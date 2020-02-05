CLOSE

Matt Charboneau, John Niyo of The News talk about Mark Dantonio's decision to step down and who might replace him while talking MSU's loss in hoops. The Detroit News

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Pat Narduzzi is doing his best to convince everyone he’s not about to leave Pittsburgh.

The current head coach for the Panthers and former Michigan State defensive coordinator spent the bulk of his National Signing Day press conference on Wednesday talking about the opening created at Michigan State when Mark Dantonio announced his retirement on Tuesday.

“The rumors, squash them, whatever you want to call it,” Narduzzi said. “I got decisions to make, too. I'm here at Pitt. I want to be here at Pitt. That's where I'm going to be.”

As a longtime Dantonio assistant and the architect of some of the best defenses in Spartans history, Narduzzi has long been believed to be a possible successor to Dantonio. Since leaving Michigan State after the 2014 season, Narduzzi has had varying levels of success at Pitt, going 36-29 overall and taking the Panthers to the ACC title game in 2018.

And as he met with the media to talk about the signing of two players to the 2020 recruiting class, it didn’t take long for the attention to turn to his status as a potential replacement for Dantonio.

“It's my ultimate goal to be here at Pitt,” Narduzzi said. “That's where I want to be, here at Pitt. I came here to get a job done. We're just working on continuing to move forward.

“Again, we couldn't be in a better situation here at the University of Pittsburgh. We really couldn't. I'm blessed to be the head coach here and count my blessings every day. That's kind of the way it is.”

Narduzzi said he spoke with athletic director Heather Lyke and chancellor Patrick Gallagher on Tuesday evening after he heard that Dantonio had decided to step down. On Wednesday, Lyke emphasized how happy Pitt was to have Narduzzi and said she believed the coach made it clear he intends to stick with the Panthers.

“We’re thrilled he’s here,” Lyke said. “What’s most important to Pat are the people. He’s got a coaching staff that’s all coming back. Obviously has an unbelievable team, a lot of guys that had choices to make that that he referenced. He’s got a new strength staff.

“In reflection he’s like, ‘Everybody’s coming back. This program is headed in the right direction. We have a lot to look forward to this coming season, why would I be the one that leaves?’ For him, the relationships matter most.”

Added Narduzzi, “When it comes down to it, it's about the people. I know what I'm dealing with here at Pitt. I know every day when I call up Heather Lyke and say, ‘How about this?’ She's going to say, ‘We'll get it done.’ I just know that. I don't know that about anyplace else in the country like it know it here.”

Mark Dantonio's Michigan State career comes to an abrupt end
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Michigan State University football coach Mark Dantonio officially announces his retirement in a statement to the media at Breslin Center in East Lansing, Michigan Tuessday evening, February 4, 2020.
Michigan State University football coach Mark Dantonio officially announces his retirement in a statement to the media at Breslin Center in East Lansing, Michigan Tuessday evening, February 4, 2020. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State University football coach Mark Dantonio officially announces his retirement in a statement to the media at Breslin Center in East Lansing, Michigan Tuessday evening, February 4, 2020.
Michigan State University football coach Mark Dantonio officially announces his retirement in a statement to the media at Breslin Center in East Lansing, Michigan Tuessday evening, February 4, 2020. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State University football coach Mark Dantonio walks out of a press conference after officially announcing his retirement at Breslin Center in East Lansing, Michigan, Tuesday evening, February 4, 2020.
Michigan State University football coach Mark Dantonio walks out of a press conference after officially announcing his retirement at Breslin Center in East Lansing, Michigan, Tuesday evening, February 4, 2020. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Newly-retired Michigan State football coach Mark Dantonio shakes hands with his close friend, MSU basketball coach Tom Izzo on the court at Breslin Center before the Spartans game against Penn State Tuesday night.
Newly-retired Michigan State football coach Mark Dantonio shakes hands with his close friend, MSU basketball coach Tom Izzo on the court at Breslin Center before the Spartans game against Penn State Tuesday night. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Despite having just announced his retirement as Michigan State's football coach, Mark Dantonio smiles along with his close friend, MSU basketball coach Tom Izzo, on the court at Breslin Center before the Spartans game against Penn State Tuesday night.
Despite having just announced his retirement as Michigan State's football coach, Mark Dantonio smiles along with his close friend, MSU basketball coach Tom Izzo, on the court at Breslin Center before the Spartans game against Penn State Tuesday night. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Retired football coach Mark Dantonio is surprised by Spartan basketball player Marcus Bingham Jr. as he extends a hand on the court before the game.
Retired football coach Mark Dantonio is surprised by Spartan basketball player Marcus Bingham Jr. as he extends a hand on the court before the game. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Newly retired Michigan State football coach Mark Dantonio is greeted warmly by Spartans star basketball player Cassius Winston on the court before MSU's game against Penn State at the Breslin Center Tuesday night in East Lansing.
Newly retired Michigan State football coach Mark Dantonio is greeted warmly by Spartans star basketball player Cassius Winston on the court before MSU's game against Penn State at the Breslin Center Tuesday night in East Lansing. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Mark Dantonio holds aloft the trophy after MSU beat Stanford, 24-20, in the 100th Tournament of Roses in Pasadena on New Years Day.
Mark Dantonio holds aloft the trophy after MSU beat Stanford, 24-20, in the 100th Tournament of Roses in Pasadena on New Years Day. Dale G. Young
Fullscreen
MSU's new head coach Mark Dantonio helps run his players through drills during the first practice of the season at the Michigan State University football practice at their outdoor practice facility on March 20, 2007, in East Lansing.
MSU's new head coach Mark Dantonio helps run his players through drills during the first practice of the season at the Michigan State University football practice at their outdoor practice facility on March 20, 2007, in East Lansing. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Mark Dantonio holds aloft part of the Big Ten trophy and quarterback Connor Cook grins in the background after MSU beats Ohio State, 34-24, at Lucas Oil Stadium December 7, 2013 in Indianapolis in the Big Ten Championship game.
Mark Dantonio holds aloft part of the Big Ten trophy and quarterback Connor Cook grins in the background after MSU beats Ohio State, 34-24, at Lucas Oil Stadium December 7, 2013 in Indianapolis in the Big Ten Championship game. Dale G. Young
Fullscreen
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio, right, holds the Pinstripe Bowl after beating Wake Forest, 27-21, in New York.
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio, right, holds the Pinstripe Bowl after beating Wake Forest, 27-21, in New York. Frank Franklin II, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio keeps an eye on his players during warmups before a game against Illinois on Nov. 9, 2019, at Spartan Stadium.
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio keeps an eye on his players during warmups before a game against Illinois on Nov. 9, 2019, at Spartan Stadium. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio yells at an official during a game against Michigan last season at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor.
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio yells at an official during a game against Michigan last season at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio, left, and Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh shake hands after Michigan defeated Michigan State last season, 44-10, at Michigan Stadium, in Ann Arbor.
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio, left, and Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh shake hands after Michigan defeated Michigan State last season, 44-10, at Michigan Stadium, in Ann Arbor. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio disagrees with a call during a game against Penn State football last season at Spartan Stadium.
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio disagrees with a call during a game against Penn State football last season at Spartan Stadium. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio walks off the field after Michigan State lost to Illinois, 37-34, last season at Spartan Stadium.
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio walks off the field after Michigan State lost to Illinois, 37-34, last season at Spartan Stadium. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Mark Dantonio with his daughter Lauren.
Mark Dantonio with his daughter Lauren. Instagram
Fullscreen
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio watches a play against Northwestern last season in Evanston, Illinois
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio watches a play against Northwestern last season in Evanston, Illinois David Banks, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Head coach Mark Dantonio takes a phone call while sitting in the stands before Michigan State's 2018 game against Central Michigan.
Head coach Mark Dantonio takes a phone call while sitting in the stands before Michigan State's 2018 game against Central Michigan. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Mark Dantonio and his team run onto the field before Michigan State plays Utah State in 2018.
Mark Dantonio and his team run onto the field before Michigan State plays Utah State in 2018. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio, center, and the rest of the Spartans walk to the stadium together before the season opener last season against Tulsa at Spartan Stadium.
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio, center, and the rest of the Spartans walk to the stadium together before the season opener last season against Tulsa at Spartan Stadium. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Head coach Mark Dantonio and quarterback Connor Cook hold aloft the trophy after Michigan State defeated Stanford, 24-20, in the 2014 Rose Bowl.
Head coach Mark Dantonio and quarterback Connor Cook hold aloft the trophy after Michigan State defeated Stanford, 24-20, in the 2014 Rose Bowl. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio of the shakes hands with Michigan head coach Brady Hoke following his team's 29-6 victory at Spartan Stadium on Nov. 2, 2013 in East Lansing.
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio of the shakes hands with Michigan head coach Brady Hoke following his team's 29-6 victory at Spartan Stadium on Nov. 2, 2013 in East Lansing. Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Michigan head coach Lloyd Carr, left, and Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio shake hands after the 2007 game at Spartan Stadium.
Michigan head coach Lloyd Carr, left, and Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio shake hands after the 2007 game at Spartan Stadium. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Mark Dantonio smiles with the bowl trophy as his squad cheers after Michigan State defeated Washington State, 42-17, in the 2017 Holiday Bowl in San Diego.
Mark Dantonio smiles with the bowl trophy as his squad cheers after Michigan State defeated Washington State, 42-17, in the 2017 Holiday Bowl in San Diego. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio is all smiles as he asks the Spartan fans "Where'd all those Michigan fans go?" as they cheer him at the tunnel entrance as he leaves the field after Michigan State defeated Michigan on the final play of the game in 2015.
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio is all smiles as he asks the Spartan fans "Where'd all those Michigan fans go?" as they cheer him at the tunnel entrance as he leaves the field after Michigan State defeated Michigan on the final play of the game in 2015. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State men's basketball head coach Tom Izzo, left, jokes with football head coach Mark Dantonio during the annual Michigan State Green-White spring football game last April at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.
Michigan State men's basketball head coach Tom Izzo, left, jokes with football head coach Mark Dantonio during the annual Michigan State Green-White spring football game last April at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. Nic Antaya, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio strolls the sidelines.
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio strolls the sidelines. Nati Harnik, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio watches his team during the first half against Arizona State.
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio watches his team during the first half against Arizona State. Ross D. Franklin, AP
Fullscreen
Cam Chambers (21) grins while celebrating with Mark Dantonio after Thursday night's victory.
Cam Chambers (21) grins while celebrating with Mark Dantonio after Thursday night's victory. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio holds the trophy after Michigan State defeated Iowa 16-13 in the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game in Indianapolis. Dantonio announced his retirement Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, ending a 13-year run in which he guided the Spartans to heights they hadn't reached in decades.
Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio holds the trophy after Michigan State defeated Iowa 16-13 in the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game in Indianapolis. Dantonio announced his retirement Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, ending a 13-year run in which he guided the Spartans to heights they hadn't reached in decades. Michael Conroy, AP
Fullscreen
Mark Dantonio speaks to the media after being named Michigan State's 24th head football coach at a press conference on campus in East Lansing, Mich. Dantonio announced his retirement Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, ending a 13-year run in which he guided the Spartans to heights they hadn't reached in decades.
Mark Dantonio speaks to the media after being named Michigan State's 24th head football coach at a press conference on campus in East Lansing, Mich. Dantonio announced his retirement Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, ending a 13-year run in which he guided the Spartans to heights they hadn't reached in decades. DAYMON J. HARTLEY, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio, right, runs out on to the Michigan Stadium field alongside the school mascot, Sparty, before an NCAA college football game with Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich. Dantonio announced his retirement Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, ending a 13-year run in which he guided the Spartans to heights they hadn't reached in decades.
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio, right, runs out on to the Michigan Stadium field alongside the school mascot, Sparty, before an NCAA college football game with Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich. Dantonio announced his retirement Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, ending a 13-year run in which he guided the Spartans to heights they hadn't reached in decades. Tony Ding, AP
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    Still, many believe Narduzzi would be the perfect fit to replace Dantonio.

    The two worked together for three years at Cincinnati before coming to Michigan State in 2007. Together, they built a championship program led by some of the best defenses in college football.

    “Rumors are rumors,” Narduzzi said. “Speculation. ... I can't tell you what's going on in the outside world. I don't know what's happening up there. Obviously it's fresh.

    “But my relationship with coach is that's my head coach. He always will be. I just want to thank him for everything he's done for me in my career and congratulate him on his exit from Michigan State. He's a great football coach. The all-time winningest coach in Michigan State history. There's just so many things to look back on, all the memories that we had together.”

    Narduzzi wouldn’t say if anyone at Michigan State had contacted him, instead saying, “My phone was blowing up last night.”

    He also said saying no to Michigan State wouldn’t be as simple as when he rebuffed any overtures last fall from Rutgers.

    “This one was not as simple because you've been there before,” Narduzzi said. “It's not as simple to just say I'm not going to listen to anymore.”

    Whether things change over the next few days remains to be seen. Narduzzi isn’t the only name Michigan State has on its list. But there’s no doubt, there’s a connection, one Narduzzi was trying to move past Wednesday.

    “I want to win championships here,” he said. “That's our goal. We got a great football team coming back. Don't underestimate that. I'm excited about our players. Our players are committed and their head coach is committed.”

    mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @mattcharboneau

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE