismissed that idea.

    “Zero,” Dantonio said. “No relevance whatsoever.”

    He was later pressed on the issue of the lawsuit.

    “Well, I think that’s something for the courts,” Dantonio said. “I’ve tried very hard never to say anything negative about anybody, so I’ll keep that right where it’s at.”

    mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @mattcharboneau

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE